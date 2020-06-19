2019 — Tanner Orndorff tossed a two-hitter to pitch Connellsville to a 4-0 victory at Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Orndorff struck out 14, and also had a pair of singles.
2019 — Carmichaels scored 10 runs in the bottom of the second inning on its way to an 11-0 victory over the visiting Fayette Raiders in Fayette County Baseball League action. Tyler Reyes just missed hitting for the cycle with a two-run triple, double and single, adding four RBI and three runs scored. Chuck Gasti hit a two-run home run for the Copperheads. Joby Lapkowicz went the distance for the win, allowing just two hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk. He also had a triple and single.
2018 — Angus McHolme and Ryan Bashour survived an early afternoon rain delay to earn berths from the qualifier hosted by Nemacolin Country Club into the West Penn Amateur Championship. Both golfers shot 1-over 71 to qualify for the first time for the Amateur Championship to be held at Fox Chapel Country Club on July 1-2.
2017 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna was tied in fourth place at 2-over 142 after 36 holes of play at the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational at the Pittsburgh Field Club.
2017 — Colonial 3 defeated Waynesburg, 15-1, in five innings for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Jordan Eicher went the distance for the win, allowing one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Nik Gibson hit a a solo home run for Colonial 3. Gibson and DJ Zimcosky both had three hits in the win.
2017 — Uniontown cruised to a 14-4 win in seven innings over Smithfield-Fairchance in Fayette American Legion play. Hudson Novak went five innings for the win, allowing four earned runs with eight strikeouts and two walks. Novak also had a two-run double. Tanny Erminio had a bases-loaded triple for Uniontown. Troy Kifer drove in two runs. Adam Simon had a triple for Smithfield-Fairchance.
2017 — Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 8-1. Travis Shaw’s lead-off homer in the second inning put the Brewers ahead 1-0 and set a franchise mark with the Brewers scoring their 16th consecutive run via the long ball.
2016 — Mill Run scored in every inning, including 10 runs in the sixth, to roll past host Carmichaels, 21-8, in six innings, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Chris Firestone hit a two-run homer on his way to a four-RBI game for Mill Run. Winning pitcher Garrett Brooks also doubled. Steve McCain homered and double twice for the Copperheads. Eric Holt also had a pair of doubles.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 2-over 74 in the first round of the Four Winds Invitational. The Waynesburg Central graduate was in an 18-way tie in 73rd place.
2014 — Connellsville’s Joe Baughman won the Highlands Hospital Francis “Bud” Murphy’s Race for Autism 5K run in 18:01. Belle Vernon’s Belinda Adamec won the women’s 5K run in 21:21. Glassport’s Lee Stough was the first walker to break the tape in 29:32, while Dunbar’s Debbie McGee won the women’s walk in 32:48.
2013 — Carmichaels cruised to a 10-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds in a rematch of the 2012 championship series. Jay Paskert allowed just two hits and a walk, with four strikeouts in the complete-game win. Ron Nopwasky hit a two-run home run and Eric Holt had two RBI for the Copperheads.
2013 — Connellsville rallied for a 10-6 victory at Waynesburg after trailing 6-0 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Garrett Brooks earned the win and Ty Henry picked up the save. Brock Bonadio led Connellsville with three hits, including a triple. JR Blocker also had three hits. Jordan Dicks had three hits for Waynesburg.
2013 — John Malone’s two-run double in the top of eighth inning was the difference in Mill Run’s 2-0 road win in eight innings over Belmont Inn in Fayette County Baseball League play. Bill Bendis was outstanding for Mill Run with an impressive 15 strikeouts in eight innings. He issued three walks, while giving up just four hits to earn the victory. Belmont Inn’s Bobby Madison also had a strong performance with 12 strikeouts over 7-plus innings, walking only three.
2012 — Belle Vernon’s Bo Lustig closed play in the final round of the West Penn Amateur with another 77 to finish alone in 29th place with a three-round total of 15-over 225 at The Kahkwa Club in Erie.
2012 — Caileigh’s and Mill Run battled it out in a high-scoring Fayette County Baseball League game at Mill Run with Caileigh’s holding on for a 14-10 victory. Ken Musko had a three-run home run in the second inning, while Kevin Dvorchak had a three-run home run in the seventh for Caileigh’s. Dvorchak finished with four RBI and Musko drove in three.
2012 — Sam Beucher struck out six for Belmont Inn in a 4-2 FCBL win at Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Belmont Inn rallied with three runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
2012 — Waynesburg’s Emily Rohanna shot 10-over 82 in the second round for a two-round total of 16-over 160 to tie for 129th place and miss the cut at the Women’s Amateur Public Links.
2011 — Bob Nedley won the Uniontown YMCA Triathlon in 1:01:20, despite the wet, slippery conditions. Lori Sherlock was the fastest woman, finishing in 1:10:57.
2009 — Connellsville won its sixth game in a row, beating Carmichaels, 14-4, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Steve O’Donnell led the way in Connellsville’s 19-hit attack by going 5-for-5, scoring three runs and driving in a run. Don Fuoss went the distance to get the win.
2009 — Point Marion won at Charleroi, 13-8, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Troy Volansky hit a two-run home run, and added a double and single for three RBI in the win. Colin Packroni went 4-for-6 and scored four runs in the victory, and Tanner Jesso contributed two singles, a double and three RBI. Gary Engle (3-1) went the distance to earn the win, striking out six and walking three. He also had a strong night at the plate with a double and three singles.
2009 — California cruised to a 14-2 victory over visiting Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Zac Edmiston had a three-run home run, double, single and four RBI. John Cherup (2-0) went the distance for the victory, striking out three and walking none.
2008 — The Chicago White Sox got two home runs — one a grand slam — and six RBI from Jermaine Dye in a 13-8 victory and a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2007 — Solo home runs by Dennis Show and Bob Fulton in the bottom of the fifth inning under threatening skies provided the winning runs as Mill Run held off visiting Potter’s Clubhouse, 5-3, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Andrew Spargur also hit a solo home run for Mill Run. Andy Patrick drove in all three runs for Potter’s Clubhouse. Winning pitcher Chris Lynn allowed six hits, struck out six and walked five. Phil Gratchic had a double and single for Potter’s Clubhouse.
2007 — Rachel Rohanna moved atop the leaderboard after tying for medallist honors in the second round of the PA Junior Girls Championship hosted by Uniontown Country Club. The Waynesburg Central junior shot a 75, matching Caroline Lovette for the low round of the day. Rohanna had a two-round total of 152 and held a two-stroke lead over Laurel Highlands senior Maria Battaglia after she carded a 77 in the first round. The tournament was also set up for a junior-junior championship, and Emily Rohanna is the lone golfer in the 27-hole tournament. She opened with a 52, but shaved five strokes in her second round for an 18-hole score of 99.
2006 — Connellsville needed an additional inning, but the extra work was worth the effort because the visitors scored three runs in the top of the 11th inning for an 8-5 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Uniontown. Kasey Eutsey had an RBI single and Andy Schleihauf drove in two runs with a single. Uniontown scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at 5-5. Josh Coffman pitched 3.2 scoreless innings in relief for the win, allowing four hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
2006 — Nick Eadie’s three-run, walk-off home run, his third homer of the game, invoked the Mercy Rule in Colonial 3’s 13-1 Fayette American Legion victory over visiting California. Eadie also hit a two-run home run and solo shot. Teammates Nick Molchan and Neil Novak both hit two-run home runs. Winning pitcher Tony Battaglini went the distance with nine strikeouts and five walks. He helped his cause at the plate with a double and two singles.
2006 — Johnny Estrada’s pinch-hit single drove in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks halted a five-game losing streak despite squandering a four-run lead, rallying to beat Pittsburgh, 5-4, for the Pirates’ fifth loss in a row.
2006 — Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes pleaded not guilty to charges of assaulting a woman, his second arrest since he was chosen in the first round of the NFL draft. The 22-year-old former Ohio State star was arrested at an apartment just after midnight on charges of domestic violence and simple assault, both misdemeanors.
2005 — Carmichaels scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning, and then held off a final rally by Wana B Heroes for a 9-8 Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Brad Baker hit a two-run home run and finished with four RBI for the Copperheads. Rick Smykla’s two-run double brought home the deciding runs. Andy Mazur hit a solo home run for Mario’s. Chris Peters (4-0) went the distance for the win, striking out seven and walking four.
2005 — Redd Dawgs defeated Brownsville in the first game, 7-4, and Brownsville gained a split with a 7-6 win in the nightcap in a FCBL doubleheader.
2005 — Matt Clement gave up three hits in seven innings, Jay Payton hit a two-run homer, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 8-0.
2004 — Joel Pineiro limited Pittsburgh to one run over eight innings in his second straight win, and Rich Aurilia drove in three runs to lead the Seattle Mariners past the Pirates, 5-1.
2004 — Waynesburg Central’s Scott Cree struck for big scoring plays on offense and defense, and even contributed on special teams in a sparkling all-around performance to propel the South to a 29-12 victory over the North in the Tri-County Football Classic. Cree scored the game’s first points with a 33-yard interception return in the second quarter, then pushed the South in front again, this time for good, with a 30-yard touchdown pass from California’s Parke Bongiorno early in the third quarter. Carmichaels’ Donny Hewitt sparked an attacking South defense with four sacks, not including one on a two-point conversion attempt. Hewitt, who was voted the South’s defensive MVP, accounted for the game’s final points when his last sack produced a safety. Cree, who picked off two passes, also contributed to the victory by booting an extra point and doing a solid job on kickoffs. He was voted the South’s offensive MVP, mostly for his all-around performance.
2003 — Bob Sadler and Matt Basinger combined on a four-hitter and Brian Sankovich belted a three-run home run to lead Bud Murphy’s to a 6-2 road victory at Mario’s in Fayette County Baseball League play. The win was the 10th in a row for Bud Murphy’s. Bill Rouse just missed hitting for the cycle for Mario’s with a single, double and home run.
2002 — Connellsville outlasted visiting Waynesburg, 21-13, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. The teams had a combined 33 hits and committed 11 errors. Andy Beucher led Connellsville with two triples and four RBI. Travis Henry also drove in four runs. Zack Leonard and Bubba Fox both finished with three RBI. Chris Marsinko had a double and three singles. Waynesburg was led by Tom Galosinki’s two singles and four RBI. Waynesburg led 9-0 in the second inning. Connellsville pulled into the lead with eight runs in the third inning.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
