2019 — Mill Run defeated visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 10-0, in Game 2 of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals to sweep the best-of-3 series. Mill Run advanced to the championship against Carmichaels. The Millers scored six runs in the first inning. Winning pitcher Alan VanSickle pitched a two-hit shutout and faced the minimum number of batters in the five-inning game that was called due to the Mercy Rule. VanSickle had two strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter, and allowed singles to Louden Conte and Derek Gaisbauer, but Mill Run turned two double plays to erase the runners.
2018 — Ryan Bashour faltered a bit at the end of his second round, but the Brownsville graduate managed to close with a par and advance into the final round of the West Virginia Open. Bashour finished with an even-par 71, one of the better rounds of the day, for a two-round total of 3-over 145. He was tied for 24th entering third and final round. Uniontown’s Steve Superick was tied for 34th place with a 5-over 147 after shooting 4-over 75 in the second round. John Kingora shot 9-over 80 in the second round and missed the cut with a total of 16-over 158. Aaron Gizzi also missed the final with total of 10-over 152 (76-76).
2018 — Danae Rugola celebrated her 18th birthday by posting a 5-over 77 in the opening round of the Teen World Golf Championships at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. The Uniontown senior was in a three-way tie for 10th place, six strokes behind co-leaders Nicole Adam (Pinehurst, N.C.) and Janejilla Marston (Thailand).
2018 — Alan VanSickle settled down after a rough first inning and his Mill Run teammates rallied around the starting pitcher for a 5-3 victory to clinch the Fayette County Baseball League semifinal series from Bill’s Bit Service, 2-1. Mill Run advanced to play Carmichaels in the best-of-5 championship series. VanSickle went the distance, allowing eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
2017 — Little Joeys Pizza’s Ken Musko hammered a three-run homer in a four-run third inning, as Little Joey’s Pizza tied the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 semifinals at 1-1 with a 5-3 win over Carmichaels. Brandon Lawless struck out seven, walked three and hit three batters in the complete-game victory. Losing pitcher Joby Lapkowicz allowed five runs on six hits with 11 strikeouts.
2016 — A medical emergency caused the Fayette County Baseball League semifinal playoff game between Mill Run and Mitch’s Bail Bonds to be suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Millers holding an 8-4 lead. League officials were to determine if the game was to start at that point, or call the game, which would give Mill Run a 2-0 sweep of the best-of-3 series and a berth into the finals against Carmichaels. Mill Run regained the lead at 5-3 with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, three scoring on Garrett Brooks’ home run. Sam Beucher belted a three-run home run in the fifth inning.
2015 — New York Pizza stunned No. 1 seed Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals with a 7-4 road victory. Tyler Dubovich started for New York Pizza, and Zack Bowman pitched the final four innings for the win with two runs, five strikeouts and no walks. Tyler Dillinger hit a home run and single for New York Pizza.
2015 — Connellsville Junior Legion suffered a 14-4 loss to Wesleyville in the Region tournament at Homer City. Wesleyville led 9-0 after four innings. Connellsville dropped to the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament against Millcreek.
2015 — Twenty-two area players were on the Fayette County American Legion all-star team that tied the Allegheny County South Team, 2-2, in the Region 6 All-Star Game at Bethel Park High School. Uniontown manager Brad Yohman coached the Fayette County team. Dom Peroni’s sacrifice fly drove in the first run and Caleb Dempsey scored on a wild pitch for the second run for the Fayette all-stars. The Fayette County All-Star Team roster included: Uniontown’s Bobby Bricker, Dom Peroni, Zach Uhazie, Hudson Novak (injured), Rich Pish (injured), Tory Kifer, Travis Sankovich, Giuseppe Schiano, Luke Paul, Luke Wallace, Luke Boyle, Derek Vaisbauer, Kody Thomas and Ian Edenfield, Connellsville’s Austin Puskar, Brock Bonadio and Derek Orndoff, Smithfield’s Caleb Dempsey, Nick Groover and Nate Torbich, Farmington’s Tyler Frazee, Belle Vernon’s Matt Benicky, and Carmichaels’ Joel Spishock and Jacob Wamsley.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna missed the cut in the Symetra Tour SEFC Championship at Capital Hills after she shot 7-over 78 in the second round for a two-round total of 17-over 159.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna finished with a 2-under 69 in the first round of the Credit Union Classic at Drumlins Country Club in Syracuse, N.Y. Rohanna was in a five-way tie for ninth after the first round.
2013 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds (17-6-1) exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and then added six more in the fifth on its way to a 12-7 victory over visiting Belmont Inn in its Fayette County Baseball League regular-season finale. Geremy Hoover’s two-run double was the big hit in the fourth, and Marty Fagler’s blast in the sixth brought home the final three runs. Adam Jacko allowed four runs on four hits in four innings for the win.
2011 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds (15-9) brought the Fayette County Baseball League regular season to a close with a 7-3 victory over visiting Pasta Lorenzo. Mitch’s trailed 3-0 through three innings but rallied with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
2011 — Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said his team’s 19-inning game against the Braves deserved a better ending. After his review of his contested call which ended the game, home plate umpire Jerry Meals said he “might” agree. Julio Lugo scored from third base on a contested play at the plate, giving Atlanta a 4-3 win in 19 innings over Pittsburgh.
2011 — Connellsville graduate Terrance McCrae, who played wide receiver at Ohio University, signed a three-year rookie free agent contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2011 — California University of Pa. quarterback Josh Portis, an undrafted rookie free agent, agreed to terms with the Seattle Seahawks.
2008 — Uniontown managed to hang on for a well-earned 8-7 win over Chartiers Valley-South Fayette in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament at Chippewa Park. Uniontown finished with 10 hits and made the most of eight errors, three walks and a hit-batsman. Kevin Gmiter preserved the win for Ethan Mildren.
2008 — Trevor Hoffman got one of the easiest and most unexpected of his record 544 saves on a night he figured to be the last player the San Diego Padres needed. Adrian Gonzalez hit two of San Diego’s four home runs, while driving in four runs, and the Padres built an eight-run lead for a 9-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2007 — The Pittsburgh Pirates, who had lost 10-of-11 games since the All-Star break, defeated Oliver Perez and the New York Mets, 8-4.
2007 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna continued his strong summer of golf with a berth into the U.S. Amateur Championship on his fourth attempt by virtue of his second-place finish in the sectional qualifier hosted by Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona. The Penn State University senior shot a 2-under 68 in the morning session and a 3-under 67 in the afternoon for a two-round total of 5-under 135.
2006 — Potter’s Clubhouse scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to upend Carmichaels, 4-3, and record their third win in their last four Fayette County Baseball League games. Howie King allowed all three runs in five innings to earn the win, and Rick Wilson threw two scoreless innings for the save. Phil Gratchic drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly.
2006 — Wana B Heros scored in every inning but one on its way to a 15-5 FCBL victory over visiting Redd Dawgs. Andy Mazur homered, Shane Tonkavitch went 3-for-3, Jamie Kowalczyk tripled and singled twice, and Justin Corso also had three hits, including a double, for Wana B Heros. Winning pitcher Zack Rhoades allowed two runs on six hits in four innings.
2006 — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed rookie safety Anthony Smith to a three-year contract. Smith was a third-round draft pick from Syracuse and the Steelers’ second selection.
2005 — Connellsville lost the opening game of the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament to host Shaler, 12-2, in a game called in the bottom of the sixth inning because of thunder and lightning. Connellsville dropped to the loser’s bracket against Sto-Rox in the double-elimination tournament. Dave Sumner had a two-run double in the first inning to account for Connellsville’s runs.
2005 — Matt Lawton and Chris Duffy had four hits apiece, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates come from behind twice to beat the Florida Marlins, 6-3. Josh Fogg (5-6) lasted just 5.1 innings, but won for the first time in 10 starts since his most recent victory on June 1.
2005 — Todd Dunham and Jim Kubina combined on a three-hitter, and Chris McManus belted a two-run home run and a double as Mario’s (20-7) rolled past Wana B Heros, 7-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Dunham (7-1) allowed one run on two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in four innings to earn the win. Kubina gave up one hit and no walks with three strikeouts over the final three innings to notch his second save. Jeff Lapkowicz had two hits and John Harvey knocked in a pair of runs for Mario’s.
2005 — Duane Dupont’s three-run homer capped a four-run fifth inning to propel Carmichaels past Mill Run, 8-3, and clinch the top spot in the FCBL playoffs. Ron Nopwasky had three hits and Gene Franks contributed a pair of two-out, run-scoring singles as Carmichaels improved to 23-4. Brian Binder (3-1) surrendered three runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts in 5.2 innings. George Taylor recorded the final four outs, giving up one walk with a pair of strikeouts. Brandon Bryner had three hits, including a home run, for Mill Run.
2005 — Ryan Shetterly smacked three hits, including a double, and earned the save with three scoreless innings as Redd Dawgs wrapped up the FCBL regular season with a 9-2 win at Hopwood Fitness. Ryan Russell gave up two runs on five hits to earn the win. Shetterly kept Hopwood hitless over the final three innings, walking one and striking out six.
2005 — Uniontown opened the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a nail-biting, come-from-behind 11-10 victory over Bethel Park at Shaler High School’s Matulevic Field. Bob Madison had two of his three hits in a key six-run eighth inning and earned the win in relief, thanks to a clutch save by Nick Midlik, who worked out of a two-on, no-out jam in the ninth inning. Uniontown rallied from deficits of 3-0, 5-3 and 7-5, finally taking the lead with its big eighth inning. Greg Palladino delivered the tie-breaking RBI single and Madison followed with a two-run single to make it 11-7.
2004 — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Bill Cowher to a two-year contract extension that can keep him as head coach through the 2007 season. Cowher, who was given a raise on his current $3 million-per-year contract, had coached the Steelers the past 12 years and compiled a won-loss record of 115-76-1, the second most wins in team history behind Chuck Noll, who won four NFL championships with the Steelers.
2003 — Chris Marsinko hit a pair of home runs and a triple, and drove in eight runs to power Connellsville past Carmichaels, 19-2, in five innings in Game 3 of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff championship series at the Connellsville High School Field for a 2-1 series lead. Marsinko hit a three-run homer in the first, tripled in one in the second and capped the day with a grand slam in the fourth. Tony Marciante hit two doubles, a home run, and single for 3 RBI for Connellsville. Teammate Phil Gratchic had a triple. Tom Cesario was the winning pitcher.
2003 — Kendall Simmons missed the start of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp with the onset of diabetes, which forced him to lose 30 pounds in a relatively short time over the summer.
2003 — Tino Martinez and Pujols combined for eight hits and six RBI as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 13-8. The loss snapped the Pirates’ three-game winning streak.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
