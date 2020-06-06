2019 — West Middlesex scored early to defeat California, 9-3, in the PIAA Class A baseball quarterfinals at Pullman Park.
2019 — The Frazier softball team advanced to its first state semifinal with a 4-3 win over Chartiers-Houston in the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals at Peterswood Park. Winning pitcher Logan Hartman allowed three runs on five hits over seven innings, walking five and striking out three.
2019 — Connellsville scored five runs in the fourth inning to rally past Belle Vernon, 6-4, in Fayette American Legion Baseball play at John DiVirgilio Sports Complex. Connellsville’s Tanner Orndorff had a bases-loaded triple. Winning pitcher Elijah Small allowed four runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.
2019 — Carmichaels hit three home runs in an eight-run first inning, and that was more than enough offense for Tyler Delval in the Copperheads’ 10-0 victory over AMD Industries in five innings in Fayette County Baseball League play at Carmichaels High School. Delval allowed three hits, all singles, in five innings and helped his own cause with a three-run homer in the first. Teammate Brody Bonadio had a two-run blast and Chuck Gasti hit a solo shot.
2018 — Colonial 3 scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning on its way to a 15-2 victory in five innings against visiting Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Nik Gibson’s three-run home run sparked a five-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning for Colonial 3. Gibson just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, double and home run, and he drove in four runs. Gibson was also the winning pitcher, allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk in four innings.
2017 — Defensive errors and mistakes on the base paths proved costly to California baseball in the Trojans’ 7-3 loss to Saegertown in the first round of the PIAA Class AA playoffs at Neshannock High School. The WPIAL champion Trojans (20-3) committed three uncharacteristic fielding errors and were out on the bases three times in the loss to the District 10 runner-up Panthers (16-7).
2017 — DuBois Central Catholic cruised to an 18-3 victory over Carmichaels in the opening round of the PIAA Class A softball playoffs at Clarion-Limestone High School. The Lady Mikes committed nine errors.
2017 — Hannah Legazza’s single brought pinch-runner Natalie French home with the only run of the game as Belle Vernon advanced to the PIAA Class AAAA softball semifinals with a 1-0 win over Punxsutawney. Winning pitcher Bailey Parshall scattered two hits, struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
2017 — Commodore Perry’s Brooke Shrock beat out a two-out RBI infield hit on a close play at first base to break a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning and Brittany Shrock blasted a grand slam shortly after to propel the Lady Panthers to a 7-2 victory over Monessen in the first round of the PIAA Class A softball playoffs at Penn State Behrend. The game had a rain delay of one hour and five minutes. Brittany Shrock drove in five runs with three hits and threw a two-hitter in the win. Mon
2017 — The Frazier softball team rallied from a 3-0 deficit for a 13-3 win in six innings over Lakeview in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs at North Allegheny High School.
2017 — West Greene turned a triple play and blasted back-to-back home runs to invoke the mercy rule to open the PIAA Class A softball playoffs with a 10-0 win over Shanksville-Stonycreek. West Greene (23-1) was leading 7-0 after four innings, but Shanksville-Stonycreek threatened in the top of the fifth. Alyssa Platt singled to open the inning and Alyssa Custer walked on four pitches. Lynn Brewer entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Harleigh Hanes. Brewer lined to second pitch to West Greene first baseman Lexie Mooney. Mooney stepped on first to get Custer for the second out and threw to shortstop Madison Renner to complete the triple play.
2016 — Yough hammered out 17 hits in an impressive 11-1 victory over General McLane in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA softball playoffs. Kierra Waywood tripled, doubled and singled twice in driving in three runs and scoring three, and Olivia Miller also had four hits for Yough. The bottom four batters in the Lady Cougars’ lineup combined for nine hits, seven runs and five RBI. Winning pitcher Macy Mularski allowed one unearned run on five hits with one walk and nine strikeouts.
2016 — John Przybylinski and Brody Bonadio each drove in two runs to lead Connellsville to a 5-0 win over Colonial 3 in a Fayette American Legion baseball game called due to rain in the middle of the fifth inning. Colby Shipley pitched a five-inning shutout. He allowed three hits, struck out seven and walked two.
2015 — Rachel Rohanna had a rocky start in the second round, as she had in the first, but recovered on her back nine, as she did in the first round, to finish at 1-under and make the cut at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship.
2014 — Jawaan Alston and the Sideline Cancer charity basketball squad opened The Basketball Tournament with a 106-99 victory against Team FOE at Philadelphia University. Alston, an Albert Gallatin and University of Buffalo graduate, and his teammates are playing for the non-profit Griffith Family Foundation out of Hollidaysburg and will donate any winnings to the foundation should they win a share of the $500,000 awarded to the champion.
2012 — Joe Pacconi had two RBI, including a solo home run, to lead Elite Oil Field Services to a 6-1 Fayette County Baseball League victory against visiting Dunbar. Pacconi smacked his solo home run in the four-run second inning, which also included Chuck Gasti’s two-run double. Justin Schrader won his first game of the season, pitching 5.2 innings with six strikeouts, two walks, three hits and one earned run allowed. George Taylor picked up the final four outs, striking out two and walking none.
2012 — Tyler Dillinger’s RBI-single in the bottom of the fourth inning broke a 2-2 tie as Belmont Inn remained undefeated in Fayette County Baseball League action with a 4-2 win over Mitch’s Bail Bonds. Greg Divaul went the distance in the win, allowing four hits while striking out 10 and walking two.
2011 — There will be critics of the Pittsburgh Pirates for selecting Gerrit Cole, a pitcher with a sub-.500 record, with the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
2011 — Bedford scored three runs in the fifth inning to edge Waynesburg Central, 3-2, in the first round of the PIAA Class AA baseball playoffs at Shanksville-Stonycreek High School.
2011 — Ben Harrington hit a pair of doubles and drove in five runs as Bud Murphy’s downed Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 10-0, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Marty Fagler earned the win, striking out four and walking one.
2009 — Point Marion defeated California, 10-6, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. California’s Jeff Tarley hit a two-run home run. Eric Palmer went the distance for the win, allowing eight hits with nine strikeout and three walks.
2008 — Dwight White, the Steel Curtain defensive end known as “Mad Dog” who helped lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to four Super Bowl titles in the 1970s, died at the age of 58.
2008 — Brandon Webb became the majors’ first 11-game winner with his second successive effective start, holding Pittsburgh to one run and three hits over seven innings and driving in a run during the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 3-1 victory over the Pirates.
2007 — Connellsville scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for a 12-2 victory over visiting Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Ben Herrington had a double and single with four RBIs in the win. Bill Dye improved to 2-0, striking out six and walking two.
2007 — Jayson Dayner’s two-out single brought Garrett Balas home with the winning run, capping a rally from a 6-0 deficit to give California a 7-6 come-from-behind Fayette County Baseball League victory over visiting Blaney Farms.
2007 — Uniontown exploded for 10 runs in the fourth inning on its way to a 12-0 victory over Charleroi at Hutchinson Field in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Nathan Fike tossed a three-hitter with nine strikeouts. Jim Blosser and Eric Fudala drove in two runs.
2006 — Zach Jeney confounded Ridgway with his offspeed pitches while driving in the winning run on a suicide squeeze to lead California to a 3-1 victory in the first round of the PIAA Class A baseball playoffs. Jeney pitched out of a bases-loaded situation in the third inning. Jason Britton started the game-winning rally with an infield single and Matt Hartman followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Jeney then laid down a perfect suicide squeeze.
2006 — The Pittsburgh Pirates took the 21-year-old right-handed pitcher/first baseman Brad Lincoln with their first-round pick, fourth overall, in the Major League Baseball draft.
2006 — Elk County Catholic defeated Beth-Center, 6-2, in the first round of the PIAA Class A softball playoffs.
2005 — The Waynesburg Central softball team rallied for a 3-2 win over Brookville in 13 innings in the first round of the PIAA Class AA playoffs. Winning pitcher Autumn Minor pitched all 13 innings with 12 strikeouts. Minor also drove in Alyson Johnson with the winning run. Brookville pitcher Jenny Shaffer struck out 20.
2005 — The Uniontown American Legion team belted four home runs, including two by winning pitcher Bob Madison, on its way to a 12-4 home victory against visiting Belle Vernon. Josh Guittap hit a solo home run in the win.
2005 — Rafael Palmeiro’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning helped the Baltimore Orioles come back after they wasted a three-run lead, and Miguel Tejada and B.J. Surhoff homered in a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates are now 10-27 in interleague play since 2002 and 2-11 the last two seasons.
2004 — Greg Maddux gave the Chicago Cubs their third straight strong start, allowing four hits over seven innings in a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
2003 — P.J. Yonish walked with the bases loaded to cap a two-run rally in the bottom of the 10th inning as Farmington pulled out a 6-5 victory over visiting Colonial 3 in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Colonial 3 regained the lead in the top of the ninth inning, 4-3, but Farmington tied the score in the bottom of the inning. Colonial 3 took a 5-4 lead in the top of the 10th, but Farmington walked off with the win.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
