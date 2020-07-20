2019 — Blackhawk made the most of 12 walks for a 9-4 victory over Connellsville in the opening round of the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Chippewa Park. Connellsville dropped into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Tanner Orndorff had a run-scoring single, Cole Shearer brought a run home on a sacrifice fly and Cade Warrick scored on a wild pitch for Connellsville. Warrick was 3-for-4 and Orndorff would’ve also had three hits if not for a spectacular diving catch by center fielder Ray Knallay of his line drive in the fourth. Collyn Flynn contributed two hits and an RBI, and Austin Petraglia reached base three times on a single, walk and error and scored twice.
2019 — JJ Hartman pitched a complete game and the offense pounded out 13 hits as Belle Vernon staved off elimination in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 9-0 win over Plum. Belle Vernon advanced through the loser’s bracket to play Hopewell. Hartman allowed just two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Nick Stanger stole three bases in the win. Bob Boyer had a pair of doubles, a single, two RBI and a run. Keaton Riley finished with a double, single and one run.
2019 — Uniontown walked off with a 2-1 victory over Hopewell in the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 6 Tournament. Nate Zimcosky’s solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning tied the game at 1-1. Nick Kumor had the game-winning RBI. Nick Lancaster pitched the final three innings, allowing no hits with four strikeouts and one walk for the win.
2018 — Connellsville held on for a 4-1 victory against Hopewell in the opening game of the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament held at Hutchinson Field. Connellsville advanced into the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Hopewell had Connellsville on the ropes in the top of the seventh inning, but relief pitcher Elijah Small left the bases loaded when he got Casey Jones to ground out to end the game and preserve the win for Jake Ansell. Nolan Porterfield had an RBI double, Austin Petraglia drove in a run with a single and Kyle Ridley hit a sacrifice fly to give Connellsville a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Cole Shearer’s double brought home the fourth run.
2018 — Smithfield-Fairchance opened the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a come-from-behind 4-3 win over Bethel Park at Hutchinson Field. S-F advanced in the winner’s bracket to play Belle Vernon. Bethel Park led 3-0 through five innings, but Smithfield-Fairchance tied the game in the bottom of the sixth. The winning run scored on a throwing error.
2018 — Belle Vernon trailed Blackhawk, 4-1, before a lengthy rain delay, and manager Tom Hartman’s team rallied in the bottom of the sixth inning with two outs for a 5-4 victory in the opening round of the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Region 6 Championship Tournament at Hutchinson Field. Josh Hoffman’s single brought Jake Rathway home with the winning run. Max Gauden came on in the seventh and pitched a 1-2-3 inning for the save. Joe Sabolek earned the win after surrendering four earned runs on seven hits in six innings.
2018 — Uniontown breezed to an 11-0 win in five innings over Ambridge-Baden in the opening round of the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 6 baseball playoff game at Hutchinson Field. Uniontown advanced in the winner’s bracket against Connellsville. Andino Vecchiolla and Greg Lancaster combined on a one-hitter, Ian Edenfield had two hits and two RBI and Travis Sankovich hit a three-run double. Nick Kumor had three RBI. Vecchiolla allowed just one hit with two walks and four strikeouts in 3.1 innings. Lancaster struck out four of the five batters he faced.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot 6-over 77 in the first round of the Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I.
2016 — Carmichaels secured a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Economy Electric in the Fayette County Baseball League regular-season finale. The Copperheads (13-5) extended their winning streak to six games and head into the four-team playoffs as the top seed. Tyler Delval went the distance for the win, allowing four runs on eight hits with nine strikeouts and four walks.
2016 — Blackhawk held off the last Connellsville rally of the American Legion baseball season and won the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament championship, 4-3, at Chippewa Park. Blackhawk (25-4) advanced to Boyertown for the state American Legion Tournament. The loss ended Connellsville’s season at 20-5. Jake Ansell advanced to third base after an inning-opening double and sacrifice bunt, but was stranded there by Michael Turconi. Winning pitcher Mark Engel had three hits and three RBI, while Turconi drove in the other run. Connellsville pitcher Jim Malone suffered his first loss of the season after going the distance, allowing four runs (three earned) on 12 hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
2015 — Uniontown advanced in the Region 6 American Legion Tournament with a 7-3 victory against county rival Connellsville, the sixth time in six tries that Uniontown defeated Connellsville this season. Uniontown moved into a rematch against Shaler in the loser’s bracket. Troy Kifer, Zach Uhazie and Hudson Novak accounting for seven hits, including four doubles and a triple, four RBI and five runs scored for Uniontown.
2015 — Robert Rohanna finished with a 5-over 76 in the first round of the West Penn Open at Westmoreland Country Club and Kirby Manown scored 8-over 79.
2014 — Zach Uhazie and Luke Paull combined on a no-hitter to lead Uniontown to a 10-0 win in eight innings over Plum in the opening round of the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Connellsville High School’s Thomas E. Sankovich Field. Uniontown advanced to play Blackhawk in the winner’s bracket. Uhazie started and went six innings with five strikeouts and no walks. Paull struck out the six batters he faced. Uniontown’s Dom Peroni was 4-for-4 and drove in three runs. Ted Sova doubled and tripled, Luke Wallace doubled and Zach Stashick, Tyler Dubovich and Troy Kifer had two hits each in the win.
2013 — Connellsville dropped to the loser’s bracket in the Region 6 American Legion double-elimination tournament with a 13-1 loss to West Mifflin in seven innings. Cam Bernhardt drove in Connellsville’s lone run.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna matched her opening round score of 1-over 73 in the second round and it was good enough to make the cut at the Northeast Delta Dental International at Beaver Meadow Golf Club in Concord, N.H. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied for 44th at 2-over 146.
2013 — Uniontown led the entire game, but committed two errors in the ninth inning that allowed Monroeville to score two runs and rally for a 10-9 win in the opening round of the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Beaver Falls. Uniontown dropped into the loser’s bracket in the double-elimination tournament. Uniontown had 17 hits with only one starter not getting at least one hit, but committed eight errors. Zach Stashick and Tyler Dubovich both drove in two runs for Uniontown.
2011 — Blue Mountain (17-6) clinched the top seed for the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs with a 6-0 road win over Dunbar. Winning pitcher Addison Scherich allowed just four hits with nine strikeouts. Josh George had two hits and two RBI for the Copperheads.
2011 — The difference in Bud Murphy’s 10-2 win over Pasta Lorenzo was a seven-run third inning that was fueled by four Pasta Lorenzo errors. Brian Sankovich hit a two-run home run and Andy Schleihauf finished with three hits for Bud’s. JoJo Maldonado drove in Ken Musko with a home run for Pasta Lorenzo’s runs.
2011 — Chris Firestone gave Mill Run the lead with a three-run home run in the top of the third inning, but Belmont Inn rallied back with four in the bottom of the inning on its way to an 8-3 Fayette County Baseball League home victory. Belmont Inn added insurance with another four-run inning in the bottom of the fifth. Nick Erminio legged out a two-run triple for Belmont Inn. Bob Madison went the distance for the win, allowing six hits, and added a double, single and two RBI.
2009 — Inclement weather disrupted the third day of the Region 6 American Legion Tournament, and resulted in the suspension of the game between Uniontown and Plum with Uniontown leading 3-1 in the fourth inning.
2008 — The Colorado Rockies completed a four-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, 11-3.
2007 — Charleroi rallied for an 8-7 victory in 10 innings over Uniontown to tie the Fayette American Legion Baseball League championship series at 1-1. Uniontown starting pitcher Joe Hoover got a a no-decision after allowing seven runs (one earned) on nine hits in 8.2 innings. Uniontown led 7-3 entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Nathan Helster hit a solo home run and forced extra innings with a game-tying single in the ninth for Charleroi. Brandon Wyvratt drove in the game-winning run and pitched a scoreless 10th inning for the win.
2007 — Carlos Lee’s two-run homer in the first inning helped Roy Oswalt bounce back from the worst start of his career, and the Houston Astros held on to beat the Pirates, 2-1.
2006 — Charleroi defeated Uniontown in seven innings, 13-3, to set up a deciding game in the Fayette American Legion baseball championship series. The best-of-5 series is tied, 2-2-1. Kyle Fisher-Law (solo), Kris Marchewka (solo), and Neil Pascarella (two-run) all hits home runs for Charleroi. Brendan Costantino added a two-run single in the win. Cory Borland accounted for Uniontown’s runs with a three-run home run.
2006 — Bud Murphy’s scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 5-2 victory over visiting Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Kevin Hiles had the big hit of the decisive inning when he singled with the bases loaded to score Wes Hughes and Brian Sankovich. Sankovich had three hits, while Hiles and Brian Showman added two each. Casey Shultz (3-1) picked up the win, allowing two runs on six hits over 6.1 innings. Dale Eutsey recorded the final two outs for the save.
2006 — Matt Rechichar drove in four runs for Mario’s, and Shayne Busti hit a solo home run and had three RBI to back winning pitcher Wes Kisner in a 14-3 FCBL victory over Potter’s Clubhouse.
2006 — J.W. Kayla’s two-run home run capped a six-run third inning for Waynesburg and Luke Becilla pitched six innings to lead the visitors to a 9-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Wana B Heros. Kayla finished with four RBI. Jono Menhart had a triple for Wana B Heros.
2006 — Pennsylvania native Floyd Landis moved back into contention at the Tour de France, winning the final Alpine stage in a solo finish to jump from 11th to third. Landis, who lost the leader’s yellow jersey the day before after struggling at the uphill finish, bounced back by bursting ahead of the main pack in the first of three tough ascents in the 17th stage.
2006 — Jeromy Burnitz drove in the tie-breaking run with a single through a drawn-in infield in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Florida Marlins.
2005 — Ryan Miscik pitched a two-hitter to lead Bud Murphy’s to a 5-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over the visiting Redd Dawgs. Miscik allowed singles in the first and second innings, improving his record to 4-0 with one walk and five strikeouts.
2005 — Mario’s Todd Dunham made Matt Chalfant’s RBI-single in the top of the seventh inning stand for a key 8-7 victory over Carmichaels in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Mario’s improved to 17-6 and Carmichaels slipped to 20-4. Todd Dunham preserved the win for Jim Kubina with two strikeouts and a pop fly in the seventh.
2005 — Waynesburg scored five runs in both the first and second innings to cruise to a 14-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Hopwood. A.J. Curtis led the way for Waynesburg with a double, single and three RBI. Jay Dias had a pair of singles and two RBI. Brian Johnson went the distance for the win, striking out five and walking two.
2005 — Joe Hoover and Casey Shultz battled through seven innings in Game 3 of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series, with Shultz and his teammates rallying late for a 6-1 win and 2-1 series lead over Uniontown. Shultz struck out 12 and walked only one in the complete-game win.
2005 — Andy Pettitte pitched seven sharp innings to extend one of the best runs of his career, and the Astros beat up on the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates yet again with an 8-0 victory.
2004 — Uniontown defeated Carmichaels, 10-4, to sweep the Fayette American Legion Baseball League championship series. Greg Palladino hit a pair of home runs, a two-run blast and three-run shot, plus a two-run single for Uniontown.
2004 — Pittsburgh rookie Sean Burnett limited the Montreal Expos to one run in seven innings to beat them for the second straight time and Rob Mackowiak hit a two-run homer in the first, leading the Pirates to a 2-1 victory.
2004 — Chris Brunson improved to 6-3 by holding New Salem Art to four hits in Mario’s 10-1 road victory in Fayette County Baseball League action. Chris McManus had a pair of sacrifice flies and an RBI single in the win. Todd Dunham and Bill Rouse both had two RBI for Mario’s (18-8).
2004 — Rostraver (20-6) trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the third inning, but the home team exploded for seven runs on its way to a 9-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Waynesburg. Branon DePhillips smacked a bases-loaded double in the seven-run third, and then added a solo home run in the fourth. Visnick had a two-run triple in the fourth, adding a double later in the game. Justin Pichora (3-0) pitched six innings for the win. Adam Dukate had half of Waynesburg’s hits with two singles.
2002 — Masontown-Point Marion evened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 semifinal series at 1-1 with a 3-1 win over Colonial 3. Wes Kisner allowed one run, Matt Rechichar’s solo home run, on eight hits with six strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter. Craig Hriblan had an RBI single and solo home run, and Bob Epley added an RBI double for Masontown-Point Marion. Colonial 3’s Matt Greene allowed 12 hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
2002 — Adam Hyzdu hit a pair of three-run homers and drove in seven runs as the Pittsburgh Pirates overpowered the St. Louis Cardinals, 15-6.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.