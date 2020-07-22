2019 — Uniontown and Connellsville were forced to wait an extra day to play their elimination game in the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 6 Baseball Tournament because of rain.
2019 — The Fayette County Baseball League semifinals had wait a day to begin after both opening games were rained out.
2018 — Belle Vernon was eliminated from the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 6 Baseball Tournament with a 2-0 loss to Hopewell at Hutchinson Field. Hopewell advanced to play Uniontown in the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament.
2018 — Collyn Flynn’s two-out, pinch-hit single turned what could’ve been a dreadful finish into an exhilarating 5-4 victory for Connellsville over Blackhawk in a Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament loser’s bracket game. Connellsville played Smithfield-Fairchance with the winner staying alive in the double-elimination tournament. Connellsville entered its final at-bat trailing 4-1. Jacob Ansell led off with his second single of the game. Cade Warrick walked just as the rain began to fall. Nolan Porterfield hit a rope to deep center field, just missing a home run. Ansell held second, looking to tag up, while Warrick was on the run as the ball bounced off the fence and Porterfield made the turn at first base. Ansell was thrown out at home. Winning pitcher’s Austin Petraglia’s grounder to third was mishandled and he hustled down the line to beat the throw with Warrick scoring on the play. Kyle Ridley’s infield single scored Porterfield. Flynn followed with the game-winning single.
2018 — Corey Dickerson homered for the fourth time in three days, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds, 9-2, their ninth straight victory. Starling Marte, Gregory Polanco and Sean Rodriguez also homered for the Pirates.
2018 — Andino Vecchiolla pitched five shutout innings and Uniontown (24-4) defeated Smithfield-Fairchance, 7-2, in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Hutchinson Field. Josh Burns, Travis Sankovich and Ian Edenfield each had RBI singles.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot 1-over 72 in the second round at the LPGA Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I in Sylvania, Ohio. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with a two-round total of 7-over 149.
2015 — Westminster College’s Marissa Kalsey, a Waynesburg Central graduate, was named to the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Team. Kalsey finished second in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships to earn her third outdoor All-America honors. She is also a three-time indoor All-America in the pole vault.
2015 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna shot a 2-over 73 in the final round of the 111th West Penn Open to finish in a tie for 16th place. He shot 76 and 67 in the first two rounds.
2015 — Laurel Highlands graduate Ethan Mildren improved to 3-1 for Cedar Rapids as the Kernels held on to defeat the visiting Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 5-4. Mildren went 5.1 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits, with three walks and three strikeouts.
2014 — New York Pizza defeated Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 12-8, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Zack Boman was the winning pitcher.
2014 — Mill Run edged Dunbar, 2-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Jason Halfhill struck out four in the win. Mill Run’s Garrett Brooks hit a double, the only extra-base hit of the game.
2014 — Uniontown (26-4) lost to West Mifllin, 5-1, in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament played at Connellsville Area High School’s Thomas E. Sankovich Field. Uniontown slipped to the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament against Moon.
2013 — Uniontown (28-12) committed eight errors in a 9-2 season-ending loss to West Mifflin in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament loser’s bracket game. Giuseppe Schiano’s sacrifice fly and Ted Sova’s infield single accounted for Uniontown’s two runs.
2013 — Bob Madison struck out four to lead Belmont Inn to an 8-4 FCBL victory over visiting Mill Run. Nick Erminio had four RBI for Belmont Inn, with a two-run homer and a two-run double.
2012 — Bill Bendis scattered five hits to lead Mill Run to a 2-1 victory over Belmont Inn in Fayette County Baseball League play. Bendis struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter in the complete-game victory. Bob Fulton had three hits for Mill Run which scored two runs in the third and held off a late rally when Belmont Inn scored one in the seventh.
2009 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna shot an opening-round 4-under 66 and was tied for fifth at the Porter Cup at the Niagara Falls (N.Y.) Country Club.
2009 — Connellsville graduate Jordan Craig, playing out of Pleasant Valley Country Club, defeated Westmoreland Country Club’s Myrna Kline, 6 and 4, as she advanced to the championship flight semifinals in defense of her Women’s Golf Association of Western Pennsylvania Championship title. Her mother Judy Lynn-Craig lost to Butler Country Club’s Susan Colton, 4 and 2.
2009 — Richard David, a sophomore at Laurel Highlands, won the North East Junior Golf Tour event at The Golf Club of Somerset. David shot an 86 to finish first in the Pine Valley Division (boys 13-15) for his second win in the summer.
2008 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna returned to the U.S. Amateur Championship after he secured a berth by winning the qualifier held at Penn State University’s Blue Course. Rohanna, who golfed for the Nittany Lions, opened with a 1-under 71 and finished the afternoon round with a 3-under 69 for a two-round total of 140 at the Par 71, 6,686-yard course. Rohanna qualified for the 2007 championship hosted by Olympic Club in San Francisco, just missing a spot in the match play round of 64. He finished at 8-over with the cut at 7-over. Connellsville graduate and Saint Vincent College golfer Jonathan Luczka carded a 13-over 157 (79-78) to finish in a tie for 38th place.
2008 — Rachel Rohanna hoped to be around top 20 when the second round of stroke play at the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship closed. The Waynesburg Central senior was right on target, finishing 22nd with a 3-over-par 145 to earn a spot into the Round of 64 match play. Rohanna played the No. 43-seeded Julie Yang, of Phoenix, Ariz.
2008 — A strange ending gave Charleroi a 7-5 victory over visiting Uniontown and send the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series to a deciding fifth game at Hopwood. With the game tied a 5-5 in the bottom of the eighth with two outs, Charleroi had runners on second and third. Adam Madar hit a fly ball into shallow center field. Uniontown second baseman Dave Gaisbauer appeared to make a great running catch on the ball, but he then collided with shortstop Joe Eperjesi. Gaisbauer landed on his shoulder and neck as the ball fell out of his glove, allowing baserunners Brendan Costantino and Chad Pappasergi to cross the plate as Madar wound up at second. Gaisbauer lay prone on the outfield grass for several minutes as coaches and trainers tended to his injuries. Medical personnel arrived about 30 minutes later, and Gaisbauer was transported to Jefferson Hospital for precautionary measures. As daylight began to fade, the umpires and league officials conferred at length and ruled that the game as legal since it was after the fifth inning with Charleroi winning, 7-5. Mike Newhouse drove in all of Uniontown’s runs on a grand slam in the third inning and a run-scoring single in the seventh for a 5-3 lead. The teams will decide the series at 6 p.m. today at the Hutchinson Sportsmen’s complex.
2008 — Blue Mountain (23-4-1) used a six-run sixth inning to pull away from Bud Murphy’s for an 8-2 Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Brad Baker had the key hit for the Copperheads with a three-run home run. Brian Sankovich hit a solo home run for Bud’s.
2008 — High Strung Racing (20-7-1) cruised to a 7-3 FCBL victory at California. Jason Greene drove in three runs for HSR with a bases-loaded double. Todd Dunham (3-1) was the winning pitcher and Wes Kisner earned his fourth save. Shayne Busti went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the win.
2008 — Phil’s Tire scored seven run in the top of the first, and cruised home for a 13-2 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over Potter’s Clubhouse. Mark Woleslagle had a solo home run for the winners, and Nathan Helster had a double, two RBI and two runs. Ken Musko pitched five innings for the win.
2007 — Charleroi evened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series at 2-2 with a 10-5 victory over visiting Uniontown. Brandon Wyvratt was the winning pitcher, allowing only one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and 12 walks. Matt Dishong got the final out of the eighth and pitched a perfect ninth for the save. Uniontown stranded 14 runners.
2007 — Carmichaels swept a FCBL doubleheader at Bud Murphy’s, 6-3 and 3-2. Jeff Thompson had a two-run home run and RBI single in the opener as winning pitcher Eric Holt (3-0) allowed two runs in 5.1 innings. The Copperheads’ Chuck Gasti’s single tied the nightcap, 2-2, and Brad Baker’s double brought Gasti home with the game-winner. Dan Burkintas picked up the save in the first game, and was the winning pitcher in the second game after allowing two runs on five hits in the complete-game effort.
2007 — California swept a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader from visiting Potter’s Clubhouse, 7-2 and 4-1. Jason Britton was 2-for-4 with two RBI, Neil Pascarella went 2-for-2 with three runs, and Gus Galis finished 2-for-2 with two runs in the opening-game win. Ben Carson (2-0) threw a complete game, allowing two runs (one unearned) on five hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Derek Jansante threw a two-hit complete game for the win in the nightcap, with five strikeouts and two walks.
2007 — Mill Run took a FCBL doubleheader from Phil’s Tire, 4-1 and 5-3. Josh Coffman’s two-run single brought home the game-winner in the first game, and Jim Warrick belted a solo home run. Winning pitcher Chris Lynn had complete-game victory. Jeff Kooser got the win in the second game with 4.2 innings in relief of starter Tom Cesario. Bobby Fulton went 4-for-4 with a run in the nightcap. Mill Run finished the regular season with a 20-8 record.
2006 — Rookie Ricky Nolasco allowed four hits in 7.1 innings and struck out seven, leading the Florida Marlins over the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-0.
2006 — The Pittsburgh Penguins rejected a bid to buy the team that had been put together by a group that included Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and former NFL quarterback Dan Marino, the group’s financier said. The group, headed by New York City financier Andrew Murstein, had increased its offer to more than $170 million, which was as high as the group intended to go.
2006 — With yet another stunning comeback in the final time trial, Floyd Landis reclaimed the famed yellow jersey of the Tour de France leader along with a 59-second lead that should land him atop the victory podium in Paris.
2005 — Chris Pepe went the distance to lead Connellsville to a 7-6 victory over Uniontown and clinch the Fayette American Legion Baseball League championship. Pepe struck out Uniontown’s Bob Madison, his 12th of the game, with the tying run on second base to secure the victory. Bob Fulton paced the Connellsville offense with a pinch-hit, two-run double and a solo home run. Uniontown scored three runs in the first, but Andy Schleihauf responded with a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning. Both teams advanced to the Region 6 tournament.
2005 — Zach Jeney tossed a two-hit shutout to lead Carmichaels to a 14-0 win at Hopwood in Fayette County Baseball League action. Jeney struck out eight and walked only one. Bump Johnson drove in four runs and scored three and Duane Dupont hit a solo home run.
2005 — Lance Armstrong, the six-time champion, maintained his comfortable advantage in the Tour de France after the 19th stage of 2 minutes, 46 seconds over Italy’s Ivan Basso, and 3:46 on Denmark’s Mickael Rasmussen heading into today’s final time trial.
2005 — The NHL lockout that canceled last season came to an end when the owners of the league’s 30 teams unanimously approved a labor deal that clears the way for play to resume in the fall.
2004 — George Taylor went the distance in his first start of the season, leading Carmichaels to a 6-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mill Run. Chris Buncic paced the Copperheads with a three-run inside-the-park home run. Taylor also had an RBI single.
2004 — Johnny Estrada drove in the winning run with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, leading the Atlanta Braves past the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1.
2004 — The Connellsville Little League 11-12 All-Stars’ season came to an end with a 4-0 loss to State College in the Pennsylvania Little League Section 1 title series at John DiVirgilio Complex in Rostraver. State College advances to the Pennsylvania State Championship in Shippensburg. Trent Hurley, Cole Lowman, Johnny Leonard and Jay Shaw each singled for Connellsville’s hits.
2003 — Justin Corso pitched six strong innings of six-hit ball as Carmichaels defeated host Connellsville, 10-4, in the opening game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. Corso allowed four runs on six hits in the win. Jared Lapkowicz and Jamie Kowalczyk both had two hits for Carmichaels. Bubba Fox had three of Connellsville’s hits.
2003 — Tommy Angeline had three RBI, including one in the decisive fourth inning, to lead Connellsville to a 7-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory at Locker Room/Masontown Trophy. Bob Keslar had three singles for Connellsville, while Dan Gratchic had a triple and single. Jason Solarcheck went the distance for the win.
2003 — Denny Show’s two-run double in the bottom of the first was all Joe Nader and Perryopolis needed for a 4-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Redstone. Nader allowed only three hits. Ken Musko had two doubles for Redstone.
2003 — Jeriome Robertson pitched three-hit ball into the eighth inning to win his ninth straight decision and Houston avoided being swept in Pittsburgh for the second time this month with a 2-0 victory.
2003 — The Boston Red Sox made the third key addition in two months to their once-struggling bullpen, acquiring left-hander Scott Sauerbeck from the Pirates. In the four-player trade, the Red Sox gave up right-handed reliever Brandon Lyon and Double-A right-hander Anastacio Martinez and obtained Triple-A lefty Mike Gonzalez.
2003 — The Chicago Cubs got a boost for the NL Central stretch drive, acquiring center fielder Kenny Lofton and third baseman Aramis Ramirez from the Pittsburgh Pirates for shortstop Jose Hernandez and two minor leaguers.
2002 — Ken Griffey Jr. returned to the Cincinnati Reds’ lineup with two singles and a sacrifice fly, but Brian Giles tripled and as the Pittsburgh Pirates took an early lead and held on for a 6-5 victory.
2002 — Drew Denham threw eight shutout innings as Carmichaels opened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series with a 9-3 win at Colonial 3. Denham struck out 13 and walked four. Carmichaels’ Jeff Lapkowicz and Colby Giles were a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Chad Rice led Colonial 3 with a double and two singles.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
