2019 — Uniontown scored the deciding run in the bottom of the 10th to defeat Smithfield-Fairchance, 6-5, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game originally suspended on June 24. The game was suspended because of rain with one out in the bottom of the ninth with the score 5-5.
2019 — Elizabeth Forward graduate Angus McHolme managed to hold his game together enough to qualify for the final round of the WPGA Amateur Championship. The top 32 and ties advanced to Wednesday’s final round, and McHolme was one of three golfers to finish in 32nd place. McHolme shot a 9-over 80 in the second round for a two-round total of 155.
2018 — Uniontown exploded for 10 runs in the first and never looked back in a 14-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Waynesburg. Josh Burns had four RBI and Garrett Myers picked up the win after allowing one earned run on two hits in four innings with five strikeouts and six walks. He threw 78 pitches (40 strikes).
2018 — Farmington rallied from a 5-2 deficit for an 8-5 victory at Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Jeremy Saliba pitched the final 4.2 innings to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit with nine strikeouts and two walks. Kaine Frye and John Harim had two RBI in the win.
2018 — Darren Krause’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh provided insurance for the visitors in a 6-1 Fayette County Baseball League win over Bill’s Bit Service. Hunter Robinson pitched 5.2 innings for the win, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts and two walks. Nate Torbich picked up the final four outs to earn the save.
2018 — Colonial 3 belted 15 hits for a 13-4 victory at Jefferson-Morgan in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
2017 — Trevor Farrell outdueled Bobby Finn in Mill Run’s 2-1 victory over visiting Better Edge in Fayette County Baseball League action. Farrell had 18 strikeouts and no walks in seven innings. He allowed one earned run on five hits. Finn allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in six innings with five strikeouts and five walks. Kris Firestone had two singles and an RBI in the win.
2017 — Waynesburg scored four runs in the third and Luke Robinson held down visiting Jefferson-Morgan to earn a 8-2 win in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Robinson allowed two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks, and added a two-run single. Waynesburg’s Nicolas Zator had three singles and two RBI.
2017 — Adam Simon hit a tie-breaking two-run double in the eighth as Smithfield-Fairchance fended off visiting Farmington, 6-3, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Chandler Goodwin gave up two runs and struck out five in three innings in relief of starter Willie Palmer, who allowed one run with nine strikeouts in six innings.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot 2-over 74 in the final round of the Tullymore Classic to finish tied in 17th place at 6-under 210.
2015 — Connellsville was unable to hold a 3-0 lead as Uniontown rallied for a 12-3 road victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Travis Sankovich had three hits, drove in two runs and scored a run for Uniontown.
2014 — Robert Rohanna shot an even-par 70 to hold onto sole possession of fourth place in the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational held at Pittsburgh Field Club. Rohanna won $8,500. Willowbrook Country Club professional and 1992 Geibel Catholic graduate Brian Dunaway had a four-round total of 31-over 311 to finish alone in 37th place. Uniontown Country Club professional Tom Bummer finished 40th at 36-over 316. Both golfers took home $2,500.
2014 — Connellsville cruised to a 10-0 win at Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Brock Bonadio led Connellsville with three hits and three runs scored. Trevor Farrell went five innings for the win, allowing three hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
2014 — Keith Popernack’s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth brought home John Dotts with the eventual winning run in Carmichaels’ 7-6 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Belle Vernon. Trailing 6-5 after BV scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh, Billy Bowlen started the winning rally with a single. Bowlen went the distance for the win, striking out nine and walking three.
2014 — Carmichaels tied the game with two runs in the top of the fifth and scored the go-ahead run in the sixth for a 5-3 FCBL victory at Dunbar. Scott VanSickle hit a solo home run for Carmichaels. Joby Lapkowicz pitched the final 2.1 innings for the win. He allowed no runs or hits, striking out six and walking two. He also had a pair of singles.
2014 — Uniontown won its 20th game of the season with a 14-3 victory in seven innings over visiting Farmington in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Dominic Peroni went 3-for-4 with a triple, double, two RBI and three runs scored as first-place Uniontown improved to 20-2 overall and 14-1 in Legion league play. Tim Rice allowed one run on two hits with two walks and a strikeout in four innings to earn the win. Drew DeBerry pitched the final three innings to earn the save and also had two hits and scored twice. Carter Waligora singled, drove in two runs and stole a base for Farmington.
2013 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds pounded out 18 hits for a 16-7 victory at Mill Run in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Ben Carson pitched five scoreless innings for the win and also had a triple and double. Tyler Sabatula drove in five runs with four hits. Ben Herrington had a double and single for Mill Run, and Colvin Adey homered in a seven-run sixth.
2012 — Uniontown cruised to a 16-6 win over visiting Masontown in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Nate Workman worked the first five innings for the win.
2012 — Zach Jeney allowed just two hits, and Elite Oil Field Services made the most of its seven hits to scratch out a 3-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Jeney retired the first 13 batters before allowing Ryan Group’s Baltimore chop single in the fifth.
2012 — Andy Schleihauf led Caileigh’s to a 8-7 Fayette County Baseball League home win over Mill Run with a double, single, two-run home run and three RBI.
2012 — Tyler Spohn went the distance and struck out 12, leading Colonial 3 to 10-3 win over visiting Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Jake Bevard and Phil Gnus each went 2-for-3 with a double for Colonial 3. Gnus also had three RBI. Farmington’s Dante O’Connell went 3-for-4, including a double.
2012 — Joe Ruby finished seventh with a two-round total of 6-over 146, six strokes behind Perry Graciano in the Senior Amateur Championship played at Edgewood Country Club. George Knapp finished in a two-way tie for 24th with a 16-over 156.
2011 — California swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader at Connellsville, winning the first game, 8-2, and the nightcap, 12-6. Winning pitcher Matt Sabatini allowed just three hits, struck out seven and walked four in the first game. Every California batter reached base (seven hits, two walks) in a seven-run sixth. Tommy Sparrow went the distance for the win in the second game, striking out seven and walking four. Mike Knox and Tyler Delval both went 4-for-4 in the victory. James Stevenson went 4-for-4 for Connellsville with a double and three singles.
2011 — Belmont Inn used two bases-loaded walks and timely hitting for a 5-2 Fayette County Baseball League home victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Jeremy Molinaro went the distance for the win, striking out 10 and walking two. Nick Erminio had a double and single, and Eric Fudala and Sam Beucher both added a pair of singles.
2011 — Pricedale’s Dave Phillips pulled away from Uniontown’s Bill Ulmer halfway through the run to win the Connellsville River City Triathlon in 52:32.3. Dunbar’s Debbie Conner was the first female finisher with a time of 1:04:36.3.
2009 — The quarterfinal round of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs was set to begin with regular-season champion Uniontown hosting Carmichaels, Colonial 3 traveling to Connellsville, Belle Vernon hosting California, and Point Marion going to Charleoi.
2008 — Connellsville scored nine runs in the first six innings, and put the game away with four runs in the bottom of the eighth to end a two-game losing streak with a 13-8 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Belle Vernon. Dustyn Pastors had a two-run single and Jeremy Molinaro added a two-run double in the win. Winning pitcher Ben Herrington allowed four runs in six innings. Belle Vernon’s Brett King went 4-for-4, including two doubles. Justin Berklovich also had a pair of doubles.
2008 — Uniontown hit four home runs as it closed in on clinching the Fayette American Legion Baseball League regular-season title with a 19-5 win at Charleroi. Uniontown’s Ethan Mildren had four hits, including a three-run home run, a two-run shot and a double, for six RBI. Kevin Gmiter added four hits, including a two-run homer, and Mike Newhouse belted a two-run homer. Gmiter went six innings for the win.
2008 — High Strung Racing pulled away early for an 11-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Bud Murphy’s. Bill Rouse had a bases-loaded double to score the final three runs in the four-run fifth. Jeff Lapkowicz had a pair of doubles, two runs scored and four RBI, while brother Jared went 3-for-3, including a double, with two runs scored and two RBI, and closed the game with a scoreless seventh. Marty Fagler went six innings for the win. Andy Schleihauf hit a solo home run in the sixth for Bud’s.
2008 — Phil’s Tire scored six runs in the top of the first, aided by six walks and Ryan Shetterly’s two-run single, for an 11-6 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over Potter’s Clubhouse. Ken Musko had a double, two singles, two walks, three runs scored, and three RBI in the victory. Shetterly went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
2008 — Blue Mountain’s Perry Cunningham remained unbeaten, allowing only Joe Tarley’s single in the first for a 5-0 Fayette County Baseball League win at California. Cunningham went the distance to improve to 5-0, striking out four and walking one. J.W. Kayla had a two-run single and Rick Smykla added a two-run double for Blue Mountain. Gene Franks’ single plated the final run in the seventh inning.
2008 — Xavier Nady homered twice and drove in four runs, setting up a 9-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds shortly after Pittsburgh lost yet another pitcher, closer Matt Capps, to injury.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed the MVP finalist Evgeni Malkin to a five-year extension worth $43.5 million, a deal that will keep him under contract until 2013-14.
2008 — Laurel Highlands graduate Maria Battaglia earned the one qualifying berth at the Westfield Jr. PGA National Championship qualifier hosted by Fox Run Golf Course in Beaver Falls.
2007 — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed two former Stanley Cup winners in right wing Petr Sykora and defenseman Darryl Sydor.
2006 — Uniontown clinched the Fayette American Legion Baseball League regular-season title with a 10-9 victory in 10 innings over visiting Charleroi in a game that was suspended earlier in the week in the third inning because of lightning. Charleroi rallied for an 8-7 lead in the top of the eighth, but Uniontown tied the game in the bottom of the ninth. Chris Marchewka’s double gave Charleroi a 9-8 lead in the top of the 10th, but a bases-loaded walk to Joe Hoover tied the game in the bottom of the inning and John Boskovich’s bases-loaded sacrifice fly brought home the game-winner. Nathan Fike pitched the 10th for the win.
2006 — Bud Murphy’s received strong pitching performances from Dale Eutsey and Casey Shultz, and timely hitting from Richie Means and Brian Sankovich for a sweep of Waynesburg in a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader, 6-0 and 5-0. Eutsey allowed just one hit in the opener and was aided by three double plays. Sankovich hit a two-run home run and Corey Fox had a two-run double. Shultz pitched five innings in the nightcap for the win and Ryan Miscik earned his third save. Means had the key hit with a two-run single.
2006 — Wana B Heros swept a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader from California, 14-4 and 12-5. Justin Corso pitched six innings to win the first game, allowing eight hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Wana B Heros’ John Pochron hit a two-run home run and two singles. Craig Hriblan went 4-for-4, including a double, and Mark Shallenberger belted out four singles. Hriblan won the second game and had a three-run homer, double and single to finish 7-for-7 in the two games.
2006 — Third baseman Freddy Sanchez, a utility infielder when the season began, joined outfielder Jason Bay in the All-Star game to be played on July 11 in Pittsburgh as the Pirates will have two representatives for the first time since 2000.
2006 — Chris Shelton hit one of Detroit’s two tape-measure home runs against the team that gave him away and the Tigers held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-8.
2005 — Lance Armstrong took a huge step toward winning his seventh consecutive Tour de France on the very first day of the three-week race by crushing his main rivals in an opening time trial.
2005 — Danica Patrick added another first on her short Indy Racing League resume after the 23-year-old rookie won her first IRL pole at Kansas Speedway, becoming the second woman to take the top spot.
2004 — Colonial 3 spoiled Carmichaels’ return to Wana B Park with a 14-8 victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Ryan Guthrie and Buck Erdely both had three hits for Colonial 3.
2004 — Jason Bay had three two-run doubles and a two-run home run for an eight-RBI game for the second time in less than a year and the Pirates ran their winning streak to seven by beating the Milwaukee Brewers, 13-2, for a doubleheader sweep. Tony Alvarez’s grand slam supported another strong start by Oliver Perez in the opener, an 8-1 Pirates victory. Jack Wilson hit a two-run inside-the-park home run in the first game that was the first at PNC Park since it opened in 2001 and also doubled, giving him an NL-leading 110 hits.
2003 — Carmichaels defeated Mario’s, 8-4, for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Eric Brooks allowed two runs on nine hits to earn the win. Justin Schrader earned the save. Ryan Encapera had a pair of singles for Mario’s. Duane Dupont belted a solo home run for Carmichaels.
2003 — Colonial 3 rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat host Uniontown, 12-4, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Nathan Lewis doubled and singled twice, and Matt Rechichar also had three hits in the win. Dom DeCarlo gave up seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts in going the distance to earn the win. David Landman had three hits, including a double, and Nick Midlik singled three times for Uniontown.
2003 — Howie King drove in two runs with a double and single, Nick Neratka also had two RBI, and Greg Billy tripled and singled as Farmington edged visiting Charleroi, 7-6, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Randy Fisher tossed a complete game. Jody Wilkerson led Charleroi with three hits, including a triple, and two RBI.
2003 — Brian Sankovich homered twice and drove in four runs as Bud Murphy’s knocked off visiting Redstone, 9-3, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Greg Beucher added a two-run double for Bud’s. Winning pitcher Jason Halfhill tossed a complete game. Jim Cales hit a two-run home run and solo shot for Redstone.
2003 — C.J. Shimshock scattered five hits over six innings, and helped himself with three RBI as Locker Room/Masontown Trophy defeated Connellsville, 11-1, in a Fayette County Baseball League game.
2003 — Carmichaels held on for an 8-7 victory over visiting Masontown-Point Marion in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Jared Lapkowicz hit a two-run, game-tying home run in the third and Jeff Lapkowicz drove in the game-deciding runs with a two-run single in the seventh. Chris Buncic hit a solo home run and had an RBI double for Masontown-Point Marion, and teammate Ken Cerny added a two-run home run. Justin Corso earned the win.
2002 — Shane Tonkavitch had three hits in the opener, including a double and triple, and had the only extra-base hit of the nightcap as California swept Waynesburg, 17-9 and 9-4, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader. Jason Molesky had four hits, and Mike Hollowood was the winning pitcher in the first game. Matt Morich earned the win in the nightcap.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
