2019 — Dominic Costellic threw a no-hitter in the first game and Louden Conte came on in the seventh inning to save the second game as Mitch’s Bail Bonds swept AMD Industries, 12-0 and 4-3, in a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader. Costellic nearly tossed a perfect game in the opener, but hit Dillon Shields with a pitch in the fourth inning. He struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter. Cole Yeager went 3-for-3 in the opening game win. Garrett Stevenson drove in the eventual winning run with a two-run triple in the nightcap. Winning pitcher Bryan Fisher allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in five innings with five strikeouts and two walks in the second game.
2019 — The Copperheads had a pair of three-run innings to secure a 7-3 Fayette County Baseball League home victory over Bill’s Bit Service. Chuck Gasti had a two-run double and Joby Lapkowicz added an RBI double in the win. Jacob Kinsell started and pitched 4.1 innings to earn the win, allowing one earned run with four strikeouts and three walks.
2018 — Adena Rugola scored 145 points to finish first in the local qualifier of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship held at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course. The Uniontown freshman scored 49 points in the drive competition, 55 points in the chip portion and 41 points in putting. She had the top score in chipping and putting. Uniontown’s Megan Joyce is first alternate with 91 points. Rugola advanced to the subregional at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort on Thursday, Aug. 2.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna rallied from a tough start with three consecutive birdies on the back nine to position herself for a spot in the third round of the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished the second round with a 1-over 73 for a two-round total of 4-under 140. The anticipated cut was 3-under.
2017 — Steven Edenfield used his bat, glove and arm to help lift Colonial 3 over visiting Carmichaels, 4-2 in seven innings, in the opening game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Edenfield doubled to start a three-run second inning, made a key catch in center field to snuff out a Carmichaels rally and got the final three outs to earn the save as Colonial 3 moved into the second round of the winners bracket. Colonial 3’s Nik Gibson struck out 11 in 5.2 innings to earn the win, allowing two runs on six hits and four walks. Losing pitcher Lane Zekir tossed a complete game, allowing four runs on six hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.
2016 — Carmichaels and Colonial 3 Legion baseball played to a 2-2 tie in a Fayette American Legion baseball playoffs elimination game. Both teams entered the top of the 12th inning with the game tied, and after a conference with the umpires and the managers, they decided to finish the game the next day.
2016 — Ryan Minteer struck out 18 batters in a three-hit shutout to lead Carmichaels over host Economy Electric, 9-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Seth Krall led the way on offense for Carmichaels with four RBI on a triple and a single. Minteer walked only one batter.
2016 — Uniontown cruised to a 10-1 victory over Smithfield-Fairchance to remain in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff winner’s bracket. Uniontown advanced to play top-seeded Connellsville in the winner’s bracket championship game of the double-elimination baseball tournament. Zach Uhazie had a pair of doubles in the win and drove in three runs. R.J. Hlatky had three hits and drove in Smithfield-Fairchance’s only run.
2016 — Connellsville got a strong pitching performance from Corey Fogle to advance in the winners’ bracket of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League tournament, beating visiting Farmington, 4-1. Fogle pitched a complete game, scattering four hits and striking out eight. He also helped his cause with a two-run double in the fifth inning.
2016 — Belle Vernon remained alive in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs with 12-1 win over Jefferson-Morgan in a losers’ bracket elimination game.
2015 — Louden Conte led off with a home run, and Mitch’s Bail Bonds added two more runs in the first inning for a 7-1 home victory over New York Pizza in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Tyler Delval held the visitors to one earned run on five hits in six innings with nine strikeouts and no walks. He also had two RBI.
2014 — The Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoff opener between Waynesburg and Smithfield-Fairchance was suspended due to darkness, with Waynesburg clinging to a 12-11 lead through eight innings. The game will be completed before Game 2 of the best-of-three series gets underway.
2014 — Harison Laskey and Brian Dunaway came up short on in their attempts to advance to the final round of the 110th PNC West Penn Open Championship at Indiana Country Club. Laskey, a senior-to-be at Laurel Highlands, and Dunaway, a Geibel Catholic graduate, were both at 10-over-par 152 after their two rounds.
2014 — Brandon Lawless pitched a complete game, Cory Fuller doubled and singled twice, and Mike Blasinsky also had three hits to help lift Carmichaels over host Belle Vernon, 6-4, in Game 1 of their best-of-three Fayette County American Baseball League quarterfinal playoff series. Lawless went the distance, allowing the four earned runs on four hits with seven walks and eight strikeouts.
2014 — Gavin Sikorski drove in three runs with a double and a single and Brian Fisher pitched five strong innings as Mitch’s Bail Bonds defeated visiting Jake’s Pizza, 10-2, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Fisher allowed one unearned run on four hits with six walks and five strikeouts.
2014 — Carmichaels jumped out to a 5-0 lead and then held on for a 6-5 FCBL victory over visiting Dunbar. Winning pitcher Brian Resnik allowed one earned run in five-plus innings with one walk and six strikeouts. Joby Lapkowicz pitched a scoreless seventh, striking out the final two batters after an error put the tying run on base, to earn the save.
2013 — Ben Herrington hit a three-run homer in the third inning, and Jason Halfhill kept Company G off balance as Mill Run earned a 6-1 victory in Fayette County Baseball League action game at Perryopolis. Garrett Brooks and Alex Keslar had two hits for Mill Run, and Rob Egan doubled.
2012 — History was made at the ITA National Clay Court Championships hosted by the Mt. Lebanon Tennis Center when Anna Smith, who will enter eighth grade in the fall, defeated Brownsville graduate Sarah Shashura in straight sets to become the youngest champion of the event. The third-seeded Smith, who attends Peters Twp. Middle School, defeated sixth-seeded Shashura, 6-0, 6-0, the finals.
2011 — Robert Gondura hit two home runs and Zach Smalich went the distance as Colonial 3 defeated Connellsville, 10-4, in the first round of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Gondura drove in three runs on a solo home run and two-run blast. Smalich finished with a single, double, two RBI and two runs scored, and struck out five. Connellsville’s Brandon Freed belted a three-run home run. Losing pitcher Anthony Speeney allowed 12 hits with seven walks and five strikeouts.
2011 — Rachel Rohanna was at even par through 12 holes when play in the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open when the sirens rang out at the Broadmoor’s East Course, suspending play.
2011 — Derek McIlvaine’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning was the difference as Mitch’s Bail Bonds rallied for a 7-6 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Bud Murphy’s. Adam Dukate belted a grand slam for Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Bill Rouse hit a three-run home run for Bud Murphy’s. Mike Pavlic pitched the final 3.2 innings in relief for his first win, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
2011 — Uniontown rallied for a 17-7 victory to eliminate Carmichaels in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Uniontown advanced to play Colonial 3 in the semifinals.
2009 — Uniontown defeated Charleroi, 17-9, in the first game of the best-of-3 semifinals in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Ethan Mildren blasted a grand slam for Uniontown.
2009 — Connellsville invoked the Mercy Rule with a 14-4 win in eight innings to win the first game of the best-of-three semifinal Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Sam Beucher finished with a three-run home run and two-run double for Connellsville. Teammate Tyler Domer finished with three hits and four RBI.
2009 — Nick Damico scattered six hits and Zach Patterson drove in two runs as Mario’s defeated Mill Run, 7-2, in a Fayette County Baseball League victory.
2009 — Rich Schleihauf’s two-run double in the top of the fourth inning proved to be the game-winner for Bud Murphy’s in a 11-5 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Watson & Sons. Andy Schleihauf hit a home run in the win.
2008 — Nate McLouth and Ryan Doumit each hit home runs to lead 10 Pittsburgh Pirates with at last one hit in a 10-7 win over the Houston Astros to snap a three-game losing streak.
2007 — Ted Lilly pitched into the eighth inning, Alfonso Soriano got three hits and the Chicago Cubs won for the 12th time in 15 games, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-1.
2007 — Blaney Farms swept a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader, 5-2 and 3-2, from Phil’s Tire. Todd Dunham ripped two doubles and was the winning pitcher in the opening game, allowing two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Blaney Farms scored the winning run in the second game in the bottom of the seventh inning on Jason Greene’s single. Winning pitcher Chris Brunson went the distance, scattering seven hits with five strikeouts and a walk.
2007 — The South All-Stars edged the North All-Stars, 6-5, in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League All-Star game at Hutchinson Field. Colonial 3’s Nick Molchan blasted a three-run home run.
2006 — Charleroi opened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 first round playoff series with a 10-0 win over visiting California in seven innings. Winning pitcher Kris Marchewka went 2-for-3 with four RBI.
2006 — Ian Snell allowed three hits over seven innings as the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
2006 — Carmichaels scored two runs on suicide squeezes and came from behind twice to defeat visiting Colonial 3, 6-4, in the first game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 first round playoff series. Cory Titchenell picked up the win with four strong innings in relief. Brandon Rumbaugh scored the eventual winning run on a delayed double steal. Mitch Monas drove in the insurance run.
2006 — Bud Murphy’s transformed 13 walks and a hit-batsman into five runs for a 7-2 victory over Potter’s Clubhouse in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Brian Hilbert struck out seven and didn’t walk anyone for the complete game victory. Brian Showman led Bud Murphy’s with two hits and two RBI.
2006 — Mario’s rallied for five runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 9-7 FCBL victory over Waynesburg in a game called in the top of the seventh inning due to darkness. Mario’s tied the game on an error and Scott VanSickle walked with the bases loaded for an 8-7 lead. Jason Greene’s sacrifice fly brought home the insurance run. The victory was Mario’s coach Lou Pasquale’s 100th regular season victory.
2005 — The Wana B Heros put up four runs in the bottom of the second inning, and then Colby Giles and Justin Corso did the rest as the home team shut out the Hopwood Fitness Center, 5-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Drew Denham had the key hit of the four-run inning with a two-run single. Giles went six innings, striking out 10 and walking six and allowed both Hopwood hits. Corso pitched the seventh inning with two strikeouts and no walks.
2005 — Bud Murphy’s 15, Brownsville 2 - Bud Murphy’s pulled away in the late innings for a 15-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Brownsville. Brian Shipley finished with three hits, including a two-run home run, and three RBI for Bud Murphy’s. Teammate Richie Means had three singles and three RBI. Brian Sankovich finished with four hits and three RBI in the win, and Ryan Miscik drove in two runs. Dale Eutsey (6-0) went five innings, allowing one earned run on one hit, striking out six and walking two.
2005 — Lance Armstrong, the six-time Tour de France champion, came through soaked but unscathed and kept his overall lead in the three-week race’s sixth stage from Troyes to Nancy in eastern France.
2005 — A kid pitcher makes a dazzling start or two and his manager will invariably say he’s performing beyond expectations. It’s not that way with Pittsburgh Pirates rookie left-hander Zach Duke. His manager and teammates expected this, and they’re looking forward to a lot more.
2005 — Rookie left-hander Zach Duke pitched seven shutout innings for his first major league victory and Humberto Cota hit a two-run homer to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
2004 — Adam Shinsky repeated as the men’s 5K run champion in the 22nd annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk. Shinsky broke the tape in 16:50.21 and held off Albert Gallatin senior Patrick Reagan, who was second in 17:00.75. Gina McGee won her third women’s 5K run title with a time of 19:35.04. Millsboro’s Tom Starkey won the 5K walk in 27:51.74. Uniontown’s Michelle Borland won the women’s walk with a time of 30:30.99.
2004 — Oliver Perez outpitched All-Star Carl Pavano, and the Pittsburgh Pirates got back to their winning ways with a 4-3 victory over the Florida Marlins.
2003 — Carmichaels shut out Colonial 3, 10-0, for its ninth-straight Fayette American Legion Baseball League home victory. Shayne Busti hit a solo home run and added an RBI double in the win. Jono Menhart had a two-run double for Carmichaels. Winning pitcher Andy Mazur scattered five hits and finished with three of his own.
2003 — Dan Thomas’ three-run home run was the difference in Charleroi’s 5-3 win at Masontown-Point Marion in Fayette American Legion play. The game was stopped in the bottom of the seventh because of rain.
2003 — Wayne Franklin took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and Milwaukee pitchers allowed only four hits overall as the Brewers beat Pittsburgh, 9-2, to snap the Pirates’ four-game winning streak.
2002 — Jose Vizcaino’s two-run double keyed a five-run inning and Wade Miller held the Pittsburgh Pirates to a run over six innings in the Houston Astros’ 6-1 victory.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.