2019 — Joby Lapkowicz led Carmichaels to a 3-1 victory over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League action. Lapkowicz allowed one earned run on three hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in the complete-game victory. He also drove in the game-winning run with an RBI single in the fifth inning. Derek Gaisbauer hit a home run for the lone run for Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
2019 — Connellsville put the game away with 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 16-1 victory at Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Caleb Dillon had three hits for Connellsville, including a three-run double. DJ Farkas also had three hits in the win, while Austin Petraglia had a pair of singles and three RBI. Tanner Orndorff went the distance for the win, scattering two hits with one strikeout.
2019 — Smithfield-Fairchance needed a couple extra innings, but the visitors scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning for a 5-2 win over Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Willie Palmer led Smithfield-Fairchance with three hits and three RBI. Nate Bricker added a pair of hits in the victory.
2018 — Caleb Dempsey and Chaz Phillips both hit two-run home runs in a five-run fourth inning as Bill’s Bit Service pulled away from host AMD Industries for a 14-3 victory in five innings in Fayette County Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Austin Clark allowed four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
2018 — Ryan Minteer fired a one-hit shutout as Carmichaels blanked visiting Mill Run, 5-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Minteer gave up a single to Tanner Orndorff leading off the game. He struck out 11 and walked three. Luke Carter hit a solo home run for the Copperheads.
2018 — Nick Cosentino drove in three runs with a pair of hits to help Mitch’s Bail Bonds defeat visiting Better Edge, 11-6, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Evan Sante drove in two runs for Mitch’s Bail Bonds.
2018 — Kyle Clayton snapped a 5-5 tie with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning as Jefferson-Morgan rallied to beat visiting Smithfield-Fairchance, 7-5, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Bryce Bedilion finished the game with two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win, striking out one and walking two.
2017 — The Connellsville Legion baseball team rebounded from a loss to Uniontown with a 13-8 victory against visiting Jefferson-Morgan. Austin Petraglia entered the game in the top of the fourth inning and finished out for the win, allowing two runs with four strikeouts and one walk. Jake Frick had three RBI in the win. Jefferson-Morgan’s Eli Rafail had four singles and three RBI.
2017 — Joel Engstrom hit a pair of doubles as Belle Vernon breezed past visiting Carmichaels, 14-4, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game stopped after seven innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. Winning pitcher Josiah Fisher fired a complete game, allowing just five hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
2017 — Willie Parker and Nate Bricker combined to throw a one-hit shutout as Smithfield-Fairchance blanked Farmington, 2-0, in Fayette American Legion play. Palmer struck out seven and allowed Farmington’s lone hit, a single by Colton Bittner, in 5.2 innings to earn the win. Nate Bricker didn’t allow a hit in 3.1 innings of work, striking out two. R.J. Hlatky and Dylan Over had RBI singles for Smithfield-Fairchance.
2017 — Ryan Minteer allowed five singles in Carmichaels’ 7-0 Fayette County Baseball League win over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Minteer went the distance, striking out 11 and walking just one. Carmichaels’ Joe Havrilak hit a two-run home run and Caleb Dempsey drove in two with a double.
2017 — Austin Puskar had a triple, two doubles and two RBI, and Dakota McWilliams went the distance with a four-hitter as host Mill Run topped Little Joey’s Pizza, 8-1, in Fayette County Baseball League play. McWilliams struck out eight, walked just one and allowed one unearned run. He also had three hits and scored a run.
2016 — Uniontown graduate Kaitlyn Johnson won her heat of the 100-meter butterfly at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials. Johnson finished in 1:01.51, a bit shy of her personal-best time of 1:01.1.
2015 — Carmichaels broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on its way to a 7-1 victory against visiting Connellsville in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Mike Blasinsky brought the first two runs of the bottom of the fourth inning home with a single and Austin Clark’s double plated the last two runs. Austin Puskar had Connellsville’s lone RBI in the top of the fifth inning. Winning pitcher Jacob Kinsell allowed seven hits with six strikeout and four walks in seven innings. Austin Clark pitched the final two innings with one strikeout and no hits allowed. Blasinsky and Bill Bowlen both had three hits for Carmichaels.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot an even-par 72 in the first round of the Island Resort Championship.
2014 — Eric Fudala’s solo home run in the top of the 10th inning was the difference in New York Pizza’s 5-4 win in 10 innings over Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League action. Mitch’s Bail Bonds tied the score, 4-4, with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Mike Pegg and Ken Musko doubled for New York Pizza.
2013 — Uniontown defeated visiting California, 4-0 and 7-3, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader sweep. Tyler Mayers held California to one hit in the opening-game, striking out seven and walking one. Uniontown’s Drew DeBerry had three hits in the first game.
2013 — Carmichaels remained undefeated in the Fayette County Baseball League with a 2-0 victory over visiting Belmont Inn. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader allowed just one hit and struck out nine in five innings. Joby Lapkowicz recorded the save for Carmichaels (12-0) by striking out the final six batters. Both of the Copperheads’ runs were unearned.
2012 — Justin Corso pitched a complete game to lead Caleigh’s to a 5-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Corso struck out six and allowed no hits over the final five innings.
2012 — Cody Cross’ two-run single lifted Dunbar to a 4-3 win over visiting Belmont Inn in Fayette County Baseball League play.
2011 — Kevin Bale pitched a complete game to lead Mill Run to a 9-3 win over Blue Mountain as the Millers took over first place in the Fayette County Baseball League.
2011 — Pasta Lorenzo defeated Dunbar, 8-5 and 7-4, for a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader sweep. Scott Hruby went the distance to win the first game, allowing five unearned runs with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Nick Clarke had three hits and an RBI in the win. Brent Baker came on in relief in the second game, but still pitched seven innings to earn the win with seven strikeouts and three walks. Ken Musko doubled and had two RBI in the nightcap.
2011 — Sam Beucher drove in the first two runs in the bottom of the third inning with a single, and later scored the third run of the inning on Eric Fudala’s single as Belmont Inn defeated visiting Bud Murphy’s, 4-1, in FCBL play. Jeremy Molinaro pitched the first four innings for the win, striking out three and walking none. Beucher went the final three innings for his second save, striking out four and walking two.
2009 — Uniontown defeated visiting Carmichaels, 9-3 and 10-1, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader sweep. John Boskovich hit a two-run home run for Uniontown in the first game.
2009 — Farmington pitcher Justin Gray was hit in the face by a bad bounce and the injury left the home team unable to field nine players, so Belle Vernon returned home with a 4-0 victory in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game called in the top of the third inning.
2009 — Robert Rohanna was one stroke short of the lead after the third round in the Northeast Amateur Invitational. The Waynesburg Central graduate fired a 4-under 65 for a three-round total of 8-under 199 to stand alone in second place.
2008 — Brett King doubled and singled as Belle Vernon cruised to an easy 13-3 Fayette American Legion win over Connellsville.
2008 — Phil’s Tire downed Mill Run, 7-4, in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2008 — The Chicago Bulls selected Derek Rose, who grew up on the city’s South Side, with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, choosing the Memphis guard over Kansas State forward Michael Beasley.
2007 — Geibel Catholic graduate James McGrath finished 33rd with a three-round total of 227 after shooting 7-over 77 (39-38) on the final day of the 107th West Penn Amateur.
2007 — Tom Cesario and Jeff Kooser made a four-run fifth inning rally stand in Mill Run’s 4-2 victory in a Fayette County Baseball League game over visiting California. Cesario pitched 5.1 innings to earn the win, allowing two runs with two strikeouts and three walks. Kooser earned the save. Josh Coffman had a two-run single and Bob Fulton and Jeremy Miller both had run-scoring singles in Mill Run’s big inning. Andy Galis accounted for California’s runs with a two-run home run.
2007 — Chris McManus’ sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth brought home the eventual winning run, and Jim Cales added insurance with an RBI double later in the inning to lead Blaney Farms to a 7-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Potter’s Clubhouse. Wes Kisner (2-0) went the first five innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Marty Fagler earned his second save of the season, allowing no runs in the final 1.1 innings with three strikeouts and no hits.
2007 — Paul Maholm pitched 7.2 strong innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a five-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Florida Marlins. Maholm retired 15 straight batters after giving up a solo home run to Dan Uggla in the third inning.
2007 — Craig Santella drove in two runs and Jamie Kowalczyk scored twice and stole three bases, as Carmichaels edged Waynesburg, 6-4, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
2005 — Mill Run posted a five-run first inning, and relief pitcher Jeff Kooser made the lead stand with four shutout innings for a 5-3 road victory over Wana B Heros in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2005 — Carmichaels led 4-1 through three innings, but Mario’s rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fourth and winning pitcher Todd Dunham did the rest for a 5-4 Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Charlie Humes hit a two-run home run for Carmichaels. Chris McManus started the rally for Mario’s when he scored the first run on Ron Dellarose’s single. Jared Lapkowicz added a two-run triple to cap the rally. Duane Dupont had a triple and single in the loss.
2005 — Bud Murphy’s won the first game, 10-0, and Brownsville salvaged a split of the Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader with an 8-5 win in the nightcap. Greg Beucher had a two-run double and Richie Means added a two-run single for Bud Murphy’s in the first game. Brent Rockwell added a double in the win. Winning pitcher Ryan Miscik pitched six innings in first game, allowing four hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Santino Sloboda pitched a perfect seventh inning for the save. Bud Murphy’s rallied for a 5-3 lead in the second game, but Jarod Early’s single scored Ryan Encapera and Andy Galis tied the game. Brownsville then walked off with the win on Ken Musko’s three-run home run.
2004 — Mill Run’s Jeff Kooser took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, but Carmichaels rallied for a 4-4 tie in Fayette County Baseball League action. Charlie Humes broke up the no-hitter with an RBI single with two outs in the sixth inning. Brad Baker’s single tied the game. Carmichaels’ Justin Schrader went the distance, allowing four runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks.
2004 — A girl teenager and a man who won the first race of his life topped the field in the 13th Uniontown Triathlon. Hannah Vernon, 13, was the fastest female, winning in 1:10:11. Nemacolin’s Kurt Nuckels won the first race of his career with the fastest time of 55:51. Shannon Kovack, Molly Mullaney and Gabby Carbonara won the women’s team title. Dave Ulmer, Bill Ulmer and Mark Detweiler won the men’s relay crown.
2004 — Dale Eutsey tossed a no-hitter to lead Bud Murphy’s to a 3-0 victory over visiting Waynesburg in the opening game of a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader. Dale Basinger and Ryan Miscik combined on a two-hitter in the nightcap, won by Bud Murphy’s, 6-0. Eutsey was two walks away from a perfect game in the opener. Brian Shipley had a two-run home run and single in the second game for Bud Murphy’s.
2003 — Bud Murphy’s pounded out 18 hits for a 13-5 victory over visiting Connellsville in Fayette County Baseball League play. Jason Halfhill and Chris Fisher combined on a four-hitter in the win. Brian Sankovich led the winning offense with a home run, double, two singles and three RBI. Jeff Lander added two doubles and four RBI. Greg Beucher contributed a solo home run and two singles.
2003 — Ryan Shetterly’s squeeze bunt brought home the winning run in the top of the sixth inning and an error on the throw brought in an insurance score to lead Perryopolis to a 6-4 Fayette County Baseball League victory at Carmichaels. Winning pitcher Larry Christinas struck out two and walked one, and finished with a double.
2003 — Ron Dellarose’s RBI single with two outs in the top of the seventh inning brought Jason Greene home with the winning run after Greene singled for the third time as Mario’s defeated Redstone, 3-2, in FCBL action. Jim Cole (3-0) allowed three hits, struck out five and walked four in the complete-game victory. Ken Musko had a two-run double for Redstone. Ryan Encapera drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the win.
2003 — The Carmichaels American Legion baseball team played its seventh and eighth games in four days, but the offense was alive for a doubleheader sweep of visiting Waynesburg, 12-2 and 24-10. Carmichaels rallied in both games, trailing 2-1 in the opener and 10-9 in the nightcap. Carmichaels’ Shayne Busti finished with four doubles and a home run, and scored six runs and drove in three in the second game. Teammate Jono Menhart scored five times in the nightcap. Jared Lapkowicz had a grand slam and eight RBI in the second game. Waynesburg’s Scott Cree had two doubles and a triple in the second game.
2002 — Uniontown defeated visiting Charleroi, 7-3, for a Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory. Santino had a two-run double and Brad Yohman hit a sacrifice fly when Uniontown scored six runs in the fourth inning. Losing pitcher Keith Carson allowed six hits, but was hurt by a couple errors. Brody Nichols finished with a double and three singles for Charleroi.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
