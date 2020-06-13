2019 -- The PIAA Class AA softball championship game between Frazier and Brandywine Heights was pushed back a day because of rain.
2018 -- Cory Fleming threw a no-hitter and Josh Hartman hit a solo home run in Belle Vernon’s 4-0 win over Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion play. Fleming had eight strikeouts and walked two in seven innings. Belle Vernon's Jared Hartman had an RBI on a squeeze bunt.
2018 -- Connellsville scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and Jake Ansell struck out 13 in a 4-2 victory over Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion action. Kyle Ridley doubled and had two RBI for Connellsville.
2017 -- Willie Palmer smacked two doubles and a single as Smithfield-Fairchance pounded out 17 hits to outslug Jefferson-Morgan, 19-8, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Dylan Over and Chandler Goodwin both had three hits in the win. Adam Simon struck out four and walked three in the complete-game victory.
2016 -- West Greene rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the fifth inning with four runs for a 5-2 victory over previously unbeaten DuBois Central Catholic in the PIAA Class A softball semifinals at North Allegheny High School. The Lady Pioneers (26-1) advanced to play in the school's first state title game in any sport against Williams Valley. Winning pitcher Madison Renner allowed six hits, struck out three and walked to to improve to 19-1.
2016 -- Jimmy Malone was the spark as Connellsville beat Jefferson-Morgan, 9-1, in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Malone struck out 16 and walked only one in a complete-game three-hitter to spark the defense. Malone finished with three hits, including a three-RBI single. Corey Fogle added a three-run home run.
2014 -- Legendary Steelers coach Chuck Noll died at the age of 82. Noll led the Steelers to four Super Bowl victories in a six-year span of the 1970s to become the first coach in NFL history to win four Lombardi Trophies.
2013 -- Eric Rankin won the Highlands Hospital Francis "Bud" Murphy Memorial Race for Autism 5K run with a time of 16:47. Hempfield High School's Morgan Ansell won the women's 5K run in 19:29. Glassport's Lee Stough won the 5K walk and Gloria Antoon took first in the women's 5K walk.
2012 -- Colonial 3 put up a run in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and added an insurance run in the eighth for a 4-2 win over visiting Masontown in Fayette American Legion Baseball action. Fred Heiser finished with two singles, a double, three runs scored and three stolen bases in the win.
2012 -- Elite Oil Field Services scored six runs over the final two innings to rally for an 8-7 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Belmont Inn. Alex Swauger pitched the final three innings for the win, allowing no runs on no hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
2012 -- Dylan Domineco’s bases-loaded double in the top of the seventh inning rallied Mitch’s Bail Bonds from a 7-5 deficit to a 9-7 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over Caileigh’s. Dustin Welch pitched the three innings for the win with one strikeout, one walk and allowed three runs. Matt Sabatini pitched the seventh for the win. Ryan Group hit a three-run home run for Mitch's. Nick Clarke belted a solo home run for Caileigh's.
2011 -- Bill Bendis pitched a complete game, striking out 10 batters and walking none as Mill Run shut out Dunbar, 1-0, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Andrew Brooks drove in the only run of the game with a triple in the sixth inning.
2008 -- Camp Hill's Matthew Spiegel allowed just two hits in the Lions' 2-0 victory over Carmichaels in the PIAA Class A baseball championship at Blair County Ballpark. Carmichaels (23-2) saw its 21-game winning streak snapped, and was shut out for just the third time in the past seven years. Ethan Virgili and Billy Musgrove singled off Spiegel, who struck out five and walked four. Carmichaels' Chuck Gasti scattered six singles, struck out three and walked two in the loss. The Mikes played without junior left-hander Joby Lapkowicz after he chipped a bone in his right ankle against Serra Catholic in the semifinals, and underwent surgery to repair the injury.
2008 -- Luke Scott homered, Melvin Mora had three hits and a key RBI, and Baltimore rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-6.
2008 -- Ken Misiak was informed by Geibel Catholic Principal Vince Mascia that Misiak's head boys basketball coaching position will be opened for the first time in school history. Misiak compiled a 734-359 record in 49 years at the Connellsville parochial high school. He began coaching when the school was known as Immaculate Conception High School.
2008 -- Uniontown jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and never looked backed as it defeated California, 14-4, in Fayette American Legion play. Gio Schiano and John Boskovich hit home runs for Uniontown. Nick Forsythe was the winning pitcher.
2008 -- Ryan Craft's five hits led Connellsville to 14-7 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over host Belle Vernon. Jeremy Molinaro was the winning pitcher. Colton Wilhelm had three hits, scored runs and had five RBI.
2008 -- Jim Warrick, Josh Coffman, Bob Fulton, Dave Sumner and Chad Shroyer all had two RBI in Mill Run's 16-2 Fayette County Baseball League home victory over California. Jeff Kooser struck out two and didn't walk a batter in the complete-game victory. Mill Run's Andrew Spargur hit a three-run home run. Dan Thomas hit a home run for California.
2007 -- Ian Snell went the distance, allowing one unearned run on seven hits, Jose Bautista had three hits and three RBI, and Freddy Sanchez drove in two runs in the Pittsburgh Pirates' 8-1 win over the Texas Rangers.
2006 -- Mark Riggin singled in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Bud Murphy's a hard-earned 6-5 victory over visiting Waynesburg in a Fayette County Baseball League battle. Ryan Miscik earned the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief and started the winning rally with a single. Brian Sankovich belted a solo home run for Bud Murphy's. Matt Imrich and A.J. Curtis each doubled and singled for Waynesburg.
2006 -- Chris Carpenter held the Pirates to three hits and struck out a career-high 13 in seven shutout innings in his best start since April, and Scott Rolen had four hits to lead St. Louis past Pittsburgh, 2-1.
2006 -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could be out of the hospital in a few days and appears likely to play this season after a bloody motorcycle accident in which his helmetless head shattered a car windshield. The Steelers' Super Bowl-winning quarterback was upgraded to fair condition at Mercy Hospital, a day after the scary accident at a busy Pittsburgh intersection left him and his team shaken.
2005 -- The Beth-Center softball team was edged by Chartiers-Houston, 2-1, in the PIAA Class A semifinals. Losing pitcher Chelsea Stotka scattered seven hits, struck out five and didn't walk a batter. The Lady Bucs' Danielle Claason allowed just three hits, struck out three and walked three. She also stranded six runners in scoring position. Jaci Timko's triple brought home the winning run. The Lady Bulldogs scored their lone run on an error.
2005 -- Greg Palladino drilled a solo home run in the second inning and Josh Guittap added a two-run homer in the fifth as Uniontown made quick work of Point Marion, 17-2, in Fayette American Legion action. Brian Lipchinsky had a triple, single and four RBI for Uniontown. Winning pitcher Nick Midlik went the distance, scattering four hits and striking out four.
2005 -- Zack Cumberland had a pair of doubles and Mitchell Monas added another as Carmichaels held off Colonial 3, 12-9, in Fayette American Legion action. Corey Dillinger worked eight innings, striking out five in the win.
2005 -- The Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a contract with outfielder Andrew McCutchen, Pittsburgh's first-round pick in last week's amateur draft.
2004 -- Adam Melhuse contributed a grand slam and five RBI to Oakland's record-setting offensive output and Mark Kotsay went 4-for-4 to lead the Athletics to a 13-3 win over Pittsburgh for a three-game sweep.
2002 -- Adam Shinsky, a recent Laurel Highlands grad, used the downhill finish to sprint to first place in the Highlands Hospital Francis "Bud" Murphy Memorial 5K. Shinsky crossed the finish line in 17:48.54, holding off Connellsville's Pat Mullaney (17:52.01) and Masontown's Patrick Reagan (17:55.78). Laurel Highlands junior Michol Monaghan repeated her women's 5K run title and was 15th overall in 19:53.11. Millsboro's Thomas Starkey won the 5K walk in 28:54.24. Connellsville's Jamie Brooks was the fastest female walker -- and fourth overall -- in 30:19.13.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
