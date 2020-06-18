2018 — Jeremy Saliba tossed a two-hitter to lead Farmington to a 2-0 victory over visiting Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Saliba struck outs six and walked two in the complete-game victory.
2018 — Jacob Ansell struck out 15 and allowed only one hit in Connellsville’s 7-0 road win at Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Cade Warrick, Austin Petraglia, Cole Shearer and Tanner Orndorff all doubled for Connellsville. Petraglia had two RBI.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna shot even-par in the final round to finish tied for 43rd with a four-day total of 6-under 274 in the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.
2016 — The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame enshrined its eighth class, including: Bill Thomas, Disey Simon, Ray Gillian, Robert “Bo” Scott, Darwin Stalnaker, Rod Wheeler, Joe Lafko, Becky Oglevee, George Bortz, the 1973 Connellsville baseball team and the 1974 Albert Gallatin football team.
2015 — Madison Wiltrout will join the likes of Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger with her inclusion in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” in the June 22 issue.
2014 — Connellsville American Legion bounced back from a disappointing loss to Uniontown with a 15-1 win over visiting Smithfield-Fairchance. Winning pitcher Mike Durstine allowed five hits. Corey Fogle hit a three-run home run and an RBI single in the win. Steve White had a pair of RBI doubles and Mike Parlak drove in a run with a double.
2014 — Mill Run defeated Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 3-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher John Malone tossed a five-hitter, struck out four and walked none in the complete game. Bobby Fulton had a two-run single in the win.
2013 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds pulled off a double steal in the fourth inning for a 3-2 win over Dunbar in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Matt Sabatini struck out 10 in the complete-game performance. Dustin Welsh had a two-run single for Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
2012 — Belle Vernon graduate Bo Lustig made the cut at the 112th West Penn Amateur at The Kahkwa Club in Erie. Lustig had rounds of 1-over 71 and 7-over 77 for a tie in 19th place at 8-over 148. Waynesburg Central graduate Rachel Rohanna missed the cut by two strokes with a two-round total of 13-over 153.
2012 — Elite Oil Field Services defeated Caileigh’s, 11-3 in Fayette County Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out seven. Chuck Gasti had a double and a home run. Ken Musko had a triple for Caileigh’s.
2012 — Waynesburg Central graduate Emily Rohanna shot a 6-over 78 in the first round of the Women’s Amateur Public Links.
2011 — Farmington won the first game, a completion of an earlier suspended game, 4-2, but Connellsville pounded out 15 hits in the second game for a 15-0 victory in four innings in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Alex Panos won the first game, pitching the final five innings with 10 hits, six strikeouts and one walk. Trevor Farrell won the second game, allowing two hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Matt White went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles in the second game win.
2009 — Tyler McWilliams and Ben Jordan combined on a two-hit shutout as Connellsville scored all of its runs in the sixth inning of a 4-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League win at Farmington. McWilliams started and struck out nine batters with one walk and two hits allowed in five innings and Jordan earned the save with four no-hit innings, striking out six and walking none. Sam Beucher, Matt Jaynes, Greg Welsh and Jeremy Molinaro all had RBI hits. Molinaro finished with three hits.
2008 — Dave Gonos homered and Derek Blyswick worked six strong innings, as Bud Murphy’s breezed past Mill Run, 6-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Blyswick allowed just five hits and one run, while striking out 10. Tommy Darrell then retired all three batters he faced. Gonos hit a two-run home run.
2008 — Aaron Thompson had three hits, including a home run, and Chuck Gasti also homered, as Carmichaels topped Colonial 3, 12-7, in Fayette American Legion action. Gasti smacked a three-run shot, while Thompson’s blast came with a runner aboard. Randy Smithburger and Jason Guthrie hit home runs for Colonial 3.
2008 — Toby Hall hit his first home run in two years to back Mark Buehrle’s strong outing and power the Chicago White Sox to an 8-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2007 — Connellsville handed Uniontown its first loss with a 9-2 victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Rob Egan went the distance, allowing six hits with seven strikeouts and six walks. Andy Schleihauf and Brian Sherwood both had three hits in the win.
2007 — Chuck Gasti’s grand slam was the key hit in Carmichaels’ 15-6 win in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play over visiting Belle Vernon. Gasti’s grand slam gave Carmichaels a 7-6 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Winning pitcher Ashly Menear struck out two and walked three. Zach Durbin picked up the save.
2007 — Mill Run rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 4-3 Fayette County Baseball League over visiting Carmichaels. Bob Fulton’s bunt scored Ryan Firestone from second base to tie the game, and Josh Coffman’s single brought Justin Coffman home with the game-winner. Jeff Kooser pitched the seventh inning for the win, allowing one run on three hits with two strikeouts.
2007 — Brian Sankovich hit a two-run home run and Casey Shultz went the distance as Bud Murphy’s defeated Potter’s Clubhouse, 5-1, in FCBL action. Shultz (4-0) allowed one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts and two walks. Sankovich also hit a sacrifice fly.
2006 — Brett Shimek went 2-for-4 with two RBI, including the game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning, as Waynesburg edged Mill Run, 7-6, in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2006 — Dan Novak led host Wana B Heros with a double and single to a 6-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Carmichaels. Winning pitcher Justin Corso allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked five.
2006 — Twenty-one Fayette American Legion players were selected to represent Fayette County in the American Legion All-Star Tryouts held at Uniontown. Outfielders selected for the All-Star team were Robert Fulton (Connellsville), Mitchell Monas (Carmichaels), Joby Lapkowicz (Carmichaels), Cory Sawka (Uniontown), Kaiten Smiley (Connellsville), Casey Eutsey (Connellsville), and Steve Manna (Charleroi). David Novotney (Colonial 3), Nathan Fike (Uniontown) and Brandon Wyvratt (Charleroi) were the pitchers selected to the team. Josh Ridenour (Connellsville), Joe Hoover (Uniontown) and Josh Myers (Uniontown) will represent Fayette County at first base. Second basemen Chuck Gasti (Carmichaels) and Nathan Helster (Charleroi) were named to the squad, as were shortstops Andrew Spargur (Connellsville) and Tony Battaglini (Colonial 3). Brett King (Belle Vernon) and Colton Wilhelm (Connellsville) will be at third base, and Josh Coffman (Connellsville) and Chris Chacko (Charleroi) were the catchers named to the squad.
Most games decided by six runs don’t feature a pitchers duel. This one did, even though it ended with a familiar finish: Johan Santana won again and Oliver Perez lost again. Minnesota turned two infield grounders and a single by Mike Redmond into the decisive run in a four-run eighth inning and another loss for Perez against a Cy Young Award winner, and the Twins finished off a three-game sweep by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2.
2005 — Jack and Charlie Humes each had two hits as Carmichaels rolled to a 9-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory over host Mill Run. Winning pitcher Brent Baker went the distance, scattering five hits and striking out five. Mill Run led 3-1 going into the top of the fifth inning when Carmichaels exploded with six runs.
2004 — Carmichaels scored two runs in the sixth inning to rally for a 7-6 win in the first game, but California scored two runs in the eighth for a 7-5 win in extra innings to earn a split of the Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader. Jared Lapkowicz drove in the game-winning run in the first game with a double. Jamie Kowalczyk went 3-for-4 in the win. Jason White hit a home run for California. Garrett Balas and Shayne Tonkavitch had RBI singles to lead California to a win in the nightcap. Jeremiah Bandish hit a home run for Carmichaels in Game 2. Matt Stay went the distance to win the second game, and went 3-for-4 and scored two runs.
2004 — Colonial 3 rallied with six runs in the top of the eighth inning for a 9-5 win at Charleroi in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Kevin Garbutt pitched the seventh inning for the win and capped the six-run rally with a three-run single. Charleroi’s Jason Grant hit a home run.
2004 — Jamie Moyer pitched six effective innings and hit a two-run single, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2004 — Bob Madison pitched 7.1 shutout innings to lead Uniontown to a 3-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Connellsville. Madison scattered seven hits, struck out four and walked only one for the win. Nick Midlick earned the save. Midlick had an RBI single, Brian Lipchinsky hit a sacrifice fly and Tim Dye’s sacrifice fly accounted for Uniontown’s three runs.
2004 — Jacy Kuhn claimed the West Virginia State Welterweight title, with a 7th-round technical knockout after Johnny Bailey failed to enter the ring at the start of round No. 8.
2002 — Ryan Shetterly’s two-run homer in the sixth inning broke up a pitchers’ duel between Eric Holt and Jim Kubina to give Carmichaels a 4-3 win at Masontown in Fayette County Baseball League play. Kubina went the distance in the loss and allowed just four hits. Holt worked six innings allowing three runs on seven hits for the win. Scott Swinchock pitched the seventh for the save. Lee Fritz had two hits for Carmichaels. Brad Baker had three hits for Masontown.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
