2019 — Austin Petraglia went 3-for-3 in leading an 11-hit attack and scored three times as Connellsville exploded for seven runs in the first inning and coasted to an impressive 12-1, five-inning victory over South Allegheny to stay alive in the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 6 Baseball Tournament. Connellsville advanced to play Uniontown. Tanner Orndorff made a difference on the mound, scattering seven hits and walking two for the win. Cole Shearer and Cade Warrick each knocked in three runs for Connellsville. Warrick and Brant Bonadio had two hits apiece, and D.J. Farkas and Kyle Ridley both had two RBI.
2019 — Belle Vernon’s offense was unable to get much going and the defense committed a couple costly errors for an 8-3 loss to Hopewell in the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 6 Baseball Tournament losers’ bracket elimination game. Bob Boyer’s two-run double drew Belle Vernon to 6-3 in the top of the sixth.
2019 — Uniontown mustered only one run against pitcher Marco Borello and the result was a 5-1 Blackhawk victory that sent Uniontown into the losers’ bracket of the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 6 Baseball Tournament at Chippewa Park. Uniontown met Connellsville in an elimination game. Uniontown was 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Santino Marra had a double and two singles for Uniontown.
2019 — Mill Run and Bill’s Bit Service both used big innings to advance to the semifinals of the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs. Mill Run held off AMD Industries, 5-3, and Bill’s Bit Service defeated the Fayette Raiders, 7-5. Jimmy Malone went the distance in Mill Run’s win, allowing eight hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Bill’s Bit Service was trailing 2-1 after five innings, but the visitors put up six runs in the top of the sixth. Fayette rallied with three runs in the bottom of the inning, but Zach Uhazie held the home team scoreless in their last at-bat to preserve the win and earn the save. Winning pitcher Nick Groover had a two-run single, and Cory Lent and Alec McLay both had a run-scoring single in the six-run inning. Shane Roebuck also drove in a run with a double. Groover started and pitched into the sixth, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Uhazie allowed two runs on one hit for the save.
2018 — Uniontown’s Ian Edenfield scored the winning run on an errant throw to first base to walk off with a 7-6 victory over Connellsville in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament winner’s bracket game at Hutchinson Field. Edenfield was also the winning pitcher.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna had a better second round, but it was not enough to lift her above the cutline in the LPGA Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I in Sylvania, Ohio. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot a 1-over 72 in the second round to finish with a two-round total of 7-over 149. The projected cut was at 1-under.
2017 — Tanner Orndorff’s single with one out invoked the Mercy Rule as Mill Run closed the Fayette County Baseball League regular season with a 10-0 victory over visiting Little Joey’s Pizza. Dakota McWilliams’ had a two-run single in the bottom of the fifth to set up Orndorff’s game-ending single. Elijah Small pitched four innings for the win, scattering three singles with one strikeout and no walks. Orndorff led the Mill Run with two hits and three RBI. Grant Witt had a single and drove in two runs.
2015 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna shot a 67 in the second round of the 111th West Penn Open at Westmoreland Country Club after changing putters. Rohanna was eight shots back of leader Mike Van Sickle, who has posted rounds of 67-68. Belle Vernon’s Kirby Manown III improved in the second round with a 1-under 70, but missed the cut with a two-round total of 7-over 149.
2015 — Ken Musko came through with the game-winning hit with one out in the bottom of the seventh to lift New York Pizza to a 4-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mill Run. Brandon Lawless went the distance for the win, striking out eight and walking four. John Malone had two of Mill Run’s three hits.
2015 — Luke Paull scattered four singles and struck out eight in a complete-game shutout to lead Uniontown to a 4-0 win over Shaler in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Shaler’s Matulevic Field. Uniontown (29-3) advanced in the winner’s bracket against Blackhawk. Zach Uhazie had a two-run double for Uniontown, and Luke Wallace and Ted Sova had an RBI apiece.
2015 — Michael Hardy, a 1975 Connellsville Area High School graduate, was elected to the Slippery Rock University Hall of Fame’s Class of 2015.
2014 — Blackhawk scored two runs in the top of the ninth and had runners on first and second, but Uniontown’s Kody Thomas closed the door to preserve a 9-7 victory at Connellsville’s Thomas E. Sankovich Field in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament. Uniontown (26-4) advanced in the winner’s bracket against West Mifflin. Collin McKee pitched the first six innings for Uniontown, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Thomas pitched the final three innings for the save.
2014 — The host team went down fighting, but Connellsville couldn’t finish out one final rally in a 6-4 loss to Hopewell in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament held at Thomas E. Sankovich Field. The loss knocked Connellsville (37-10) out of the tournament. Garrett Brooks singled, his third hit of the game, with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Corey Fogle walked on five pitches and Mike Parlak was hit with the first pitch to load the bases. Jimmy Malone came on to pinch-hit, but third baseman Mitchel Heranic cleanly fielded Malone’s chopper and his throw nipped the hustling Malone to end the threat and preserve the victory.
2013 — Connellsville remained alive in the loser’s bracket of the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 15-1 victory over Bethel Park. Ty Henry set the tone early with a grand slam. Lucas Gida earned the win, allowing just six singles in the seven-inning game. Mike Parlak, Garrett Brooks, Brock Bonadio, Grant Wortman, and Cam Bernhardt all had two hits for Connellsville.
2013 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds held off visiting Mill Run, 3-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Mitch’s (15-4-1) scored the winning run in the fourth when Jim Chester doubled with one out, and scored on Matt Sabatini’s two-out double. Sabatini also earned the save with six strikeouts over two innings. Ryan Encapera picked up the win. Mill Run’s Rob Egan, Jason Halfhill and Kris Firestone all doubled. Teammate John Malone had three singles.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna had an ominous start in the final round of the Northeast Delta Dental International with a double bogey-6, but she turned her score around in the final nine holes to finish at 1-under 71 for a three-round total of 1-over 217. Rohanna finished in an 8-way tie for 38th position.
2012 — Anthony Speeney struck out nine, leading Connellsville (20-5) to a 9-3 win over Plum in the first round of the Region 6 American Legion playoffs. Matt White had a triple for Connellsville, while teammates Cameron Bernhardt and Grant Wortman each had a double. Wortman also had three RBIs.
2011 — Geremy Hoover belted a grand slam and Ben Herrington hit a three-run home run and solo shot to lead visiting Bud Murphy’s to a 13-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Pasta Lorenzo. Mike Rhodes pitched the first four innings to earn the victory, allowing two unearned runs.
2011 — Belmont Inn capped off a remarkable turnaround when it defeated Dunbar, 9-3, to clinch a berth in the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs. Belmont Inn started the season 6-9, but won eight of its last nine games. Jeremy Molinaro improved to 4-1, allowing no runs on one hit with three walks and seven strikeouts through in four innings. Evan Arison belted a two-run home run for Belmont Inn.
2009 — Blue Mountain defeated Watson & Sons, 2-0, in the Fayette County Baseball League regular-season finale for both teams. The Copperheads (13-9-2) finished the season by winning 10 of their last 13 games. Winning pitcher Perry Cunningham allowed no runs on 10 singles with eight strikeouts and no walks in 6.1 innings. Cy Mozingo got the final two outs for the save. Dan Novak drove in the game’s only run with a two-run, inside-the-park home run when the Watson & Sons outfielder thought the ball should’ve been a double.
2009 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds blew open a close game with five runs in the top of the seventh for an 8-2 Fayette County Baseball League game at Bud Murphy’s. Jason Britton hit a solo home run to give Mitch’s a 3-2 lead in the top of the third. Mitch’s Derek Jansante (3-1) went six innings, allowing six hits.
2008 — Led by the complete-game effort of Ethan Mildren, Uniontown took a 2-1 series lead over Charleroi in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League championship with a 4-1 victory. Mildren scattered six hits and struck out nine batters. Joe Eperjesi led Uniontown with three hits, an RBI and two runs scored.
2008 — Waynesburg Central senior Rachel Rohanna, the defending WPIAL and PIAA champion, shot 1-over 72 at The Hartford Club in the first round of the 60th U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship. Rohanna was in 10-way tie in 14th place entering the second round.
2008 — Freddy Sanchez hit a three-run, inside-the-park homer to cap a seven-run ninth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a five-game skid with a 9-3 win over the Houston Astros. Jason Bay and Adam LaRoche also homered in the inning off Houston closer Jose Valverde, who came in with the Astros leading 3-2.
2008 — Richie Means finished with four singles and four RBI to lead Bud Murphy’s to a 10-2 win over Phil’s Tire in Fayette County Baseball League action. Nathan White and Jared Early had two RBI each in the win. Winning pitcher J.C. Myers went the distance, allowing two unearned runs.
2008 — Matt Bianco drilled a solo home run in the fifth to pace Blue Mountain for a 19-1 FCBL win over Potter’s Clubhouse. Ten different hitters had at least one hit for Blue Mountain. Perry Cunningham struck out five in five innings for the win.
2008 — Mill Run edged California, 1-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League win. Chad Shroyer drove in Jim Warrick for the only run. Bill Bendis struck out seven and walked three in the win.
2007 — Uniontown took a 2-1 lead in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series with a 10-2 win over visiting Charleroi. Nathan Fike went the distance for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Nick Erminio went 3-for-4 with three RBI, Myers was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Fike was 2-for-2 with four RBI in the win.
2007 — Jason Bay and Adam LaRoche each drove in two runs and the Pittsburgh Pirates won for the first time since the All-Star break, beating the Houston Astros 7-3 to stop a seven-game losing streak.
2007 — Paul Waner became the seventh former Pittsburgh Pirates player to have his jersey, No. 11, retired, joining Hall of Famers Honus Wagner, Roberto Clemente, Willie Stargell, Pie Traynor, Ralph Kiner and Bill Mazeroski.
2006 — Charleroi pounded out 17 hits and Kris Marchewka had a solid effort on the mound for an 11-4 victory over Uniontown to wrap up the Fayette American Legion Baseball League Playoff best-of-5 championship series, 3-2-1. Marchewka also had a solo home run and three hits. Kyle Fisher-Law also had three hits. Uniontown tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the fourth.
2006 — The Copperheads only mustered three hits off Dave Novotney, but Carmichaels coupled the few hits with six errors for a 4-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Potter’s Clubhouse in a game hampered by rain. Zach Solly (2-0) allowed only two hits, both by Nick Apicella, in the win. Dan Burkintas earned his second save.
2005 — Uniontown starter Nate Fike surrendered three runs in the first, but shook it off to allow just three hits and only one more run over the final eight innings, all while striking out 10 Connellsville batters in the complete-game 9-4 victory. Uniontown forced a deciding Game 5 in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League championship series. David Sumner had a three-run double for Connellsville. Josh Guittap hit a solo home run for Uniontown.
2005 — Santino Sloboda singled in pinch-runner Nick Damico in the bottom of the seventh with the game’s only run as Bud Murphy’s (22-4) beat Mill Run, 1-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Dale Eutsey improved to 7-1 by striking out 10 batters and walking three in the complete-game three-hitter.
2005 — Scott Van Sickle and John Harvey each drove in three runs and Ron Dellarose blasted a home run in Mario’s 14-1 FCBL win over Brownsville. Bill Rouse earned the win with five shutout innings as Mario’s improved to 18-6.
2005 — Jamie Kowalczyk singled in Andy Mazur with the winning run in the top of the seventh and Wana B Heroes rallied from a 5-3 deficit to pull out a 6-5 FCBL win over Waynesburg.
2005 — NHL players overwhelmingly approved a labor deal with the league, virtually ending the lockout that canceled the 2004 season. The league’s board of governors will hold a ratification vote during a meeting in New York, but that ballot is really just a formality. After that, the NHL will be back in business.
2005 — Zach Duke allowed eight hits and walked four, but the rookie left-hander won his third consecutive start when the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a five-game losing streak with an 8-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
2004 — New Salem Art rode Jason Campbell’s grand slam to an eight-run explosion in the second inning to take an 8-2 lead, but visiting Bud Murphy’s roared right back with a nine-run third, sparked by Brian Sankovich’s three-run home run, and went on to a 17-14 victory in a Fayette County Baseball League shootout. Sankovich also doubled and singled, and drove in six runs. Greg Beucher drove in four runs with two hits, and Brian Shipley and Richie Means both had two RBI in the win. Jason Halfhill was credited with the win in relief and Dale Eutsey closed the game to earn the save. Larry Christinis had three hits and three RBI for New Salem Art.
2004 — Rostraver rallied from a 3-0 deficit to pull even with visiting Carmichaels, and the game eventually ended in a 3-3 tie after it was called due to darkness after seven innings.
2004 — The Connellsville Little League 11-12 All-Stars fell behind early, but made a furious rally in the fifth only to lose, 10-9, to State College in the Pennsylvania Section 1 title series at John DiVirgilio Complex in Rostraver. Connellsville dropped into the loser’s bracket in the double-elimination tournament. The winner of today’s game at 5:30 p.m. will advance to the state tournament in Shippensburg. Connellsville sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, scoring seven runs to close to within a run. Johnny Leonard, Jay Shaw, Cole Lowman, Trent Hurley, Greg Welsh, Anthony Speeney and Shawn Sherwood scored to make the score 10-9. Key hits were two-run singles by Leonard and Lowman. State College recorded the final out at the plate on a passed ball.
2003 — Connellsville (26-2) defeated Charleroi, 17-7, to clinch the Fayette American Legion Baseball League semifinal series. Connellsville advanced to the championship against Carmichaels. Charleroi secured a spot in the regional tournament with an automatic entry as the host team. Every player in Connellsville’s starting lineup scored at least one run and had at least one hit, led by Tony Marciante with two home runs, two singles and seven RBI. Zack Leonard had a home run and two singles. Bubba Fox added a double, single and three RBI to the win. Tom Cesario pitched into the seventh for the win, and Phil Gratchic came on in relief to finish the game. Charleroi’s Jason Grant with a double and two singles.
2002 — Carmichaels fended off Connellsville, 13-11, to win its Fayette American Legion Baseball League semifinals series, 2-1. The teams combined for 35 hits. Connellsville stranded two runners in the bottom of the seventh. Jamie Kowalczyk led Carmichaels with a double and two singles, while Shayne Busti, Jono Menhart and Drew Denham all had three singles. Justin Marsinko had a triple and two singles for Connellsville. Teammates Zack Leonard had four single and Bubba Fox added three singles.
2002 — Colonial 3 advanced to the Fayette American Legion Baseball League championship series with a 12-1 victory over Masontown. Jared Slusser (15-0) had a no-hitter broken up in the eighth inning with a single by Masontown’s Chris Buncic. Slusser went the distance with seven strikeouts and two walks. Colonial 3’s Nathan Lewis hit a home run and two singles, and Matt Rechichar added a double and three singles.
2002 — Chuck Finley overcame a shaky start in his National League debut, and Albert Pujols hit a home run and had four RBI in St. Louis’ 8-4 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
