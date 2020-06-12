2019 — The Uniontown Legion got the 2019 Fayette American Legion season off to a rousing start with an 11-0 victory at Connellsville in five innings. Garrett Myers went the distance for the win, allowing singles to Jake Frick and Collyn Flynn. He struck out eight and walked two. Chad Petrush had a pair of doubles and three RBI for Uniontown.
2019 — Belle Vernon’s bats were alive for a 15-7 victory in Fayette American Legion action against visiting Smithfield-Fairchance. Belle Vernon batted around in the second and third innings. Jared Hartman had three singles, scored three runs and had two RBI for Belle Vernon.
2019 — Waynesburg tied the game in the bottom of the third inning, but Farmington rallied late for a 9-3 road victory in Fayette American Legion play. Jeremy Saliba, John Harim and Nolan Sennett all had two hits for Farmington. Alan VanSickle, Harim and Wyatt Rishel drove in a pair of runs. Harim come on in relief to secure the win, striking out five.
2019 — DJ Zimcosky’s two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning gave Colonial 3 the first lead, and Preston Frost and Rocco Frisco made the advantage stand for a 4-2 win over Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion action. Frost struck out five and walked one for the win. Frisco then came on to earn the save. The pair combined to allow only four hits.
2019 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds rallied from a 2-0 deficit with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 4-2 win and hand Carmichaels their first FCBL loss of the season. Gage Clark went the distance for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks.
2019 — Jimmy Malone threw a two-hitter and doubled in the Millers’ 23-0 road victory over BDE Bandits in FCBL play. Malone struck out six and walked three as Mill Run improved to 5-0. Garrett Brooks blasted a two-run home run in the 9-run first inning. He finished 3-for-3 with three RBI. Nolan Porterfield tripled, double and drove in three runs for Mill Run. Parker Janosko went 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBI. Hayden Harvey was 4-for-5 with two RBI. Dakota McWilliams finished with a double, single and two RBI.
2018 — Mill Run scored four runs in the fifth inning and Jimmy Malone did the rest to lead the Millers to a 4-2 victory over visiting Better Edge in Fayette County Baseball League action. Malone allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
2018 — Carmichaels scored in all but the top of the fourth inning for a 14-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory at California. Hunter Robinson went six innings for the win, allowing one hit with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Nate Torbich closed out the game, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. The Copperheads’ Tyler Reyes just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, two doubles and a three-run home run, and four RBI.
2018 — Austin Rates brought home the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Farmington a 4-3 walk-off victory over Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
2018 — West Greene scored four runs in the fifth inning to regain the lead and then the Lady Pioneers held on for a thrilling 7-4 victory over Monessen in the PIAA Class A semifinals for their third-straight state final. The Lady Pioneers (22-4) once again advanced to face Williams Valley in the state title game for the third consecutive time. The Lady Greyhounds’ Cara Wheeler hit a three-run home run for a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning. Jersey Wise hit a two-run home run to give West Greene a 6-3 lead in the fifth inning. Winning pitcher Jade Renner allowed four runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Monessen’s Dana Vatakis allowed seven runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and three walks.
2017 — The West Greene softball team scored nine runs on 11 hits and was helped by two DuBois Central Catholic errors for a 9-5 victory and a return trip to the PIAA Class A championship. The Lady Pioneers improved to 25-1 and advanced to play Williams Valley in the state title game. Kaitlyn Rizor was 4-for-4, including a double and three singles, with four RBI and a run scored. Madison Lampe belted a two-run home run and scored three runs.
2017 — Cory Fogle drove in three runs with a solo home run and a double to help lift Connellsville over Colonial 3, 5-2, in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Jake Ansell pitched seven strong innings to earn the win. allowing one run with six strikeouts and four walks. Fogle, Cole Shearer and Brady Bonadio had three hits apiece for Connellsville.
2017 — Jake Callaway and Jake Rathway each had four hits and two RBI as Belle Vernon blasted Waynesburg, 16-2, in seven innings in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Joel Engstrom allowed two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in five innings, and also doubled for Belle Vernon. Joey Sabolek had three hits, including a triple and two doubles, and knocked in two runs for Belle Vernon.
2017 — Aaron Previsky homered twice, and Nate Luketich had three hits and was the winning pitcher as Mitch’s Bail Bonds breezed past host Mill Run, 10-1, in FCBL action. Luketich allowed one run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five innings for the win.
2017 — The Pittsburgh Pirates selected right-handed pitcher Shane Baz with the 12th pick in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft. The Pirates also selected RHP Steven Jennings (second round, 42nd pick, high school), OF Cal Mitchell (second round, 50th pick, high school), OF Connor Uselton (second round, 72nd pick, high school),
2015 — Connellsville broke a scoreless tie with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning for an 8-1 Fayette American Legion victory at Farmington before the game was called due to lightning. Connellsville sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the fourth with Corey Fogle’s two-run single the key hit of the rally. Fogle improved to 4-0 with the complete-game victory, striking out five and walking five. He allowed no earned runs and singles to Tyler Frazee and Danny Sparrow. Austin Puskar doubled for the Connellsville. Teammate Mike Parlak had a pair of singles, and Jimmy Malone had two singles and an RBI.
2015 — Lightning and rain cut the Fayette American Legion baseball game short, and Uniontown returned home with a 6-1 victory against Carmichaels. Bobby Bricker (4-0) allowed just one hit with four strikeouts and no walks. Troy Kifer had an RBI triple, two singles and scored two runs for Uniontown. Rich Pish singled and had a run-producing double, and Hudson Novak added a double and single.
2014 — New York Pizza tied the game and then scored the winning run without the benefit of a hit for a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds. New York Pizza led 1-0 through six innings, but Mitch’s Bail Bonds pulled into the lead in the top of the seventh inning. New York Pizza’s Chaz Phillips doubled with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning. Tyler Spohn, who had a pair of singles, walked, and Eric Fudala, who also had two singles, then walked to load the bases. Ken Musko walked to force Phillips home to tie the game. Spohn scored the winning run on a passed ball. Elmer Engle (3-0) went the distance for the win, allowing three hits, all singles, with seven strikeouts and three walks.
2014 — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed center Maurkice Pouncey to a five-year extension for $44 million.
2013 — Nick Forsythe silenced the Company G bats, leading host Belmont Inn to a 6-1 victory in Fayette County Baseball League action. Forsythe went the distance, giving up four hits while striking out eight and walking three.
2013 — Chuck Gasti’s two-run single in the top of the first was all the offense winning pitcher Brian Resnik needed as the Copperheads returned home with a 6-0 Fayette County Baseball League win over Dunbar. Resnik (3-0) went the distance, scattering four hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
2013 — Trailing 1-0 after three innings, Colin McKee sparked a seven-run outburst in the top of the fourth inning with a grand slam to lead visiting Uniontown to a 15-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League win over Colonial 3. Luke Wallace went the distance in the win, scattering four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
2012 — Uniontown defeated Connellsville, 12-5, in a Fayette American Legion action at Connellsville. Connellsville’s Anthony Speeney struck out five and shut down Uniontown until he was hit by a line drive, knocking him out of the game. Uniontown’s Eddie Dutkewycz went 4-for-5, including a triple, and had four RBI. Garrett Brooks had a double and a triple for Connellsville.
2011 — Blue Mountain made the most of its three hits, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 2-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over Belmont Inn. Gene Franks drove in both runs for Blue Mountain. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader allowed only two hits with 12 strikeouts and one walk.
2009 — Connellsville spoiled Uniontown’s unbeaten record with a 9-7 road victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Five straight walks led to three runs for Connellsville in the top of the ninth inning. Tyler Domer got the win, pitching two innings and allowing four hits and one walk with two strikeouts in relief of starter Anthony Speeney, who allowed nine hits in eight innings.
2008 — Hopwood’s Jeff Palya won his second Highlands Hospital Francis “Bud” Murphy’s Memorial 5K run, edging Connellsville’s Wade Schnorr by a second. Palya crossed the finish line in 17:06.36, with Schnorr a couple steps behind in 17:07.93. Mill Run’s Jenny Kooser repeated as the women’s 5K run champion with a time of 20:08.02. Smithfield’s Jim French won the 5K walk in 29:00.18. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won the women’s 5K walk in 31.42.97.
2008 — Ryan Doumit finished an outstanding series against Washington, hitting another home run in the Pirates’ 7-5 win over the Nationals.
2007 — Shayne Busti scored the winning run on a balk in the bottom of the sixth inning as Blaney Farms defeated visiting Bud Murphy’s, 3-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Marty Fagler worked the fifth and sixth innings in relief, allowing one hit with a strikeout and walk. Rich Means hit a solo home run for Bud Murphy’s.
2007 — Justin Verlander pitched the first no-hitter in Comerica Park history to lead the Detroit Tigers over the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-0. Verlander struck out a career-high 12 and got a huge assist from shortstop Neifi Perez, who turned a possible single up the middle in the eighth into an inning-ending double play.
2007 — Jose Bautista led off the game with a home run and had three hits as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Texas Rangers, 7-5, to snap a three-game losing streak. Xavier Nady and Adam LaRoche also homered for the Pirates.
2006 — Villa Maria Academy scored single runs in the first, second and sixth innings, and the Victors’ pitching and defense made the scores stand for a 3-2 win over California in the PIAA Class A semifinal played at Slippery Rock University. California ended the season at 19-7, matching best finish the program had when the Trojans made the state semifinals back in 1984 when coach Don Hartman was a member of the squad. Losing pitcher Zach Jeney allowed six hits, walked five, struck out 12 and stranded seven runners.
2006 — Connellsville swept a doubleheader from Belle Vernon, 5-0 and 4-0, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Andy Schleihauf hit a solo home run in the first game. Robert Halfhill struck out five and walked one to win the first game. David Sumner scattered two hits with six strikeouts and a walk in the nightcap.
2006 — Mitchell Monas drove in three runs with three hits, including a pair of triples, as Carmichaels defeated visiting Colonial 3, 15-9, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Carmichaels scored four runs in the fifth inning to secure the win. Marcus Robinson and Donnie Hilenbrant both drove in two runs for Carmichaels.
2006 — John Harvey singled in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Mario’s slid past Redd Dawgs, 6-5, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Chris McManus belted a three-run home run for Mario’s.
2006 — The United States was roughed up and run over by the Czech Republic in a 3-0 crusher that put the Americans in danger of first-round elimination in the World Cup.
2005 — Bud Murphy’s needed just two runs and nine hits to defeat Redd Dawgs in a doubleheader with a pair of 1-0 victories in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Brian Hilbert hurled the three-hitter and struck out five in the first game. Ryan Miscik allowed just one hit and struck out two in the nightcap.
2005 — Scott VanSickle went 3-for-4 and scored three runs as Mario’s defeated Mill Run, 9-5, in FCBL play. Mario’s broke the game open with eight runs in the third inning. Winning pitcher Mark Edenfield struck out 12 in five innings. John Harvey drove in three runs for Mario’s.
2005 — Adam Dukate drilled a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning for Waynesburg, but it was all Carmichaels after that as the Copperheads rolled to an 11-4 FCBL victory. Carmichaels scored eight runs in the top of the sixth inning.
2005 — Alex Gonzalez hit a two-run home run in the 13th inning after Tampa Bay blew a three-run lead for the fifth time in eight games, and the Devil Rays ended a seven-game losing streak by beating the Pirates, 7-5.
2004 — Carmichaels advanced to the PIAA Class A baseball semifinals for the first time after scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Clarion-Limestone. Winning pitcher Jared Lapkowicz struck out 14 batters and walked only one batter. Twin brother Jeff Lapkowicz hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth inning, but Clarion-Limestone pulled ahead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Jamie Kowalczyk singled in the tying run and later scored the winning run on a passed ball.
2004 — Uniontown cruised to a 14-5 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Colonial 3. Uniontown’s Josh Guittap blasted a grand slam in the sixth inning. Greg Palladino belted a a three-run home run for Uniontown. Brennen Dayton finished with three singles, three RBI and three runs scored in the win. Colonial 3’s Ryan Guthrie hit a home run on the first pitch of the game and added another solo shot in the third inning. Winning pitcher Bob Madison struck out five and walked two.
2004 — Carmichaels fended off Connellsville, 2-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Brent Baker drove in the first run with a bases loaded walk and Ron Nopwasky plated the second run on a fielder’s choice. Winning pitcher Brian Binder allowed two singles, struck out six and walked two.
2003 — Bud Murphy’s shut out Locker Room, 4-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory. The win was the eighth in a row for Bud Murphy’s. Winning pitcher Jason Halfhill and Dale Eutsey combined on a three-hitter. Jason Rosner and John Helmick allowed just four hits for Locker Room. Tony Marciante had a two-run double in the sixth inning for Bud Murphy’s.
2003 — Connellsville High School track and cross country standout Kenny King fended off Hopwood’s Adam Shinsky to win the Highlands Hospital Bud Murphy’s Memorial 5K run. King crossed the finish line in 17:07.07, with Shinsky, the defending champion, finishing in 17:16.23. Masontown’s Patrick Reagan was third in 17:28.81. Heather Bury, of Morgantown, W.Va., was the first female runner with a time of 18:39.51. Bruce Kukan won the 5K walk in 28:39.50. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won her seventh-straight women’s 5K walk crown with a time of 30:19.13.
2002 — Mike Allison scattered four hits, struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in Uniontown’s 4-1 win over visiting Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Jeff Lapkowicz (single, double), Shayne Busti (single), and Drew Denham (single) accounted for Carmichaels’ four hits.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.