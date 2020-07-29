2019 — Carmichaels (20-3) scored three runs in the top of the first inning and then held off a late Mill Run rally for a 4-3 victory in Game 2 of the Fayette County Baseball League Championship Series at Mill Run Park. Carmichaels was seeking its fourth straight FCBL title and 14th overall. Carmichaels took a 3-0 lead in the first when Joby Lapkowicz hit a solo home run, Chuck Gasti doubled, Tyler Godwin reached on an error and both scored on Brant Bonadio’s double to left field. Lapkowicz came up big again in the third when he tripled and scored on Godwin’s base hit up the middle for a 4-0 advantage. Kris Firestone’s run-scoring triple and Cole Shearer’s RBI single cut the lead in half in the fourth. Mill Run scored a run in the seventh and had runners on first and second, but Jake Kinsell struck out the next two batters to preserve the win. Garrett Brooks allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk in the complete-game loss.
2019 — Uniontown scored six runs in the fifth and stayed alive for the championship with an 11-5 win over Corry in the Pennsylvania Youth American Legion Baseball Tournament at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City. Uniontown (23-4-1) advanced to play the Boyertown Cubs. Nick Kumor and Alex McClain had run-scoring doubles, Joe Chambers had a two-run double and Kaiden Early had a two-run single in the fifth. Chambers had four RBI.
2018 — Carmichaels’ first three batters scored and Ryan Minteer made the early lead stand as the Copperheads won Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series, 4-0, over visiting Mill Run. Brock Bonadio led off the bottom of the first with a single and moved to second when Joby Lapkowicz walked. Chuck Gasti’s single brought Bonadio home. Luke Carter then ripped a bases-clearing double to center for a 3-0 Carmichaels lead. Kris Firestone, Nolan Porterfield and Dakota McWilliams singled to load the bases in the top of the sixth with one out, but Minteer left the bases loaded when he got Austin Petraglia and Luke Warrick looking. Minteer gave way to Joby Lapkowicz for the seventh, allowing six hits with one walk and 13 strikeouts. Lapkowicz struck out the side in the top of the seventh to preserve the win.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna missed the cut at the Firekeepers Casino Hotel Championship after shooting a second straight 2-over 74. The Waynesburg Central graduate missed the cut by two strokes.
2016 — Scott VanSickle belted a pair of home runs, the second blast plating the game-winning runs in the bottom of the sixth, as Carmichaels won Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League championship series, 5-2, over visiting Mill Run. Kris Firestone’s line drive home run tied the game at 1-1 for Mill Run in the top of the sixth, but the Copperheads responded in the bottom of the inning with VanSickle’s three-run home run. VanSickle hit a solo home run in the bottom of the third and Chuck Gasti had a run-scoring double in the second.
2015 — Mill Run rolled to an 11-0 win in five innings over visiting Economy Electric to advance to the Fayette County Baseball League championship series against Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Garrett Brooks pitched a three-hitter, didn’t walk a batter and struck out three for the win, and blasted a three-run homer and drove in four runs. Luke Bruner had three RBI in the win.
2014 — Laurel Highlands senior Harison Laskey missed the cut into the third and final round after he shot an 85 in the second round of the 101st Pennsylvania Amateur at Oakmont Country Club.
2014 — Floyd Cumberland scored a hole-in-one at Duck Hollow Golf Club, acing No. 16, a 165-yard par-3, with a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Bo Marker and Joe Riskosky.
2014 — Eric Holt homered in the top of the fourth as Carmichaels rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Dunbar, 9-2, for a 2-0 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinals. Holt had three hits and three RBI. Justin Schrader went the distance for the win, striking out 11 and walking one. Scott Van Sickle had two singles for Carmichaels and Chuck Gasti added a double. Zach Durbin homered for Dunbar, a solo shot in the second.
2014 — Sam Beucher came on in relief and shut the door on New York Pizza to lead host Mill Run to a 5-3 win in Game 2 of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series. Mill Run took a 2-0 lead in the series. Beucher, who struck out five and didn’t walk a batter in 2.1 innings, saved the game for starter Jason Halfhill. John Malone and Matt White had two hits each for Mill Run, while Grant Witt had a two-run single.
2013 — Seton Hill University sophomore and Uniontown graduate Mallory Sanner was named one of the USTFCCCA Division II Track & Field Scholar Athletes of the Year. Sanner won the 2013 Division II national title in the javelin with a top mark of 162-2 (49.43 meters), the first Seton Hill athlete to accomplish the feat.
2013 — Jacksonville University senior basketball player Ciara A. McLee, the daughter of Chris and Rochelle McLee, of Converse, Tex., and granddaughter of Lavada McLee, of Uniontown, earned Atlantic Sun Conference All-Academic honors.
2012 — The start of the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs was pushed back three days with teams scrambling to play makeup games because of weather and a tight race for the top three spots in the standings.
2011 — Chase Utley fell a double shy of the cycle, Roy Halladay tossed one-hit ball over seven shutout innings and Philadelphia beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-3.
2009 — Blue Mountain advanced to the FCBL semifinals with a 15-5 road victory over Watson & Sons. The Copperheads sent 12 batters to the plate in the top of the second and scored seven runs. Cy Mozingo put together a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh, including two strikeouts, to pick up the three-inning save.
2008 — Mill Run rallied in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 win over Phil’s Tire to sweep the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 quarterfinals. Josh Coffman singled home David Sumner with the winning run. Travis Henry came on for Robbie Egan in the second, and secured the win with seven strikeouts and three walks. Sumner had a double, single and three RBI to lead Mill Run.
2008 — Bud Murphy’s tied the FCBL best-of-3 quarterfinals with a 3-0 win at California behind J.C. Myers’ four-hit shutout.
2008 — Luis Rivas had three hits, three RBI and finished a home run short of the cycle, as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied again to beat the Colorado Rockies, 6-4.
2008 — Punter Dan Sepulveda knew something was wrong during warmups the first day of training camp. His worst fears became reality when he was told he had re-tore his right ACL. The Pittsburgh Steelers placed him on injured reserve and he’ll miss the season.
2008 — Mason Tupta belted two home runs and drove in five runs, but it wasn’t enough as Uniontown was eliminated from the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 13-8 loss to Plum.
2006 — Mike Revak shot a 4-over 74 in the third round of the 84 Lumber Fayette County Open at The Links course at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort & Spa for a two-shot lead over Jeremy Enslen. Chris Taylor and Pat Calvaresi were tied for third place, six strokes behind Revak. George Knapp, Brandon Katzeff and Bernie Wydo were tied in fifth place.
2006 — Rookie left-hander Tom Gorzelanny limited slumping San Francisco to two runs over seven innings and drove in a run himself in his first career victory, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Giants, 4-3. Jeromy Burnitz homered and two Ronny Paulino singles led to runs as the Pirates matched their season high by winning their fourth in a row. They own the NL’s worst record — 39-66 — but are 9-6 since the All-Star break.
2005 — Uniontown’s undefeated streak in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament continued with a 6-5 comeback win over Hopewell at Shaler High School’s Matulevic Field. Uniontown advanced to the championship against Shaler. Uniontown trailed 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth, but scored four runs with two outs and two strikes to rally for a 6-5 lead. Greg Palladino’s two-run double, his third hit of the game, tied the score, and winning pitcher Bob Madison drove home Palladino with the winning run. Madison allowed nine hits, struck out four and walked three.
2005 — John Kingora shot a 1-over 72 in the second round of the 84 Lumber Fayette County Open and the eight-time champion held the lead at the midway point with a two-round total of even-par 142. Pat Calvaresi trailed by three strokes in second place. Tim Mulholland was in third at 148. Len Minnick was fourth with a two-day total of 149 and Santino Marchitello was fifth at 150.
2005 — Jimmy Mize took the first-day lead at the Bassmaster Classic in Pittsburgh with five bass totaling 6 pounds, 2 ounces. Stacey King and Aaron Martens were tied for second, as both recorded weight totals of 5 pounds, 1 ounce.
2005 — Hopwood grabbed a spot in the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs with a 7-2 win over Brownsville in the play-in game. Wes Kisner went the distance for the win, allowing two runs (one unearned) on seven hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Jared Watson paced the winners with two doubles and four RBI.
2004 — Defending champion Brian Galica had the lone under-par score in the first round of the 84 Lumber Fayette County Open at Uniontown Country Club, finishing with a 1-under 70. John Kingora, a six-time champion, was second after the first round with a 2-over par 73. Chris Taylor trailed by four shots in third place. Laurel Highlands graduate and Penn State University senior Tom Licciardi was alone in fourth with a 75. Former champions Bernie Wydo shot a 77 and Bret Shallenberger carded a 78.
2004 — Scott VanSickle led the offensive with four hits — including a solo home run in the fifth — and scored five runs as Mario’s moved into the second round of the Fayette County Baseball League playoffs with a 12-3 victory over Waynesburg. Chris Brunson went four innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Colby Giles and Jim Kubina combined to pitch three innings, allowing just one run on three hits.
2004 — Ryan Miscik’s first Fayette County Baseball League start was a memorable one with Bud Murphy’s defeating visiting Carmichaels, 3-0, to advance to the best-of-5 semifinals. Miscik allowed five hits for the win. Matt Basinger stranded the bases loaded to earn the save.
2004 — Rafael Furcal made up for two errors with a go-ahead single during Atlanta’s two-run, ninth-inning rally against Pirates closer Jose Mesa, and the Braves came back to beat Pittsburgh, 3-2.
2003 — Mark Loretta’s go-ahead, two-run single followed Rondell White’s tying homer in San Diego’s four-run ninth, and the Padres squandered a four-run lead before rallying to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-7.
2002 — Jason Halfhill allowed just two hits as Bud Murphy’s defeated Connellsville, 11-0, to sweep the opening Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series. Halfhill allowed only four runners to reach base and struck out nine. Mark Edenfield had a solo home run and two singles for Bud’s. Teammate Joe Bonadio had a double, single and three RBI. Brian Shipley also drove in three runs.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.