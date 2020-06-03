2019 — Jordan Kearns drove in six runs as California opened the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs with a 17-5 win in five innings over Rockwood. Kearns’ key hit was a three-run double in the bottom of the first inning. He also drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk. Nate Zemany drove in three runs, and winning pitcher Jacob Swartz and Payton Conte both had two RBI. The Trojans (19-1) advanced to play West Middlesex (20-1) in the quarterfinals.
2019 — Emi Curcio went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a sacrifice fly, drove in two runs and scored three times as Frazier pounded out 15 hits in a 9-6 victory over Marion Center in a PIAA Class AA first-round softball playoff game at Mount Aloysius College. Rylee Evans also had three hits, including a double, and two RBI. Marion Center scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Logan Hartman got Erika Niel on a high fly out to center fielder Megan Celaschi to end the game and leave the tying run in the on-deck circle. Hartman struck out six and walked none, while giving up six unearned runs to pick up the win against the District 6 champion.
2019 — The Elizabeth Forward softball team opened the PIAA Class AAAA playoffs with an 8-2 over Punxsutawney, the defending state champion. Kailey Larcinese allowed three hits in the win.
2019 — Laurel Highlands’ season came to a close at Northern High School with a 9-2 loss to District 3 champion Cedar Cliff in the first round of the PIAA Class AAAAA baseball playoffs. Andino Vecchiolla allowed nine runs, but only four were earned, on eight hits. He had two strikeouts and two walks in 5.1 innings pitched.
2019 — Mount Pleasant pulled away with four runs in the top of the sixth inning as the Lady Vikings opened the PIAA Class AAAA softball playoffs with a 9-4 victory over Bellefonte at Penn State University’s Beard Field. Mount Pleasant (18-1) advanced to play James Buchanan in the quarterfinals. The Lady Vikings’ Carolyn Alincic allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and three walks. The senior struck out 12. Haylie Brunson was 4-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Mary Smithnosky went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored.
2019 — Connellsville’s rally in the final inning came up short by as the Lady Falcons lost to Donegal, 6-4, in the first round of the PIAA Class AAAAA softball playoffs at Millersville University. The Lady Falcons closed the season with a 16-8 record. Mia Burd gave up nine hits with nine strikeouts and three walks in the loss.
2019 — Connellsville put up 16 runs in the top of the sixth inning to secure a 24-0 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Carmichaels. Austin Petraglia and Brant Bonadio both had four hits in the win. Connellsville’s Cole Shearer belted a three-run home run, added a pair of singles and drove in five runs. Cameron Dodd pitched five innings to earn the win, striking out seven.
2019 — West Greene opened the PIAA Class A softball playoffs with an 8-1 victory over Rockwood. Jade Renner allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks, and went 2-for-4 with an RBI.
2018 — St. Louis right-hander Michael Wacha lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning for the second time in his career, denied when pinch-hitter Colin Moran led off with a single in the Cardinals’ 5-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2016 — Meadow Uncapher and Chloe Poulich blasted home runs, and Uncapher tossed a four-hit shutout as Mount Pleasant won its first WPIAL softball title with a 10-0 victory against West Allegheny in the Class AAA final. Uncapher’s home run was the centerpiece of the Lady Vikings’ seven-run third inning, making a 1-0 game a 4-0 score with one swing. Poulich hit a solo shot.
2015 — Harison Laskey and Kirby Manown III had different routes to the same finish in their West Penn Amateur qualifier with both local golfers finishing at even-par 72 in a three-way tie for fifth place to earn a berth into the championship. Laskey, a 2015 Laurel Highlands graduate, made the turn atop the leaderboard at 2-under 34. After starting with four straight pars, Laskey eagled No. 5, a 520-yard par-5. He then closed the front nine at Lone Pine Country Club with four more pars. Manown, a Belle Vernon graduate who golfs at California (Pa.), opened on the back nine with a 1-under 35 and closed out his round on the front with a 1-over 37. Bob Tajc, of Lemont Furnace, tied for 31st place with a 6-over 78. Chad Pappasergi, of Charleroi and son of California boys basketball coach Bruno Pappasergi, also shot 78.
2015 — Connellsville made the most of nine errors committed by Smithfield-Fairchance, plating eight unearned runs for a 10-2 home victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Corey Fogle pitched eight innings to improve to 2-0. He allowed two unearned runs on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. Ty Henry pitched the ninth inning, allowing no hits with one walk and one strikeout. Connellsville’s Brock Bonadio went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
2015 — Carmichaels scored the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth inning, then added four insurance runs in the final three innings for an 8-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League road victory at Colonial 3. Jacob Kinsell went the distance for the win, striking out 11 and walking six. He allowed four hits.
2015 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds made the most of five hits for a 6-3 Fayette County Baseball League victory over New York Pizza. Tyler Delval went the distance for the win, allowing one earned run on nine hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
2014 — Mike Parlak hit a two-run double and Dakota Williams pitched six strong innings to help lead Connellsville over host Smithfield-Fairchance, 4-1, in a Fayette County American Legion baseball game. McWilliams allowed one run on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts in six innings to earn the win. Luke Kisiel finished up with two scoreless innings to earn the save, surrendering one hit and one walk with three strikeouts. Garrett Brooks doubled and singled for Connellsville. Ryan Stewart had three hits for Smithfield-Fairchance.
2014 — Brian Fisher pitched a complete game and Jason Paris smacked a key three-run triple to help lead Mitch’s Bail Bonds over Company G, 5-2, in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Fisher allowed the one run on five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.
2013 — The Connellsville Legion squad belted out 16 hits, cruising to a 12-4 victory over visiting Uniontown. The offense was spread around with nine Connellsville players having at least one hit. Garrett Brooks led the Connellsville attack with a triple, two singles and three runs scored. Cameron Bernhardt had a pair of doubles and three RBI. Brock Bonadio finished with two hits and three runs scored.
2013 — Brian Fisher was strong on the mound and the Trojans had 15 hits as California opened the PIAA Class A playoffs with an 8-0 victory over Elk County Catholic in Brookville. The win set up a quarterfinal game against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, which defeated the Trojans in the WPIAL semifinals. Josh Luko went 4-for-4 with two RBI. Michael Luketich finished with a pair of triples, including a two-run hit in the fifth that fell in the right-center field gap to stretch the lead to 4-0. He added a second RBI triple in the seventh. Fisher went the distance in the win, allowing six hits with one strikeout and 14 flyball outs.
2012 — Caleigh’s rallied for a 5-2 win in the first game for a doubleheader sweep of Mitch’s Bail Bonds in Fayette County Baseball League action. Scott Van Sickle had a double, two singles and three RBI. Ken Musko led the way for Caleigh’s in the second game with a home run, double and five RBI.
2012 — Nick Erminio drove in five runs to lead Belmont Inn to a 15-3 FCBL victory over Dunbar.
2012 — The Copperheads’ Zach Jeney had 13 strikeouts to lead Elite Oil Services to a 4-0 win over Mill Run in FCBL play.
2011 — Mitch’s Bail Bonds took an early 2-0 lead and never trailed in a 4-2 victory over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Corey Ryan scattered six hits, struck out 10 and walked three in the complete-game victory.
2008 — Ashley Menear’s single plated Noah Pust in the bottom of the third inning, and the pitching duo of David Montibeller and Justin Falcon managed to hold off visiting Colonial 3 to lead Carmichaels to a 3-2 Fayette American Legion Baseball League season-opening victory. Montibeller pitched six innings for the win, striking out five and walking none. Falcon earned the save, and helped the offense with a pair of singles.
2007 — Fourteen of the county’s finest student-athletes were honored at the 14th annual Fayette County Student/Athlete Scholarship Program. The student-athletes honored were: Albert Gallatin: Marquis Demniak, Eugene Franks IV; Brownsville: Lisa Fraley, Patrick Onesko; Connellsville: Mary Beth Giles, Jonathan Luczka; Frazier: Marissa Pasquale, James Traynor; Geibel Catholic: Chelsey Kreinbrook, Robert Orange; Laurel Highlands: Jackie Gaddis, Ryan Thorn; and Uniontown: Devan Grote, William DelSignore III.
2007 — Blaney Farms remained undefeated in early Fayette County Baseball League play with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over Phil’s Tire. Shayne Busti’s three-run home run tied the game for Blaney Farms. Lou Pasquale secured the final four outs to earn the win.
2007 — Bill Bendis struck out 14 and walked just one to lead Mill Run to a 4-2 win over Michael’s in the first game of a FCBL doubleheader. The Millers won the nightcap 2-1. Ryan Firestone’s bases-loaded triple was the key hit in the first game. Tom Cesario scattered five hits and struck out six to win the second game. Jim Warrick also had the key hit in the second game with a two-run single.
2006 — Justin Corso ripped a two-run home run in the second inning as Wana B Heroes breezed to a 12-4 victory over Waynesburg in the second game of a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader. Corso was also the winning pitcher with a strikeout. Waynesburg won the first game, 2-1, on A.J. Curtis’ game-winning single. Rich Stansbury picked up the victory for Waynesburg with five strikeouts, three walks and nine hits.
2006 — California edged Mill Run in the first game, 8-7, and the Millers earned a split by winning the nightcap, 2-0, in a FCBL doubleheader. Matt Morich struck out four and walked one to win the first game. Bill Bendis went the distance to win the second game, scattering seven hits with nine strikeouts.
2005 — Kip Wells threw 7.2 scoreless innings and struck out a season-high seven to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past Atlanta, 3-1.
2004 — Carmichaels, behind Justin Schrader’s dominating performance, defeated Mario’s, 5-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Schrader allowed four hits with nine strikeouts and just one walk.
2004 — Scott Rolen had three hits and two RBI to lead the St. Louis Cardinals past the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-2, for a four-game sweep. The Cardinals improved to 22-6 at PNC Park, more wins than any other team.
2002 — Jared Lapkowicz fired a no-hitter and struck out nine in Carmichaels’ 1-0 victory over Cambridge Springs in the opening round of the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs at Jerry Uht Park in Erie. It was the freshman left-hander’s third no-hitter of the season and he retired the side in order in all but the second inning. Jeff Lapkowicz had the Mikes’ lone hit with a single in the seventh inning. Carmichaels scored in the top of the first inning. Shayne Busti was safe on a two-out error, Jared Lapkowicz worked a full-count walk, Jeff Lapkowicz walked on five pitches, and Bryan Wilson capped the rally with another five-pitch walk.
2002 — Penns Valley rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat Beth-Center, 5-4, at Hess Field in the first round of the PIAA Class A softball playoffs.
2002 — Uniontown cruised to a 15-2 victory over visiting Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Brennan Dayton led the attack with a double, two singles and four RBI. Dave Landman and Josh Guittap both drove in a pair of runs.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.