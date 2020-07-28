2019 — Joby Lapkowicz outdueled Jimmy Malone as Carmichaels opened the Fayette County Baseball League championship series with a 6-2 victory at Carmichaels High School. Lapkowicz allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with 11 strikeouts and six walks in the complete-game victory. Malone gave up four runs (three earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk in five innings. Carmichaels (19-3) scored two runs on back-to-back doubles by Tyler Reyes and Tyler Godwin, and benefited from an error to take a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. Brody Bonadio led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to left field to extend Carmichaels’ advantage to 4-2. Bonadio had two singles and scored three runs.
2019 — Uniontown had runners on second and third with one out in the seventh inning, but the Boyertown Grizzlies were able to turn a double play to end the threat, inning and game for a 4-3 victory in the winners’ bracket of the Pennsylvania Youth American Legion Baseball Tournament at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City. Uniontown (22-4-1) fell to the loser’s bracket to play Corry to remain alive in the double-elimination tournament.
2019 — Rachel Rohanna closed with a 1-over 72 in the final round of The CDPHP Open. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished tied for 52nd place with a three-day score of 1-under 212.
2018 — Souderton edged Uniontown in nine innings, 2-1, in the opening game of the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Championship Tournament at Boyertown’s Bear Stadium. Uniontown (27-5) thought it had scored the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning when Chad Petrush touched home plate as Nick Kumor attempted to beat out a double play, but the out was called at first base and Souderton (26-3) prevailed in a pitchers’ duel. Uniontown protested the call, but it was upheld. Uniontown dropped to the loser’s bracket against Ephrata. Uniontown ace Andino Vecchiolla started and got a no-decision, allowing one run on three hits in five innings with four strikeouts and no walks. Petrush hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first for Uniontown’s run.
2018 — Uniontown senior-to-be Danae Rugola closed with a 2-over 74 to finish tied for seventh place in the three-day Teen World Golf Championships held at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, N.C. Rugola shot 10-over 226 for the tournament and tied for third among American golfers.
2016 — The Pittsburgh Steelers reported to training camp and then Le’Veon Bell reported to the media room to say “I want to apologize to Steeler Nation, all the fans, all the players, the coaches, for being a distraction.” The star running back was facing a four-game suspension for missing a drug test.
2015 — Uniontown defeated Albion, 12-2, to remain alive in the Pennsylvania American Legion State Baseball Tournament with the game called after eight innings due to the mercy rule. Uniontown (32-4) advanced to play Nanticoke in the double-elimination tournament. Zach Uhazie allowed one earned run with eight strikeouts to secure the win. Giuseppe Schiano, Troy Kifer and Luke Boyle all had three hits for Uniontown.
2014 — Laurel Highlands senior Harison Laskey played in the first round of the 101st Pennsylvania Amateur Championship, finishing with a 5-over 76 with a double bogey on the 18th hole.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna dropped three strokes in the final six holes, but still had her best professional finish to date in her brief professional tour by tying for 26th at 3-over 216 in the Credit Union Classic at Drumlins Golf Club in Syracuse, N.Y. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot a 3-over 74 in the final round. Rohanna had her best payday to date, winning $962.
2011 — Todd Dunham pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning and Andy Schleihauf hit a two run home run in the bottom of the inning as Bud Murphy’s defeated visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 3-1, in Game 1 of a Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series. Dave Gonos added an insurance run with an RBI single.
2011 — Andrew McCutchen had three hits, including a go-ahead double in the fifth inning and a two-run homer in the ninth, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-2, for a split of the four-game series.
2011 — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Cam Heyward, their No. 1 draft pick, to a four-year contract.
2009 — Carmichaels opened the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series with a 12-4 win over visiting Watson & Sons. Jeff Thompson went 2-for-2 with a walk, four RBI and a run scored. Gene Franks had two doubles, a single, three RBI and a run scored. Chuck Gasti added a double and single, and was hit twice to score three runs.
2009 — Mill Run opened the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoffs with an 8-0 victory over visiting Hopwood. Mill Run turned four double plays. Jason Halfhill was the winning pitcher.
2009 — Waynesburg Central graduate Rachel Rohanna was in 12th place after the first round of the 34th Junior PGA Championship being played at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio. Rohanna shot a 1-under 71 on the first day of the four-day tournament. Alexis Thompson, of Coral Springs, Fla., had the low round of the day with a 5-under 67.
2009 — Andy Schleihauf’s solo home run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning was the game-winning RBI, carrying Bud Murphy’s to a 5-4 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in the first game of their FCBL best-of-3 quarterfinal series. Schleihauf also had a two-run single and went 4-for-5. Ryan Encapera had an RBI single for Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Robert Halfhill worked the final five innings for the win.
2008 — Bill Bendis tossed a complete game, and Mill Run made the most of its lone hit for a 1-0 road victory over Phil’s Tire in Game 1 of a first-round Fayette County League best-of-3 playoff series. Bendis allowed just five singles, two by Greg Palladino, with seven strikeouts and three walks. Losing pitcher Matt Nelson also went the distance, allowing only Bobby Fulton’s sixth-inning single, with eight strikeouts and two walks. Jeff Kooser’s suicide squeeze accounted for the lone run of the game.
2008 — Matt Dishong went the distance, and Jon Selby had a pair of RBI as California upset Bud Murphy’s, 5-3, in Game 1 of the FCBL best-of-3 series. Dishong allowed eight hits, struck out four and walked five. Casey Shultz went the distance in the loss, allowing seven hits and striking out 10.
2008 — Kevin Gmiter and Mike Newhouse both had three hits and two RBI as Uniontown staved off elimination in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with an 8-4 win over Peters Twp.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Pirates added newly-acquired pitcher Jeff Karstens to the major league roster before their game against the Colorado Rockies. Karstens, a 25-year-old right-hander, was one of four players the Pirates obtained from the New York Yankees for outfielder Xavier Nady and reliever Damaso Marte.
2008 — Ian Snell went seven innings despite a rough beginning, Nate McLouth homered and Pittsburgh rallied for a 8-4 victory over Colorado, snapping the Rockies’ five-game winning streak. Ryan Doumit and Doug Mientkiewicz each had three hits and two RBI for the Pirates.
2006 — Defending champion Mike Revak and Jeremy Enslen shared the lead after the second round of the 84 Lumber Fayette County Open. Revak shot a 5-over 76 at Pleasant Valley Country Club, while Enslen carded a 75. Pete Dzambo (151), Pat Calvaresi (153), Jason Kurnot (154) and Chris Taylor (154) rounded out the top five. Dzambo, playing on his home course, shot 74 for the low round of the day.
2006 — Santonio Holmes reported to camp after the first-round pick signed a five-year, $8.11 million deal that includes $4.52 million in bonus money.
2006 — Kip Wells, the subject of much trade talk, outdueled Jason Schmidt as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the San Francisco Giants, 3-0.
2006 — Sam Fingold, a Hartford, Conn.-based commercial real estate broker and longtime hockey fan, signed a letter of intent to purchase the Pittsburgh Penguins from Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux’s group. A deal that is expected to be in the $175 million range was announced after the 34-year-old Fingold met with Lemieux, who bought the two-time Stanley Cup championship team in federal bankruptcy court nearly seven years ago, partly to protect more than $25 million in deferred salary owed him.
2005 — Pat Calvaresi shot a 5-under 66 in the first round of the Fayette County Open at Uniontown Country Club. Calvaresi held a four-stroke lead over Dave Smithburger, who participated in all 17 county open tournaments to date, and defending champion John Kingora. Santino Marchitello and Tim Mulholland shot even-par 71.
2005 — Uniontown pulled out a 5-4 victory over host Shaler to remain alive in the winner’s bracket of the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament. Nate Fike overcame a rocky first inning for the win. Bob Madison drove in the winning run in the seventh inning. Nick Midlik hit a two-run home run in the third inning and had a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.
2005 — Dontrelle Willis outdueled Kip Wells to lift the Florida Marlins to a 3-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2004 — Russ Ortiz shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates for seven innings to win his sixth in a row and 100th major league victory, and Chipper Jones homered for Atlanta’s only run off Oliver Perez, leading the Braves past the Pirates, 1-0.
2003 — Former Brownsville boys varsity basketball coach Pete Logan was named the boys varsity basketball coach at Clairton High School at the regular school board session.
2003 — Bud Murphy’s clinched its sixth-straight Fayette County Baseball League regular season title with a 7-0 home win over Mario’s. Bob Sadler scattered five singles for the win. Mark Edenfield and Brian Sankovich hit home runs for Bud’s.
2003 — Jeff Suppan pitched his third complete game and second shutout of the season, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Suppan won his fifth-straight game and improved to 10-7, matching his career-high season win total.
2003 — The 84 Lumber of Classic of Pennsylvania held media day at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort and Spa, announcing the field that already committed to play the tournament on Sept. 18-21. The field included Dan Forsman, the defending Pennsylvania Classic champion, John Daly, Robert Allenby, Chris Dimarco, Jerry Kelly, Scott Verplank, Charles Howell III, Fred Funk, Scott Hoch, Len Mattiace, Rocco Mediate, Chris Riley, John Rollins, Rory Sabatini, Chad Campbell, Lee Janzen, Scott McCarron, Duffy Waldorf, Aaron Baddeley, Peter Jacobsen, Hank Kuehne, Joe Durant and Matt Kuchar.
2002 — Ryan Encapera scattered six singles, struck out three and did not walk a batter as Anthony Crane took the opener of its Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series with Masontown, 5-1. Losing pitcher Todd Dunham allowed just five hits with seven strikeouts. Ken Musko’s two-run single was the game-winning hit in the sixth inning. Scott VanSickle had two hits and drove in Masontown’s lone run.
2002 — Carmichaels pounded out 19 hits for a 22-6 win over Brownsville to take the first game of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series. The Copperheads put the game away with 12 runs in the fourth inning. Pete Stofcheck was the winning pitcher, allowing six runs (four earned) in four innings. Ron Nopwasky hit a home run and had five RBI, while Jeff Thompson homered, tripled and drove in four runs. Vince Zapotosky also hit a home run in the win. Scott Krajnak finished with four singles and four RBI for Carmichaels. Jason Campbell hit a home run for Brownsville.
2002 — Tim Latham went the distance, scattering six hits with eight strikeouts and two walks, as Fayette City upset Mill Run, 3-1, in the opener of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series. John Hanczaryk had a triple and single, and Matt McClain added a double and single in the win.
2002 — Bud Murphy’s, the defending champion and No. 1 seed, erupted for six third-inning runs and added nine more in the bottom of the sixth to breeze past Connellsville, 16-1. Mark Edenfield led an 18-hit attack with a two-run home run, two singles and four RBI, while Brian Sankovich added a double, two singles and drove in three runs. Joe Bonadio chipped in three hits, Brian Shipley hit a solo home run and singled, and Matt Basinger belted a three-run home run. Nick Damico picked up the win, allowing two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in four innings Chris Fisher allowed a run on one hit over the final three innings to earn the save.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.