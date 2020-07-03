2019 — Uniontown swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from Farmington, 6-0 and 7-0. Uniontown improved to 15-0 in Legion play and 17-3 overall. Farmington slipped to 7-9. Kaleb Scott pitched five scoreless innings to win the first game, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Chad Petrush went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and three RBI. Nick Kumor had a pair of singles and two runs scored. Garrett Myers and Greg Lancaster combined on a three-hitter in the nightcap with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Myers surrendered two hits with five strikeouts and no walks for the win. Lancaster pitched the final three innings to earn the save, striking out six. Nate Zimcosky went 2-for-3 with a triple, single, two runs scored and two RBI in the second game.
2018 — Belle Vernon was held scoreless on just one hit through six innings, but the home team erupted in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 6-5 victory over Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Belle Vernon clinched third place with a 9-5 record. Colonial 3 finished with a record of 8-7. Eric Pietrantoni had the game-winning RBI. Joe Sabolek had a two-run single in the rally. JJ Hartman drove in a run. Trevor Schrock worked the final three innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
2018 — Connellsville completed a suspended game with an 8-1 win over Farmington to clinch second place in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League. Connellsville improved to 13-2 and Farmington went to 6-6. Jake Ansell started and went five innings for the win, striking out five. Austin Petraglia pitched the final two innings, recording all six outs by strikeout.
2018 — Smithfield-Fairchance moved into the lead in the bottom of the first inning and Jace Cappellini went the distance to make the advantage stand for a 5-1 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Jefferson-Morgan. Cappelline allowed one unearned run on one hit with four strikeouts and four walks. He also had a pair of singles and two RBI. Josh Szerensci also had two RBI.
2017 — Dunbar scored first, but Connellsville did the rest of the scoring to win the District 9 Little League 10-12-year-old championship in four innings, 11-1. Tyler Sankovich spotted Dunbar a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a solo home run. Jared Hough blasted a three-run home run, and winning pitcher Zane Addis hit a two-run shot and solo home run. Jake Puska added two-run single. Addis struck out seven, walked three and allowed three hits in the win.
2017 — Hunter Robinson threw a no-hitter and Carmichaels made the most of three hits for a 4-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Little Joey’s Pizza. Robinson (4-1) allowed only two baserunners on a walk and hit batter, while striking out 13.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 4-under 68 in the final round of the Tullymore Classic, an inaugural event on the Symetra Tour, and the Waynesburg Central graduate finished tied for fifth with a three-round total of 13-under 203.
2013 — Connellsville and Waynesburg were to complete an earlier suspended Fayette American Legion baseball game before the regularly scheduled game, but Connellsville blew a 10-4 lead and then came back to win the suspended game, 18-13. Only 3½ innings were played in the second game before it was called because of darkness. Umpire John Kuritz said Waynesburg would not be returning to complete the game so it went in the books as a legal game with Connellsville leading 11-0 before it was called. Connellsville entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. Waynesburg rallied for a 12-11 lead in the first game, but Connellsville scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, including run-scoring triples from Garrett Brooks, Brock Bonadio and Cameron Bernhardt. Grant Wortman drove in three runs before the second game was called.
2013 — Uniontown scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning for a 14-4 Fayette American Legion Baseball League win over Farmington in the first game of a doubleheader.
2013 — California rallied for a 13-10 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Colonial 3. The teams combined for 11 errors, 14 walks and no extra base hits. Winning pitcher Nick Smydo allowed five runs on 10 hits with four strikeouts and five walks in going the distance.
2012 — Connellsville prepared for its key Fayette American Legion Baseball League regular-season finale with Colonial 3 with a 19-3 win at Farmington. Cameron Bernhardt had five RBI for Connellsville (12-5) with a double and triple. Grant Wortman drove in three runs in the win. Trevor Farrell pitched all seven innings to earn the win with eight strikeouts.
2012 — Uniontown scored single runs in the top of the second, third, fourth, seventh, eighth and ninth innings, assuring itself of at least second place after closing the Fayette American Legion Baseball League season with a 6-3 win at Charleroi. Uniontown finished the regular season with a 14-4 record. Mike Bochnak opened the scoring in the top of the second with a solo home run and added a run-scoring single in the top of the fourth. Eddie Dutkewycz belted a solo home run in the top of the eighth for Uniontown, and Jake Riddell had a pair of two-out RBI singles.
2012 — Andy Schleihauf finished with two doubles, a home run and three RBI as Caileigh’s defeated Dunbar, 10-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League home victory. Casey Kupets had a triple and single in the victory, driving in two runs. Justin Corso and Ron Holp tossed a combined three-hitter. Corso earned the win, pitching five innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Holp pitched the final two, striking out five and walking none.
2011 — Isiah Bell came on in relief to strike out two batters in the seventh inning, and then smacked a walk-off home run in the bottom of the inning to give Mitch’s Bail Bonds a 5-4 Fayette County Baseball League win over Mill Run.
2011 — Jason Murphy and Jared Early had two hits each and Todd Dunham struck out 11 in a complete-game victory in Bud Murphy’s 2-1 win over Pasta Lorenzo in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2011 — California closed out the Fayette American Legion Baseball League regular season with a 9-6 win over Carmichaels. California finished first with a 15-3 record. Ty Bell earned the win, pitching the middle innings and striking out two batters. He also hit a home run in a six-run second inning. Anthony Farrar homered in the first inning when Carmichaels took a 4-0 lead.
2009 — Craig Rebovich’s three-run home run in the ninth inning lifted Belle Vernon to a dramatic 7-6 win over California in the first game of the best-of-three Fayette American Legion Baseball League quarterfinal. Jeff Tarley hit a two-run home run for California. Michael Pica hit a solo shot for Belle Vernon.
2009 — Connellsville cruised to a 13-3 victory at Colonial 3 to clinch its Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 quarterfinal series. Steve O’Donnell hit a solo home run in the first inning to start the win. Seth Campbell belted a two-run home run, and Sam Beucher and Alex Keslar added a solo shots. Winning pitcher Jeremy Molinaro allowed 10 hits with 14 strikeouts and two walks. Colonial 3’s Zach Patterson hit a home run to left field in the ninth inning.
2009 — Mill Run won the opening game, 10-3, and Watson & Sons took the nightcap, 4-3 in eight innings, to split a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader. Jeremy Miller belted a three-run homer in the fifth inning in the of the first game. Jason Halfhill struck out three for the win. Travis Largent struck out eight to earn the win in the nightcap.
2008 — Prince Fielder singled in Rickie Weeks with one out in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2008 — Venus Williams defeated her sister Serena, 7-5, 6-4, to win her fifth Wimbledon women’s singles title.
2008 — Free agent forward Matt Cooke signed a two-year contract with Pittsburgh, replacing Jarkko Ruutu as the Penguins’ primary agitator.
2007 — Forwards Maxime Talbot and Erik Christensen, two of the five potential free agents given qualifying offers by the Pittsburgh Penguins, agreed to two-year contracts.
2007 — Adam LaRoche homered twice and Tom Gorzelanny out-pitched Ben Sheets as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-3.
2006 — Orlando Hernandez baffled the Pittsburgh Pirates on four hits through seven innings, pitching the New York Mets to a 5-0 victory.
2005 — After four straight poor starts, Kip Wells quieted the Philadelphia Phillies and his manager with the best game of his career. Wells struck out 12 while pitching a four-hitter and started a three-run fifth inning with a double, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 3-0 victory. Jason Bay hit a two-run homer and Matt Lawton added a run-scoring double.
2005 — Lance Armstrong was wearing his favorite Tour de France outfit again — the yellow jersey. In a thrilling finish, during which the overall race leader crashed into a barricade, Armstrong and his Discovery Channel mates set a record of 35.54 mph while winning the team time trial. The victory handed the 33-year-old Texan the lead after only four stages.
2004 — Justin Corso improved his record to 8-0 to lead Carmichaels to a 10-5 victory in the first game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader and Uniontown’s Bob Madison went to 7-0 with a 10-7 victory over Carmichaels in the nightcap.
2004 — Kip Wells pitched eight shutout innings to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to their 10th straight win, 3-0, over the Florida Marlins. Wells (4-5) won for the first time since May 1, allowing four hits and striking out eight.
2003 — All nine players in the lineup had at least one hit to carry Carmichaels to a 15-6 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at California. The visitors pounded out 19 hits to improve to 14-3 heading into the final week of the regular season. Jared Lapkowicz (1-2) went five innings for the win, striking out three and walking four. He also hit a two-run home run. Shayne Busti had three doubles and a single to finish with three RBI for Carmichaels. Jamie Kowalczyk had two doubles and two singles, and drove in three runs. Matt Fanase also had three RBI with a double and three singles. Rob Galis led California with a double and two singles.
2003 — Brian Sankovich belted three home runs and had six RBI to lead the Fayette All-Stars to a 10-6 win over Penn-Mar All-Starts at Garrett County Community College (Md.). Sankovich hit a solo home run, a two-run shot and a three-run home run. Justin Schrader pitched the opening two innings for the win, striking out four and walking none. Matt Basinger closed the game by pitching the final two innings with two strikeouts and two walks. Chris McManus had a double and Craig Kordich and Rich Means finished with two singles apiece.
2003 — Jeff Suppan overcame a shaky start to pitch seven innings in his second consecutive strong outing and also hit a run-scoring double, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Houston Astros 4-3. The Pirates overcame the Astros’ two-run first inning by scoring three runs on four straight hits to start their half of the first against spot starter Kirk Saarloos (2-1), and Suppan took over from there.
2002 — The Woodruff 5K Run & Walk race committee received word John Woodruff would not be able to attend the 20th annual running of the race that bears his name on July 10 because of health problems. John Woodruff, a resident of Fountain Hills, Ariz., had to have part of both legs amputated because of health issues.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.