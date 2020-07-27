2019 — Uniontown received solid pitching performances from Nick Kumor and Carson Broadwater, and played solid defense for a 4-2 win over Lower Macungie in the opening round of the Pennsylvania Youth American Legion State Tournament at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City. Uniontown (22-3-1) advanced to play Boyertown. Kumor allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits in four innings with two strikeouts and four walks, and he finished with three hits, including a double, and scored three runs. Broadwater didn’t allow a run on one hit in three innings.
2019 — Rachel Rohanna fought through the second round to finish with a 3-under 68 and make the cut at The CDPHP Open. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied in 43rd place with a two-round total of 2-under 140.
2018 — Ryan Bashour closed the West Virginia Open with his best round of the tournament to pull into a tie for 15th place. The Brownsville graduate finished with a 1-under 71 for a three-day total of 2-over 216. Steve Superick had a tough final round, scoring a 9-over 81 for a three-day total of 14-over 228 and a tie for 51st place.
2018 — Danae Rugola pared a couple strokes off her first-round score and the Uniontown senior moved up the leaderboard with a 3-over 75. Rugola tied for ninth with a two-round total of 8-over 152. She was tied for fifth among American players with the low two American and International scores advancing to the Teen Van Horn Cup, a one-day best ball tournament contested on Pinehurst No. 2.
2016 — A unanimous vote of the ruling body of the Fayette County Baseball League decided to award Game 2 of a semifinal series to Mill Run and eliminated defending league champion Mitch’s Bail Bonds. The Millers led Game 2, 8-4, in the fifth inning when a medical emergency ensued. League officials decided to meet and a conference call vote unanimously awarded the game and the best-of-three series to Mill Run. The medical emergency required an ambulance and a helicopter ride to a hospital for one spectator. All parties confirmed that the person who needed medical attention was OK.
2015 — Geibel Catholic High School grad and Wildwood Country Club professional Brian Dunaway was tied for ninth and trailed the leader by three strokes after shoot a 71 in the first round in the Tri-State PGA Section Championship.
2015 — The Connellsville Jr. American Legion baseball team had everything going its way heading into the bottom of the fifth inning on with a three-run lead and Jacob Ansell pitching. Millcreek scored eight runs, helped by three errors, in the fifth inning to rally for a 10-6 win over Connellsville in the regional playoffs at Homer City. Connellsville (21-3) was eliminated from the double-elimination tournament with the loss. Jarrod David had two RBI for Connellsville.
2015 — Tyler Delval fired a two-hit shutout as top-seeded Mitch’s Bail Bonds forced a third and deciding game in the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs with a 5-0 road victory over New York Pizza. Delval struck out six and walked one for the complete-game victory.
2015 — Economy Electric and Mill Run played to a 6-6 tie in Game 2 of their FCBL playoff series.
2014 — Mill Run scored three runs in the fifth inning, and rode the pitching of Bill Bendis to a 3-0 road victory in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals over New York Pizza. Bendis went the distance for the win, allowing four hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Seth Bruner’s two-run single and an error accounted for Mill Run’s win.
2014 — Carmichaels defeated visiting Dunbar, 9-1, in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals. Tyler Delval went the distance for the win, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts and no walks. Shane Roebuck had a two-run single for the Copperheads.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna dropped a couple strokes to par in the second round, but remained in position for her first top-10 finish at the Credit Union Classic at Drumlins Country Club, East Course, in Syracuse, N.Y. Rohanna shot 2-over 73 for a two-round total of even-par 152 and a tie for 14th position.
2011 — Farmington’s Joe Nieporte and Rices Landing’s Gillian Alexander tied for first in their respective age groups in the Kings Restaurants Junior Golf Tournament at Connoquenessing Country Club in Ellwood City, but both fell short in the sudden-death playoff. Nieporte tied with Sharpsville’s R.J. Bartolomucci in the boys 14-division at 7-over 78. Nieporte shot 39-39 for his total, while Bartolomucci went 37-41. Bartolomucci won the title on the first playoff hole. Alexander and Canonsburg’s Lauren Waller both shot 11-over 82 (42-40) with Waller winning the girls 14-15 division on the third playoff hole.
2011 — The Wild Bills No. 2 team from the Perryopolis Sons of Italy won the Pennsylvania State Bowling Association Tournament. Team members included captain Chris McManus, Dennis Keffer, Jr., Joey Balog, John Ritz and Lenny Minnick, Jr. rolled a 3,618, just 13 better than a team out of the Southeast area.
2009 — Ben Herrington blasted a 3-run home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Bud Murphy’s to an 8-7 victory over visiting Hopwood in the Fayette County Baseball League regular season finale. Andy Schleihauf hit a solo home run and two singles in the win. Robert Halfhill pitched the top of the seventh inning to earn the win, striking out one and walking none.
2008 — Nothing went right for Uniontown as it fell 14-2 to Hopewell in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament. Uniontown dropped into the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament against Peters Twp. Max Beatty and Mason Tupta drove in Uniontown’s runs.
2008 — Jake Peavey, the reigning Cy Young Award winner, struck out 10 in seven strong innings and Scott Hairston hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth to help the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1, for their third consecutive win.
2006 — Jay Dias’ one-out single in the bottom of the seventh inning brought Luke Becilla home with the winning run to give Waynesburg a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Potter’s Clubhouse in Fayette County Baseball League regular season finale for both teams. Potter’s took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth on Phil Gratchic’s RBI single and Howie King’s run-scoring double. Becilla hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brian Harewicz went the distance for the win, striking out seven and walking four.
2006 — Brian Sankovich’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning brought home the winning run for a 5-3 FCBL win by Bud Murphy’s (16-8-3) over California. Winning pitcher Wes Hughes (2-0) went 6.1 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits with three strikeous and six walks. Ryan Miscik secured the final two outs to earn his fifth save.
2006 — Wana B Heros scored the winning run with two outs for their third come-from-behind victory in as many games, a 3-2 victory over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Jono Menhart came through with the game-winning single. Winning pitcher Justin Corso (6-1) went the distance, striking out four and walking four.
2006 — The Blitz 3-on-3 basketball team qualified for the nationals for the fourth time. The Blitz won all four of their games, including two in overtime, to earn the high school crown at the Gus Macker National 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament played in Wadsworth, Ohio. Members of the team are Laurel Highlands graduates Gregg Forse, Dan Hudock and Seth Packrone, and Mount Pleasant graduate Bobby Brooks. The Blitz are coached and sponsored by Barry Rosner.
2006 — Defending champion Mike Revak, one of four Fayette Open champions in the field, shot a 1-over 72 in the opening round at Uniontown Country Club of the 84 Lumber Fayette County open. Jeremy Enslen shot 73 in the first round, and Dave Stewart and Pat Calvaresi shared third place at 74. Chris Taylor was alone fifth place with a 4-over 75, with George Knapp, Jason Kurnot and Bill McHugh all finishing at 76.
2006 — Director of football operations Kevin Colbert signed a four-year contract that ran through the 2010 season.
2005 — Juan Encarnacion hit a two-run home run and Damion Easley had a solo shot, and rookie Jason Vargas pitched three scoreless innings following a second rain delay for his first major league victory, leading the Florida Marlins to a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2005 — Uniontown inched one step closer to the finals of the Region 6 American Legion Tournament with a 5-2 victory over Chartiers-Houston at Shaler High School’s Matulevic Field. Nick Midlik went the distance for the win with six strikeouts and two walks. Brian Lipchinsky led Uniontown with three hits.
2005 — Wes Hughes drilled a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh that propelled Connellsville to a 12-10 Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament victory over Sto-Rox at Shaler High School’s Matulevic Field to remain alive in the loser’s bracket. Winning pitcher Clay Hurley came on in relief, pitching the final three innings. Chris Pepe led Connellsville with three singles. Richie Schleihauf drove in two runs.
2005 — Kevin Hiles’ two-run home run lifted Bud Murphy’s to a 2-0 win over Brownsville in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Richie Means and starting pitcher Matt Basinger combined for a no-hitter, with Basinger striking out six and walking four in four innings and Means striking out two in three innings.
2005 — Mill Run (13-14) got on the scoreboard with three runs in the first inning, but Carmichaels rallied for a 9-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory at home. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader (5-1) hurled a one-hitter with six strikeouts and two walks. The Copperheads finished the regular season with a 24-4 record.
2005 — Tight end Heath Miller, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round pick, signed with the team. Seventh-round pick Noah Herron, a running back from Northwestern, also agreed on a three-year deal.
2004 — Rob Mackowiak came around to score on a bizarre, bases-loaded double when Atlanta catcher Johnny Estrada made two errors in a span of seconds, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied with a five-run seventh inning to beat the Atlanta Braves, 8-4.
2004 — The Oakland Raiders released safety Rod Woodson after the 11-time Pro Bowler failed a physical. The 39-year-old Woodson had a chronic left knee injury last season and had surgery in December. He was placed on injured reserve Nov. 26.
2003 — Albert Pujols’ two-out RBI single capped a three-run rally in the ninth inning as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
