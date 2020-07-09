2019 — Danae Rugola won the WPGA Girls Match Play Invitational title at Latrobe Country Club. Elizabeth Forward graduate Angus McHolme advanced to the final match of the 46th C.R. Miller Match Play Invitational, but was unable to successfully defend his title with a loss to Palmer Jackson.
2019 — Colonial 3’s Preston Frost was an out away from a complete game before hitting the pitch limit, but Frost did the job for a 5-1 win at Smithfield-Fairchance in the first round of the Fayette American Legion Baseball playoffs. Frost limited S-F to one run on six hits in 6.2 innings with five strikeouts and five walks.
2018 — Uniontown senior Danae Rugola shot 6-over 78 in the opening round of the Girls Junior PGA Championship at Kearney Hill Golf Course in Lexington, Ky.
2018 — Belle Vernon combined a strong pitching performance by JJ Hartman with an 11-hit attack to produce an 8-2 victory over Farmington in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff game. Hartman threw 6.2 innings before hitting the pitch limit, allowing only one earned run on eight hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Jared Hartman drove in a pair of runs with a double and a single as third-seeded Belle Vernon (11-5) advanced in the winners’ bracket. Joe Sabolek added three hits and an RBI.
2017 — Hunter Robinson went 4-for-4 and Ryan Minteer fired a four-hitter as Carmichaels blanked host Mill Run, 6-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Joe Havrilak hit a three-run homer for the Copperheads. Minteer struck out 12 and walked just two in the complete-game victory.
2017 — Uniontown Legion scored nine runs in the third inning to defeat Colonial 3, 15-0, in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League tournament winner’s bracket. Uniontown’s Travis Sankovich had two doubles, five RBI, two runs scored and a single. Mason McManus allowed no runs on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks in four innings to earn the win. Troy Kifer pitched a perfect inning with two strikeouts.
2017 — Farmington scored three runs in its first at-bat and that’s all winning pitcher Alan VanSickle needed to keep Farmington alive in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs with an 8-2 win at Carmichaels. VanSickle escaped a bases-loaded jam to keep Carmichaels off the board.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna rolled through the final round of the inaugural Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, shooting a 7-under 65 to finish with a four-day total of 10-under 278. The Waynesburg Central graduate moved up the leaderboard into a tie for 36th place.
2017 — Smithfield-Fairchance bounced back from an earlier loss in a big way with a 11-1 victory in five innings over Belle Vernon in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League tournament consolation game. Willie Palmer allowed one run on one hit with three strikeouts and three walks.
2017 — Connellsville remained in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs winner’s bracket with a 7-2 win over Smithfield-Fairchance. Winning pitcher Elijah Small allowed two earned runs on six hits.
2016 — Farmington was eliminated from the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs with a 5-4 loss at Smithfield-Fairchance. Paul Dunham got the win and Nate Torbich earned a save. Caleb Dempsey led S-F with a pair of RBI.
2016 — Connellsville qualified for the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff championship game with a 6-4 win over Smithfield-Fairchance in the loser’s bracket final. Austin Puskar and Corey Fogle both had two his in the win. Puskar was the winning pitcher, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits. Fogle finished the game for the save. Adam Simon hit a solo home run for S-F.
2014 — Somerset’s Levi Foust broke the tape in 17:10 to win the run at the 32nd John Woodruff 5K Run and Walk. Laurel Highlands’ Marisa Deichert won the women’s run. Glassport’s Lee Stough won the 5K walk and Dunbar Twp.’s Debbie McGee was the first female walker in 33:56. Pittsburgh’s Luca Wallander won the children’s fun run and Bullskin Twp.’s Elle Crislip placed second.
2014 — Smithfield-Fairchance held on for a 9-5 win over Waynesburg to force a deciding third game in the quarterfinals of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Nate Torbich pitched the final four innings for the win with three strikeouts and a walk.
2014 — Connellsville rolled to a 16-0 win in five innings at Farmington to sweep the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 quarterfinals. Winning pitcher Ty Henry allowed just one hit in 4.1 innings with seven walks and seven strikeouts. Connellsville’s Garrett Brooks drove in three runs with a triple and two singles and scored three times. Austin Puskar scored three runs and had three hits, including two doubles, Brock Bonadio reached base five times with four walks and a single and scored three times, and Mike Parlak and Dakota McWilliams each had a double. Danny Sparrow accounted for Farmington’s lone hit with a lead-off single in the fourth.
2014 — Dustin Welsh fired a three-hitter and Mitch’s Bail Bonds took advantage of two unearned runs to edge visiting Dunbar, 2-1, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Welsh struck out nine and walked three in the complete-game victory.
2014 — Belle Vernon remained alive in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League quarterfinals with a 9-2 victory at Carmichaels. Dylan Pietrantoni pitched complete game for the win, allowing two runs on 10 hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts. Adam Holliday keyed a 14-hit Belle Vernon attack with a home run, double and single, while Josh Kucmeroski also had three hits, including a double.
2013 — Carmichaels’ Jay Paskert threw a six-inning no-hitter and had 12 strikeouts to lead the Copperheads to a 12-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Company G called after six innings because of rain. Carmichaels improved to 16-0. Company G’s lone runner was Eddie Molek when drew a two-out walk in the top of the sixth.
2013 — Albert Gallatin’s Tyler Dubovich was been named to the Class AAAA All-State High School first-team baseball team. Dubovich is the only baseball player from Albert Gallatin to ever receive first-team All-State recognition. He was voted second team All-State last year.
2012 — Waynesburg’s Rachel Rohanna and Robert Rohanna and Belle Vernon’s Bo Lustig all advanced into the final round of the West Penn Open at Fox Chapel Golf Club. Rachel Rohanna was tied in 32nd place at 7-over 146. Robert Rohanna was tied for 18th place with a two-round total of 4-over 144. Lustig was tied for 27th with a two-round score of 6-over 146. Jeremy Enslen missed the cut after slipping to 12-over 82 in the second round for a two-round total of 16-over 156.
2012 — California cruised to a 15-5 victory in seven innings over Colonial 3 to take a 1-0 lead in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series. Nick Smydo went the distance for the win.
2012 — Connellsville needed only five innings to secure a 21-6 victory over Masontown for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoff win. Connellsville’s Garrett Brooks had a double and four RBI, while teammate Matt White had a triple and three RBI. Grant Wortman also had three RBI for Connellsville. Colton Lippencott led Masontown with three RBI.
2012 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds scored 12 runs in the top of the first inning and went on to defeat Caileigh’s, 14-10, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Mason Heyne was a single shy of hitting for the cycle with four RBI for Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Caileigh’s Andy Schliehauf had three doubles and two RBI.
2011 — Blue Mountain scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, and winning pitcher Justin Schrader made the advantage stand as the Copperheads defeated Mill Run, 10-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ron Nopwasky led the way for the Copperheads with a double and single, and drove in the final five runs for Blue Mountain. Eric Holt also had a double, single and three RBI, and Joe Havrilak hit a solo home run. Schrader (3-0) pitched the first 5.1 innings for the win, striking out seven and walking five. Robby Egan started for Mill Run and took the loss.
2011 — Belmont Inn scored two runs late in the second game to earn a split of a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader against Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Mitch’s Bail Bonds won the first game, 5-2, and Belmont Inn took the nightcap, 3-1. Corry Ryan went the distance for the win in the first game, striking out eight and walking one. Belmont Inn scored the winning runs in the second game on a hit-batsman and walk with the bases loaded. Sam Beucher came on in the fifth inning to earn the win, striking out four and walking one.
2011 — Rachel Rohanna shot 9-over 80 in the second round and finished with a two-round total of 11-over 153, four strokes short of the cut, in her first U.S. Women’s Open.
2009 — Stephan Hermann hit a home run and Marty Fagler struck out six as Mario’s defeated Bud Murphy’s, 9-3, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Mario’s (17-2) scored seven runs in the fourth inning to break open a 2-2 game.
2009 — Blue Mountain’s Kevin Holsworth struck out five batters for a 5-1 complete-game win over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ryan Group and Gene Franks each hit a home run in the win.
2009 — Hopwood’s Brent Baker threw a complete game for 5-2 win over Watson & Sons in Fayette County Baseball League action. Baker gave up just four hits with five strikeouts.
2008 — The 26th annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk, the first held since the death of John Woodruff in November 2007, was won by Hopwood’s Jeff Palya in 16:55.30. Palya held off John Feather on the stadium track. Heather Park, of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., won the women’s run for the second time with a time of 19:15.24. Monroeville’s Don Slusser won the 5K walk in 28:55.94. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won her 10th women’s walking title in 30:04.87.
2008 — Charleroi scored eight runs in the eighth inning for a 15-7 victory over Colonial 3 in the first game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series. The game was called after eight innings because of darkness. Chad Pappasergi pitched 7.1 innings in relief for the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Charleroi made the most of three Colonial 3 errors in the eighth inning.
2008 — California’s Matt Hartman hit a solo home run to pace a three-run output in the top of the 10th inning for a 9-7 win over Carmichaels to advance to the semifinals of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs. Jeff Tarley came on in relief for the win with two strikeouts. Chuck Gasti and Dave Montibeller had two singles each for Carmichaels.
2008 — Brian Sherwood and Colton Wilhelm each homered as Connellsville evened its first-round Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series against Belle Vernon with a 12-7 win. Wilhelm also doubled and singled and Sherwood singled twice. Dustyn Pastors, Bill Dye, Andrew Kaper and Anthony Speeney each singled twice for Connellsville. Winning pitcher Jeremy Molinaro went the distance with five strikeouts and three walks.
2008 — High Strung Racing’s Marty Fagler improved to 3-0 with a 5-3 win over Blue Mountain in Fayette County Baseball League play. Fagler went 5.2 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Jason Greene and Jeff Lapkowicz paced the High Strung Racing with two singles and two RBI.
2008 — California’s Bob Madison tripled, and Jason Britton and Pete Damico doubled for a 9-7 win in Fayette County Baseball League play over Potter’s Clubhouse. Ryan Kabana’s two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh tied the game for California. Rob Galis scored on a wild pitch to give California the lead for good. Matt Dishong went the distance for the win with eight strikeouts and two walks.
2008 — Geoff Blum hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Houston Astros avoided a three-game sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-4.
2007 — Belle Vernon rallied for a 6-5 victory over Carmichaels to win the opening game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series. Carmichaels led 5-1 in the sixth.
2007 — Geibel Catholic graduate and Ohio University golfer James McGrath and Pleasant Valley Country Club professional Matt Gotto both shot 78, missing the final round of the 103rd West Penn Open hosted by Mystic Rock by one stroke. Connellsville graduate Jason Tyska shot 80. Pat Calvaresi slipped into the second round with a 5-over 77.
2007 — Laurel Highlands graduate and defending Fayette County Open champion Brandon Katzeff shot 1-over 73 in the first round of the 103rd West Penn Open and trailed the leaders by three strokes entering the second round.
2007 — Colonial 3 breezed to a 19-9 victory at Connellsville in the opening game of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoffs. Colonial pulled away with nine runs in the fifth. Colonial’s Joe Kulikoski hit a two-run home run, had four RBI and scored two runs. Craig Novak, Tony Battaglini and Matt Szuch had three hits each in the win, with Battaglini and Szuch driving in two runs apiece. Winning pitcher Nick Molchan had two hits and drove in three runs. Connellsville’s Andy Schleihauf hit a solo home run and drove in two runs. Andrew Kaper and Ryan Craft also had two RBI.
2006 — Italy outlasted France to win its fourth World Cup, 5-3, in a shootout after a 1-1 draw marred by French captain Zinedine Zidane’s ejection in the 110th minute of his farewell game for a nasty head butt to the chest of Marco Materazzi.
2006 — Cole Hamels pitched five solid innings to win for the first time in over a month, and the Philadelphia Phillies took their first series in that same span, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-3.
2005 — Uniontown took a 1-0 lead in the first round of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League playoffs with a 5-4 victory over visiting Colonial 3. Uniontown scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth on Mike George’s sacrifice fly. Winning pitcher Nick Midlik finished with seven strikeouts.
2005 — The Redd Dawgs rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning, breaking a 1-1 tie on Ryan Russell’s RBI single to slide past Carmichaels, 2-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Losing pitcher George Taylor pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts. Tim Latham had nine strikeouts and three walks in the win.
2005 — Jack Wilson singled in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, and then hit his first career grand slam in a seven-run seventh to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the New York Mets, 11-4, for their first series victory in a month.
2005 — Josh Null struck out 14 as Point Marion opened the Fayette American Legion Baseball League best-of-3 playoff series with a 12-2 win over visiting Belle Vernon. Null had a no-hitter through 3.2 innings and allowed one earned run on five hits with one walk. Null, Craig Hriblan and Scott Plaski all had two hits for Point Marion. Null had a key two-run double.
2004 — Jason Bay homered twice and Pittsburgh scored a season-high nine times in the second inning to back Sean Burnett’s first career shutout in an 11-0 win over the Montreal Expos in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Bay, an early leading candidate for NL Rookie of the Year, was 4-for-5 with a single, double and two homers.
2004 — Seven-time NHL All-Star Mark Recchi signed a three-year contract to return to the Pittsburgh Penguins, where he started his professional career 16 years ago.
2003 — Laurel Highlands graduate Adam Shinsky was the top finisher in the run at the annual John Woodruff 5K Run & Walk with a time of 16:40.53 on a humid evening under overcast skies. Pittsburgh’s David Wilt was second in 17:12.20 and South Connellsville’s Kenny King place third in 17:17.94. Heather Bury, of Morgantown, W.Va., won the women’s run in 18:30.81. Latrobe’s Gina McGee was second in 19:20.48 and Brownsville graduate Jennifer Lock third in 20:07.98. Smock’s Bruce Kukan won his first 5K walk with a time of 27:50.17, edging Millsboro’s Thomas Starkey by two seconds, and Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won the women’s walk for the seventh time in eight years — and placed fifth overall — with a time of 29:01.57.
2003 — The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to terms with left-hander Paul Maholm, their first-round pick in the June draft. Maholm, the No. 8 selection overall, agreed to a $2.2 million signing bonus, according to his agent Bo McKinnis.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
