2019 — Carmichaels scored all the runs it needed in the first two innings to secure a key 11-6 Fayette County Baseball League victory against Mitch’s Bail Bonds. The Copperheads improved to 12-1, while Mitch’s Bail Bonds went to 10-4. Joe Sabolek started and went four innings for the win, allowing two runs with five strikeouts and four walks. Tyler Reyes had a pair of singles and three RBI, while Chuck Gasti finished with two singles and two RBI for Carmichaels. Noah Hansen finished with a double and single for Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
2019 — Jake Rathway pitched six scoreless innings to lead Belle Vernon to a 5-0 win over Farmingtonin a Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoff game. Rathway scattered six hits for the win.
2018 — Grant Witt hit a two-run home run and Cade Warrick doubled and tripled as Mill Run rolled over visiting AMD Industries, 11-1, in a six-inning Fayette County Baseball League game. Marc Prinkey pitched three scoreless inning to earn the win with three strikeouts and three walks. Kris Firestone drove in two runs with a triple and a single.
2018 — Nick Kingham pitched six solid innings and had two RBI, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates avoid a three-game sweep with a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Phillies.
2018 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds erupted for five runs in the first inning and went on to a 9-1 victory over host Better Edge in Fayette County Baseball League action. Hudson Novak tossed a three-hitter with three walks and 10 strikeouts to earn the win, and also had two hits and an RBI.
2018 — Connellsville batted around in the bottom of the first inning and then carried the momentum forward to open the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoffs with a 12-2 victory in five innings over visiting Jefferson-Morgan. Connellsville (15-2) advanced in the winner’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament. Winning pitcher Elijah Small pitched 3.1 innings for the win, allowing two earned run on three hits with a hit batter, one walk and five strikeouts. Brant Bonadio, the extra hitter, was on base three times for Connellsville with two hits and a walk. Nolan Porterfield was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot her second consecutive 73 in the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. The Waynesburg Central was in a tie for 70th place at 3-under 213.
2016 — Zach Uhazie pitched the Uniontown Legion to a 7-0 complete-game victory at Connellsville in a Fayette American Legion playoff game. Uniontown advanced to the championship game with the win, while Connellsville went into the loser’s bracket in the double elimination tournament. Uhazie didn’t allow a run on six hits in nine innings with 15 strikeouts and two walks. He doubled, singled and scored a run.
2016 — Tyler Frazee hurled seven scoreless innings and combined with Tyler Frey on a four-hit shutout as Farmington defeated Carmichaels, 9-0, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff game. Trent Uphold went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two stolen bases for Farmington. Farmington advanced in the loser’s bracket to face Smithfield-Fairchance.
2016 — Cody Riggin’s bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Smithfield-Fairchance a dramatic 6-5 win at Belle Vernon in their Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff game. Smithfield-Masontown advanced to the semifinals of the losers’ bracket against Farmington. Josh Kucmeroski had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and three RBI for Belle Vernon, and Tyler Seliga had four hits. Nate Torbich was the winning pitcher.
2015 — Pat McGuire, of Colorado Springs, Colo., won the 5K run in the 33rd annual John Woodruff 5K Run and Walk in Connellsville. McGuire’s winning time was 16:57, with Somerset’s Levi Foust close in second place in 16:57. Dunbar’s Debbie Conner took top honors in the female run in 21:01. Youngwood’s Jason Lohr topped all race walkers in 32:44. Derry’s Rich Santella was second in 33:02 and Connellsville’s Jim Downey place third in 35:29. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won the female walk, and was third overall, after breaking the tape in 33:06.
2015 — Belle Vernon cruised to an 18-3 victory over Carmichaels in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Josh Kucmeroski sparked the Belle Vernon offense with two doubles, a single and five RBI. Billy Burrows also had two doubles, while Matt Benicky doubled and tripled and was 3-for-4. Jimmy Amorosa was 3-for-3 for Belle Vernon. Winning pitcher Nolan Stulock gave up only one hit, but allowed three earned runs on five walks with four strikeouts
2015 — Brock Bonadio had two doubles, two singles, scored three runs and drove in two to lead Connellsville past Farmington, 11-1, in the first round of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Mike Parlak added three RBI on a pair of hits. John Przybylinski doubled in two runs and Austin Puskar drove in a run with a pair of hits. Corey Fogle got the win for Connellsville, allowing one run on two hits with six walks and seven strikeouts.
2014 — Waynesburg’s 12-11 lead over Smithfield-Fairchance through eight innings became a win overnight in the teams’ Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff opener.
2013 — California and Farmington played to a 6-6 tie in a Fayette County American Legion Baseball League game.
2013 — Winning pitcher Tyler Delval also had the game-winning RBI in Carmichaels’ 4-1 win over visiting Belmont Inn in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Ron Nopwasky added two hits and two RBI in the win. Joby Lapkowicz struck out two in a one-inning save, his third of the season.
2013 — Belle Vernon closed the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League regular season with an 8-4 road victory over Colonial 3.
2012 — Elite Oil Field Services swept a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader from Mill Run, 18-0 and 3-0. Gene Franks finished with four hits, JR Tenney had three single and Jonathan Krall finished with two doubles for Elite Oil Field Services in the opener. Ron Nopwasky had a two-run homer. Zach Jeney allowed no runs on three hits in seven innings with 11 strikeouts and two walks in the opening-game win. George Taylor’s had a three-hit shutout with four strikeouts and one walk in the nightcap. Chuck Gasti hit a solo home run and a single for Elite Oil Field Services.
2012 — Ben Herrington’s two-run homer in the sixth inning carried Belmont Inn to a 4-1 FCBL victory over Dunbar. Sam Beucher had 12 strikeouts and one walk in the victory.
2011 — The Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoffs got under way with Uniontown defeating Colonial 3, 13-2. Tyler Mayers went the distance for the win. Mason Fordyce’s sixth-inning grand slam was the key hit for Uniontown. Bobby King and Tyler Dubovich added solo home runs. Noah Saxon went 2-for-3 for Colonial 3, including a solo home run.
2011 — Rachel Rohanna needed a second day to complete her first round in the U.S. Women’s Open, and will continue on to a third day to complete her second round because of a weather postponement on the opening day. The Wayneburg Central graduate finished the final six holes of her first round early in the morning at 2-over to finish her opening round at 2-over 73. She was in a big logjam tied for 19th at 2-over, trailing leader Stacey Lewis at 4-under.
2009 — Connellsville’s Wade Schnorr finished ahead of 2008 champion Jeff Palya, of Hopwood, to win the 5K run in the 27th annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk. Jarrod King, who won the NCCA Division I wrestling title at 165 pounds, served as honorary starter for the race. Schnorr finished with a time of 16:34.61, 24 seconds ahead of Palya. Jordyn Hartsek, a 2009 Laurel Highlands graduate from Hopwood, won the women’s run with a time of 21:03.91, just 12 seconds ahead of Dunbar’s Debbie Conner. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won the women’s walk for the 11th time, while Don Slusser, of Monroeville, repeated as men’s walking champion.
2009 — Connellsville held off a ninth-inning rally by Belle Vernon to win, 11-9, and to sweep the best-of-3 series and advance to the Fayette American Legion Baseball League Championship. Belle Vernon had runners on first and second with one out in the ninth inning, but Steve O’Donnell snared P.J. Tasser’s line drive for a game-ending double play. Connellsville’s Sam Beucher (3-0) went the distance, allowing nine runs on 12 hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. Ty Domer hit a two-run home run in the win.
2009 — Catcher Zach Dascenzo tagged Fred Garcia for the final out to preserve Uniontown’s 9-8 win at Charleroi to clinch its Fayette County American Legion Baseball League semifinal series and advance to the championship against Connellsville. Joe Eperjesi drove in Dascenzo with the winning run in the seventh inning.
2008 — Dustyn Pastors was originally called safe as he slid into first base on a slow infield roller, but the play was appealed and he was ruled out as Belle Vernon took a 1-0 lead in the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League playoff series with a 6-5 win at Connellsville. Belle Vernon scored three runs, two coming home on Brett King’s game-winning single, in the top of the eighth inning for the lead.
2008 — California breezed to a 15-0 victory in the opening game of Fayette County American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series over Carmichaels in six innings. Carmichaels committed six errors. California’s Clay Roman had an RBI double, two singles and scored twice. Winning pitcher Derek Jansante went the distance, scattering four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
2007 — Bud Murphy’s defeated Mill Run, 6-0, in FCBL action. Dave Gonos finished with three singles and four RBI in the win. Casey Shultz went the distance for the win, allowing three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.
2007 — Waynesburg swept a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader from Potter’s Clubhouse, 11-1 and 3-0. Dom Winters finished with three doubles, three runs scored and four RBI in the opening-game win. Travis Largent won the first game, allowing just one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in the complete-game victory. Adam Dukate won the nightcap, scattering five hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Dukate also have an RBI single.
2007 — Carmichaels broke open a tie game with two runs in the fourth inning to beat Michael’s, 8-3, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Justin Schrader went the distance for the win, allowing five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Gene Franks had three singles, two RBI and scored two runs in the win. Zach Solly finished with three singles.
2007 — Jason Bay’s All-Star break got a lot better with only two swings of his bat. Jason Bay hit a two-run home run off Cubs ace Carlos Zambrano and drove in four runs and left-hander Shane Youman held Chicago to two runs over six innings in Pittsburgh’s 6-2 victory.
2006 — Colonial 3 evened its Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series against Carmichaels with a 10-7 victory. David Novotney struck out 10 for the win, and also had three singles and an RBI. Teammate Brian Liptak had three RBI.
2006 — Joe Lloyd hurled a three-hitter with eight strikeouts as Carmichaels cruised to an easy 8-2 Fayette County League win over Redd Dawgs. Zach Solly doubled, singled and drove in two runs to lead the Carmichaels.
2006 — Kris Marchewka hit a pair of home runs to lead Charleroi to an 11-0 win over at California to sweep its Fayette County American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series. Charleroi starter Matt Dishong pitched the first five innings for the win, holding California to three singles. Brandon Wyvratt sealed the shutout by striking out six in the final four innings.
2006 — Chris Coste drove in three runs and Chase Utley extended his hitting streak to 14 game as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-2.
2006 — American Floyd Landis finished second in the Tour de France’s first long time trial to move into second place overall after the seventh of 20 stages.
2005 — Chris McManus blasted a grand slam and added an RBI single to power Mario’s to a 10-3 win over visiting Waynesburg in Fayette County Baseball League play. Todd Dunham was the winning pitcher, allowing three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts.
2005 — Lance Armstrong, the six-time champion, retained the overall lead in the Tour de France after finishing 53rd in the seventh stage.
2005 — Humberto Cota’s game-winning single completed a frantic comeback in the 10th inning after New York Mets closer Braden Looper wasted a four-run lead in the ninth, and the Pittsburgh Pirates stunned New York, 6-5.
2004 — Uniontown clinched the Fayette County American Legion Baseball League regular season title with a 19-10 road victory over Carmichaels. Joe Hoover went the distance for the win, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits with five strikeouts and nine walks. Greg Palladino belted a two-run home run and Tim Dye hit a solo shot for Uniontown. Niko Buday at four hits for Carmichaels.
2004 — Brian Schneider hit a tie-breaking home run and Tony Armas Jr. pitched seven strong innings as Montreal Expos defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1.
2003 — Chris Lewis tossed a four-hitter in Connellsville’s 7-1 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over Redstone. Bill Gabonay was 3-for-3 in the win, and Ray Alekson hit a home run.
2003 — Jack Wilson hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates overcame another blown save by Mike Williams to beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-7.
2002 — Colonial 3 and visiting Carmichaels split a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader. Colonial 3 rallied to win the opening game, 6-4, and Carmichaels avoided the sweep with a 6-2 win in the nightcap. Colonial 3 (18-2) moved closer to clinching the regular season title and No. 1 seed with the opening-game win. Jared Slusser pitched his 12th complete-game victory in the opener, pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh inning. Slusser struck out five and walked two. Chad Rice hit a home run and added a two-run single to rally Colonial 3 from a 4-1 deficit. Jeff Lapkowicz hit a home run for Carmichaels. Shayne Busti paced Carmichaels in the second game with two singles and a double. Jamie Kowalczyk belted a two-run home run for Carmichaels. Winning pitcher Colby Giles won in relief with five strikeouts and three walks. Matt Rechichar belted a two-run home run for Colonial 3.
2002 — Connellsville defeated visiting Waynesburg, 13-2, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Connellsville improve to 15-4 and was one win away from clinching the North Division. Winning pitcher Matt Rupp had a no-hitter through five innings before exiting the game in ninth inning with an arm injury with a two-hitter. He also had a double, triple and two RBI.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
