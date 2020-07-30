2019 — Carmichaels defeated visiting Mill Run, 9-7, to sweep the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. The FCBL title was the 14th for the Copperheads (21-3). Mill Run lost in the finals for the fifth-straight year. Chuck Gasti’s double brought home the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fifth. Chuck Gasti and Joby Lapkowicz were named co-MVPs of the championship series. Jake Kinsell preserved the win for Joe Sabolek.
2019 — Uniontown Junior Legion (24-4-1) was two wins away from a state championship following a 4-1 over the Boyertown Bear Cubs in the Pennsylvania Youth American Legion Baseball Tournament at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City. Alex McClain allowed just one unearned run on two hits in six innings for the win. Carson Broadwater pitched a 1-2-3 seventh for the save.
2018 — The sun was setting on the second game of the Fayette County Baseball League championship when Carmichaels scored an unearned run in the top of the eighth inning to secure a 5-4 victory at Mill Run and a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 series. Joby Lapkowicz, who won in relief, opened the top of the eighth with a walk. He then hustled around the bases when Chuck Gasti’s sinking line drive to left field was mishandled for a three-base error. Lapkowicz and Gasti scored four of Carmichaels’ five runs, combined for four hits and drove in two runs. Dakota McWilliams was 3-for-4 with three RBI for Mill Run.
2018 — Elizabeth Forward senior Angus McHolme had a strong start to the 45th C.R. Miller Match Play Invitational with an 8 & 7 first-round victory over Shane Kelley.
2017 — Carmichaels breezed to a 17-0 victory over visiting Little Joeys Pizza to win the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 semifinal playoff series. The Copperheads (19-3) advanced to the Championship Series against Mill Run (13-9). Joe Havrilak led the Copperheads with a three-run home run, single and four RBI. Winning pitcher Ryan Minteer tossed a no-hitter with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
2017 — Andrew McCutchen hit three home runs for the third time in his career to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 7-1 win over the San Diego Padres.
2015 — Brian Fisher fired a three-hit shutout as Mitch’s Bail Bonds defeated visiting Mill Run, 6-0, in Game 1 of the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-three finals on at Charleroi’s Veterans Memorial Field. Eric Holt went 3-for-3 with two RBI in the win. Josh Luko added a two-run triple. Losing pitcher Austin Puskar allowed seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts in a complete-game performance.
2015 — Marcus Ondra shot 2-under 69 at Uniontown Country Club in the first round for the early lead in the Fayette County Open. Justin Goletz and John Kingora, who has won multiple titles, both shot 1-under 70. Pete Dzambo III and defending champion Jeremy Enslen both shot 72. Scott Goletz finished with 73. Harison Laskey, who will be attending Mercyhurst this fall, shot 74. Len Minnick, Fred David and former champions Pat Calvaresi and Mike Revak all finished with 75.
2015 — Nanticoke scored two unearned runs in the top of the 10th inning to post a 5-3 victory over Uniontown in the Pennsylvania American Legion state tournament. Uniontown finished the season with a 32-5 record. Troy Kifer had three hits, while Giuseppe Schiano, Ted Sova and Travis Sankovich each added two hits.
2015 — The Pirates made their second — and bolder — trade in less than 24 hours to bolster their bullpen by acquiring Detroit Tigers closer Joakim Soria. The Pirates sent touted Class AA Altoona shortstop JaCoby Jones to the Tigers after acquiring right-hander Joe Blanton from the Kansas City Royals in a cash transaction early Thursday morning.
2014 — The Fayette County Baseball League semifinals were rained out. Carmichaels held 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 series against Dunbar, as did Mill Run in its series against New York Pizza.
2014 — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would retire Joe Greene’s 75 on Nov. 2 at Heinz Field during the Steelers’ game against the Baltimore Ravens.
2013 — Money and rosters were the issues that prevented the Fayette County Baseball League from staging its annual playoffs. League president Dan Kupets issued a statement over the weekend that listed “unresolved internal issues” as the reason there would be no County League playoffs. The Carmichaels Copperheads finished 23-0, the first FCBL team to go undefeated since at least the early 1980s.
2012 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds scored four runs in the first and then held on for a 4-3 win over Belmont Inn in Fayette County Baseball League action. Jon Lutz pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
2009 — Nate Fike pitched a one-hitter and Hopwood squeezed out enough runs for a 2-1 victory over Mill Run to tie the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series at 1-1. Hopwood scored the winning run in the sixth inning. Fike struck out 14 and walked two. Losing pitcher Bill Bendis allowed four hits, struck out 10 and walked four in also tossing a complete game.
2009 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds took advantage of a Bud Murphy’s throwing error in the bottom of the sixth to score the eventual winning run for a 4-3 victory to tie the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series at 1-1. A.J. Kerr scattered five hits in the complete-game victory.
2009 — Geibel Catholic opened the boys basketball position after Marshall Biddington coached just one season with an 11-11 record.
2008 — Aaron Cook tied Arizona’s Brandon Webb for the National League lead in victories, Troy Tulowitzki kept up his torrid pace with three more hits and the Colorado Rockies avoided a sweep with a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2008 — Penn State defensive tackles Chris Baker and Phil Taylor, two of a handful of players with off-field troubles over the past year, were kicked off the team.
2006 — Brandon Katzeff defeated defending champion Mike Revak in a three-hole playoff to win the 84 Lumber Fayette County Open at The Links course at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort & Spa. Both players had a four-round total of 299. Katzeff parred the second playoff hole, while Revak bogeyed and Katzeff made his birdie putt on the third playoff hole. Katzeff, a 2003 Laurel Highlands graduate and co-captain of Marshall University’s golf team, shot 1-under 69 in the final round to make up eight strokes. Katzeff stood tied for fifth with George Knapp and Bernie Wydo, eight strokes back at 230 after three rounds. Revak, trying to go wire-to-wire in defense of his title, held a two-stroke advantage over newcomer Jeremy Enslen and had six strokes over Pat Calvaresi and Chris Taylor.
2006 — Mario’s opened the FCBL playoffs with a 13-2 win over visiting Waynesburg. Scott VanSickle had a double, single and three RBI and Chris Brunson went the distance in the win.
2006 — Jeff Thompson started the bottom of the second with a home run, and the Copperheads added five more runs for a 10-3 series-opening victory over visiting California. Joe Lloyd went five innings for the win.
2006 — Mill Run trailed 5-2 after four innings, but exploded for six runs in the top of the fifth for a 10-5 road victory over Bud Murphy’s in the opening game of the FCBL playoffs.
2006 — Dan Novak’s single brought home the eventual winning run for Wana B Heros in the top of the fourth, and Jono Menhart’s two-run single in the fifth gave Wana B Heros some breathing room for a 5-2 road victory over the Redd Dawgs in the first game of the FCBL playoffs. Chuck Weaver went five innings for the win, with Justin Corso picking up the final six outs for the save.
2006 — Jose Hernandez’s single in the 10th inning scored Jack Wilson and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat San Francisco, 2-1, to hand the Giants their season-worst seventh straight loss.
2005 — John Kingora shot a 7-over 77 at The Links course at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort & Spa in the third round of the 84 Lumber Fayette County Open and the eight-time champion slipped into a tie atop the leaderboard with Pat Calvaresi at 219. Calvaresi shot 3-over 74. Mike Revak turned in the low round of the day, 3-under 67, and after trailing by 11 strokes entering the third round, pulled to within a stroke of the leaders.
2005 — Bernie Wydo opened the seniors championship of the 84 Lumber Fayette County Open with a 7-over 77. Pete Dzambo is a shot off the pace heading into the final round.
2005 — Rookie Jeff Francoeur homered and drove in four runs, and the Atlanta Braves used a seven-run sixth to rally past the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-6.
2005 — Aaron Martens moved into the lead at the Bassmaster Classic in Pittsburgh with a four-bass catch that totaled four pounds. Martens is the only competitor who has caught nine regulation fish. His two-day total is 9 pounds, 1 ounce.
2004 — Bernie Wydo moved up the leaderboard in the second round of the 84 Lumber Fayette County Open, pulling into a first-place tie with John Kingora. Wydo shot even-par 71 at Pleasant Valley Country Club for the low round of the day. Kingora shot 75 (37-38) to share the lead at the midway point of the four-round tournament at 148.
2004 — Doug Davis allowed four hits in seven innings and Brady Clark hit a two-run double to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2004 — The Pirates traded pitcher Kris Benson to the New York Mets for infielder Ty Wigginton, minor league right-handed pitcher Matt Peterson and infielder Jose Bautista.
2002 — Mill Run beat visiting Fayette City-Belle Vernon, 9-6, to win the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series, 2-1, and advance to the semifinals. Doug Gallick worked the final three innings, allowing no runs on one hit for his second win in as many days. Mill Run scored six runs in the top of the first and Fayette City-Belle Vernon countered with six in the bottom of the second.
2002 — Jim Kubina went 4-for-4, including two doubles, and had three RBI, while Scott VanSickle and Clint Zvolensky homered to lift Masontown past Anthony Crane, 10-3, and give Masontown a 2-1 FCBL playoff series win. Jim Cole went the distance for the win, scattering seven hits over six innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Zvolensky hit a two-run home run and VanSickle belted a solo shot.
2002 — Chad Rice went 4-for-5, including two doubles, to help Jared Slusser notch his 16th victory as Colonial 3 defeated Bethel Park, 7-3, in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament at CCAC Boyce Park. Slusser went the distance, scattering seven hits with eight strikeouts and four walks. Bill Gabonay had a triple, single and three RBI.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.