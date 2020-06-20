2019 -- Starting pitcher Austin Petraglia helped his own cause with a two-run triple in the third inning in Connellsville’s 5-2 win over Smithfield-Fairchance in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. The game was called in the bottom of the fifth inning when the Smithfield-Fairchance coach was ejected after arguing with the umpire and the visiting team did not have a certified coach remaining to coach the team. Connellsville's Brant Bonadio had a run-scoring triple, and teammate Gage Gillott had two singles.
2018 -- California University of Pa. seniors Julie Friend and Summer Hill repeated as Google Cloud Academic All-Americans by CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America). Hill received first-team honors for the second consecutive season. Friend, a Uniontown graduate, earned third-team honors for the second-straight year.
2017 -- Robert Rohanna was tied in 10th place after the second round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational at the Pittsburgh Field Club. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 6-over 76 in the second round for a two-day total of 8-over 218.
2017 -- Carmichaels rallied for a 6-4 win over visiting Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Matt Barrish went seven innings for the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on nine hits with five strikeous and one walk.
2017 -- Jake Calloway hit a grand slam and Eric Holt added a three-run homer as Carmichaels rolled past visiting Mill Run, 10-0, in five innings in Fayette County Baseball League action. Tyler Godwin had three singles in the Copperheads’ 13-hit attack while Calloway, Holt and Chuck Gasti had two hits apiece. Winning pitcher Hunter Robinson allowed only a first-inning single by Derek Orndorff and a pair of walks with four strikeouts in four innings of work. Joby Lapkowicz tossed a scoreless fifth and added a double.
2017 -- Brian Shaffer came home with the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning as Better Edge rallied for a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Little Joeys Pizza. Dylan Stark pitched into the seventh inning for the win, striking out nine and walking one. Matt Waigard picked up the final three outs for the save.
2016 -- Uniontown rolled to a 15-3 road victory in six innings at Jeff-Morgan in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Tanny Erminio led Uniontown with two doubles, a single, two RBI and three runs scored. Dom Peroni added a double and finished with two runs scored and two RBI. Ian Edenfield had a double, single, two runs scored and three RBI. Troy Kifer legged out a triple and added a single, two runs scored and two RBI. Bobby Bricker went the distance for the win, allowing one earned run with two walks and four strikeouts.
2016 -- Connellsville put up four runs in the top of the first inning and Corey Fogle made the advantage stand for a 9-1 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Farmington. Brody Bonadio had an RBI single and Jarrod David hit a sacrifice fly for two of the first-inning runs. Bonadio added a two-run double. Fogle struck out 11 and walked only one in the win.
2015 -- Rachel Rohanna carded eight birdies on Blackthorn Golf Club in the second round for a 7-under 65 and entered the final round of the Four Winds Invitational in a seven-way tie for fourth place at 5-under 139.
2014 -- Rachel Rohanna shot 3-over 75 in the first round of the Four Winds Invitational at Blackhorn Golf Club in South Bend, Ind.
2013 -- Connellsville cruised to an 18-6 victory at California in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Mike Parlak had four hits in the win. Teammate Garrett Brooks finished with a triple, double and two runs scored. Grant Wortman had two RBI for Connellsville. Ryan Huey was the winning pitcher.
2013 -- Company G rallied for an 8-7 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mill Run. Adam Cooke won in relief of starter Adam Cook, allowing one run with three strikeouts. Scott Hruby picked up the save. Billy Simpson and Rob Gondura both had two RBI in the win. Mill Run's Kris Firestone finished with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored.
2012 -- Jim Warrick drove in three runs as Mill Run rallied for a 4-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Mitch's Bail Bonds. Jason Halfhill went the distance for the win, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Dustin Welsh had three hits to lead Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
2012 -- Mike Knox went the distance to pitch California to its first win of the season with a 12-7 victory at Farmington in Fayette American Legion action. Knox also led the way at the plate with three hits.
2011 -- Uniontown handed Belle Vernon its first Fayette American Legion Baseball League loss with an 11-1 win at home. Winning pitcher Mason Fordyce allowed four hits and struck out 10. He also had a double and single.
2009 -- Point Marion cruised to a 13-9 road victory at Charleroi in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Troy Volansky led Point Marion with a two-run home run, double, single and three RBI. Teammate Colin Packroni was 4-for-6 with four runs scored. Tanner Jesso had two singles, a double and three RBI. Gary Engle (3-1) went the distance to earn the win, striking out six and walking three. He also had a double and three singles.
2009 -- California rolled to a 14-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Farmington. Zac Edmiston hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBI in the win. John Cherup (2-0) went the distance for the victory, striking out three and walking none.
2009 -- Ken Musko provided both hits for Hopwood in a 2-1 victory over Blue Mountain in Fayette County Baseball League action. Shane Molyneaux hit a sacrifice fly for the game-winning run.
2008 -- Don Hillenbrant drove in nine runs to power Carmichaels past Point Marion, 17-9, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Hillenbrant went 5-for-6 with a single, three doubles, including a bases-loaded double, and a triple. Teammate Zach Durbin went 4-for-4 with three RBI, and Aaron Thompson also drove in three runs.
2008 -- Connellsville rolled to a 15-7 victory in Fayette American Legion play over Charleroi. Charleroi led 3-2 after the first inning, but Connellsville pulled away with five runs in the sixth inning. Ryan Craft led Connellsville with three singles, three runs scored and an RBI. Teammate Brian Sherwood had three hits, including a solo home run, and three RBI. Jeremy Molinaro drove in two runs and Dustyn Pastors went 2-for-2 with three walks, two runs scored and an RBI.
2008 -- Mike Hermann hit a two-run home run and Shayne Busti drove in two runs in High Strung Racing's 8-1 Fayette County Baseball League win over Phil's Tire called after five innings due to rain. Winning pitcher Dave Novotney allowed two hits, struck out two and walked one.
2008 -- Dave Sumner drove in two runs with a single in the bottom of the fifth inning to rally Mill Run to a 3-2 FCBL win over California. Bill Bendis was the winning pitcher.
2008 -- Shortstop John McDonald misplayed Jason Michaels' hard-hit grounder with the bases loaded and none out for a game-ending error in the 12th inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates ruined Cito Gaston's return as the Blue Jays' manager with a 1-0 victory.
2007 -- Waynesburg Central junior Rachel Rohanna won the Pennsylvania Girls Junior Golf Championship at Uniontown Country Club with a three-day total of 16-over 229. Laurel Highlands senior Maria Battaglia finished second with a three-round total of 22-over 235.
2007 -- Geibel Catholic graduate and Ohio University golfer James McGrath earned one of the 10 qualifying berths in the into the West Penn Amateur Championship after tying for seventh at 4-over 75 at Connoquenessing Country Club.
2007 -- Joby Lapkowicz had a busy day in Carmichaels' 4-3 win over Connellsville in Fayette American Legion action. Lapkowicz struck out 12 and held Connellsville to four hits. He also had three doubles in the win. Chuck Gasti picked up the save for Carmichaels.
2007 -- Bud Murphy's defeated visiting Potter's Clubhouse, 5-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Nick Damico was the winning pitcher and Tommy Darrell came on in relief to preserve the win. Ryan Miscik had two hits, scored a run and drove in a run in the run, and Brian Sankovich smacked a solo home run.
2007 -- Uniontown exploded for five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for an 8-4 win over visiting Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Nathan Fike drove in three runs, and winning pitcher Joe Hoover had a two-run single. Hoover struck out allowed two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks for the win. Nathan Fike belted a two-run home run for Uniontown.
2006 -- Craig Conforti allowed only Brett Shimek's two-out bloop single in the second inning, and Ryan Shetterly and Trevor Consavage blasted home runs to lead the Redd Dawgs to a 4-0 road victory at Waynesburg in Fayette County Baseball League action. Shetterly hit a solo home run and Consavage added a three-run shot.
2006 -- Carmichaels scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning, including three on walks, for a 10-4 Fayette County Baseball League home victory over California. Winning pitcher Ron Nopwasky (4-0) went five innings, allowing four runs with three strikeouts and three walks. Zach Solly pitched the final two innings, walking two and striking out two.
2006 -- David DeJesus and John Buck drove in two runs apiece and Kansas City erased an early deficit to beat Pittsburgh, 10-6, in an interleague clash between the two worst teams in the majors.
2005 -- Justin Marsinko drilled a three-run home run, singled and drove in four runs to lead Mill Run to a 6-0 win over Hopwood Fitness in Fayette County Baseball League action. Mill Run's Brandon Bryner added a solo home run. Winning pitcher Tom Cesario scattered six hits and struck out five in a complete game win. Phil Gratchic singled three times for Hopwood.
2005 -- Carmichaels defeated Belle Vernon, 9-6, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Winning pitcher Logan Phillips went 8.1 innings with seven strikeouts.
2005 -- Connellsville held off Uniontown, 8-5, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory. Winning pitcher Travis Henry went the distance with six strikeouts and four walks. Richie Schleihauf and Chris Pepe doubled in Connellsville's 13-hit attack.
2005 -- Livan Hernandez won his ninth consecutive decision, and Jose Guillen homered twice as Washington built a five-run lead and went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 7-4.
2004 -- Craig Sebek scored the eventual winning run on an error to carry Bud Murphy's to a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Mill Run. Dale Eutsey went the distance in the win, allowing five hits six strikeouts and four walks.
2004 -- Mario's rallied from a 1-0 deficit for a 7-1 Fayette County Baseball League win at Carmichaels. Jason Greene had a two-run single for Mario's, and teammate Chris McManus had two RBI. Bill Rouse added a two-run double. All three players finished with two hits, as did Ryan Encapera. J.W. Kayla and George Taylor had two hits each for Carmichaels.
2004 -- Waynesburg swept a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader at New Salem Art, 8-2 and 7-6. Waynesburg's Adam Dukate went 4-for-4, including a double, with an RBI in the first game. Teammate Matt Imrich went 2-for-4 with two RBI. Casey Kupets hit a two-run home run to account for New Salem Art's runs in the first game. New Salem Art's Ken Musko went 4-for-4, including a two-run double, in the second game. Jay Dias drove in the tying and winning runs with a double. Dukate was 3-for-4 in the second game, a home run away from hitting for the cycle. A.J. Curtis went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
2004 -- Rostraver shut out Connellsville, 5-0, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Winning pitcher Ryan Russell went the distance with seven strikeouts and one walk. Russell also drove in a run.
2003 -- Farmington swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from visiting Waynesburg, 14-10 and 11-3. Winning pitcher Ricky Wilson (2-0) went the distance in the first game, striking out six and walking one. He also had three singles. Randy Fisher drove in three runs in the opening game. Farmington's Howie King had the key hit in the second game with a bases-loaded double.
2003 -- The Connellsville Legion belted out 13 hits for a 10-2 victory over visiting Uniontown. Winning pitcher Travis Henry allowed seven hits, struck out 10 and walked one. Connellsville's Zack Leonard had a double, two singles and three RBI. Connellsville remained undefeated, improving to 10-0 in league play and 11-0 overall.
2002 -- Masontown broke open a close game with a seven-run third inning for a 16-7 victory over Bud Murphy's in Fayette County Baseball League action. Brent Baker allowed nine hits in the complete-game victory. Greg Beucher had a home run and two singles, Jack Smarslak hit a two-run home run and Joe Bonadio added a double and single for Bud Murphy's. Masontown's Jim Kubina belted a three-run home run and Scott Van Sickle had two doubles and a single.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
