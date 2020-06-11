2019 — Chris McCollough pitched a five-hit shutout to lead Belle Vernon to a 5-0 victory over Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion play. McCollough had eight strikeouts and walked two.
2019 — Austin Clark pitched a one-hit shutout and Noah Hansen singled home Adam Jacko in Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ 1-0 victory over AMD Industries in Fayette County Baseball League action. Clark had a no-hitter going into the top of the seventh inning before giving up a single with two outs. He had 10 strikeouts and walked two.
2019 — Cole Shearer hit a three-run home run in the first inning and that’s all the offense Alan VanSickle needed in Mill Run’s 5-1 victory over the Fayette Raiders in Fayette County Baseball League play. VanSickle allowed one hit in five innings with three strikeouts and one walk.
2019 — Taylor Ludwick hustled home on Brianna Sersevic’s bloop single in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Elizabeth Forward to a 2-1 victory over Mount Pleasant in the PIAA Class AAAA semifinals at Seton Hill University. The Lady Warriors (20-4) advanced to their first Class AAAA final against West Perry (23-5). Winning pitcher Kailey Larcinese struck out nine, walked three and allowed three hits.
2019 — West Greene, the two-time defending state champions, fell to DuBois Central Catholic, 3-2, in the PIAA Class A softball semifinals.
2018 — The most successful season in the history of the Brownsville baseball team came to an end with a 7-5 loss to South Side Area in the PIAA Class AAA semifinals. Winning pitcher Casey Jones struck out 12 in six innings in the win.
2018 — The Ringgold Rams had never won a PIAA playoff game prior to the 2018 season, but picked up their third victory of the state tournament with a 3-2 win over Meadville in the PIAA Class AAAA semifinals at Neshannock High School’s Mike “Bubba” Kirkwood Field. The Rams advanced to play Valley View in the state final at Penn State University’s Medlar Field in Lubrano Park. Ringgold’s Ryan Varley allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits in 6.2 innings with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Ringgold used two errors in the top of the seventh inning to plate the winning run.
2018 — Consecutive swings of the bat in the bottom of third inning swung the momentum to Punxsutawney on a chilly, overcast afternoon, lifting the Lady Chucks to a 3-1 victory over defending state champion Mount Pleasant in the PIAA Class AAAA softball semifinals at Saint Francis University. Mount Pleasant closed the season with a 19-2 record. Back-to-back home runs with two outs by winning pitcher Kylee Lingenfelter and Sarah Weaver gave Punxsutawney a 2-0 lead in the third inning.
2018 — Brandon Swaney fired a three-hitter and Steven Edenfield provided the big hit as Colonial 3 defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 3-1, in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Swaney struck out eight and walked two in the complete-game victory.
2018 — Nate Zimcosky drove in four runs as Uniontown defeated visiting Waynesburg, 10-6, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Chad Petrush had three RBI with a double and a single. Bernie Yocabet pitched 2.2 innings scoreless innings to earn the win in relief of Uniontown starter Matt Santilli, who allowed three runs on nine hits in 3.1 innings. Kyle Blasco had two hits and three RBI for Waynesburg.
2017 — Little Joeys Pizza jumped out to a 7-0 lead then held on for a 7-4 victory over host Better Edge in Fayette County Baseball League action. Tyler Stohn went 3-for-3 with a triple for Little Joeys, which also got a home run from Jim Cales and a double from Kenny Musko. Kenny Ryan was the winning pitcher.
2015 — Nick Miller, Debbie Conner, Don Slusser and Gloria Antoon withstood temperatures in the high 80s and high humidity for first-place finishes in the Highlands Hospital’s Bud Murphy Race for Autism 5K Run & Walk. Miller, of Dunbar, was the overall winner of the 5K run with a time of 19:35. Conner, also from Dunbar, won the women’s 5K run in 22:33. Slusser, of Monroeville, was the first overall walker in 31:15. Antoon, of Hopwood, won the women’s 5K walk.
2015 — Luke Paull pitched a one-hitter to lead Uniontown Legion past Colonial 3 for a Fayette American Legion road win. Paull allowed a second-inning single with one out to Zack Bashour. He had 15 strikeouts and walked one in nine innings of work. Zach Uhazie had three RBI and two singles for Uniontown.
2014 — A stroke here, a couple more there, was the difference between missing the cut Wednesday and advancing to the third round of the West Virginia Amateur Championship at The Greenbrier Resort. Ryan Bashour and Brandon Katzeff both finished with two-day totals of 15-over 165 to finish in a tie for 45th place, while John Kingora was one stroke higher in 50th place. The cut was at 13-over. The low 40 (and ties) advanced to the third round.
2013 — The California Trojans lost to Johnsonburg, 8-1, in the PIAA Class A baseball semifinals at Homer City’s First Commonwealth Field. The Trojans finished with a 20-6 record.
2013 — Gerrit Cole took a shutout into the seventh inning of his major league debut and hit a two-run single in his first at-bat, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to an 8-2 victory in front of a festive crowd. The top pick in the 2011 draft, Cole allowed two runs and seven hits in 6.1 innings after being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis earlier in the day.
2009 — The course of the 22nd annual Highlands Hospital Francis “Bud” Murphy Memorial 5K Run & Walk was altered due to construction around the vo-tech building on Connellsville’s campus, but that didn’t stop Hopwood’s Jeff Palya from winning his third straight 5K run in 16:36. Amy Minogue won the women’s 5K run in 21:10.03. Monroeville’s Don Slusser won the 5K walk, and Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks was the women’s 5K walking champion in 30.34.90.
2009 — Mill Run and Bud Murphy’s combined for just four hits as Mill Run pulled out a 1-0 victory in Fayette County Baseball League play. Travis Henry struck out three and walked two in the complete-game shutout.
2008 — Jason Guthrie’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Mike Vasiloff to give Colonial 3 an 18-17 win over Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion League victory in seven innings. Joe Kulikowski’s two-run homer tied the game at 17-17 for Colonial 3 in the bottom of the seventh inning. Brett King had two singles, triple and home run for Belle Vernon. Mike Peca also had a home run for Belle Vernon.
2008 — Connellsville cruised to a 15-0 victory over Charleroi in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Colton Wilhelm was 4-4. including two triples and two singles, two walks and scored four runs in the win.
2008 — California defeated High Strung Racing, 8-4, for a FCBL road victory. Matt Dishong went the distance for the win, allowing one earned run with 12 strikeouts and five walks. Garrett Balas was 4-5 at the plate for California with an RBI, while Ryan Encapera and Kyle Fisher had two hits and two RBI each. Jason Greene led HSR with a double, two hits and two RBI.
2008 — Ian Snell allowed one run while pitching into the seventh inning to earn his first win in 11 starts, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals, 3-1.
2007 — Colonial 3 fended off Carmichaels, 13-8, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game that featured 26 hits and 21 runs. Nick Molchan led Colonial 3 with a home run and two singles. Carmichaels’ Chuck Gasti hit a solo home run.
2006 — The Chicago Rush defeated the Orlando Predators, 69-61 in the Arena Bowl.
2006 — Laurel Highlands’ Jared Jodon finished first in the pole vault at the 47th annual Adidas Golden West Invitational. Jodon recorded a personal best when he cleared 16-3 to edge out the top pole vaulters in the nation. “I’m not really pleased with the height, but I beat the No. 1 kid in the nation,” said Jodon. “Nothing beats winning at home, but this is unbelievable. It still hasn’t sunk in yet.”
2006 — Jose Bautista hit his first career grand slam in the eighth inning, rallying the Pittsburgh Pirates past the San Francisco Giants, 7-5, for their third straight victory.
2006 — Potter’s Clubhouse won dramatic fashion in the bottom of the ninth inning, edging Wana B Heroes, 5-4, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Dan Kupets opened the winning rally with a lead-off, pinch-hit single, the 1,152 hit in his FCBL career. Nick Apicella pinch ran for Kupets and moved to second on a pulled back bunt. Jared Early was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second with one out. Phil Gratchic hit a bloop single to load the bases and then Howie King singled to drive in Apicella. Winning pitcher Ryan Guthrie went the distance with nine strikeouts and allowed five hits.
2005 — John Harvey drilled two doubles and added a single as Mario’s downed Hopwood Fitness, 9-3, in Fayette County League Baseball action. Tony Rose went the distance for the win with seven strikeouts.
2005 — California’s Dustin Taylor and Beth-Center’s Garrett Balas both had a chance to be in the spotlight and took full advantage of the opportunity in the WPIAL Class AA vs. Class A All-Star Game at Falconi Field. Balas reached base three times with two walks and hit, and took part in a key double steal to spark the Class AA squad to an 8-6 lead before the game was called due to lightning with the Class A squad batting and one out in the bottom of the eighth. Taylor was 3-for-3 with an RBI and was named the Class A MVP. Andy Galis, California’s No. 3 pitcher this year, started for the Class A team and hurled a pair of scoreless innings, allowing only two walks. California teammate Chris Cox allowed one run on two hits with one walk in 2.1 innings.
2005 — Jose Castillo homered and drove in five runs to support Oliver Perez’s seven effective innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates reached .500 after June 1 for the first time since 1999 by beating the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, 18-2.
2003 — Connellsville edged Carmichaels, 3-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Wes Kisner allowed eight singles (two each by J.W. Kayla, Scott Swinchock, Jeff Thompson, George Taylor), walked two and struck out seven. Anthony Griffin drove in Dan Gratchic with the winning run.
2003 — California needed two extra innings, but the additional play was worth the effort for an 8-7 Fayette American Legion Baseball League win in 11 innings over visiting Farmington. California tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. Bryan Dunn started the winning rally with a lead-off single and stole second. Andy Galis smacked a single to bring Dunn home with the winning run. Howie King provided the offense for Farmington with a two-run home run in the third inning to go with a double. Mike Shumar smacked a solo home run in the second inning for California.
2003 — Masontown-Point Marion scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a 12-1 win in seven innings over Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Craig Hriblan struck out three, walked one and allowed one unearned run on five hits in five innings. Chris Buncic had three hits, two RBI and three stolen bases for Masontown. Alan Smodic and Brian O’Neill contributed two RBI apiece in the win.
2002 — George Sepic worked a seven-hitter as Masontown snapped a four-game skid and tripped visiting Perryopolis, 8-5, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Andy Patrick finished with a double and single, and Scott VanSickle doubled in the win. Justin Homer led Perryopolis with a home run, two singles and four RBI. Teammate Chris McManus added a double and single.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.