2013 — Zack Stashick’s grand slam in the eighth inning with the scored tied at 4-4 jump-started Uniontown’s offense for a 14-11 road victory over Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Uniontown’s Luke Wallace added a two-run double. Winning pitcher Zach Uhazie had five strikeouts and one walk. Drew DeBerry had three hits for Uniontown. Shane Roebuck had two hits for Colonial.
2008 — Uniontown High School golf coach Aaron Scott scored his first hole-in-one on July 1 at Rocky Gap Golf Course in Maryland. Scott aced No. 12, an uphill par-3. Joe LaPresta, Tim Tracy and Mark Edenfield witnessed the shot.
2008 — Ben Sheets labored through 5.2 innings to earn his 10th win and J.J. Hardy and Bill Hall each hit a two-run homer in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 9-1 win over Pittsburgh.
2007 — Adam LaRoche hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and Ryan Doumit added a two-run home run to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, the owners of the majors’ worst record on the Fourth of July.
2006 — Xavier Nady hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and drove in three runs, rallying the New York Mets to a 7-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Billy Wagner earned his 300th save.
2006 — The top four seeds advanced to the women’s singles semifinals at Wimbledon. Fourth-seeded Maria Sharapova advanced to play No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo and No. 2 Kim Clijsters met No. 3 Justine Henin-Hardenne in an all-Belgian semifinal.
2006 — The Pittsburgh Penguins signed free-agent forward Jarkko Ruutu. Ruutu, 30, played last season with the Vancouver Canucks, recording 10 goals, seven assists and 142 penalty minutes.
2005 — Bobby Abreu celebrated his All-Star selection by hitting a grand slam during the first of two breakout innings for Philadelphia against Pittsburgh starter Dave Williams, leading the Phillies to a 12-1 victory in a matchup of slumping teams.
2004 — Chris Stynes broke out of a season-long slump by driving in three runs with a homer and two-run double as the Pittsburgh Pirates ran their longest winning streak since 1996 to nine games, beating the Brewers, 6-2. Jack Wilson also hit a home run.
2004 — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Jack Wilson was named to the NL All-Star squad as a reserve after he was voted in by fellow NL players. Wilson led the league with 113 hits at the announcement.
2004 — Roger Federer defeated Andy Roddick, 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (3), 6-4, to win the Wimbledon men’s singles championship. It was the first final at the All England Club since 1982 featuring men seeded Nos. 1 and 2.
2002 — Lance Berkman drove in three runs and the Houston Astros won for the seventh time in nine games by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-6. Berkman’s two-run double highlighted a five-run third inning against Joe Beimel (1-3), and he added another RBI double in the fifth as the Astros overcame a pair of two-run homers by Brian Giles.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
