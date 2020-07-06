2018 — Smithfield-Fairchance held off a late Farmington rally for a 5-4 road victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Farmington scored three runs on two hits and had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh inning before Mike Coll induced a 1-2-3 double play to end the threat and the game. Adam Simon allowed one unearned run on three hits in five innings. Coll picked up the save.
2018 — Uniontown clinched the Fayette American Legion Baseball League regular-season title with a 12-1 victory at Carmichaels in five innings. Tanny Erminio was a home run shy of the cycle for Uniontown, adding a couple RBI and two runs scored. Teammate Ian Edenfield drove in two runs. Dylan Bohna pitched in relief for the win, allowing one unearned run on no hits with three walks and five strikeouts. Matt Barrish had the lone hit for Carmichaels and Jacob Hair had the RBI.
2018 — Connellsville built a 7-0 lead in the first two innings and cruised to a 10-2 season-ending victory over Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Elijah Small earned the win with two strikeouts. Cade Warrick doubled and drove home three runs in the win.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot 5-under 67 in the first round of the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, and the Waynesburg Central graduate was in a 17-way tie for fifth place.
2016 — Somerset’s Levi Foust crossed the finish line in 17:17 in the 34th Annual John Woodruff 5K Run/Walk on a hot and humid evening for his second win in the race after taking top honors in 2014. McKeesport’s Erika Suhy finished first in the women’s run with a time of 20:12. Connellsville’s Matt Ptacek won the overall walk in 30:47. Youngwood’s Jason Lohr, who runs cross country at Westmoreland County Community College, was second in 32:26. Dunbar’s Debbie McGee won the women’s walk in 34:06. Leah and Jack Wallander won the one-lap kid’s run prior to the start of the 5K.
2016 — Uniontown cruised past visiting Colonial 3, 11-3, to advance to Fayette American Legion Baseball League semifinals. Troy Kifer had five RBI in the win. Dom Peroni hit a solo home run for Uniontown.
2014 — California University of Pa. sophomore Julie Friend finished third in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the USATF Junior Championships held at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. The Uniontown graduate finished in 10:36.55, about one second behind Purdue’s Hope Schmelzle (10:35.19). New Hampshire’s Elinor Purrier finished first with a winning time of 10:24.46.
2012 — Farmington earned a hard-fought 6-5 win at California in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Dante O’Connell led Farmington with a double and two RBI.
2012 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds defeated Mill Run, 7-3, for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Ryan Group had a double, a home run and three RBI in the win.
2012 — Chuck Gasti belted a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to bring home the winning run in Elite Oil Field Services’ 8-7 FCBL win over Belmont Inn. Tyler Dillinger had a three-run home run for Belmont Inn.
2012 — Anthony Speeney stranded 11 runners in Connellsville’s 6-0 victory over visiting Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Speeney went the distance, allowing eight hits with 11 strikeouts. Tyler Geary had three hits for Connellsville, while Jimmy Malone and Brock Bonadio both finished with a pair of hits.
2011 — Jared Early and Andy Schleihauf had two-out RBI singles in the bottom of the fifth inning as Bud Murphy’s rallied for a 2-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Belmont Inn. Belmont Inn scored an unearned run on Mike Pegg’s RBI single in the top of the first. Chris Brunson went the distance for the win, allowing one unearned run on three hits while striking out seven and walking three.
2011 — Robert Rohanna finished in a four-way tie for seventh place in the 107th PNC West Penn Open Championship at The Club at Nevillewood with a two-round total of 2-under 142.
2009 — Mario’s coach Lou Pasquale threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout — a single to Scott Hruby — to defeat Hopwood, 2-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Losing pitcher Nate Fike allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked four.
2008 — Mike Newhouse finished with two home runs, a triple and two doubles to lead Uniontown to a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader sweep of Carmichaels, 7-3 and 12-5, as Uniontown clinched the section title for the sixth straight year. Newhouse had a pair of doubles in the first game. Winning pitcher Ethan Mildren struck out nine and walked two. Newhouse drilled two home runs and tripled in the five-inning nightcap and pitched three innings, allowing four runs on three hits with a strikeout to earn the win.
2008 — Connellsville took the first game, 9-1, but California rallied in the nightcap for a 16-12 win in Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader. Jeremy Molinaro hurled the complete game with a strikeout and two walks to win the first game. In the second game John Zites came on in relief in the fifth inning and worked 2.2 innings for the win. Tom Hartman paced the California offense with a three-run home run. Ben Herrington drilled a solo shot for Connellsville.
2008 — Jared Lapkowicz went 2-for-3 and also picked up the save for High Strung Racing in a 2-0 FCBL win over Phil’s Tire. Winning pitcher Lou Pasquale worked six inning with no runs on two hits, including four strikeouts and one walk.
2008 — Dennis Show ripped a two-run home run and also singled in Mill Run’s 4-0 win over Potter’s Clubhouse in the first game of a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader. Mill Run completed the sweep, 7-2, in the second game. Wining pitcher Jason Halfhill went the distance in the first game with three strikeouts. Andrew Sparger singled three times for Mill Run. Jim and John Warrick each singled twice for Mill Run in the nightcap. Rob Egan went the distance with four strikeouts and four walks to win the second game.
2008 — Brian Muransky had a triple, single and four RBI, and earned the save, in Blue Mountain’s 8-5 win over Bud Murphy’s in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out four and walked three, while Tom Darrell struck out four and walked three.
2008 — J.J. Hardy hit two homers, Ryan Braun belted another and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 11-6, to complete a three-game sweep.
2007 — Xavier Nady homered and drove in three runs to support Paul Maholm’s pitching and hitting, and the Pittsburgh Pirates cooled off the Chicago Cubs, 8-4, for their fourth consecutive victory.
2007 — The Uniontown American Legion baseball team won its fourth Fayette County title in five years with a forfeit victory over Colonial 3 to wrap-up the regular season.
2007 — Bud Murphy’s rallied for a 7-6 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Phil’s Tires.
2006 — Marty Fagler allowed only an infield single in six innings to lead Mario’s to a 3-0 win over Redd Dawgs and Todd Dunham threw a perfect seventh inning to earn the save in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Dave Jones broke up Fagler’s no-hitter bid with a two-out infield single in the sixth inning. Fagler walked one and struck out six. Dunham struck out one in his lone inning. Shayne Busti had two RBI in the win. Bill Rouse drove in the other run.
2006 — Mill Run’s Chris Weibl held Carmichaels to one hit in 5.2 innings, but that was all Carmichaels needed to pull out a 1-0 FCBL road victory behind Ron Nopwasky’s three-hitter. Zach Solly’s bloop single brought home the game’s only run. Weibl allowed the one run on one hit with five walks and two strikeouts. Nopwasky struck out five and walked one.
2006 — Justin Corso threw a five-hitter in Wana B Heros’ 5-1 victory at Potter’s Clubhouse in FCBL play. Corso walked one and struck out five.
2005 — Chris Marchewka belted three home runs to lead Charleroi to a 14-8 win over visiting Point Marion in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Marchewka finished with four hits, five RBI and three runs.
2005 — Uniontown’s Adam Shinsky won his third straight John Woodruff 5K run in 16:51. Uniontown’s Mikie Monaghan was the women’s champion in the 23rd annual race in 19:16. Trafford’s Ken James won the 5K walk in 29:33. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won the women’s 5K walk.
2005 — Vicente Padilla pitched six shutout innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates’ leaky defense helped three runs score in the Philadelphia Phillies’ 5-0 victory.
2004 — Justin Luckey and Bob Madison had three singles apiece, and Uniontown scored five runs in the top of the 10th inning in a 12-7 Fayette American Legion Baseball League win at Connellsville. Uniontown forced extra innings with a run in the top of the eighth inning.
2004 — Charleroi exploded for 12 runs in the fifth inning and then hung on for a 17-16 victory in eight innings over Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Mike McCurry and Danny Thomas had three hits each for Charleroi. Tom Golacinski and Jared Lapkowicz homered for Carmichaels.
2004 — Ryan Shetterly scattered eight hits as Rostraver defeated host New Salem Art, 5-1, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Shetterly (6-0) struck out seven and walked two.
2003 — Carmichaels strung together four walks, two sacrifice flies and a single to score three times in the 10th inning for a 10-7 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over host Farmington. Jared Lapkowicz’s sacrifice fly brought home the winning run. Farmington tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on Howie King’s three-run double. Matt Fanase earned the win, allowing three runs on three hits with six strikeouts and one walk in three innings.
2003 — Josh Null and Ryan Caringola each tossed complete games to lead Masontown-Point Marion to a Fayette American Legion doubleheader sweep over California, 11-3 and 2-1. Null allowed only three singles in the opener with seven strikeouts. Dane Meadows had three hits in the first game in the win. Caringola scattered seven singles, including two each by California’s Josh Daymer, P.J. Myers and Mike Shumar, in the nightcap.
2003 — Connellsville rallied with six runs in the ninth inning for a 10-8 Fayette American Legion Baseball League win over Charleroi. Zack Leonard hit three home runs, a solo shot and a pair of two-run blasts, in the win. Tom Cesario picked up the win, tossing a complete game.
2002 — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired setup man Mike Fetters from Pittsburgh for prospect Duaner Sanchez.
2002 — Daryle Ward hit the first homer to travel into the river beyond PNC Park’s right-field wall on the fly, a grand slam that was one of three Houston homers in a 10-2 rout of Pittsburgh.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
