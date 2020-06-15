2019 — Andino Vecchiolla threw a two-hit shutout in Uniontown’s 8-0 victory over Smithfield-Fairchance in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Vecchiolla had eight strikeouts and walked two in seven innings. Nick Kumor led Uniontown’s offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBI.
2018 — California University of Pa. announced Danny Sancomb as the new men’s basketball coach. Sancomb takes over the Vulcans after coaching at Wheeling Jesuit the past 11 seasons with a 216-115 record.
2018 — California University of Pa. junior Jae’Len Means and senior Julie Friend were named the PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Athletes of the Year. Friend received PSAC Athlete of the Year honors (2016 outdoor track, 2017 indoor track, 2017 cross country, 2018 outdoor track) for the fourth time in her career.
2018 — Farmington scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for a 5-2 road victory at Jefferson-Morgan in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Wyatt Rishel’s single made it 3-2, and then the visitors added a couple of insurance runs. Alan VanSickle earned the win, pitching five scoreless innings to close out the game. He allowed two hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out nine. VanSickle also had sacrifice fly and a single.
2018 — Colonial 3 broke the game open with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, and then added three more in the sixth for an 8-4 victory over visiting Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Owen Martin and Preston Frost had solo home runs for Colonial 3. Brandon Bell started and went five-plus innings for the victory, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
2018 — Andino Vecchiolla and Willie Palmer hooked up in a pitchers’ duel and Vecchiolla’s teammates provided just enough offense for a 2-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Vecchiolla pitched his fourth complete game shutout in as many starts this season, scattering three hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. Palmer gave up five hits in the loss, allowing one earned run with three walks and seven strikeouts. Josh Burns and Ian Edenfield both drove in a run in the win.
2018 — Connellsville Madison Wiltrout returned to the runway in the 2018 USATF Junior Outdoor Championships and finished third in the javelin with a throw of 52.86 meters (173-5).
2017 — Mount Pleasant held on for a 5-3 win over Tunkhannock in the PIAA Class AAAA softball championship to give the Lady Vikings their first state title. Winning pitcher Caroline Alincic pitched out of two bases-loaded situations, allowing just one run while stranding six runners. Alincic allowed 11 hits, struck out one and walked one.
2017 — Elijah Small allowed a first-inning run to Carmichaels, but the Connellsville starting pitcher settled down and pitched the remaining four without allowing a run in a 10-1 road win in Fayette American Legion play. The game was called in the top of the sixth inning because of lightning. Small allowed just two singles and no earned runs, with two strikeouts and no walks. Cade Warrick had three RBI, and Corey Fogle and Cole Shearer both drove in two for Connellsville.
2016 — Belle Vernon scored two runs in the 10th inning to defeat visiting Smithfield-Fairchance in the completion of a suspended game, 4-2, but Smithfield-Fairchance rode the strong pitching of Nate Torbich to win the nightcap, 3-1, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Matt Benicky drove in the winning run in the completion of the suspended game. Torbich went the distance in the seven-inning second game, striking out 15, walking just one and scattering six hits. Caleb Dempsey hit a solo home run in the second game.
2016 — Farmington jumped out to a 3-0 lead and went on to a 7-4 seven-inning victory over host Carmichaels in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Colby Simmons had a run-scoring single and a bases-loaded walk for Farmington. Teammate Trent Uphold had an RBI double, and Eric Idrovo had two singles, one RBI and scored a run. Tyler Frazee allowed three earned runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts in the complete-game victory, and also doubled.
2016 — D.J. Zimcosky smacked a pair of doubles, including a two-run hit in a five-run first inning, as Colonial 3 blanked host Jefferson-Morgan, 5-0 in a five-inning, rain-shortened Fayette American Legion game. Aaron Skinner pitched a three-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks to earn the win for Colonial.
2015 — Ted Sova broke a 2-2 tie with an RBI single in the sixth inning and Bobby Bricker pitched a five-hitter as Uniontown remained unbeaten in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play with a 3-2 win over Smithfield-Fairchance. Losing pitcher Nick Groover finished with two singles and a triple. Bricker struck out three and didn’t walk a batter for the win.
2014 — Mike Pegg’s two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted New York Pizza over visiting Jake’s Pizza, 5-4, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Cullen Hoone went the distance, allowing eight hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Chaz Phillips had three hits, including a double for New York Pizza, Joey Superick contributed two hits and Ken Musko added a double.
2012 — Connellsville used a six-run first inning as the springboard to an 11-1 win at California in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Seven of the first eight Connellsville batters reached base in the first inning that included two singles, a run scored, and an RBI by lead-off batter Garrett Brooks. Mike Parlak had a two-run single in the inning and Matt White also singled in a run. Two other runs scored on a pair of California errors. Connellsville’s John Malone scattered three hits and gave up just an unearned run for the win. Brooks finished with three hits.
2011 — Farmington pounded out 16 hits and played solid defense for a 12-5 road victory over Carmichaels Fayette American Legion Baseball League. Prior to the game, the teams completed a game that was started the previous weekend with Carmichaels coming away with a 27-17 win. Farmington’s Ethan Clipp belted a two-run home run in the second game.
2009 — Farmington pushed across two runs in the bottom of ninth inning to edge Carmichaels, 12-11, to end its seven-game Fayette American Legion Baseball League losing streak. Anthonie Farrar gave Carmichaels’ an 11-10 lead in the top of the ninth inning when he knocked the ball loose in a play at the plate. Farmington scored the winning run on an infield error.
2009 — California edged Uniontown, 4-2, in Fayette American Legion play. Winning pitcher Jeff Tarley allowed eight hits and eight strikeouts.
2009 — Matt Jaynes drove in pinch-runner Nick LoNigro with a game-winning double in the top of the eighth inning as Connellsville beat Charleroi, 4-3, in Fayette American Legion action. Jeremy Molinaro went the distance for the win.
2009 — Point Marion scored seven runs in the first inning, including Gary Engle’s three-run home run, and then held on for an 11-9 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Waynesburg.
2008 — Phil’s Tire used two complete-game pitching efforts to sweep California, 7-0 and 4-2, in Fayette County Baseball League play. In the first game, Phil’s Nathan Fike and Cal’s Derek Jansante had a pitcher’s duel with six innings of scoreless ball. Josh Lawrence came on in relief of Jansante in the seventh inning and gave up all seven runs. Fike allowed just one hit and struck out 17 for the win. Craig Paladino’s hustle beat the throw for an inning-ending double play to bring home the winning run of the second game. Matt Nelson went the distance in the nightcap, allowing two runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts and one walk.
2008 — Matt Capps refused to let the Pittsburgh Pirates blow another lead against the Baltimore Orioles. The struggling closer pitched a perfect 10th inning after Adam LaRoche singled in the tie-breaking run in the top half, and the Pirates won 5-4 to salvage the finale of a wild three-game series.
2007 — Blaney Farms put up four runs in the first inning of its Fayette County Baseball League game with California to cruise to a 10-0 win. Jared Lapkowicz hit a solo home run and also drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk. Scott VanSickle went 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Shayne Busti drove in two runs in the win. Winning pitcher Todd Dunham scattered three hits with 10 strikeouts and four walks.
2007 — Pittsburgh starter Paul Maholm loaded the bases in the first and gave up a run, before shutting down the Chicago White Sox over the next six innings in the Pirates’ 4-2 victory.
2006 — Ryan Guthrie broke open a close game with a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning, and Potter’s held on for a 6-3 victory over Wana B. Heros in Fayette County Baseball League action. Phil Gratchic and Howie King had back-to-back singles before Guthrie blasted an 0-1 pitch from Justin Corso to left field. Guthrie finished with two hits and four RBI. Ricky Wilson picked up the win, tossing a complete game eight-hitter with three strikeouts and six walks.
2006 — Rookie Chris Duncan tripled and doubled to key a pair of two-run rallies, and St. Louis won despite another subpar start by Mark Mulder, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-5.
2005 — Dale Eutsey outdueled Justin Schrader as Bud Murphy’s defeated visiting Carmichaels, 3-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Brent Rockwell’s run-scoring single in the fourth inning broke a 1-1 tie as Bud’s improved to 9-0, while Carmichaels slipped to 8-1. Eutsey allowed one run on seven hits with one intentional walk and five strikeouts to earn the win. Schrader gave up two earned runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Brian Sankovich hit a solo home run for Bud Murphy’s. Chris Buncic doubled and singled for Carmichaels.
2005 — Scott Van Sickle singled twice in a six-run first inning as Mario’s handed Wana B Heros a 6-4 loss in Fayette County Baseball League play. Ryan Robowski pitched 2.2 hitless innings in relief of starter Chris Cox to earn the win, striking out five with no walks.
2005 — Mike Thompson’s suicide squeeze scored Trevor Consavage with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Redd Dawgs a dramatic 4-3 win over visiting Mill Run. Justin Pichora tossed a six-hitter, walking two and striking out seven, to earn the win.
2005 — Corey Watkins legged out an inside-the-park home run and hit for the cycle in Colonial 3’s 10-9 Fayette American Legion Baseball League win over Point Marion. Watkins also had the game-winning RBI with a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning. Ryan Guthrie went the distance for the win, allowing 11 hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. Steve Erdley had three RBI with three hits, including a double, for Colonial 3, and Guthrie also had three hits with an RBI.
2005 — Undefeated Connellsville took advantage of two errors to score four runs in the top of the 11th inning to break a 9-9 tie for a 13-10 victory over host Charleroi in Fayette American Legion play. Three runs scored when Ryan Firestone’s ball to the outfield was mishandled. Firestone drove in four runs with four hits, including a home run, and Hughes also had four hits with a homer for Connellsville (11-0). Andy Schliefauf added three hits, including a double.
2005 — Bob Madison tossed a four-hit shutout and Josh Guittap had three hits, including a triple, as Uniontown cruised past visiting Carmichaels, 7-0, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Joe Hoover also had three hits for Uniontown (8-1), including a double, and drove in three runs. Greg Palladino had two hits and two RBI, and Madison also had two hits.
2005 — Jason Giambi hit a two-run homer into the upper deck in the 10th inning, and the New York Yankees rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-5, with help from a questionable call at first base. Jorge Posada tied the game with a two-out double off Jose Mesa in the ninth, and New York overcame Kevin Brown’s latest back injury to beat Pittsburgh for the second consecutive night.
2004 — Pittsburgh landed the 2005 Citgo Bassmaster Classic, which is expected to lure 70,000 visitors and could net the region between $20 million and $30 million, according to BASS, the tournament owner and organizer.
2004 — Chone Figgins’ two-run double broke a tie in the ninth inning and made up for his earlier error, and Garret Anderson hit a two-run homer to lead the California Angels past Pittsburgh, 4-2, in the Pirates’ ninth consecutive loss.
2003 — Jason Kendall hit a tie-breaking two-run single in the eighth inning and Jack Wilson hit two more doubles as the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, 9-5, for their second straight win.
2002 — The North All-Stars rallied for a 31-21 victory, but Uniontown’s Kevin McLee earned Offensive MVP honors for the South in the 6th annual Tri-County South Classic played at Trinity High School. McLee, the South’s feature back, carried the ball 27 times for 166 yards to gain the top offensive award. Albert Gallatin’s Maurice Jackson put the South ahead 21-18 at 8:33 of the fourth quarter when he caught a 24-yard pass in the back of the end zone. Jackson was also the featured kick returner with three returns for 59 yards. The South opened the scoring in the first quarter when Monessen’s Shawn Martin scored on a 76-yard run and Beth-Center’s Vic Lapkowicz tacked on the extra point. Monessen’s Brandon Jackson put the South back in the lead on a 19-yard touchdown reception with five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Brownsville’s Justin Samol, playing defensive back, covered a fumble in the end zone for a touchback.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
