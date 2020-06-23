2019 — TJ Lux’s run-scoring triple in the second inning gave Mitch’s Bail Bonds a one-run lead, and that’s all the offense Austin Clark would need for a 3-0 victory over the visiting Fayette Raiders in Fayette County Baseball League. Clark scattered three hits, struck out 12 and walked two in the complete-game victory. Adam Jacko had a two-run double to account for the rest of the scoring.
2019 — Rachel Rohanna shot 5-under 67 in the final round of the Island Resort Championship. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished tied for 14th with a three-round total of 7-under 209.
2018 — Connellsville scored all the runs it needed in the bottom of the first inning for an 8-2 victory over visiting Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Brody Bonadio was the winning pitching, striking out six. He also legged out a triple. Kyle Ridley drove in a game-high three runs. Nolan Porterfield finished with two RBI.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna had to navigate through the windy weather to finish with a 1-over 73 in the opening round of the Island Resort Championship.
2017 — Josh Bell and John Jaso homered as the Pittsburgh Pirates broke their Busch Stadium hex with a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.
2015 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna shot a 67 in the third round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational at the Pittsburgh Field Club. Rohanna was one of eight players to finish the round before the siren sounded to suspend play because of lightning in the area.
2015 — Carmichaels swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from Smithfield-Fairchance, 6-5 and 1-0. Carmichaels scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally for the win in the opener. Bill Bowlen’s single tied the game and Lane Zekir singled home the game-winner in the opener. Zekir got the win and drove in the winning run in the nightcap. Nick Groover had two doubles in the first game for Smithfield-Fairchance.
2015 — Trevor Farrell struck out 17 and allowed three hits in Mill Run’s 3-1 Fayette County Baseball League win over Economy Electric. Jimmy Malone had three of Mill Run’s five hits and drove in one run, and Chris Firestone added a double.
2014 — Garrett Brooks stranded eight runners in scoring position and had a hand in every run as Connellsville shut out visiting Carmichaels, 3-0, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Brooks went the distance, allowing no runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Brooks started the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the first inning. He singled in the fifth and came around to score on Corey Fogle’s RBI single. In the seventh, Brooks singled, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and came home on Ty Henry’s RBI single. Carmichaels’ Keith Popernack also pitched a strong game despite allowing all three runs and taking the loss. Popernack left six runners in scoring position, striking out five and walking three.
2014 — Mill Run broke open a close game with five runs in the top of the sixth inning and Lucas Gida made the advantage stand for a 7-1 Fayette County Baseball League road victory over Jake’s Pizza. Tyler Geary, Chris Firestone, Grant Wortman and Grant Witt all had two singles for Mill Run. Gida went the distance, allowing seven hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Sam Bashioum started and went six innings in the loss, allowing all seven runs with seven strikeouts and just one walk.
2014 — Carmichaels rallied for an 11-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting New York Pizza. Clay Roman led the Carmichaels attack with a double and three singles. Teammate Alex Swauger had a double and two singles.
2013 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds scored two runs in its first at-bat, and starting pitcher Isaiah Bell made the lead stand for a 6-0 victory over visiting Company G in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2013 — The winning run came home on a double play attempt with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Belmont Inn a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Dunbar in Fayette County Baseball League play. Elmer Engle went the distance for the win, scattering three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks. Dunbar starting pitcher Jimmy Fogle had a no-hitter through four innings before giving way to Jeremy Molinaro in the sixth inning.
2011 — Pittsburgh’s Brent Lopick won the 5K run in 17:33 in the Hall of Fame 5K. Hopwood’s Julia Sapic was the fastest woman runner in 21:26. Connellsville’s Jamie Brooks was the fastest walker, breaking the tape in 29:51. Monroeville’s Don Slusser won the men’s 5K walk in 29:52.
2011 — Gene Franks broke a 2-2 tie with a lead-off home run in the fifth inning and Zach Jeney came on in relief to give Blue Mountain a 3-2 win over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League play. Jeney (1-0) entered in the fourth inning, striking out six batters and walking one.
2009 — Despite the loss of Shayne Busti after signing with the Washington Wild Things, Mario’s defeated Blue Mountain, 10-6, for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Ryan Group hit an inside-the-park home run for Blue Mountain. Joby Lapkowicz was the winning pitcher.
2009 — Uniontown tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth inning, and pushed ahead with three runs in the seventh for a key 10-5 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Belle Vernon. Alex Gabler pitched the first seven innings for the win, striking out four and walking six. Dylon Clifford pitched the final two innings to earn his second save of the year, striking out three and walking one. Uniontown’s Zack Dascenzo hit a two-run home run in the top of the first. Belle Vernon’s Craig Rebovich went 3-for-5, including a double.
2009 — Ryan Encapera drove in the winning run in Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ 3-2 win over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Sam Manna hit a two-run home run in the win. Brian Harewicz went six innings for his first win of the season, striking out seven and walking three. Ben Carson earned his first save of the season, striking out one and walking one. The two pitchers held Mill Run to just three hits. Mill Run’s Robbie Egan took the loss, going five innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
2008 — Seth Rockwell, a 2007 Uniontown grad, just missed the cut in the 108th West Penn Open at Bedford Springs Resort after finishing with a two-round score of 12-over 154. Connellsville’s James McGrath, a Geibel Catholic graduate, had a two-round total of 13-over 155.
2007 — Ben Shinsky won the Chef Joe’s Omelette 5K run in 17:01.58. Smithfield’s Julia Lipniskas was the first female runner to finish, breaking the tape in 19:48.16. Connellsville’s Matt Ptacek won the 5K walk in 28:17.55. Bedford’s Sherry Obert was the fastest woman walker in 34:56.96.
2006 — Bill Rouse broke a 1-1 tie with a grand slam in the top of the eighth inning as first-place Mario’s defeated host Wana B Heros, 5-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2006 — Connellsville returned home from California with a 9-6 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory shortened to seven innings because of rain. Any Schleihauf had three doubles and an RBI for Connellsville.
2005 — The Pittsburgh Pirates handed Matt Morris his first loss of the season with an 11-7 victory in St. Louis to end their 12-game losing streak against the Cardinals.
2005 — Brian Sankovich cranked his fifth and sixth home runs of the season, as Bud Murphy’s cruised past Hopwood, 10-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Sankovich belted a three-run homer and smacked a two-run shot. Alex Lefsakis also hit a home run for Bud Murphy’s (11-0). Dale Eutsey (4-0) went the distance, allowing just three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. Casey Kupets accounted for Hopwood’s lone run with a solo home run.
2005 — Mill Run rallied for a 5-4 road victory over Brownsville in Fayette County Baseball League play. The winning run scored on a misplayed ball in the outfield. Chris Lynn worked the final two innings for the win, allowing just one hit with four strikeouts.
2005 — Logan Phillips struck out 10 in Carmichaels’ 13-1 road victory at California in Fayette American Legion action. Carmichaels’ Tim Rastetter belted a grand slam.
2005 — Greg Palladino’s lead-off home run in the fifth inning was the difference in Uniontown’s 5-4 win over visiting Colonial 3 in the opening game of a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader. Palladino had four RBI.
2004 — Home runs by Greg Palladino and Paul Metts proved to be the difference in Uniontown’s 5-2 home win in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game against visiting Charleroi. Palladino hit a two-run home run, while Metts’ was a solo shot. Bob Madison (4-0) struck out seven and walked three in the win.
2004 — Colonial 3 cruised past Belle Vernon, 17-1, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory in a game called in the fifth inning due to the 15-run rule. Josh Brown (2-0) tossed a two-hitter for the win, striking out six and walking one.
2004 — Carmichaels scored seven run in the top of the fifth inning for an 8-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory at New Salem Art. Vince Zapatosky had a two-run double, and Brad Baker, Charlie Humes and Duane Dupont all contributed an RBI double. J.W. Kayla added a two-run single. Brian Binder (3-0) scattered two hits in the win with 15 strikeouts and no walks.
2004 — No local golfers were among the two qualifiers and four alternates of the two-round USGA Junior Amateur Sectional held at Cedarbrook Golf Course in Belle Vernon. Connellsville’s James McGrath, a Geibel Catholic junior, had a two-round total of 155 (78-77). Clarksville’s Chad Kokoska, a Jefferson-Morgan golfer, was a shot behind McGrath (79-77) while Roger Myers, another Clarksville golfer, shot a 161 (86-75). Mount Pleasant’s Josh Coccagna finished with a 175 (87-88).
2004 — Point Marion defeated California, 5-3, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory. Greg Moore belted a three-run home run for Point Marion. Craig Hriblan struck out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning to preserve the win.
2004 — Ryan Vogelsong allowed two hits over six innings to win for the first time in 12 starts and Jason Kendall hit his first career grand slam to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Houston Astros, 7-2.
2003 — Colonial 3 rallied for a 16-8 victory at California in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Chad Rice had a three-run home run, a two-run single and an RBI triple in the win. Matt Rechicar belted a two-run home run for Colonial 3. Chad Doman pitched the final six innings for the win. California’s Mike Shumar hit a grand slam and Trevor Consavage had a solo shot.
2003 — Scott Piper’s double drove Craig Hriblan home with the winning run in Masontown-Point Marion’s 5-4 win over Charleroi in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Sean McCahill earned his first win of the season and Hriblan retired the final six batters for his first save. Bill Thomas hit a two-run home run for Charleroi.
2003 — George Taylor’s two-out, two-run single broke open a 3-0 game to give Carmichaels a 7-0 Fayette County Baseball League road victory at Connellsville. Taylor also went the distance to earn the win, allowing two hits, struck out four and walked one.
2003 — Ben Lemansky drove home Andy Patrick with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift Locker Room/Masontown Trophy to an 8-7 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Redstone. John Helmick went the distance for the win, striking out one and walking four, and also had a two-run double. Ken Musko had a double and single for Redstone.
2003 — Rookie Claudio Vargas allowed three hits in eight innings and Edwards Guzman hit his first home run in nearly two years, leading the Montreal Expos to a 3-0 win over Pittsburgh.
2003 — Connellsville swept Carmichaels, 5-3 and 3-1, to remain unbeaten in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Travis Henry and Tom Cesario combined on a six-hitter in the first game, and Phil Gratchic and Brent Wilson allowed six hits in the nightcap. Gratchic had a double and single in the first game, and teammate Brandon Bryner finished with two RBI. Shayne Busti hit a two-run home run for Carmichaels.
2002 — Mill Run scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning and then held off Bud Murphy’s for an 8-6 Fayette County Baseball League home victory. Winning pitcher Bob Sadler allowed four hits and struck out six, while losing pitcher Jason Halfhill gave up eight hits and struck out nine. Dennis Show hit a solo home run and John Warrick had an RBI triple for Mill Run’s final two runs. Show, Warrick and Jeremy Miller combined for seven RBI. Josh Delander drove in four runs for Bud Murphy’s.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.