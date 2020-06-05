2019 — Austin Petraglia scattered four hits to lead Connellsville to a 7-1 victory over visiting Colonial 3 in Fayette County American Baseball League action. Petraglia struck out 10 and allowed the lone run in the top of the sixth inning. He also had a double in the win. Tanner Orndorff led the Connellsville offense with three singles. Brant Bonadio and Caleb Dillon both singled twice and drove in a run. Cole Shearer tripled and drove in a pair of runs in the win.
2019 — Nate Bricker and Josh Szerensci combined on a four-hitter as Smithfield-Fairchance eked out a 3-0 win over visiting Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion play. Bricker started and lasted six innings, striking out six. Szerensci pitched the final inning with one strikeout to earn the save. Carmichaels’ Logan Mayle went the distance, allowing four hits with six strikeouts in the loss.
2018 — Austin Clark and Cullen Hoone combined to keep the Carmichaels offense at bay, as the duo pitched Bill’s Bit Service to a 2-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory on the road. Clark allowed one run on four hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Hoone pitched the final two innings for the save. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out two. Wyatt Rishel’s ground out brought Robbie Shea home in the top of the fourth inning for what became the winning run.
2017 — Meadow Uncapher scattered four hits and Mount Pleasant added a couple insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning as the Lady Vikings survived a trip to Erie for a 3-0 victory over Harbor Creek in the opening game of the PIAA Class AAAA softball playoffs. Christiana Czegan opened the fifth inning with a single and moved to second on Nikki Klejka’s sacrifice bunt. Czegan then sprinted home on a ground out to second base for the first run of the game. Autumn Shogun led off the seventh inning with a triple and Czegan walked. Czegan stole second base and both came home on Klejka’s single. Uncapher struck out five and walked one, and only allowed a couple runners to move into scoring position.
2017 — Albert Gallatin softball’s magical season came to an end to District 6 champion Central Mountain, 11-1, at Penn State University, in the first round of the PIAA Class AAAAA playoffs.
2017 — Yough defeated Bellefonte, 2-0, in the opening round of the PIAA Class AAAA softball playoffs. Winning pitcher Kierra Waywood struck out five and allowed five hits.
2015 — Smithfield-Fairchance rallied from a 2-1 deficit with four runs in the middle innings on its way to an 8-4 victory against visiting Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. The game was called after eight innings because of darkness. Nate Torbich started and pitched seven innings to earn the win. He struck out seven and walked five. Ryan Stewart was 3-for-3, including a double and two singles, for Smithfield-Fairchance.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna stood at 3-over through five holes, but the Waynesburg Central graduate played the final 13 holes in 3-under to finish the opening round of the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship in even-par 72.
2014 — The Steelers signed first-round draft pick, linebacker Ryan Shazier, to a four-year contract worth $9.5 million. Shazier received a $5.23 million signing bonus and is guaranteed to receive $9 million.
2014 — Ed Dutkevich homered and singled, and Nick Erminio doubled to lead New York Pizza to a 5-4 win over Mill Run in a Fayette County Baseball League game. Elmer Engle struck out seven in the win.
2013 — Connellsville pounded out 15 hits in only five innings to cruise past Colonial 3, 18-1, in Fayette County American Legion action. Garrett Brooks led the way with four hits, three RBI and three runs scored. Teammate Grant Wortman was 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBI. Brock Bonadio went 3-for-3. Connellsville’s Lucas Gida pitched all five innings, striking out five batters and only walking one to earn the victory.
2013 — Colt Lippencott struck out seven and walked just one batter in Waynesburg’s 8-2 win over Farmington in Fayette American Legion play. Lippencott and Jon Coss both went 2-for-4.
2013 — Gene Franks and Ron Nopwasky hit home runs in Carmichaels’ 9-4 FCBL win over Mill Run. Franks and Nopwasky combined for eight RBI. JayJay Paskart struck out seven batters in the win.
2012 — Andy Galis struck out six and allowed one hit in Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ 13-0 win against visiting Dunbar in Fayette County Baseball League action. Tyler Domer had the only hit for Dunbar. Ryan Encapera went 3-for-3, drove in two runs and scored three in the victory. Teammate Tommy Sparrow had three RBI.
2012 — Belmont Inn’s Mike Pegg had a double, home run and five RBI in a 12-6 FCBL win at Mill Run.
2011 — Belmont Inn scored three runs in the seventh inning to secure an 8-7 walk-off win over Bud Murphy’s in Fayette County Baseball League play. Jeremy Molinaro scored three runs and had three strikeouts to earn the win. Mike Pegg powered Belmont Inn’s offense with four hits, including a double, and four RBI.
2011 — Blue Mountain cruised to an 11-3 FCBL win over Dunbar. Blue Mountain’s Eric Holt was 3-for-3 with a single, triple, two-run home run and five RBI. Teammate Jeff Thompson had a double, single and three RBI.
2009 — Ethan Mildren pitched the final 3.1 innings with seven strikeouts to earn the win in Uniontown’s 10-4 victory over Waynesburg in Fayette American Legion play. John Boskovich went 4-for-5 in the win.
2008 — Ashley Nichols pitched her second consecutive one-hitter to lead Belle Vernon to a 1-0 victory over Montour in a PIAA Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game at Fairhaven Park’s Lind Field. The junior went the distance with seven strikeouts and two walks in the shutout. Ashley Dawson drove in the game’s only run.
2008 — Paul Maholm overcame a rough start to pitch eight strong innings and Jason Michaels hit a three-run homer as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Houston Astros, 4-3.
2008 — For years now, the Pittsburgh Pirates haven’t gotten the baseball draft right. They’re convinced that drafting Vanderbilt third baseman Pedro Alvarez will be the first step to changing that. Alvarez, one of college baseball’s top power hitters, was chosen No. 2 overall by the Pirates despite concerns about a hand injury and their ability to sign him.
2008 — Zack Dascenzo had two triples, as Uniontown downed Charleroi, 10-4, in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Teammate Geo Schiano went 3-for-5 with a double, while Kevin Gmiter and Nick Erminio each doubled. Gmiter picked up his second win in relief of starter Mike Newhouse, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Newhouse gave up three runs and a walk. Adam Nadar started the game for Charleroi and hurled a no-hitter through five innings with five strikeouts and five walks. Adam Sampson came on in the top of the sixth with the score tied at 4-4 and allowed three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and no walks in the losing effort.
2007 — Carmichaels’ Justin Schrader tossed five scoreless innings, and Chris Buncic reached base four times as Carmichaels held off Potter’s Clubhouse, 9-5, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Schrader (2-1) allowed just four hits and struck out six before being relieved by Zach Solly to start the sixth inning. He sent down Potter’s Clubhouse in order twice, and retired eight of the final nine hitters he faced.
2007 — Jimmy Blosser, Nick Erminio and Carmen Congelio all had RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Uniontown a 6-2 lead, and Congelio made the advantage stand in a 7-4 victory over Belle Vernon in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Josh Myers blasted a two-run home run in the third to give Congelio a lead he wouldn’t relinquish. Congelio went the distance for the win, striking out nine and walking none while allowing 11 hits.
2007 — In a game that included 13 runs, 21 hits and 12 pitchers, the Pittsburgh Pirates eked out a 7-6 victory over the Washington Nationals.
2006 — Villa Maria Academy fended off Geibel Catholic, 9-8, in the first round of the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs at Jerry Uht Park in Erie. Geibel scored twice in the top of the seveth for an 8-7 lead, but Villa Maria responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
2006 — Corry defeated Belle Vernon, 6-0, in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA softball playoffs.
2006 — Philipsburg-Osceola beat Waynesburg Central, 8-4, in the opening round of the PIAA Class AA softball playoffs.
2006 — Joe Hoover nearly hit for the cycle with a home run, triple and double, and drove in six runs as Uniontown beat Belle Vernon, 12-5, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Hoover was the winning pitcher, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
2006 — Mitchell Monas ripped a solo home run to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh inning and Carmichaels picked up two more in the eighth as it downed visiting Connellsville, 4-2, in a Fayette American Legion contest. Winning pitcher Joby Lapkowicz worked the last five innings, struck out six, walked one and allowed one earned run. Connellsville’s Ben Harrington had the lone extra base hit for Connellsville with a solo shot in the seventh inning.
2006 — Brad Baker tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, while teammate Charlie Humes doubled, singled and drove in two runs as Carmichaels handed Mario’s a 6-2 loss in FCBL play.
2005 — Rob Mackowiak hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Matt Lawton added a solo shot and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the skidding Atlanta Braves, 5-2, behind seven strong innings by Oliver Perez.
2004 — Chicago’s Carlos Zambrano pitched eight solid innings and Rey Ordonez hit a two-run single in the seventh to lead the Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates, 6-1. Derrek Lee added a two-run homer in the eighth inning for Chicago, which snapped a three-game losing streak.
2004 — Mill run scored four runs in its last at-bat to rally for a 6-5 win over visiting Carmichaels in FCBL play. Dan Grathic plated two runs with a double, Ray Orndorff drove in Gratchic to tie the game, and Mike Doppelheuer drove in the game-winning run. Mill Run’s Jeremy Miller hit a two-run home run in the first inning.
2003 — Brian Shipley hit a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to clinch a 4-2 win for Bud Murphy’s over Perryopolis in Fayette County Baseball League play. Bud Murphy’s tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Matt Chalfant and Mike Doppelheuer had two hits each for Perryopolis.
2002 — Connellsville scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and rolled to an 18-3 victory in seven innings over visiting Farmington in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Phil Gratchic blasted a grand slam and struck out five. Bubba Fox had three hits and three RBI and Tony Marciante hit a home run with three RBI in the win.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.