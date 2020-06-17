2019 — Waynesburg scored the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning for a 6-1 victory over visiting Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Kylar Amos went the distance for the win, striking out two and scattering three hits. Jesse Johnson drove in three runs for Waynesburg.
2019 — Uniontown eked out a 4-3 win in Game 1 before cruising to an 11-1 win in five innings in Game 2 to sweep a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader over visiting Colonial 3. Dylan Bohna secured the last three outs in the seventh inning for the save in the first game. Justin Brestensky allowed no runs on two hits over five innings for the win in the opener. Uniontown’s Andino Vecchiolla drove in two runs in the first game. Colonial 3’s DJ Zimcosky had two RBI in Game 1. Uniontown’s Nick Kumor drove in three runs in the second game, and also was the winning pitcher after allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
2018 — Billy Hamilton went 3-for-4, stole two bases, scored three times and made a pair of vital defensive plays as the Cincinnati Reds held on for an 8-6 victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna was tied for 40th place with a three-round score of 6-under 205 entering the final round at Blythefield Country Club in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
2016 — Smithfield-Fairchance scored in all but the first inning and cruised to a 13-1 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory in six innings against visiting Carmichaels. Caleb Ramsey hit a three-run home run and Cody Riggin followed with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth inning for Smithfield-Fairchance. Austin Bergman went the distance for the win, allowing three hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Dempsey finished with four hits.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna missed the cut at the Meijer LPGA Classic For Simply Give with a two-round score of 3-over 145. The Waynesburg Central graduate played her final 27 holes in 1-under-par, but her first nine holes in 4-over.
2015 — Jeff Locke allowed just two runs in six innings, Jung Ho Kang hit a two-run home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the struggling Chicago White Sox, 3-2, for their seventh straight win. The Pirates, who had thrown three straight shutouts — and five in the previous six — saw their streak of scoreless innings end at 35.
2014 — Waynesburg broke a 4-4 tie with five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and then invoked the 10-run mercy rule with five more runs in the eighth inning for a 14-4 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Carmichaels. Colton Lippencott and Jonathan Coss both went 3-for-5 in the victory. Lippencott came on in the top of the seventh in relief of starting pitcher Aaron Hill to earn the win. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in two innings of work.
2014 — Chaz Phillips’ two-out, two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Smithfield-Fairchance a dramatic 7-6 victory over visiting Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Farmington grabbed the lead in the top of the ninth when Danny Sparrow got the second of his two hits and eventually scored on a bases-loaded walk to make it 6-5. Caleb Dempsey hit a two-run home run in the win. Christian Goletz pitched three innings to earn the win in relief.
2014 — Luke Bigham and Sam Beucher both smacked two-run doubles as Mill Run defeated visiting Dunbar, 10-3, in a FCBL game. Cody Shultz doubled twice for Dunbar.
2014 — Belle Vernon graduates Bo Lustig and Kirby Manown III both had top-20 finishes at the 114th Amateur Championship played at Penn State University’s Blue course. Lustig had a three-round total of 4-over par 217 to finish in a three-way tie in 13th place. Manown finished in a five-way tie in 16th place.
2013 — California rallied from a six-run deficit and got a workhorse start from Brian Fisher en route to an 8-7 victory over Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Ronnie Baron’s two-run single tied the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Ian Malone drove home Baron with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Fisher allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in the complete-game victory.
2013 — Waynesburg rolled past visiting Farmington, 11-1, in eight innings in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Winning pitcher Colton Lippencott went the distance, allowing four hits with nine strikeouts. He also had a triple, single and two RBI.
2013 — Mill Run edged out Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 7-6, thanks to a three-run bottom of the sixth inning to take home a FCBL victory. John Malone struck out three and walked one in the complete-game victory.
2012 — Ben Herrington hit a three-run home run to lead Belmont Inn past Mill Run, 7-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Herrington added a sacrifice fly to give him four RBI. Winning pitcher Jeremy Molinaro struck out three and walked one.
2011 — Ryan Jones singled home Tommy Sparrow in the bottom of the seventh inning to give California a 6-5 win over visiting Uniontown in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Tyler Delval won in relief of starter Matt Sabatini.
2008 — Blue Mountain scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and Zach Jeney made the lead stand for a 3-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting California. Jeney improved to 4-0, scattering three hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks.
2008 — Jermaine Dye, Joe Crede, Orlando Cabrera and Jim Thome homered as the Chicago White Sox registered season highs in runs and hits to rout the Pittsburgh Pirates, 16-5. Thome’s homer, a three-run shot to cap a five-run seventh, was the 521st of his career, tying him with Willie McCovey and Ted Williams for 16th on the career list.
2007 — Carmichaels’ Zach Jeney and Blaney Farms’ Marty Fagler squared off in a game that outlasted the daylight on Sunday and ended in a 1-1 nine-inning tie. Jeney allowed seven hits with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Fagler allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts.
2007 — After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, Mill Run rallied past Bud Murphy’s, 12-3, for a FCBL victory. Mill Run’s Josh Coffman had four RBI and Dave Sumner and Justin Coffman both drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Bob Fulton walked nine and struck out seven. Mark Riggin led Bud Murphy’s with a double, two singles and three RBI.
2007 — Jason Bay’s game-saving catch robbed Jim Thome of a three-run homer and allowed the Pittsburgh Pirates to escape with a come-from-behind 8-7 win over the Chicago White Sox. Nate McLouth had a career-high four RBI, and Jose Bautista homered and had two RBI.
2006 — The United States managed a wild 1-1 tie that gave the Americans their first-ever World Cup point in Europe and a chance to advance to the tournament’s second round.
2005 — Johnny Damon bounced a bases-loaded single through a drawn-in infield to break a ninth-inning tie, giving the Boston Red Sox a 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a rematch of the first World Series.
2005 — Brian Lipchinsky went 3-for-4, including a solo home run, and drove in four runs as Uniontown made quick work of Charleroi, 11-1, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Uniontown’s Josh Guittap went 2-for-4, including a double, and Bob Madison was 3-for-4 with three singles. Winning pitcher Joe Hoover (3-0) worked five innings, scattering six hits with three strikeouts.
2005 — Scott Adams went 3-for-4 and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Belle Vernon edged Colonial 3, 7-6, in Fayette American Legion play. Aaron Cieply went the distance for Belle Vernon, striking out seven and walking four.
2005 — Point Marion nearly blew a 10-2 lead, allowing California to reel off eight runs, including a five-run fifth inning, before holding on for an 11-10 win in Fayette American Legion play. John Angel was 5-of-5, including two doubles and a single in the eighth that help set up the winning run. Winning pitcher Craig Hriblan worked the eighth and ninth innings, striking out two and allowing no walks.
2005 — Mario’s rallied from a 7-4 deficit with a seven-run sixth inning for an 11-7 win over Waynesburg in Fayette County Baseball League action. Chris McManus tripled for Mario’s and teammate Jared Lapkowicz added two doubles. Karl Cole worked 2.2 innings for the win with two strikeouts, two walks and no runs.
2002 — Jared Slusser won his seventh game of the season, pitching Colonial 3 to a 10-7 win over visiting Connellsville in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Connellsville’s Tomy Marciante had three doubles and Brad Livingston finished with three singles.
2002 — Chris Buncic’s timely hitting and strong defense carried Masontown-Point Marion to a 5-2 victory in the second game of a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader. Carmichaels won the first game, 4-1. Buncic led off the first game with a home run and added a two-run single. Craig Hriblan won the first game with seven strikeouts and nine walks. Colby Giles threw a complete game for Carmichaels in the first game with seven strikeouts.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
