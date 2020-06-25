2019 — Josh Szerensci was charged with an unearned run in the first inning, but the Smithfield-Fairchance starter settled in and only allowed one hit in his team’s 6-1 victory over visiting Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Szerensci had four strikeouts and walked one in five innings of work to earn the win. Teammate Jarred Provance didn’t allow a run on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks in two innings of relief. Dylan Shea had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI for the home team. Teammate Tristan Robinson had a double and two RBI.
2018 — Jace Cappellini pitched a no-hitter in Smithfield-Fairchance’s 13-0 road victory over Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion action. Cappellini had one strikeout and didn’t walk a batter in seven innings. Dylan Rush had three hits, including a triple, and stole two bases. Nate Bricker and Willie Palmer both had two RBI. Michael Coll and Adam Simon both drove in three runs in the win.
2018 — Connellsville had at least one error in each inning Uniontown scored, allowing the visitors to return home from Connellsville with a 6-4 victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Uniontown was alone in first place at 12-1, with Connellsville second with a mark of 9-2. Winning pitcher Andino Vecchiolla pitched six innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Losing pitcher Jake Ansell pitched 4.2 innings, allowing five unearned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and six walks.
2018 — Cory Fleming hit a tie-breaking, run-scoring single in the top of the 10th inning as Belle Vernon outlasted host Farmington, 4-2, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Winning pitcher JJ Hartman pitched the final five innings, allowing one run on two hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
2018 — Gage Clark pitched 4.2 innings of relief and had two hits, including a double, to help lead Jefferson-Morgan over host Waynesburg, 8-4, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game.
2018 — Nick Cosentino pitched six strong innings and Jason Greene drove in all three runs in Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ 3-1 win over host Carmichaels in Fayette County Baseball League action. Cosentino allowed one run on four hits with six walks and two strikeouts for the win. Hudson Novak pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning for the save. Joby Lapkowicz had three hits, including a double, for the Copperheads.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna finished tied for fifth place with a two-round total of 4-under 140 after the final round of the Island Resort Championship was rained out.
2016 — Rachel Rohanna shot 5-over 76 in the second round and missed the cut in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a two-round score of 10-over 152.
2014 — Harison Laskey not only qualified for the West Penn Open, the Laurel Highlands senior did so as the medalist at Champion Lakes Golf Course. Laskey was the only golfer in the 21-man field not to shoot over par, finishing with an even-par 71. The top eight golfers advanced to the West Penn Open to be held at Indiana Country Club on July 7-8.
2014 — Seton Hill University junior and Uniontown graduate Mallory Sanner was named to the 2013-14 Capital One Academic All-America Division II Men’s and Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country first-team, the first time she has been so honored. Sanner holds a 3.79 GPA in elementary early education.
2014 — Carmichaels sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored seven runs for a 9-0 victory over visiting Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Billy Bowlen scattered six hits, struck out seven and walked one in the complete-game victory. He also drove in two runs. Ty Cole and Cory Fuller both had a double and single for Carmichaels.
2014 — Giuseppe Schiano tripled in the tying run and then scored the winning run on an infield error to give Uniontown a come-from-behind 3-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory against visiting Waynesburg. Waynesburg’s Colton Lippencott came on in relief in the bottom of the sixth inning and was just one out away from recording the win. Actually, Lippencott recorded the final out when he struck out Corey Dascenzo, but the ball got away and Dascenzo hustled down to first to keep the inning alive. Schiano then followed with his triple. Dom Peroni pitched two scoreless, hitless innings in relief to earn the win, striking out seven.
2013 — Brian Fisher tossed a one-hitter to lead Mitch’s Bail Bonds to a 6-0 road victory over Company G in a Fayette County Baseball League game called after six innings because of rain. Fisher struck out nine and walked four. Ben Carson finished with three hits in the win, and teammate DJ Martinak added two hits and scored two runs. Andy Schleihauf drove in two runs in the win.
2012 — Connellsville rallied from an early deficit for a 5-3 road victory over Masontown in Fayette American Legion action. John Malone’s run-scoring single in the top of the ninth inning drove in the game-winner, and Mike Parlak added an insurance run with a single. Anthony Speeney allowed six hits with 14 strikeouts and six walks in the complete-game victory.
2009 — Waynesburg’s Robert Rohanna pulled himself into contention, tying for the low round of the day with a 5-under 64 in the 48th Northeast Amateur Invitational hosted by Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, R.I. Rohanna had a two-round total of 4-under 134.
2009 — Derek Murray pitched a complete-game shutout as Point Marion defeated Farmington, 7-0, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Murray (2-0) struck out two and walked three in the win.
2009 — Ben Carson pitched a complete game and struck out nine batters as Mitch’s Bail Bonds downed Watson & Sons, 9-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Ryan Cabana homered twice and Zac Edmiston hit a home run in the win.
2009 — Blue Mountain rallied for a 10-6 Fayette County Baseball League road victory in extra innings over Bud Murphy’s. Charlies Humes had a key hit in the rally with a three-run double in the eighth inning. Chuck Gasti hit a two-run home run in the win.
2008 — Joba Chamberlain was dominant in his first major league win as a starter and the Yankees bounced back from one of their worst losses of the season, routing the Pittsburgh Pirates, 10-0.
2008 — California cruised to a 15-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Point Marion in five innings. John Zite earned the win, striking out 11 and walking one. California’s Jeff Tarley went 3-for-4 with a double, Matt Hartman finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Chase Roman doubled and scored four runs.
2008 — Duquesne basketball coach Ron Everhart was rewarded for turning around one of the nation’s worst Division I basketball programs in only two seasons, signing a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2013-14 season.
2008 — Belle Vernon’s Bo Lustig finished in a two-way tie for fourth place in the 32nd Boys Championship (14-15-year-old division) hosted by Cranberry Highlands Golf Course. Lustig shot 5-over 75.
2008 — Zach Durbin was 4-for-5, including a two-run home run, and drove in six runs in Carmichaels’ 17-2 win over visiting Uniontown in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Carmichaels finished with 17 hits, and took advantage of six Uniontown errors and seven walks. Terry Lawrence allowed just six hits through five innings of work in the win.
2007 — Connellsville’s bats exploded for 16 hits for a 16-1 road victory at Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Billy Dye allowed six hits with no strikeouts and six walks in the complete-game victory. Andy Schleihauf hit a solo home run in the win. Kaitan Smiley finished with three singles, a double and two RBI. Connellsville had two players ejected.
2007 — Geibel Catholic graduate James McGrath advanced to the third and final round of the 107th West Penn Amateur with a two-round total of 10-over 150. McGrath advanced after securing the final berth out of the second round.
2007 — Tim Latham allowed only A.J. Curtis’ single with one out in the third inning and his Phil’s Tire teammates pounded out 10 hits for an 8-0 win against visiting Waynesburg in FCBL action. Shane Molyneaux drove in three runs and Dan Consuegra had two RBI in the win.
2007 — Ryan Encapera tossed a one-hitter in California’s 3-0 win over Potter’s Clubhouse in Fayette County Baseball League action. Encapera struck out five and retired the final eight hitters he faced. Chris Marchewka led the offense with two RBI.
2006 — Nomar Garciaparra hit his 200th home run and Rafael Furcal and Ramon Martinez each had two RBI as the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated Pittsburgh, 7-4, extending the Pirates’ losing streak to 11 games.
2004 — Jared Lapkowicz belted three home runs, scored five times and drove in five runs as Carmichaels swept Colonial 3 in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader, 5-0 and 11-0. Justin Corso improved to 4-0 with complete-game four-hitter in the opening game. He struck out eight and did not issue a walk to run his scoreless streak to 14 innings. Tim Rastetter won the second game, scattering five hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Jeff Lapkowicz belted a pair of home runs, scored three times and finished with four RBI in the doubleheader.
2004 — Uniontown won the first game, 3-0, and California salvaged a split with a 6-4 win in the nightcap of a Fayette American Legion baseball doubleheader. Joe Hoover (4-0) allowed six hits to win the first game. Shane Tonkavitch was the winning pitcher in the second game.
2004 — Ryan Shetterly allowed five hits and struck out eight for a complete-game victory as Rostraver edged Bud Murphy’s, 3-1, for a Fayette County Baseball League victory. John Manley, Pat Palkovic and Greg Visnic had RBI singles for Rostraver.
2004 — Connellsville turned five double plays and held off a late Point Marion rally for a 13-12 Fayette American Legion victory. Point Marion trailed 4-0, 6-2 and 11-6. Travis Henry had five hits for Connellsville. Wes Hughes had three RBI. Ryan Firestone finished with four hits and two RBI in the win. Point Marion’s Sean McCahill went 4-for-5, and Craig Hriblan, Alan Smodic and Scott Piper all had three hits.
2004 — Wily Mo Pena came through with a pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning, capping a six-run rally that sent the Cincinnati Reds past the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-4.
2003 — Corey Watkins picked up the win in the first game and homered in the second game as Colonial 3 swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from Waynesburg, 10-1 and 12-4. Watkins allowed one run on six hits with six strikeouts in the opener and Chad Rice hit a home run. Watkins homered, while Rice had two doubles and Ross Martini singled twice in the nightcap. Winning pitcher Dom DeCarlo gave up four runs on 10 hits, allowed two walks and struck out five in six innings.
2003 — Matt Nelson hurled a three-hitter as Charleroi downed Uniontown, 7-1, in Fayette American Legion action. Nelson worked six innings, struck out eight and allowed two hits. Jody Wilkerson went 4-for-4 with a double and three singles in the win, while Frank McLaughlin added three singles.
2003 — Shayne Busti and Jared Lapkowicz belted home runs in the second game as Carmichaels swept a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader from visiting Farmington, 11-1 and 9-1. Busti hit a solo shot and Lapkowicz belted a two-run home run. John Pochron allowed just two hits and struck out seven in the complete-game victory in the first game. Drew Denham allowed one run on two hits for the win in the nightcap.
2003 — Pinch-hitter Kenny Lofton drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly as the Pittsburgh Pirates scored three unearned runs in the ninth inning and then held on for a 6-5 win over the Montreal Expos.
2002 — Mill Run scratched out a 4-2 road victory over Connellsville in Fayette County Baseball League play. Mike Doppelheur hit a solo home run for Mill Run. Chris Brunson allowed six hits in the complete-game victory.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
