2019 — Austin Petraglia tossed a two-hitter and Collyn Flynn’s artful slide to avoid a tag at the plate lifted Connellsville to a 2-0 victory in eight innings over Plum in the first round of the Pennsylvania Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Chippewa Park. Petraglia went the distance in the victory, scattering two hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks. Jake Frick’s sacrifice fly brought Flynn home with the winning run.
2019 — Blackhawk scored in every inning to hand Belle Vernon an 18-2 loss in five innings in the first round of the Pennsylvania Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Chippewa Park. Blackhawk, the host team, advanced to play Connellsville in the winner’s bracket. JJ Hartman had two singles, and Jake Rathway, Max Gauden, Seamus Joyce and Chris McCullough all had one single.
2019 — Garrett Myers and Kaleb Scott combined for a no-hitter as Uniontown advanced in the winner’s bracket of the Pennsylvania Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 12-0 win in five innings over Quaker Valley at Chippewa Park. Uniontown advanced to play Hopewell. Myers worked three innings with six strikeouts. Scott retired all six batters he faced, including striking out the side in the fifth inning to preserve the Mercy Rule victory. Chad Petrush hammered a three-run home run in the first inning. Nick Kumor and Santino Marra both had two-run doubles.
2019 - Waynesburg University announced Tim Fusina was hired as the new men’s head basketball coach.
2018 — Mill Run broke open a scoreless game with four runs in the seventh inning for a 4-0 road victory over Bill’s Bit Service in Fayette County Baseball League action. Alan VanSickle pitched a six-hit shutout over seven innings with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Nolan Porterfield had a two-run triple in the seventh inning.
2017 — Michael Turconi pitched nine innings of stellar baseball and his Blackhawk teammates provided enough offense for a 5-0 victory over Uniontown in the loser’s bracket final of the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 6 championship tournament at Hutchinson Field. Turconi gave Uniontown hitters fits, allowing just three hits and two walks with 13 strikeouts.
2017 — Dakota McWilliams belted a three-run home run and Alan VanSickle pitched a complete game to lead Mill Run to an 11-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds. VanSickle allowed eight hits, struck out nine and walked two in the complete-game victory. Nolan Porterfield had a pair of singles and two RBI, and Tanner Orndorff finished with a pair of singles.
2016 — Robert Rohanna shot 2-over 72 in the second round at the West Penn Open at the Longue Vue Club, slipping into second place with a two-round total of 1-under 139.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna closed with her finest round of the four-day Toyota Danielle Downey Classic by shooting a 3-under 69 for a four-round total of 2-under 286. The Waynesburg Central graduate tied for 32nd place for earnings of $1,188, running her season total to $38,469 to keep her sixth on the Symetra Tour money list. The top 10 on the list at the end of the season earn LPGA Tour status.
2015 — Uniontown rebounded from a tough opening loss with a 14-2 win over Elizabeth Forward in the Region 6 American Legion Tournament at Shaler High School. Uniontown (30-3) sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs in the third inning, and 10 batters in the ninth inning for five runs. Troy Kifer led Uniontown with four RBI. Zach Uhazie and Luke Paull had two RBI each. Uniontown starter Luke Wallace pitched eight innings for the win.
2015 — Connellsville dropped to the loser’s bracket of the Region 6 American Legion baseball tournament with a 7-4 loss to Hopewell.
2015 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds completed its regular season with a 11-6 victory over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Brian Fisher improved to 7-0 after allowing six runs (four earned) on nine hits with 12 strikeouts and four walks in the complete-game victory. Teammate Tyler Delval was 4-for-4 with five RBI, and Matt Sabatini was 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored..
2014 — Rain overnight carrying into the morning and early afternoon muddied and formed puddles on Thomas E. Sankovich Field at Connellsville Area High School, forcing the cancellation of three first-round games of the Region 6 American Legion baseball tournament hosted by Connellsville.
2013 — Carmichaels won its 20th consecutive Fayette County Baseball League win in Fayette County Baseball League action with an 8-2 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Joby Lapkowicz took a no-hitter into the fourth inning. He struck out 12 and walked three in six innings for the win.
2011 — Mill Run defeated Bud Murphy’s, 6-0, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Dennis Show hit a solo home run and scored three runs for Mill Run.
2009 — Mario’s scored nine runs in the top of the first inning, and Nick Damico and Chad Rice did the rest for a 14-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory against Watson & Sons. Damico (5-0) allowed only Adam Swinchock’s single that led off the top of the second inning. Swinchock was erased with a double play, and then Damico faced the minimum number of batters through the first five innings, striking out seven with no walks. Rice earned his first save, striking out four and walking one over the final three innings. Rice also hit a two-run home run.
2009 — Blue Mountain tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh, and then both teams scored single runs in the eighth before the Fayette County Baseball League game was called due to darkness in a 10-10 tie. Charlie Humes hit a three-run home run and finished with four hits and four RBI for Blue Mountain. Rich Schleihauf belted a three-run home run and Ben Herrington had a solo home run for Bud Murphy’s.
2009 — Connellsville’s season came to an end with a 12-7 loss to Plum in the Region 6 American Legion baseball tournament.
2008 — Scott Podsednik had three doubles and two runs scored, and Jorge De La Rosa pitched six gritty innings to give the Colorado Rockies a 7-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Freddy Sanchez had three hits for the Pirates, who dropped four straight and five of their last six.
2007 — Phil’s Tire scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning, and Ryan Russell stranded the tying run on third base as the visitors held on for a 7-6 victory at Waynesburg in Fayette County Baseball League action. Russell started the game-winning rally in the sixth when he singled with two outs. He stole second and came around to score on Ryan Shetterly’s double. Shetterly then scored on Shane Molyneaux’s single. Justin Pichora improved to 2-0, allowing nine hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Russell earned his first save of the year. Ken Musko finished with two hits and two RBI.
2007 — The Chicago Cubs traded backup shortstop Cesar Izturis and nearly $1.4 million to Pittsburgh in a deal that could free the Pirates to trade former All-Star Jack Wilson. Wilson, the Bucs’ starting shortstop since 2001, is the club’s longest-tenured position player. He’s also the Pirates’ highest-paid player at $5.25 million this season and is due to make $6.5 million in 2008 and $7.25 million in 2009.
2007 — The second game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series was called in the fifth inning because of rain with Uniontown leading Charleroi, 3-1.
2006 — Uniontown rallied from a six-run deficit in the sixth inning for an 8-7 win over visiting Charleroi to take a 2-1 lead in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. J.C. Myers’ two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning was the game-deciding hit. Myers went 3-for-4 with two RBI. He also pitched the final 6.1 innings in relief to earn the win, allowing two runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Kyle Fisher-Law and Kris Marchewka hit a solo home runs for Charleroi.
2006 — Joe Randa drove in three runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies, 6-5, to win their second consecutive series since the All-Star break. Pittsburgh won two series in a row for only the second time this season.
2006 — The Redd Dawgs scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning on Ryan Russell’s single for a 2-0 FCBL win over Bud Murphy’s. Trevor Consavage allowed five hits, struck out three and walked two for the win.
2006 — Phil Gratchic’s two-run single tied the game in the top of the third inning for Potter’s Clubhouse, but Chris Buncic’s RBI single in the bottom of the fourth inning provided the edge in Carmichaels’ 5-3 FCBL win. Buncic added a solo home run. Ron Nopwasky (6-2) went 4.1 innings for the win, allowing no runs with six strikeouts and three walks. Dan Burkintas earned his first save of the season. Gratchic led the way for Potter’s Clubhouse with three singles.
2006 — Jason Britton brought home the deciding run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning and Bryan Dunn made the lead stand with his first save of the season as California won on the road at California, 8-6, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ryan Encapera had a two-run single for California. Matt Morich went five innings for the win, allowing five runs (four earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Dunn pitched the seventh inning for the save.
2005 — Brian Binder scattered five hits, and Charlie Humes and Gene Franks each doubled and singled as Carmichaels improved to 20-3 with a 5-2 victory over visiting Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Binder (5-1) struck out nine and walked four.
2005 — Drew Denham tossed five shutout innings and Justin Corso doubled, singled and hit a sacrifice fly as Wana B Heros upended visiting Mario’s, 3-1, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Denham scattered three hits, walked five and struck out one. Craig Hriblan earned the save after allowing one run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Corso’s sacrifice fly drove in the winning run. Mario’s loaded the bases, but Hriblan allowed just one run in the seventh inning.
2005 — Game 3 of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series tied at 1-1 between Uniontown and Connellsville at Connellsville was postponed due to unplayable conditions.
2005 — The Houston Astros swept a doubleheader in Pittsburgh, 9-3 and 6-4.
2004 — Terry Mulholland made a little baseball history when he became just the third pitcher to beat all 30 major league teams. The 41-year-old lefty joined Al Leiter and Kevin Brown in one of baseball’s exclusive clubs, gave up one run on four hits in 6.2 innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to a 3-1 win over the Detroit Tigers.
2004 — Uniontown defeated Carmichaels, 9-7, to win Game 2 of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. Brennan Dayton hit a two-run home run and Nick Midlick belted a solo shot off Carmichaels starting pitcher Jared Lapkowicz. Scott Hruby drove in the winning run in the top of the eighth inning with a two-run double off reliever Drew Denham.
2004 — The Connellsville Little League 11-12 All-Stars rallied from a 4-2 after four innings for a 5-4 win over Latrobe. Connellsville tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning and Shawn Sherwood drove in the winning run on a bases-loaded ground out to first base. Connellsville starting pitcher Cole Lowman struck out 10 and allowed on three hits in six innings, but one of the hits was Max Henry’s three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give Latrobe a 4-2 lead. Johnny Leonard pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the win.
2003 — Ben Sheets pitched seven shutout innings and John Vander Wal’s double scored the only run as the Milwaukee Brewers shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates, 1-0.
2003 — Redstone swept a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader from visiting Locker Room-Masontown Trophy, 5-1 and 10-9. Ed Sumego allowed seven hits, struck out 12 and walked one to win the first game. Jim Ducar finished with three singles and two RBI in the opening-game victory. Casey Kupets two-run single gave Redstone the lead in the second game, but Ken Musko’s grand slam brought home the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jared Slusser pitched the seventh inning for the win. Josh Pike paced Locker Room in the second game with two doubles, a triple and two RBI.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
