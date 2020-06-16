2019 — Rachel Rohanna was on her way to the airport when she received word she made the cut at The Forsyth Classic presented by the Decatur Park District. The rain-delayed second round wasn’t completed until mid-afternoon after Rohanna shot 4-over 76 for a two-round total of 1-over 145, one shot over the anticipated cut of even-par 144. By the time the second round came to a close, Rohanna and 79 other golfers advanced to the final round. The Waynesburg Central graduate had 17 pars and one triple bogey in the final round for a 3-over 75, finishing 80th overall with a three-round total of 4-over 220. Rohanna won $507 for her efforts.
2017 — West Greene rallied from a seven-run deficit for a dramatic 9-8 victory over Williams Valley in the PIAA Class A softball championship for the school’s first ever state title at Nittany Lion Softball Park at Penn State University. The Lady Pioneers finished with a 26-1 record. Winning pitcher Jade Renner allowed eight runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and no walks. She also went 4-for-5 with two RBI. West Greene took a 9-7 lead in the sixth inning on a RBI singles by Lexie Mooney and Madison Lampe, and a bases-loaded walk to Madison Renner.
2017 — Donning West Greene’s school colors of blue and gold, Rachel Rohanna shot a 2-under 69 for the second round in a row to make the cut at the Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give. The Waynesburg Central graduate is tied in 30th place with a two-day total of 4-under 138.
2017 — Madison Wiltrout finished first in the girls javelin in the New Balance Outdoor Nationals in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Connellsville graduate threw 47.64 meters (156-3) in the finals for the gold medal.
2017 — Adam Simon had four hits, an RBI and scored twice to help propel Smithfield-Fairchance to a 5-1 victory over visiting Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Winning pitcher Nate Bricker scattered eight hits, struck out eight and walked none in the complete game.
2016 — The West Greene softball team suffered a heart-breaking loss in the PIAA Class A championship after Williams Valley walked off with a 3-2 win after scoring a run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning at Penn State University’s Beard Field. The Lady Pioneers finished with a 26-2 record with their 23-game winning streak stopped. The state title game was the first in any sport at West Greene. Madison Renner suffered the loss, tossing 6.2 innings and allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and no strikeouts.
2014 — Belle Vernon graduates Bo Lustig and Kirby Manown III both made the cut in the 114th Amateur Championship played on the Penn State University Blue and White courses. Lustig carded two even-par rounds of 71 to stand alone in fifth place at 142 entering the final round on the Blue course. Manown had two rounds of 2-over 73 to finish the first day at 4-over 146 and in an 8-way tie for 20th place. Laurel Highlands senior Harison Laskey missed the cut with rounds of 6-over 77 on the White course and 5-over 76 on the Blue course. The low 32 scores (and ties) advanced into the final round in the 54-hole state amateur championship.
2009 — Watson & Sons held on for a 3-1 victory over Blue Mountain in Fayette County Baseball League play in nasty, rainy conditions. Winning pitcher Travis Largent allowed five hits, struck out five and walked three in the game shortened to five innings because of rain.
2008 — Jared Early and Alex Lefcakis each doubled and singled, as Bud Murphy’s downed High Strung Racing, 4-1, in Fayette County Baseball League baseball action. Teammate Andy Schleihauf also doubled and drove home two of Bud’s four runs. Winning pitcher Nick Damico improved to 3-0, striking out six and allowing one earned run in five innings of action. Tommy Darrell retired six straight batters in the sixth and seventh innings for the save.
2007 — Phil’s Tire rallied past California with five runs in the sixth inning for a 7-5 win in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ken Musko and Steve Scott both had doubles for Phil’s Tire. Dan Thomas had two singles and two RBI. Andy and Rob Galis had half of California’s hit total with a pair of singles each. Neil Pascarella added a double. Winning pitcher Tim Latham (2-1) pitched the final three innings in relief, allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Losing pitcher Ryan Encapera was tagged with all seven runs, but only two were earned.
2007 — Mark Buehrle scattered nine hits over eight innings and Josh Fields hit a two-run homer in the Chicago White Sox’s 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates to snap a four-game losing streak. Rob Mackowiak also drove in two runs for Chicago, which had lost nine of 10.
2007 — The Class AA All-Stars defeated the Class A All-Stars, 2-0, in the first game of the WPIAL Baseball Coaches Association all-star doubleheader held at W&J’s Ross Memorial Park. The two runs scored were both unearned off California’s Zach Jeney. Brownsville’s Skooter Roebuck coached the winning squad, that included Falcons catcher Justin Gibson and Waynesburg Central’s Mitch Monas and Kenny Blackwell. The Class A roster included Jeney and Mike Galis of California, Carmichaels’ Tim Voithofer and Aaron Thompson, Mapletown’s Ashley Menear and Jefferson-Morgan’s Ryan White. The Class AAA All-Stars defeated the Class AAAA All-Stars, 5-1, in the nightcap. Laurel Highlands’ Mike Pegg was runner-up in MVP voting for the Class AAA team after going 1-for-1 with a walk. Laurel Highlands coach Tom Landman and assistant coach Ron Popovich were on the Class AAA staff. Connellsville’s Joe Leonard and Albert Gallatin’s Gene Franks played for the Class AAAA squad.
2006 — Uniontown avenged its lone loss of the season as J.C. Myers tossed a complete game in a 5-3 victory over visiting Charleroi in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Myers (2-0) scattered 10 hits over seven innings with 11 strikeouts and one walk. Charleroi pitcher Chris Marchewka had shut out Uniontown for 13 straight innings before Uniontown scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
2006 — Matt Rechichar had three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs as Mario’s blanked Waynesburg, 5-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Jeff Barnyak allowed just one hit over the first six innings, a lead-off single by Anthony Belcastro in the bottom of the sixth inning. Barnyak struck out 10 batters and walked just one. Scott Van Sickle and Jason Greene both had two hits in the win.
2006 — Mike Rhoads was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle and had three RBI in Colonial 3’s 12-6 win at Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Nick Molchan (2-0) was the winning pitcher, going the distance with two strikeouts and two walks.
2006 — Kaitin Smiley and Andrew Spargur had three hits apiece in Connellsville’s 11-6 win over visiting Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion play. Smiley also drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Robert Halfhill allowed four runs, struck out six and walked seven. Ben Harrington worked the final three innings for the save, striking out three and walking two.
2006 — The longest layoff in Tiger Woods’ career ended with his shortest week in a major at the U.S. Open. Woods missed the cut in a major for the first time in 10 years as a professional.
2006 — Francisco Liriano isn’t only one of the majors’ top rookies, he is quickly become a dominating starter for the Minnesota Twins. Liriano shook off an early two-run deficit to strike out a career-best 11 and the Twins rallied for three runs in the seventh inning against Ian Snell to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-2.
2005 — Mitch Mitchell and Ken Musko doubled in Brownsville’s 5-1 win over Hopwood Fitness in Fayette County Baseball League baseball action. Winning pitcher Chris Evancho worked 6.1 innings with four strikeouts and four walks. Phil Gratchic doubled for Hopwood Fitness’ lone extra-base hit.
2004 — Justin Corso’s walk-off single rallied Carmichaels to a 6-5 win in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action over visiting Point Marion.
2004 — Daryle Ward’s three-run homer finished off Pittsburgh’s five-run fifth inning, and the Pirates avoided their longest losing streak in 36 years by beating the Anaheim Angels, 5-3.
2004 — The Pirates were closing in on a contract agreement with catcher Neil Walker, the first Pittsburgh-area high school player drafted by them on the first round. Walker’s signing is expected to be announced at a news conference on June 17. The No. 11 overall pick will likely get a signing bonus of nearly $2 million.
2002 — Craig Wilson and Jimmy Anderson pried first place out of the Cincinnati Reds’ desperate grasp. Craig Wilson homered for the third straight game and Jimmy Anderson pitched a five-hitter, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-1 victory that ended the Reds’ long stay alone on top of the NL Central.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
