2019 — Uniontown’s Junior Legion team qualified for the state tournament after winning the Western Regional Tournament with a 17-5 victory over Plum at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City. Alex McClain earned the victory after allowing four earned runs on six hits with one strikeout and two walks in six innings. He also had three RBI and a double. Nick Kumor had three hits and three RBI for Uniontown. Teammate Braeden McKnight had three hits and an RBI, and Kaiden Early had three RBI and a double.
2019 — Shane Roebuck blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Bill’s Bit Service to a 7-5 victory at Bailey Park and force a FCBL semifinal-deciding Game 3 against Carmichaels. Winning pitcher Kenny Ryan allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts, a hit batter and two walks. Zach Uhazie pitched the final three innings for the win, allowing one earned run on one hit with three strikeouts, a hit batter and two walks.
2018 — Chad Petrush and Ian Edenfield both hit three-run home runs as Uniontown rolled past Smithfield-Fairchance, 11-0, in five innings, to win the American Legion Region 6 Baseball Tournament title and advance to the state tournament. Petrush, who also smacked a two-run triple, drove in five runs and Andino Vecchiolla pitched a four-hitter as Uniontown (26-0) qualified for its second appearance in the state playoffs in the last four years under manager Brad Yohman. Smithfield-Fairchance (12-11) needed to defeat Uniontown twice to win the championship and advance. Vecchiolla allowed four hits and one walk with one strikeout in the victory.
2018 — Mill Run trailed 7-2, but the Millers kept their composure and stormed back with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and one in the fifth to pull out an 8-7 victory over Bill’s Bit Service to tie the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 semifinal series at 1-1. Cade Warrick, who singled in the go-ahead run, sparked Mill Run’s offense with a 4-for-4 performance that included a triple, two RBI and three runs scored. Jimmy Malone managed to pitch through a troubled fourth inning for the win, allowing seven runs on 12 hits with one walk and nine strikeouts in the complete-game performance.
2017 — Little Joeys Pizza used a six-run inning and held off a late rally by Better Edge to win the Fayette County Baseball League play-in game, 12-11, at Charleroi’s Veterans Memorial Field. Little Joeys Pizza advanced into the semifinals against top-seeded Carmichaels. Little Joeys Pizza scored six runs in the sixth inning for a 12-6 advantage, but Better Edge chipped away with three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh, and had the game-tying run on first base in the final inning. Willie Palmer earned the win, and Brandon Lawless survived a shaky seventh inning for the save.
2016 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ rally came too late in a 8-6 loss to Mill Run in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 semifinals. Mitch’s Bail Bonds scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Corey Fogle secured the final three outs to preserve the win. Mill Run scored two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Garrett Brooks (4-1) picked up the win for Mill Run, allowing five earned runs on seven hits in six innings with one strikeout and six walks. Brooks also had two singles. Grant Wortman and Austin Puskar had two RBI for Mill Run. Mitch Bail Bonds’ KC Zajicek had a double, single and two RBI.
2016 — Carmichaels rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull off a 3-2 victory over Economy Electric to take a 1-0 series lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 semifinals. The Copperheads’ Caleb Dempsey tied the game at 2-2 with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Eric Holt’s sacrifice fly brought home the winning run. Winning pitcher Michael Stout scattered three hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 3-over 74 in the first round of the Fuccillo Kia Championship at Capital Hills. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied for 88th place heading into the second round with the low 70 scores (and ties) advancing to third and final round.
2014 — Trailing by a run in the bottom of the sixth, Carmichaels rallied back with two runs and extended its winning streak to 46 games in the Fayette County Baseball League with a 2-1 victory over Mill Run. Kris Firestone drove in Mill Run’s run. Joby Lapkowicz and Clay Roman drove in Carmichaels’ runs. Lapkowicz struck out the side in the seventh inning to preserve the win. John Malone went 5.1 innings with three strikeouts and three walks in the loss for the Mill Run.
2014 — New York Pizza clinched second place in the Fayette County Baseball League with a 9-8 win over Dunbar. Winning pitcher Bob Madison struck out six. Tyler Dillinger went 2-for-3 for New York Pizza, with a single and a double.
2013 — Connellsville was eliminated from the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 6 Baseball Tournament with an 11-2 loss to West Mifflin.
2013 — For the second time in just four days, Lucas Gida took to the mound knowing that a loss would end the season for his Connellsville American Legion team. And for the second time in four days, Gida walked off the mound at the end of the game and was congratulated by his teammates, as their season was extended with an 11-7 win over Blackhawk in the morning of the final day of the Pennsylvania American Legion Region 6 baseball tournament, held at Chippewa Park. Gida went the distance for the win, after pitching a complete game in Connellsville’s in a 15-1 win over Bethel Park three days earlier. Garrett Brooks finished with two runs scored, three hits, and four RBI, including the game-winner with a single to center field in the bottom of the seventh that broke a 7-7 tie. Grant Wortman had three RBI in the win.
2013 — Carmichaels scored four runs in the top of the first inning without the benefit of a hit, and the pitching combination of Brian Resnik and George Taylor made the lead stand for an 11-4 FCBL victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. The Copperheads remained unbeaten, improving to 21-0 with three games remaining. Mitch’s Bail Bonds went to 15-5-1. Andy Schleihauf hit a solo home run for the Copperheads. Resnik (6-0) allowed four runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Taylor gave up two hits with two strikeouts and one walk. The Copperheads’ Chuck Gasti had an RBI double and a single.
2013 — The winning run scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Belmont Inn a key 6-5 victory over Dunbar as the Fayette County Baseball League regular season would down to a close. Giuseppe Schiano went the distance to earn the win, allowing four hits with two strikeouts and seven walks. Brian Sankovich belted a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning for Belmont Inn.
2012 — Jeremy Molinaro pitched as well as could be expected on one healthy eye to lead Belmont Inn to a 7-3 Fayette County Baseball League win over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. With one of his eyes still affected by irritation from a contact lens, Molinaro pitched a two-hitter, and held on for the win after facing nine batters in the seventh inning.
2012 — Caileigh’s pulled out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and then held the lead to defeat visiting Mill Run, 7-5, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Mill Run’s Bobby Fulton was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
2011 — Jeremy Hoover pitched two innings for his first win of the year as Bud Murphy’s eked out a 1-0 win over Dunbar in Fayette County Baseball League action. Hoover struck out four and walked none.
2009 — Mario’s (22-2) rallied for a run in the last inning to edge Mill, 2-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Jeff Lapkowicz singled home Jason Green with the winning run with two outs.
2009 — The Vesta 12-year-old All-Star team began sanctioned play with a 12-0 victory over Morgantown, W.Va. Nate Frost, Devin Braddock and Darell Ross combined for a two-hit shutout. Devin Braddock and Darell Ross each homered for Vesta.
2008 — Jeff Lapkowicz doubled and homered to lead High Strung Racing, but the game ended in an 8-8 tie. It was the last regular-season game for both teams.
2008 — Rachel Rohanna lost a playoff on the fourth hole to Julie Yang, a 13-year-old from Phoenix, Ariz., in a Round of 64 match in the 60th U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship. The match was suspended the night before because of darkness with the match all square on the 17th hole. Rohanna had opportunities to put the match away in the playoff holes, but just couldn’t make a putt. Rohanna was looking forward to successfully defending her WPIAL and PIAA titles and playing with her sister Emily, a freshman, in the fall.
2008 — Yoslan Herrera pitched six shutout innings for his first major league win, and the Pittsburgh Pirates got back-to-back homers from Jason Bay and Xavier Nady in a 9-1 victory over the San Diego Padres. Nate McLouth also homered and had three RBI for the Pirates, who won four straight.
2007 — Laurel Highlands senior Maria Battaglia had a tough second round, shooting a 17-over 89 at the 2007 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship hosted by the Tacoma Country and Golf Club. She opened with an 11-over 83 in the first round of the two-round stroke play, finishing with a two-round total of 28-over 172.
2007 — Springdale Golf Club reported two holes-in-one. Justin Guittap recorded his first ace on No. 14, 130-yard hole, using a nine-iron. Roger Rantovich made his 13th career hole-in-one on No. 12, 155-yard hole with a 6-iron.
2007 — Phil’s Tire combined great defense with excellent pitching from Sam Bashioum and timely hitting to defeat Potter’s Clubhouse, 6-4, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Bashioum, a 17-year-old Belle Vernon junior, went the distance for the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
2007 — Pete Logan, who won WPIAL basketball titles at Brownsville and Clairton, was hired by the school board to be Ringgold’s head boys basketball coach with a 9-0 vote.
2006 — Charlie Humes’ walk-off, two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a three-run rally to give Carmichaels a come-from-behind, 5-4 victory over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ron Nopwasky (7-2) went the distance for the win, striking out eight and walking two. Humes went 4-for-4 with four RBI. Jeff Kooser and Bob Fulton both had two hits for Mill Run.
2006 — Brian Sankovich’s grand slam led to a six-run sixth inning to rally Bud Murphy’s past California for a 9-8 Fayette County Baseball League victory. Sankovich’s blast tied the game at 8-8 and Richie Means singled home the winning run. Ryan Kabana’s two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning gave California a 5-2 lead. Sankovich went 4-for-4 with an intentional walk and five RBI. Brian Hilbert (4-2) went the distance, allowing eight runs (five earned) on 11 hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
2006 — Bill Hall hit two two-run homers and Carlos Lee had one as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 12-8.
2005 — Former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Peters improved his Fayette County Baseball League record to 6-0 with Carmichaels’ 1-0 win over visiting Bud Murphy’s. The Copperheads improved to 22-4, while Bud Murphy’s went to 22-5 in the battle for the top seed in the playoffs. Peters went the distance, scattering two hits with five strikeouts and one walk. Gene Franks drove in the game’s only run with a double in the fourth inning. Brian Sankovich and Mark Riggin had singles for Bud Murphy’s.
2005 — The United States won the CONCACAF Gold Cup for the third time, beating Panama 3-1 on penalty kicks following a scoreless tie in the final. Santino Quaranta, Landon Donovan and Brad Davis converted penalty kicks for the Americans, while goalkeeper Kasey Keller stopped the opening shot from Luis Tejada and allowed just one penalty, to Felipe Baloy.
2005 — Lance Armstrong closed out his amazing career with a seventh consecutive Tour de France victory, and did it a little earlier than expected. Because of wet conditions, race organizers stopped the clock as Armstrong and the main pack entered Paris. Although riders were still racing, with eight laps of the Champs-Elysees to complete, organizers said that Armstrong had officially won. Armstrong won by more than 4½ minutes.
2005 — Mark Redman allowed six hits over eight innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates won their first series since the All-Star break, beating Colorado, 3-0, to keep Rockies starter Shawn Chacon winless since late April.
2004 — Jason Kendall’s two-run double put Pittsburgh ahead during a seven-run sixth inning and the Pirates rallied from three runs down to beat the skidding Cincinnati Reds, 14-4. Jason Bay had two hits in the inning and Craig Wilson added a two-run single to help the Pirates overcome Cincinnati leads of 3-0 and 4-1 and win their 19th in 25 games. They have won 13 of 14 at home to move above .500 at PNC Park (24-23) for the first time since their opening series.
2004 — Lance Armstrong capped his most dominant Tour de France with a crushing win in the final time trial, all but guaranteeing him a place in history as the first six-time winner of the 101-year-old race. The Texan, riding a high-tech aerodynamic bike and wearing his bright yellow leader’s jersey, was 1 minute, 1 second faster than second-place Jan Ullrich, the 1997 champion and five-time runner-up.
2004 — Ted Ginn Jr. caught a touchdown pass and threw for the game-winning score as Ohio rallied to beat Pennsylvania, 34-30, in the Big 33 Classic at Hersheypark Stadium. Ginn, an Ohio State recruit, finished with five catches for 142 yards in the game, which Pennsylvania led 30-21 heading into the final 12 minutes.
2003 — Matt Stairs had an RBI double in the 11th inning, and the trade-decimated Pittsburgh Pirates completed another sweep at Great American Ball Park by beating the Cincinnati Reds, 7-5.
2003 — Carmichaels began a busy stretch of five Fayette County Baseball League games in four days with a 6-2 come-from-behind road victory at Redstone. Jim Cales and Skooter Roebuck had run-scoring singles to spot Redstone to a 2-0 lead. Redstone’s Ed Sumego had a no-hitter through five innings, but Carmichaels finally broke through in the top of the seventh inning on Ron Nopwasky[s RBI single and Eric Holt’s two-run home run. Roebuck and Ken Musko had two singles each for Redstone.
2002 — Carmichaels found a way to defeat Jared Slusser and Colonial 3 to take a 2-0 lead in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series with a 7-1 victory. Slusser suffered his first loss of the season after entering the game with a 15-0 record. He went the distance with seven strikeouts and no walks, but allowed a three-run home run and a two-run shot to Jono Menhart. Winning pitcher Andy Mazur went the distance, allowing six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
2002 — Brownsville finished the Fayette County Baseball League regular season with a 10-7 win over Anthony Crane. Winning pitcher Jason Campbell allowed seven runs on seven hits in six innings. Kevin Dvorchak pitched a hitless seventh inning. Ryan Encapera finished with two singles and three RBI in the win.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
