2019 — Tyler Rush had three hits and Kylar Amos pitched a five-hitter to lead Waynesburg to an 11-1 victory over host Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball action. Drew Miller and Ross Jones both had two RBI in the win. Amos struck out eight.
2019 — Winning pitcher Keaton Riley pitched five strong innings and JJ Hartman had two hits and two RBI to help Belle Vernon top host Smithfield-Fairchance, 6-2, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Jake Rathway recorded six strikeouts over the final two innings to earn the save.
2019 — Rachel Rohanna picked right up where she left off last week by posting a 3-under 69 in the opening round of the Prasco Charity Championship.
2018 — Belle Vernon belted out 15 hits for another win on the road, defeating Colonial 3, 8-3, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Trevor Schrock allowed two runs on two hits with seven strikeouts and six walks. JJ Hartman allowed one run on two hits in relief of Schrock. Joe Sabolek led the way for Belle Vernon with a double, two singles and three RBI.
2017 — Joel Spishock came home with the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally Carmichaels past Farmington, 7-6, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Dylan Rush scored the tying run on Reed Long’s sacrifice fly and Spishock came home on Yale Johnston’s single. Farmington regained the lead in the top of the ninth inning. Matthew Barrish picked up the final two outs in the ninth inning for the win, and also went 3-for-4 and his double in the eighth inning tied the game. Spishock led Carmichaels with three doubles and a single. Johnston finished with a double and three singles. Rush had a double and two singles. Losing pitcher Trent Uphold led Farmington with three singles.
2017 — Eleven different players had a hit in Uniontown’s 19-2 road win over Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Derek Gaisbauer led Uniontown with four singles. Winning Matt Santilli started and pitched four innings, allowing both runs on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks. Hunter Robinson hit a solo home run in the bottom the first for Waynesburg.
2017 — Colonial 3 broke open a close game with five runs in the top of the eighth, three scoring on Brandon Bell’s bases-loaded double, for a 14-8 Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory at Jefferson-Morgan. Jefferson-Morgan led 7-6 through six innings, but Colonial 3 took the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh. Colonial 3’s Jordan Eicher just missed the cycle with a two-run home run in the fifth inning, a double and two singles. Gage Clark and Isaac Dean both hit solo home runs, and Hunter Bowen hit a two-run home run for Jefferson-Morgan.
2017 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds scored nine runs in the bottom of the fourth on its way to a 14-8 home victory over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Nate Luketich had two singles in the inning and Josh Brammell had a two-run double. Brian Fisher went the distance for the win, striking out four and walking none. Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ Johnny DeFranco had three singles and three RBI. Adam Jacko and Zach Skatell both had two hits and two RBI.
2017 — Smithfield-Fairchance took advantage of six Belle Vernon errors and benefited from strong pitching for a 12-1 victory in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League home game. Smithfield-Fairchance’s starting pitcher Sam Hlatky and reliever Austin Bergman combined to allow one run on five hits in a seven-inning game that was called due to the 10-run Mercy Rule. Hlatky picked up the win after surrendering one run on three hits in 4.1 innings with six strikeouts and two walks. Bergman went 2.2 innings, allowing no runs on two hits with three strikeouts and five walks.
2016 — Waynesburg Central graduate Robert Rohanna, David Bradshaw and Sean Knapp both shot 66 for the low round of the day in the third round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Invitational. Rohanna was tied for sixth at 207 entering the fourth and final round. Uniontown Country Club pro Aaron Gizzi posted his second straight 79 and was in 37th place.
2016 — Uniontown slugged its way to a 14-0 victory at Farmington in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Ian Edenfield finished with three hits in the win. Hudson Novak had a three-run double. Luke Paull went the distance for the win, scattering six hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna shot 4-over 76 in the final round of the Island Resort Championship to finish tied for 69th place. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a three-round total of 7-over 223 and won $350. She slipped to sixth place on the Symetra Tour money list with earnings of $34,208.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna advanced to the third and final round of the Island Resort Championship after shooting a 4-over 76 in the second round. She was tied for 52nd place with a two-round total of 7-over 151.
2014 — Connellsville erupted for 10 runs in the seventh inning of the first game and kept the offensive momentum alive in the second game to sweep a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader at Belle Vernon, 21-2 and 11-5. Connellsville sent 13 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs in the seventh. Garrett Brooks hit a three-run home run and a triple, walked three times, score six runs and had five RBI. Teammate Corey Fogle finished with a three-run home run, two doubles and a single. He also went the distance for the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Austin Puskar added four singles to the Connellsville attack. Brooks went the distance for the victory in the nightcap, allowing just one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks. Ty Henry had two doubles and three RBI to lead Connellsville in the second game. Brock Bonadio had a double and three singles. J.R. Blocker finished with a double and three RBI, and Jim Malone also drove in three runs.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna had a poor tee shot into No. 17, a 164-yard par-3, that morphed into a triple-bogey 6 to place her on the wrong side of the expected cut line at the U.S. Women’s Open with 42 golfers left to finish the second round that was suspended because of fog. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished with a 5-over 77 for a two-round total of 7-over 151.
2012 — Mike Patricelli’s single in the bottom of the sixth provided the difference, as Uniontown remained one game in the Fayette American Legion Baseball League loss column behind Colonial 3 with a tight 3-2 home victory over Connellsville. Mike Bochnak had a run-scoring double and Jake Riddell tied the game with an infield single. Matt White accounted for Connellsville’s runs with a two-run triple. Winning pitcher Tyler Mayers allowed seven hits in 8.1 innings, striking out five and walking one. Tyler Dubovich earned the save. Connellsville’s Anthony Speeney also went the distance, allowing seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.
2012 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds cruised to a 16-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Dunbar. Blake Henderson led the way for Mitch’s Bail Bonds with a grand slam, three singles and five RBI. Ryan Group was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle with a three-run home run, double and single, finishing with four RBI. Mason Heyne went the distance for his first win of the season, scattering three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
2012 — Belmont Inn scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Mill Run, 7-4, for a Fayette County Baseball League road victory. Nick Erminio and Ben Herrington hit solo home runs in the win. Erminio was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in his four-hit, four-RBI performance. Bob Madison (2-0) went the distance, striking out eight and walking four. Jason Halfhill also went the distance in taking the loss, striking out three and walking three.
2011 — Rachel Rohanna wasn’t able to win a playoff for one of the final two spots in the match play field in the U.S. Women’s Public Links Championship. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot an opening round of 11-over 82, and shot 6-over 77 for a two-round total of 17-over 159. Rohanna was one of nine golfers tied in 63rd place. She was one of three golfers to go out first.
2009 — Richie Means tossed a complete-game as Bud Murphy’s won the opener, 7-3, and Mill Run rallied for a 7-6 win in the nightcap in a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader. Jim Warrick hit a two-run home run for Mill Run in the second game.
2008 — Colonial 3 slugged five home runs during a 13-inning marathon Fayette American Legion Baseball League game against California, but none was more important than Mike Michalsky’s walk-off solo shot to seal the 9-8 victory. Colonial 3’s Eric Landman’s solo home run tied the game at 8-8. Jason Guthrie put on his own personal home run derby as the Colonial 3 slugger hit three home runs, in his first three at-bats, and drove in five runs. Randy Smithburger pitched the final five innings of relief for the win with two strikeouts and three walks. He also had three singles. Smithburger replaced starter Evan Chafin, who worked eight innings.
2008 — Carmichaels won the first game in eight innings, 7-6, and Connellsville avoided the sweep with a 13-2 win in five innings in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader. Aaron Thompson’s two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning forced extra innings and Marcus Robinson drove home the winning run in the eighth with a single in the opener. Zach Durbin hit a solo home run and finished 3-for-4 for Carmichaels. Dave Montibeller was the winning pitcher. Connellsville scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth to win the nightcap. Colton Wilhelm had three singles in the first game and went 3-for-4 in the second for Connellsville. Dustyn Pastors finished with a triple and single in Connellsville’s win.
2008 — Mill Run needed eight innings to win the first game, 4-3, and California salvaged a split with a 4-3 win in the second game in a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader. Mill Run’s Chip Shroyer scored the game-winning run in the first game in the top of the eighth inning on a suicide squeeze by Andrew Spargur. Jason Halfhill went the distance for the win, allowing no earned runs on three hits. California scored all of its runs in the second game in the bottom of the third inning with Jason Dayner’s two-run double the big hit. Matt Stay had a complete-game victory, allowing three runs on nine hits with one strikeout and two walks.
2008 — Jason Bay homered with two outs in the 13th inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.
2007 — Mark Messier, Ron Francis, Al MacInnis and Scott Stevens all were elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility.
2007 — Scott Olsen struck out his first five batters and finished with 10, one shy of his career high, as the Florida Marlins defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates, 9-7, to avoid a three-game sweep.
2007 — The Portland Trail Blazers selected Greg Oden with the No. 1 pick of the NBA draft. The Seattle SuperSonics picked Kevin Durant with the second pick.
2006 — The Pittsburgh Pirates set a team record with their 13th consecutive defeat, blowing a three-run lead in the seventh inning in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox.
2006 — Carmichaels invoked the Mercy Rule with three runs in the eighth inning for a 15-5 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Colonial 3. Brandon Rumbaugh pitched the first five innings for the win, striking out four and walking four. Don Hilenbrant had three RBI for Carmichaels. Rumbaugh added two singles and three RBI. Teammate Aaron Thompson had two RBI and scored two runs. Mike Rhoads belted a two-run home run and added a double for Colonial 3.
2006 — “Miracle on Ice” coach Herb Brooks, Patrick Roy, the NHL’s winningest goaltender, former NHL player Dick Duff and executive Harley Hotchkiss were elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
2006 — The Toronto Raptors selected Andrea Bargnani with the No. 1 pick in an unpredictable NBA draft that saw four of the top seven picks traded by the middle of the first round.
2005 — Ryan Drese pitched eight strong innings, Wil Cordero hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly for his first RBI of the season and the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 2-1.
2005 — Charleroi used the momentum of an umpire’s decision on a play at second base in the second inning to its favor, keeping the offense alive for a 10-2 road victory over Uniontown in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Chris Marchewka belted a two-run home run for Charleroi. Matt Dishong pitched 7.1 innings for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and six walks.
2005 — The Pittsburgh Pirates put pitcher Oliver Perez on the 15-day disabled list, two days after he broke his toe while kicking a laundry cart in the clubhouse in St. Louis.
2005 — Andrew Bogut, a 7-foot center from Australia, was chosen No. 1 in the NBA draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.
2004 — Dom DeCarlo and Buck Erdely led Colonial 3 to a 6-2 win over visiting Point Marion in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game called in the seventh inning because of rain. DeCarlo allowed 10 hits, including a solo home run by Scott Plaski, struck out seven and walked three. Erdely went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI. Josh Brown added a two-run double in the win.
2004 — Jack Wilson turned a base-running mistake rarely seen at a level above Little League into an improbable victory for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the NL’s hottest team. Wilson circled the bases on a bizarre play in the bottom of the ninth inning that began with his apparent double and the Pirates, held hitless into the seventh by Jeff Suppan, rallied to beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 2-1.
2003 — The annual Uniontown Triathlon was transformed into a duathlon (4-mile run, 10.3-mile bike ride, 4-mile run) because of work on the Uniontown High School pool and Derek Clark became the first — and last — champion when he covered the course in 1:18:31. Sandra Fischer, of Allison Park, won the women’s race and was sixth overall in 1:23:12.
2003 — Connellsville won its 14th game in a row with a 1-0 victory in the opener, but the streak came to an end with Masontown-Point Marion’s 9-5 win in the nightcap in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League doubleheader. Chris Marsinko drove in the lone run in the first game with a solo home run. Tom Cesario allowed four hits in the win. Josh Null went the distance in the nightcap, allowing seven hits and fending off a late rally. Connellsville’s Bubba Fox had a double and two singles.
2002 — Chad Rice was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle in Colonial 3’s 12-5 win over visiting Farmington in Fayette American Legion action. Jason Rechichar smacked a two-run home run and added a single for Colonial 3 (12-1). Matt Greene went the distance for the win, striking out five and walking none.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
