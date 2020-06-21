2019 — The Connellsville Legion needed an extra inning, but the effort paid off with a 9-5 road victory at Colonial 3 in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action. Connellsville forced extra innings with a single run in the top of the seventh inning and then plated four runs in the top of the eighth to secure the road victory. DJ Zimcosky belted a three-run home run for Colonial 3. Kyle Ridley drove in three runs for Connellsville.
2019 — Uniontown remained unbeaten with a doubleheader sweep of Carmichaels, 14-1 and 13-1, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Kaleb Scott struck out four and walked three to win the opener. Dylan Bohna drove in three runs in the first game. Nick Kumor struck out 10 and walked three to win the nightcap. He also doubled. Chad Petrush tripled and drove in three runs.
2019 — Smithfield-Fairchance edged Farmington, 3-1, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Nate Bricker struck out five and allowed three hits in the complete-game victory.
2019 — Rachel Rohanna had a bogey-free round to open the Island Resort Championship with a 2-under 70.
2018 — Ringgold’s baseball team was honored with a parade in Monongahela to celebrate its PIAA Class AAAA championship. The Rams won the state title on June 14 with a 6-4 victory over Valley View at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
2017 — Connellsville needed extra innings, but was able to hold on for a 4-3 victory at Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Austin Petraglia drove in Aaron Nickelson with the winning run. Cory Fogle pitched the final three innings to pick up the win, not allowing a run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
2017 — Colonial 3 exploded for 11 runs in the last two innings for a 17-4 Fayette American Legion victory at Carmichaels. Nik Gibson was a triple shy of the cycle and also picked up the win with four strikeouts and one walk. Teammate DJ Zimcosky had three hits, including two doubles. Colonial’s Jaryn Addis was a home run shy of the cycle.
2017 — Hudson Novak blasted a solo home run in the third inning and Ian Edenfield, Derek Gaisbauer and Troy Kifer all doubled to lead visiting Uniontown to a 14-3 win in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action over Jefferson-Morgan. Hunter Bowen and Gage Clark hit solo home runs for Jefferson-Morgan.
2017 — Robert Rohanna fought blisters, a sinus condition and recovering from a thumb injury to shoot 8-over 78 in the final round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished 23rd with a score of 16-over 296.
2016 — Jimmy Malone pitched out of trouble in the ninth inning to lead Connellsville to a 4-2 victory over visiting Uniontown in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Malone went the distance, striking out 10 and didn’t issue a walk. Connellsville plated four runs in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Malone and RBI singles by John Przybylinski and Corey Fogle.
2016 — Josiah Fisher pitched a three-hitter and struck out 10 as Mitch’s Bail Bonds beat Economy Electric, 7-1, in a Fayette County League baseball game. Nate Luketich and Josh Brammell both drove in two runs.
2016 — Carmichaels moved into first place with a 15-5 win at Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Clay Roman had four hits for Carmichaels and Steve McCaw belted a three-run home run. Roman and McCaw both drove in four runs. Tyler Delval improved to 3-0 with eight strikeouts and no walks.
2016 — Winning pitcher Matt Benicky drove in two runs with singles in the first and fifth innings to lead Belle Vernon over Colonial 3, 4-1, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Benickey struck out nine and walked only one.
2016 — Farmington overcame a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 4-3 win over visiting Carmichaels in a Fayette American Legion game. Mark Fike drove in two runs in the win.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 2-over 74 in the final round of the Four Winds Invitational at Blackthorn Golf Club in South Bend, Ind., to finish in a tie for 19th place with a three-round total of 3-under 213.
2015 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds rallied for a 4-3 extra-inning victory over Economy Electric in Fayette County Baseball League action. Casey Zajicek had a run-scoring double and Jason Greene’s single tied the game in the seventh inning. Josh Luko drove in the winning run in the eighth inning. Brian Fisher earned the win after allowing one earned run on six hits with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna missed the cut by four strokes in the Symetra Tour’s Four Winds Invitational with score of 6-over 150.
2012 — Belmont Inn pitcher Bobby Madison held Caileigh’s to three hits to lead his team to a 5-0 Fayette County Baseball League win. Madison surrendered singles to Jason Greene, Justin Corso and Casey Kupets, while walking three batters and striking out two.
2012 — Dunbar went on the road for an 11-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory at Mill Run. Tyler Domer had three hits, three RBI and two runs scored for Dunbar. Tyler McWilliams added a triple, double, two runs scored and an RBI.
2011 — Eric Palmer extended his scoreless streak to 11 innings, and Pasta Lorenzo was helped by three errors for a 3-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory at Mill Run. Palmer scattered three hits, while striking out eight and walking two. Jojo Maldonado had the lone RBI of the game, with the second and third runs scoring on errors.
2011 — California pulled away with a four-run fourth inning and put the game away with a four-run seventh for a 13-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory at Colonial 3. Tyler Delval (2-0) went the distance, allowing eight hits, including Cody Cross’ solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, while striking out six and walking one. Delval also had a double and single. Mike Knox had three singles in the win.
2011 — Bud Murphy’s rallied from a 6-0 deficit for a 9-7 win over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League action. Chris Leonard and Cole Lowman both hit three-run home runs with Lowman’s plating the winning run.
2009 — Travis Henry pitched a complete game to lead Mill Run to a 3-2 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Blue Mountain. Henry allowed two earned runs and struck out three batters.
2009 — Scott Hruby hit two singles and drove in a pair of runs to lead Hopwood to a 6-2 win over Watson & Sons in FCBL play. Jim Cales hit a home run in the win, and teammates Mike Klamerus and Ken Musko both had an RBI.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Pirates won 6-3 to hand the Toronto Blue Jays their season-high seventh consecutive loss. Jason Bay, Raul Chavez and Jose Bautista each hit two-run homers for Pittsburgh.
2006 — The Pittsburgh Pirates officially announced the signing of right-hander Brad Lincoln, the No. 4 pick in the 2006 MLB draft. The team agreed to terms with Lincoln last week including a $2.75 million signing bonus.
2006 — Uniontown held on to a share of first place in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League standings with a 14-7 road win at Colonial 3.
2006 — Carmichaels used some poor California defense in the ninth inning for a 10-9 Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory. Brandon Rumbaugh brought home the winning run with a two-out single. Joby Lapkowicz and Marcus Robinson both had three hits for Carmichaels. California’s Andy Galis went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Clay Roman drove in three runs.
2006 — Mark Teahen’s tie-breaking two-run home run off Salomon Torres in the eighth inning lifted Kansas City to a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2005 — Myron Cope announced his retirement after 35 years as the radio color analyst for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
2005 — Mill Run returned home with a 5-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Hopwood Fitness Center. Jason Halfhill was the winning pitcher, allowing one run in five innings. Dennis Show finished out the game for the save.
2005 — George Taylor doubled, singled twice and drove in two runs as Carmichaels rolled to an easy 12-3 FCBL win in six innings over Brownsville. Teammate Ron Nopwasky doubled and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Brian Bender (2-0) worked four innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Ken Musko took the loss.
2005 — Luke Becilla hurled a two-hitter and struck out four as Waynesburg cruised to an 8-3 victory over Redd Dawgs in Fayette County Baseball League play. Dom Winters led the way for Waynesburg with three hits and four RBI.
2004 — Dom DeCarlo took a no-hitter into the fourth inning as California returned home with a 14-4 victory over Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion action. DeCarlo went the distance for the win, allowing four runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk.
2004 — Carmichaels swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from visiting Connellsville, 1-0 and 5-4. Jamie Kowalczyk drove in the lone run of the first game. Justin Corso earned the win with a complete-game effort, allowing six hit with five strikeouts and one walk. Connellsville led 4-3 lead in the fifth inning of the second game, but Carmichaels answered in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead. Tom Golancinski drove in the winning run with a single to shallow left-center field. Drew Denham pitched the final four innings in the second game for the win. Connellsville’s Chris Firestone was 3-for-3 in the second game. Kowalczyk had two doubles, a single and a run scored in the nightcap.
2003 — Laurel Highlands graduate Adam Shinsky won the 5K race at the Chef Joe’s Omelette Run in 16:08.94. Perryopolis’ Darsie Lonce won the women’s run. Smock’s Bruce Kukan and Dunbar’s Laura Jericho of Dunbar were the top walkers in the race that began and finished at Bailey Park.
2002 — Andy Beucher pitched eight strong innings and Brandon Bryner closed the game in the ninth in Connellsville’s 8-3 road win over Uniontown in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League play. Beucher gave up six hits and one run in his eight innings. Brad Livingston and Eric Luckey both had three singles for Connellsville.
2002 — Carmichaels capped a 5-1 week by sweeping a doubleheader, 18-6 and 11-3, from California in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action Friday night. Winning pitcher Jay Zielensky struck out five and walked two in the first game. Sean McCombs struck out two and walked one in the second game win. Shayne Busti had two doubles and a single in the second game win, and teammate Jono Menhart added three singles.
2002 — Josh Franks’ RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning capped a 12-11 come-from-behind Fayette American Legion victory for Mastontown over visiting Perryopolis. Adam Weakland scored the tying run on a three-base error. Adam Souply had a solo home run and scored three runs for Perryopolis. Chris Buncic went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBI. Mike Kisko hit a three-run home run for Perryopolis.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
