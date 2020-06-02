2019 — Jeremy Saliba threw a six-hit shutout as Farmington blanked Smithfield, 2-0, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Saliba walked none and struck out seven. Wyatt Rishel had two hits, Nolan Sennett singled and scored and Jeff King contributed one hit and one RBI for Farmington.
2019 — Carmichaels led 3-0 through six innings and Joby Lapkowicz made the advantage stand as the Copperheads held on for a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Bill’s Bit Service. Nick Groover belted a two-run home run in the top of the sixth and the visitors threatened with a runner on first with one out in the top of the seventh inning. But, Darren Krause made a nice running catch on a sinking line drive for the second out and, with the runner on the move, Krause regained his balance and hit the relay for a game-ending double play. Joe Sabolek pitched the first five innings for the win, allowing two runs (one earned) with four strikeouts and four walks. Lapkowicz closed the game with four strikeouts and two walks.
2019 — Jimmy Malone went the distance as the Millers held on for a 3-2 road victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in FCBL action. Mill Run rallied with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Malone allowed two runs on seven hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
2018 — Cory Fleming struck out 10 in five scoreless innings and also drove in two runs as host Belle Vernon defeated Carmichaels, 9-2, in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Fleming allowed four two hits and two walks. Jake Rathway had two singles and three RBIs for Belle Vernon.
2017 — Adam Jacko’s single in the bottom of the second inning sparked a three-run outburst to carry Mitch’s Bail Bonds to a 6-1 home victory over Little Joeys Pizza in Fayette County Baseball League action. Dominic Pruskowski pitched five innings for the win. He allowed both Little Joeys Pizza hits and the one run with six strikeouts and four walks.
2016 — Kent McBride was introduced as the new men’s basketball coach at California University of Pa.
2016 — Forecasted rainstorms led to the postponement of all WPIAL softball championships back a day. West Greene and Mount Pleasant were scheduled to play the first two games, instead of the last two. West Greene (22-1) played Chartiers-Houston (14-7) in the Class A title game and the Lady Vikings (12-5) were scheduled against West Allegheny (19-1) for the Class AAA title at 12:15 p.m.
2016 — Jacob Kinsell struck out 11 Jefferson-Morgan batters and pitched seven innings of shutout ball to lead Carmichaels to a 6-0 Fayette American Legion win over Jefferson-Morgan.
2016 — Tyler Delval pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts and only one walk, and Clay Roman provided what little offense there was for Carmichaels in a 5-4 Fayette County Baseball League win over visiting Economy Electric. Roman had all three hits for the winners and drove in three of Carmichaels’ five runs.
2014 — Penn State recruit Dylan Cyphert held California to just three hits and struck out 10 in Cranberry’s 2-1 victory over the Trojans in opening round of PIAA Class A baseball playoffs at Burkett Sports Complex. Ty Rex’s two-run double in the fourth inning was all the District-9 runner-up Berries (14-2) needed to hand California its first loss of the season.
2013 — Mill Run’s Bill Bendis allowed two hits in an 11-0 victory over Company G in Fayette County Baseball League action. Bendis struck out 13 and walked one in the complete-game victory.
2013 — Simeon Bell singled in brother Isaiah to lead visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds past Dunbar, 5-4, in Fayette County Baseball League play.
2011 — Belle Vernon pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 12-6 win over visiting Connellsville in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play.
2011 — Carmichaels overcame nine walks and seven errors with nine runs in the fourth inning for a 12-11 win over Charleroi in a Fayette American Legion game called after five innings due to darkness. Carmichaels’ Seth Krall and Brian Coleman were both 3-for-3.
2011 — Justin Simpson won the Highlands Hospital Bud Murphy’s Race for Autism 5K Run & Walk run in 16:02, with his girlfriend Jordan Hamric winning the women’s run in 19:06. Don Slusser won his third straight walk with a winning time of 29:38 and Connellsville’s Leanne Kurpiel was the first female walker with a time of 30:36.
2009 — Jordan Craig scored her third career hole-in-one when she aced No. 4 at Nemacolin Country Club, a par-4 225-yard hole, with a driver. Judy Lynn-Craig, Mary Ann Houser and Carol Onufro witnessed the shot. The foursome was playing in the Nemacolin Country Club Women’s Western Scramble.
2009 — Mario’s cruised to a 10-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory at Mill Run. Winning pitcher Nick Damico struck out three and walked three.
2009 — Bud Murphy’s scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning, and J.C. Myers held on in the bottom of the sixth to give Bud’s a 9-6 road win over Watson & Sons in a game called because of darkness.
2008 — Carmichaels opened the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs with a convincing 10-0 victory over Keystone in six innings. Winning pitcher Chuck Gasti didn’t allow a hit in four innings of work with six strikeouts and no walks. The Mikes received 11 walks and made the most of four Keystone errors.
2008 — The Belle Vernon softball team defeated Perry Traditional Academy, 9-0, in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA playoffs. Ashley Nichols hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning and added two singles, and held Perry to just one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks.
2008 — Bill Rouse’s walk-off home run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted High Strung Racing to a 9-8 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mill Run. Mill Run tied the game in the top of the seventh with two runs after High Strung Racing rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for an 8-6 lead. Mill Run’s Dave Sumner and High Strung Racing’s Stephen Herman, Jeremy Thomas and Scott Van Sickle all hit solo home runs.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Penguins stayed alive in the Stanley Cup finals after Petr Sykora scored 9:57 into the third overtime for 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings in Game 5. Sykora’s goal ended the fifth-longest game in Stanley Cup finals history.
2007 — Ian Snell shook off a run of poor starts to limit Los Angeles to one run over eight innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates overcame a night of base-running blunders for a 3-1 win over the visiting Dodgers.
2007 — Connellsville’s Brian Suter won the Tri-Town Three run in 18:16.24 and Dunbar’s Debbie Conner was the fastest women, placing sixth overall in 20:33.17. Connellsville’s Matt Ptacek won the men’s walk in 28:37.60 with Jim Downey, of Connellsville, second with a time of 32:50.55. Dawson’s Linda Rumbaugh celebrated the Tri-Town Homecoming by winning the women’s walk title, finishing third overall in a time of 32:57.53.
2007 — Uniontown scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning for an 11-10 win at Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. John Boskovich’s two-run double gave Uniontown an 11-10 lead in the top of the 10th inning. Bill Musgrove had an RBI single in the bottom of the inning and Carmichaels had runners at first and second, but the threat ended when the third out was recorded on an attempted steal of third base. Carmichaels forced extra innings with four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning. Uniontown’s Carmen Congelio had two-run homer and three-run blast and drove in six runs, and picked up the final five outs for the win.
2006 --Mike Piazza and Brian Giles both hit home runs as the San Diego Padres shut out the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-0, in a game called after six innings because of rain.
2005 — Waynesburg Central rallied with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Washington, 3-2, in the WPIAL Class AA softball championship. Nikki Coleman started the game-winning rally with a one-out, infield single. Courtesy runner Jackie Fontana was safe when she beat the throw to second on Maura Lee’s comebacker. Fontana scored the game-tying run on Aleisha Fox’s single. Lee scored the game-winning run on a failed squeeze bunt when the throw to third was off-line.
2005 — Uniontown’s Adam Shinsky won the Francis “Bud” Murphy Memorial 5K run in 16:59.72 for the third time in four years. Anne Kokonaski, of Irwin, was the top female runner with a time of 21:37.55, good for 28th overall. Fort Hill’s Craig Baer won the men’s walk in 31:24.36, just seven seconds ahead of Connellsville’s Matt Ptacek. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks was the first female — and third overall — walker in 31:36.99.
2005 — Justin Schrader had a no-hitter going through the first six innings and struck out six in Carmichaels’ 2-1 win over Redd Dawgs in Fayette County Baseball League action. Schrader ended up with a two-hitter and allowed only two walks.
2005 — Jim Cales drove in both Brownsville runs, including the game-winner in the bottom of the ninth inning, as the Brownsville Bucs nipped visiting Mill Run, 2-1. Ryan Encapera tossed a complete game for the win, scattering four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.
2005 — Ryan Miscik homered, doubled and scored the winning run as Bud Murphy’s slid past Waynesburg, 3-2, in FCBL action. Andy Greene had three of Waynesburg’s four hits. Winning pitcher Dale Eutsey went the distance, with six strikeouts.
2004 — The Chartiers-Houston softball team emerged from a thunderstorm delay in the fourth inning with four runs to defeat Beth-Center, 4-1, in the WPIAL Class A consolation final. Beth-Center’s Chelsea Stotka allowed four runs on five hits with seven walks and six strikeouts in the loss.
2004 — Albert Pujols hit his major league-leading 17th home run, Tony Womack had four hits and Chris Carpenter struck out a season-high nine as St. Louis won its third straight, 5-3, over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2003 — Bishop McCort upended WPIAL champion Carmichaels, 7-3, in the first round of the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs. The Mikes closed the season with a 19-2 record.
2003 — Uniontown cruised to an 11-1 victory at Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Nick Midlik allowed six hits, struck out 12 and walked one in the complete-game victory. Greg Palladino had two hits, two RBI and scored two runs in the win. Aaron Lowden drove in two runs in the top of the ninth inning with a double.
2002 — Bud Murphy’s opened the Fayette County Baseball League schedule with a 7-3 victory over visiting Mill Run. Winning pitcher Nick Damico allowed six hits in the complete-game victory. Joe Bonadio led Bud Murphy’s with three hits. Brian Shipley belted a home run and Jack Smarslak had a pair of doubles in the win.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.