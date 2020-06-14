2019 — Nick Bricker had two hits and two RBI, and was the winning pitcher as Smithfield-Fairchance rolled past host Carmichaels, 10-1, in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Bricker tossed five shutout innings with four strikeouts in a combined five-hitter with Trey Coville, who went the final two innings. John Palmer had three RBI and Jace Cappellini two in the win.
2018 — Ringgold defeated Valley View, 6-4, in the PIAA Class AAAA baseball championship at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Koby Bubash had three hits and started a key double play for the Rams, and Josh Peters turned in a gutsy five-plus innings on the mound to out-duel Valley View’s NCAA Division I recruit Mason Black to earn the win. Chase Angotti and Luke Winterbottom had two hits apiece as the Rams touched up Black for five earned runs on nine hits. He walked three and struck out nine. Peters allowed four runs on nine hits with three walks, one hit batter and four strikeouts before hitting the 100-pitch limit with two outs in the sixth. Jake Mullen earned the save.
2018 — The West Greene softball team battled Williams Valley in the PIAA Class A championship for the third consecutive year and the Lady Pioneers won the state title for the second year in a row with an 11-7 victory at Penn State University’s Beard Field. McKenna Lampe hit for the cycle, scored three runs and drove in four, while Madison Lampe went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and three RBI. Winning pitcher Jade Renner went the distance, allowing seven runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
2017 — Connellsville’s Elijah Small and Cole Shearer combined for a two-hit shutout over five innings in a 15-0 victory in Fayette American Legion baseball action against visiting Waynesburg. Shearer also had an RBI double. Jake Ansell had four hits and three RBI. Cade Warrick drove in three runs, as did Jarrod David.
2016 — Tyler Delval scattered two hits and pounded out three of his own to lead Carmichaels to a 6-1 victory over Economy Electric in Fayette County Baseball League action. Delval struck out eight and walked one in the complete game victory. He also had a pair of doubles and a single.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna started her first round of the Decatur-Forsyth Classic on a Friday afternoon and completed it Sunday, and managed to get off a tee shot on her fourth hole of the second round before the siren rang out closing play for the tournament. Rohanna shot 2-under 70 in her only completed round, finishing tied for 16th place. The Waynesburg Central graduate was one of 17 golfers at 2-under for earnings of $1,225.
2012 — Ben Herrington’s 3-hit performance provided most of the offense for visiting Belmont Inn, with two home runs and four RBI, in a 10-6 FCBL win over Dunbar.
2011 — Bud Murphy’s received five solid innings from Lou Pasquale for a 5-2 win over Blue Mountain in FCBL action. Pasquale allowed two runs on six hits with four strikeouts and six walks. Ben Herrington earned the save.
2011 — Tyler Dubovich hit two-run home run and Mason Fordyce went the distance in Uniontown’s 10-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Charleroi. Fordyce improved to 2-1 in the complete-game victory, allowing five hits while striking out 12 and walking one.
2009 — J.C. Myers gave Bud Murphy’s a solid effort on the mound for an 11-0 victory against Hopwood in Fayette County Baseball League action. Myers had eight strikeouts, allowed three hits and two walks in the complete game win.
2009 — Mill Run swept a FCBL doubleheader from Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 8-1 and 10-2. Jason Halfhill scattered seven hits and struck out five in the first game, and Rob Egan won the second game with six strikeouts.
2009 — Mike Hermann hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to force extra innings and Shayne Busti hit the game-winner with a two-run blast to give Mario’s a 10-8 win over Watson & Sons in eight innings in FCBL action. Zack Patterson also hit a home run for Mario’s.
2009 — Oscar Salazar homered in the ninth inning and Ramon Hernandez added a two-out RBI single to end a back-and-forth duel and give the Baltimore Orioles an 8-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2007 — Sidney Crosby skated away with the Hart Trophy, becoming the NHL’s youngest MVP since Wayne Gretzky.
2007 — Hopwood’s Jeff Palya won the Highlands Hospital Francis “Bud” Murphy 5K run in 16:56.68, with Connellsville’s Wade Schnorr second in 17:03.98 and former Laurel Highlands’ teammate Ben Shinsky third in 17:16.73. Mill Run’s Jenny Kooser won the women’s 5K run in 19:55.62. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks won the women’s walk in 29:38.69. Uniontown’s Frank Mulich was the men’s walk winner in 25:35.0.
2007 — Brian Muransky drilled two home runs as Carmichaels upended Waynesburg, 14-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Teammate Chuck Gasti also hit a home run.
2006 — Uniontown batted around in the five-run seventh inning to rally past Carmichaels, 10-5, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Winning pitcher Joe Hoover went the distance, giving up seven hits and only two earned runs. He struck out 13 and walked nine.
2006 — Jose Castillo homered and drove in four runs, and Zach Duke was more effective at the plate than on the mound with three RBI, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates past the St. Louis Cardinals, 9-7.
2006 — Ben Carson’s one-out triple in the bottom of the ninth, his second of the game, drove home Tyler Charles after he walked to give California an 8-7 victory in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League win over Belle Vernon. Carson went 2-for-5 with three RBI.
2005 — Uniontown graduate Greg Franko Jr. shot a 4-over 76 in the first round and even-par 72 in the second 18 holes in the USGA Men’s Amateur Public Links Championship sectional qualifier played at Cedarbrook Golf Course’s Gold course. Franko was one of four alternates into the national tournament. Teenager Michelle Wie shared medalist honors with Artie Fink Jr. for the two qualifying berths.
2005 — Mike Mussina pitched a five-hitter, Hideki Matsui homered, and the New York Yankees beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-0, in the teams’ first meeting since the memorable 1960 World Series.
2002 — Uniontown held off a late threat to edge Colonial 3, 9-8, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Dave Landman hit a home run and added two singles in the win. Jason Rechichar had two singles and four RBI, and Nathan Lewis and Jared Slusser hit home runs for Colonial 3.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
