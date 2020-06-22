2019 — Connellsville’s Nick Miller and Dominic Prestipino had a busy, and successful, morning at the annual Chef Joe’s Omelette 5K Run/Walk and Joe Thomas Mile. Miller held off Julio Palma and Prestipino to win the 5K in 18:49.55. Prestipino opened his day by winning the Joe Thomas Mile high school division in 4:58.24. Elizabeth’s Mitchell Minder edged Prestipino to win the open mile in 4:56.71. Scottdale’s Bethany Campbell won the women’s 5K run in 20:38.44. Point Marion’s Harper Murray won the high school mile in 7:17.84. Monroeville’s Don Slusser pulled away from the field to win the 5K walk in 29:07.59. Karl Kondrach, of Barnesville, Ohio, was second with a time of 31:36.60, while Connellsville’s Jim Downey was third overall with a time of 36:14.57. Uniontown’s Jane Naymick won the women’s 5K walk in a time of 39:17.89.
2019 — Rachel Rohanna shot an even-par 72 in the second round to make the cut at the Island Resort Championship. The Waynesburg Central graduate was tied in 25th place with a two-round total of 2-under 142.
2019 — The Uniontown Legion team swept a doubleheader for the second time in as many days, defeating Belle Vernon, 6-0 and 3-1. Garrett Myers struck out three to win the first game. Greg Lancaster earned the save, striking out two. Chad Petrush drove in two runs. Andino Vecchiolla struck out seven to win the nightcap and Lancaster two for the save, and the pair held Belle Vernon to five hits.
2018 — Uniontown’s Nate Zimcosky hit for the cycle and drove in four runs in Uniontown’s 18-1 victory in five innings over visiting Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Andino Vecchiolla didn’t allow a run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Greg Lancaster finished with two hits, including a double, four RBI, two runs scored and a walk. Teammate Ian Edenfield had three doubles, three RBI and two runs scored.
2017 — Madison Wiltrout was a four-time WPIAL and PIAA gold medalist, and now the 2017 Connellsville graduate is a two-time Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Track & Field Player of the Year.
2017 — Waynesburg pitchers Luke Robinson, Tyler Rush and Evan Zimmer combined to allow just one run against Farmington for a 2-1 victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Robinson didn’t allow a run on three hits in 4.2 innings with five strikeouts and one walk for the win. Rush relieved and didn’t allow a run on two hits in 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and one walk. Zimmer allowed a run on one hit to pick up the save.
2016 — Farmington cruised to a 13-1 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Jefferson-Morgan. Winning pitcher Mark Fike allowed one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
2016 — Colby Shipley was solid on the mound in Connellsville’s 5-0 win over Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion action. Shipley allowed no runs on seven hits in eight innings of work with eight strikeouts and two walks.
2016 — Ryan Minteer earned his first victory in his first start to lead Carmichaels to a 9-2 victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League play. Minteer limited Mitch’s to two unearned runs on six hits in seven innings with nine strikeouts and three walks. Shane Roebuck hit a solo home run, double and single in the win. The Copperheads’ Tyler Godwin was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle.
2016 — Uniontown breezed to a 13-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Smithfield-Fairchance. Uniontown’s Rich Pish had four singles, three runs scored and two RBI. Winning pitcher Zach Uhazie allowed three earned runs on seven hits in seven inning with nine strikeouts and two walks.
2015 — Corey Fogle went 5-for-5 with a double and four RBI in a 17-hit attack and Jimmy Malone fired a two-hitter as Connellsville won the opener against Colonial 3, 17-1, in five innings. Malone struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. Mike Parlak and Austin Puskar had two singles and an RBI in the opener. Brock Bonadio went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Dakota McWilliams tossed a three-hit shutout as the visitors won the second game, 8-0, also in five innings. McWilliams struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
2014 — Carmichaels scored 40 runs in sweeping a doubleheader over visiting Company G, 24-2 and 16-1, to run its league-record winning streak to 30 games. The Copperheads scored eight runs in the second inning of the first game. Eric Holt had three doubles and a single, Joby Lapkowicz belted a home run and Chris Watschak hit a home run and double in the opening victory. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out 11 with two walks and gave up six hits in tossing a complete game. Chuck Gasti drove in four runs with a triple and a double in the second game. Teammate Jordan Dicks added three hits and three RBI.
2014 — Mill Run won the completion of a suspended/protested game against visiting New York Pizza, 4-3, but the visitors came back to take the second game, 4-1. Tyler Geary singled and eventually scored on a two-out wild pitch to break a 3-3 tie in the bottom of the eighth to give Mill Run a win in the opener. John Malone struck out three in 2.2 innings to earn the win. Elmer Engle bounced back to earn the win in the second game, allowing just one run with six strikeouts and two walks. Marty Fagler pitched out a bases-loaded, no-out jam in the sixth inning and finished up with a scoreless seventh inning to earn the save. Tyler Dillinger drove in two runs with three hits, including a home run and a double, for New York Pizza. Ben Herrington homered for Mill Run’s only run.
2013 — Don Croftcheck, Harry Clarke, Bill Munsey, Harold “Horse” Taylor, Don Soberdash, Ray Scott, Chuck Correal, the Laurel Highlands 1968 PIAA championship basketball team, the 1969 German Township WPIAL championship football team, and 1943 Brownsville WPIAL championship football team were inducted into the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame.
2012 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds defeated visiting Elite Oil Field Services, 9-4 in Fayette County Baseball League action. Sam Bashioum had a triple and two RBI for Mitch’s.
2012 — Uniontown swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from California, 10-0 and 1-0. Mike Bochnak scattered four hits and struck out three to win the first game. Tyler Dubovich drove in four runs in the opening win. Tyler Mayers and Tyler Delval battled in the nightcap with Mayers prevailing. Mayers struck out 10 in the win. Delval struck out nine and allowed only two hits.
2011 — Nick Erminio scored two of the first four runs and drove in the other two as Belmont Inn defeated Pasta Lorenzo, 6-3, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Erminio drove home the first two runs in the bottom of the first inning with a double and then came around to score the third run. He scored the eventual game-winner in the bottom of the fourth when he came home on Eric Fudala’s sacrifice fly. Bob Madison went the distance for the win, allowing seven hits, striking out two and walking five. Jojo Maldonado and Ken Musko both had a double and single for Pasta Lorenzo.
2009 — Uniontown scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning, and Ethan Mildren pitched out a bases-loaded situation in the bottom of the inning for an 8-7 victory at Point Marion in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Zack Dascenzo’s single tied the game and Travis Lancaster drove home the winning run. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Point Marion in the bottom of the ninth, but Mildren recorded his third strikeout of the inning to preserve the win.
2009 — Connellsville swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from visiting Waynesburg, 10-0 and 8-1. Connellsville sent 14 batters to the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning in the opener. Sam Beucher had a solo home run and single in the inning, and scored two runs. Winning pitcher Jeremy Molinaro allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked three in the first game. Tyler McWilliams struck out two and walked one to win the second game. Tyler Domer had three singles in the nightcap.
2009 — California cruised to a 13-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Farmington. Dakota Conway led California with two singles, triple and four RBI. Matt Sabatini (2-0) went six innings for the win, allowing three hits, striking out 10 and walking one, and helped at the plate with two singles.
2009 — Mario’s made the most of its three hits for a 3-0 FCBL victory over visiting Bud Murphy’s. Eric Fudala and Jeremy Thomas drove in runs for Mario’s. Nick Damico (2-0) went the first five innings to earn the win, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts and five walks. Marty Fagler earned his first save by striking out five and allowing no hits or walks in the last two innings.
2008 — Potter’s Clubhouse got its first victory of the year with a doubleheader split with California in Fayette County Baseball League. Potter’s won the first game, 8-6, and Cal came back to win the second contest, 11-7. Mike Dvorchak hit a three-run homer and drove in four runs for Potter’s Clubhouse in the first game. Scott Hruby went six innings to win the first game. Brent Baker earned the save. Kyle Fisher doubled and homered, and drove in two runs for California in the first game, and Jeff Tarley went 3-for-3 with an RBI. Matt Dishong went the distance for the win in the nightcap, allowing nine hits with 12 strikeouts.
2008 — Blue Mountain swept a FCBL doubleheader from Phil’s Tire, 3-0 and 5-4. Zach Jeney (5-0) stuck out 10 and walked seven to win the nightcap. Perry Cunningham (4-0) scattered three hits, walked two and struck out six to win the opener.
2007 — Derek Jansante tossed a complete game four-hitter, and Neil Pascarella stroked a key bases-clearing triple, as California blanked Carmichaels, 6-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Jansante retired the side in order four times, and also set down 10 of the final 11 hitters he faced. He struck out two and didn’t issue a walk.
2007 — Charleroi made the most of six Colonial 3 errors for a 9-6 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Winning pitcher Brandon Wyvratt pitched 7.2 innings, striking out 10. Matt Dishong earned the save.
2007 — Mill Run edged Bud Murphy’s, 3-2, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory in eight innings. Two sacrifice bunts turned out to be singles to load the bases in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Jeff Kooser’s suicide squeeze brought home the winning run.
2007 — Blaney Farms rallied for a 3-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Michael’s. Jim Cales’ double and singles from Jared Lapkowicz and Jeremy Thomas accounted for Blaney Farms’ rally in the fourth inning. Winning pitcher Bobby Murphy allowed two runs with one strikeout and two walks in five innings. Wes Kisner finished the game for the save.
2005 — Casey Shultz made an early lead stand to pitch Connellsville to a 7-3 win over visiting Point Marion in Fayette American Legion play. Shultz struck out eight and walked two in the win. Connellsville’s Ryan Firestone was a home run away from hitting for the cycle. Chris Pepe added two doubles and a single in the victory.
2005 — Uniontown’s Bob Madison pitched out of a couple trouble spots, shutting out visiting Colonial 3, 3-0, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Madison (3-0) lost his no-hit bid in the seventh inning, while Colonial 3’s Kevin Garbutt had a no-hitter through five innings. Uniontown’s runs were all unearned.
2005 — Brian Shipley drove in all three runs as Bud Murphy’s held off Wana B Heroes, 3-2 for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. Winning pitcher Nick Damico struck out 11. Colby Giles accounted for Wana B Heroes’ offense with a two-run home run.
2005 — Brad Baker drilled a two-run shot in the sixth inning in Carmichaels’ 6-3 win over the Redd Dawgs in Fayette County Baseball League play. Justin Schrader (3-1) went the distance for Carmichaels (12-1), striking out 10 and allowing no walks.
2005 — Deadlocked at 4-4 through the first six innings, Joby Lapkowicz doubled in Phil Judy for the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning in Carmichaels’ 5-4 Fayette American Baseball Legion League victory over California.
2005 — Jose Guillen belted two home runs to lead the Washington Nationals to a 5-4 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2004 — Roy Oswalt pitched eight solid innings, Morgan Ensberg hit a tie-breaking triple in the seventh inning and the Houston Astros came from behind for the second consecutive night to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-4 Tuesday. Pittsburgh suffered its fifth loss in a row and 10th straight road loss.
2004 — Geibel Catholic High School Principal Vince Mascia announced Pat Klocek was hired as the head girls basketball coach, replacing former head coach George Bortz.
2004 — Bud Murphy’s edged Mario’s, 11-9, for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Brian Sankovich belted a two-run home run and Mark Riggin added a solo shot in the win, and Nick Damico made a late-inning lead stand for the win. Todd Dunham had a two-run home run and two-run double for Mario’s.
2003 — Dale Eutsey struck out 16 as Bud Murphy’s shut out Perryopolis, 9-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Eutsey allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter. Losing pitcher Chris McManus struck out five and walked three in the complete-game loss. Joe Bonadio had a double, single and three RBI for Bud Murphy’s. Ryan Miscik and Greg Beucher both drove in two runs in the win.
2003 — Ron Dellarose doubled, singled and drove in four runs as Mario’s downed Rostraver, 14-6, for a FCBL victory. Jeremy Thomas singled twice and drove in four runs in the win, while Ryan Encapera singled twice.
2002 — Brownsville scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning for a 9-6 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Masontown. Ed Sumego allowed 10 hits in the complete-game victory. Jim Cales led Brownsville with three hits and three RBI. Clint Zvolenski had three singles for Masontown.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
