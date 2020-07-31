2019 — Uniontown Junior Legion (24-5-1) lost in the state championship to the Boyertown Grizzlies, 2-1, in eight innings, at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City. Uniontown’s Nick Kumor won the tournament MVP and top pitcher awards, and teammate Brett Lemansky won the sportsmanship award. Braeden O’Brien scored Uniontown’s lone run on Tyler Sankovich’s suicide squeeze.
2018 — Angus McHolme and Danae Rugola advanced to the championship of the C.R. Miller Match Play Invitational at the Rolling Rock Club, and McHolme won a tight match for the title and Rugola lost in a playoff. McHolme, a senior at Elizabeth Forward, defeated Luke Minsky, 3 & 2. Rugola, a senior at Uniontown, halved the final with Wexford’s Caroline Wrigley, but the North Allegheny senior won on the second playoff hole. Abby Zambruno lost in the quarterfinals to Vileska Gelpi, 2 up, and Meghan Zambruno was defeated by Meyers, 3 & 2.
2016 — Fairchance Little League softball earned an 11-3 win over DuBois to advance in the Pennsylvania State Tournament that is being held at Fairchance Community Park. Payton Vitikacs had a triple, double and two RBI for Fairchance. Teammate Kami Franks added a triple and an RBI. Fairchance advanced to play Arch Bald in the winner’s bracket.
2016 — Carmichaels held off Mill Run, 11-9, to take a 2-0 lead in the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 championship series. Tyler Delval went the distance for the win with 12 strikeouts. He also had two hits and two RBI. Mill Run’s Kris Firestone finished with three hits and five RBI. Shane Roebuck drove in two runs, and Tyler Delval and Cam Bernhardt added RBI singles to give Carmichaels a 10-5 lead in the top of the fourth. Derek Orndorff’s sacrifice fly and Garrett Brooks’ RBI single cut the gap to 10-9 in the sixth.
2015 — Pete Dzambo III had the only under-par round of the second round at Pleasant Valley Country Club with a 3-under 68 to move into the midway lead of the Fayette County Open with a two-round total of 2-under 140. Marcus Ondra, the first-round leader, was alone in second place at 145 after shooting 5-over 76 and defending champion Jeremy Enslen shot 3-over 74 and stands in third place at 146. Harison Laskey was in fourth place after he shot a 2-over 73 for a two-day total of 147. Mike Revak (149), Scott Goletz (150), Fred David (152), Jim Kubina (152), Len Minnick (152), John Kingora (153), and Steve Superick (153) rounded out the top 10.
2015 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds defeated Mill Run, 8-3, to capture the Fayette County Baseball League championship, manager Ryan Encapera’s first, with a sweep of the best-of-3 series. Tyler Delval allowed three runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and no walks in the complete-game victory. Delval was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle with four RBI and was named the playoffs MVP. Encapera started his career in 1994 playing for Charleroi Ponderosa as a 15-year-old and become player/manager for the California Tribe in the 2006-07 season. Following the two seasons as the Tribe, Mitch’s Bail Bonds has sponsored the team since.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna had a pair of double bogeys on her front nine in the first round of the PHC Classic, but played pretty even on the remaining 16 holes to finish with a 5-over 77. The Waynesburg Central graduate was sitting right on the projected cut entering the second round on Brown Deer Park Golf Course.
2014 — Jeremy Enslen fired an even-par 71 at Pleasant Valley Country Club to sit atop the leaderboard after the first round of the Fayette County Open. Ryan Bashour was tied for second with John Kingora at 2-over 73.
2014 — Carmichaels’ Joby Lapkowicz was dominant on the mound in Game 3 of the Fayette County Baseball League semifinals with 14 strikeouts as the Copperheads advanced to the championship series after a 4-1 victory against Dunbar completed a three-game sweep of the best-of-5 series. Lapkowicz had at least a strikeout in every inning in the complete-game victory, scattering five hits with one walk. Lapkowicz also had an RBI double.
2011 — Bud Murphy’s literally walked off with a 3-2 win in eight innings to sweep the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-5 semifinal series over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Jared Early walked with the bases-loaded to drive in the winning run. Mitch’s took a 2-1 lead on a balk call in the top of the seventh, but the home team tied the game in the bottom of the inning. Jared Early hit a pop fly that glanced off a wire that runs above the field near home plate. Such deflections are in play at Breakneck Field and Early hustled the play into a single. Jason Greene walked and Andy Schleihauf’s single tied it. Mitch’s scored an unearned run for a 1-0 lead. Ben Herrington tied it with a solo home run. Marty Fagler went the distance for the win with four hits and 11 strikeouts.
2011 — Nate Fike scored on a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded for the lead and gave Belmont Inn a 5-4 victory against Blue Mountain in the FCBL semifinals. The win gave Belmont Inn a 2-0 lead in the series. Winning pitcher Sam Beucher allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks for the win.
2009 --The Fayette County Baseball League first-round playoff games, Mill Run at Hopwood and Bud Murphy’s at Mitch’s Bail Bonds, were postponed due to wet grounds.
2008 — Uniontown rallied from an early 6-0 deficit to defeat Charleroi, 13-9, to win the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-5 championship series, 3-2. The series had been delayed eight days because of inclement weather. Uniontown sent 10 batters to the plate in the seventh to tie it at 9-9. The big hit was a grand slam by Zack Dascenzo. Dascenzo singled in Ethan Mildren, Evan Arison singled in Kevin Gmiter, and Gio Schiano doubled home Dascenzo and Arison to complete the comeback.
2006 — Mario’s jumped on Waynesburg early for the second day in a row and cruised to a 9-2 victory to sweep the Fayette County Baseball League best-of-3 first-round playoff series. Chris McManus had a two-run home run, two-run double and five RBI. Winning pitcher Ryan Robowski allowed two runs on five hits in five innings. Marty Fagler finished up with two scoreless innings for the save.
2006 — Bud Murphy’s broke the game open with six runs in the third to tie the FCBL best-of-3 playoff series with a 13-3 win at Mill Run. Wes Hughes hit a solo home run in the win and Brian Sankovich had a two-run triple, double and four RBI. Brian Shipley finished with three hits and three RBI. Mark Riggin was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle and drove in three runs. Casey Shultz went six innings for the victory, allowing two earned runs on six hits. Brian Hilbert allowed a run on three hits in the seventh.
2006 — Carmichaels ran out to an early five-run lead, and then the Copperheads stormed back from a four-run deficit to defeat California, 14-10, and sweep the FCBL best-of-3 opening playoff series. Brent Baker drove in three runs with a triple and a double, Gene Franks and Brad Baker both had a double and two singles, and Charlie Humes hit a two-run home run for the Copperheads. Garrett Balas belted a grand slam for California. Dan Burkintas threw 4.1 innings in relief to earn the win, allowing three runs on four hits.
2006 — Jamie Kowalczyk’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted Wana B Heros past Redd Dawgs, 3-2, to complete a two-game sweep of the FCBL best-of-3 playoff series. Winning pitcher Bobby Madison tossed a complete game, allowing nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
2005 — Mike Revak shot a 2-over 72 at The Links course at Nemacolin Woodlands Spa & Resort in the fourth and final round of the 84 Lumber Fayette County Open to win his first county golf title. Revak, who entered the final three holes with a three-shot lead, finished with a four-day total of 292, one stroke lower than eight-time champion John Kingora. Chris Taylor had the low round of the day with a 1-under 69.
2003 — Brian Galica and Brandon Katzeff, both Laurel Highlands graduates, shot 2-under 69 at Uniontown Country Club to share the first-round lead of the Fayette County Open. A light, steady rain fell on the final six groups, four threesomes and two foursomes, but a gap developed with the final two groups so the last eight golfers had to contend with a downpour for the final five or six holes. The No. 18 green was under water by the time defending champion Pat Calvaresi, Marty Kurta, Chris Shal and Tom Battaglia hit their tee shots on the closing par-3. Standing water was so bad that Calvaresi opted to chip in lieu of hydroplaning a 30-foot putt.
2002 — Bernie Wydo was prepared to open the defense of his 2001 Fayette County Open title with the four-day tournament set to begin at Uniontown Country Club.
2002 — Colonial 3 dropped into the loser’s bracket in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 9-0 loss to Shaler. Jason Rechichar had two hits for Colonial 3.
2002 — Carmichaels was eliminated from the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 9-8 loss to Mars. Shayne Busti had a double and two singles and Jared Lapkowicz had three singles for Carmichaels.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
