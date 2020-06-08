2018 — Luke Robinson and Tyler Rush combined for 17 strikeouts and allowed just two hits to lead Waynesburg Legion to a 5-0 victory over Carmichaels at Wana B Park. Robinson had 12 strikeouts over four innings for the win and Rush added five over three to pick up the save. Robinson had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Teammate Drew Miller had two RBI and Trevor Stephenson added two hits.
2017 — Defending state champion Yough ran its PIAA winning streak to six games with a resounding 11-0 PIAA Class AAAA quarterfinal victory in six innings over Kennard-Dale at Shippensburg University’s Robb Sports Complex. The win lifts Yough (19-3) into the state final four for the second consecutive year. The Lady Cougars’ Aubrie Mance, Hannah Bach and Alona Sleith all had three hits, while Kierra Waywood drove in five runs and Olivia Miller put an exclamation point on the game with a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth that invoked the 10-run mercy rule. Waywood scattered five hits in tossing the shutout with no walks and a pair of strikeouts.
2017 — Little Joeys Pizza sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning and plated nine runs on its way to a 12-9 home victory over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League action. Frank Rasitz had a two-run double and winning pitcher Willie Palmer added a two-run single in the inning.
2016 — Belle Vernon scored all the runs it needed in the top of the second inning, returning home with a 7-1 victory against Jeff-Morgan in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Jesse Hartman led the way in the victory with two doubles, a triple and four RBI. Matt Benicky struck out six for the win.
2016 — Farmington didn’t put the game away until the eighth inning for a 12-8 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over Colonial 3. Tyler Frazee had a double and two singles and scored three runs for Farmington. Mark Fike drove in three runs, while Connor DeMoss and Colby Simmons both had two RBI in the win. Travis Bevard had two doubles, two singles and four RBI for Colonial.
2016 — Smithfield-Fairchance scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second, and the pitching combo of Nate Bricker and Nate Torbich made the lead stand for a 7-3 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Connellsville. The game was called in the bottom of the seventh inning due to darkness. Bricker went five innings for the win, allowing two earned runs with six strikeouts and four walks. Torbich pitched the last two innings, allowing two hits, and had three singles. Derek Orndorff had a solo home run and double for Connellsville.
2015 — Belle Vernon graduate Kirby Manown had the best round of the day in the afternoon, and Harison Laskey wasn’t far behind as both golfers entered the final round of the West Penn Amateur in the top 10. Manown was tied for third with a two-round total of 1-over 145 after shooting a 4-under 68 in the afternoon round, while Laskey moved into a tie for seventh at 3-over 147 after carding a 2-under 70 in the afternoon.
2013 — Southern Huntingdon scored six runs over the final three innings to rally for a 6-2 victory over Carmichaels in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals at Everett High School. The Lady Mikes closed with a 22-4 record. Regina Menhart had an RBI single for Carmichaels.
2013 — Laurel Highlands graduate and University of Pittsburgh junior right-handed pitcher Ethan Mildren was the 350th overall pick in the 12th round by the Minnesota Twin in the 2013 MLB Draft.
2012 — Connellsville received six walks in the bottom of the eighth inning, and all six scored in a seven-run outburst to lift the home team to a 12-4 win over Masontown in Fayette American Legion League action. Lucas Gida won his first game of the season, going eight innings with nine strikeouts and just one walk. Cameron Bernhardt drove in three runs, and Garrett Brooks and Kolin May both had two RBI in the win.
2012 — Uniontown scored the winning run with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, rallying past visiting Colonial 3, 7-3, for a Fayette American Legion victory.
2011 — Virginia Tech’s Jared Jodon finished 18th in the men’s pole vault at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track & Field Championships hosted by Drake University. The Laurel Highlands graduate cleared the opening height at 5.0 meters (16-4¾) on his first attempt, but needed all three tries to get over 5.15 meters (16-10¾). Jodon went out when he was unable to clear 5.25 meters (17-2¾).
2011 — California pounded out 17 hits in an 11-1 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory over visiting Connellsville in a game called after eight innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. Winning pitcher Matt Sabatini allowed just one run over six innings, with six strikeouts and one walk. Anthony Speeney took the loss.
2009 — Andy Schleihauf’s three-run homer in the bottom of the third inning spotted Bud Murphy’s to a 4-0 lead, and Ben Herrington held Hopwood scoreless through six innings to give Bud’s a 6-2 victory in Fayette County Baseball League action. Herrington went the distance for his first win of the season, allowing four hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
2008 — Mill Run and High Strung Racing split a Fayette County Baseball League doubleheader at Mill Run. The Millers took the first game, 4-0, and HSR bounced back with an 11-8 victory in the nightcap. Bill Bendis threw a complete game in the opener, scattering three hits with three walks and five strikeouts. High Strung Racing scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning in the nightcap and Mill Run came back with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Brian Sankovich went 7-for-7 with two home runs and eight RBI in the twinbill. Dave Ganos drove in four runs in the second game. Jared Early hit a home run, Shane Tonkavitch had a triple, single and five RBI in the second game.
2008 — There were plenty of offensive fireworks as Bud Murphy’s steamrolled Potter’s Clubhouse, 8-0 and 32-0 for a pair of Fayette County Baseball League wins.
2008 — Jason Bay’s two-run double finished off Pittsburgh’s five-run fourth inning and the Pirates shook off Mark Reynolds’ two home runs to beat the Diamondbacks for the first time in their weekend series, 6-4.
2007 — Derek Jeter hit a game-winning infield single in the 10th inning as the New York Yankees overcame a defensive blunder to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-4, and extend a winning streak to four for the first time this season.
2006 — California had some trouble finding Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium, but the Trojans had no problems finding their way home with 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning for a wild 16-9 victory over Coudersport. California (19-6) advanced to the PIAA Class A semifinals for the first time since 1984 against Villa Maria Academy. The Trojans were trailing 7-6 and down to their last two outs when nine consecutive California batters reached base before John Hau recorded the second out and all nine scored before the inning was completed. Jason Britton went 3-for-4 with three runs and two RBI. Winning pitcher Matt Hartman had two doubles and a single with three RBI. Mike Galis went 2-for-3 with three runs and three RBI.
2006 — Alex Lefcakis hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning and a solo shot in the second as Bud Murphy’s downed Mill Run, 7-3, in Fayette County Baseball League action.
2005 — A trio of Point Marion home runs fueled an easy 13-6 win over California in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Ryan Caringola led off the fifth with a solo shot, followed by Scott Plaski’s two-run homer later in the inning. Craig Hriblan accounted for Point Marion’s two runs in the ninth with his home run. Plaski worked the final six innings, allowing no walks, no strikeouts and one hit batsman for the win.
2005 — Rob Mackowiak drove in four runs to support Kip Wells’ latest strong start and the Pittsburgh Pirates dealt the Baltimore Orioles their first road series loss since last August, winning 6-1.
2004 — Carmichaels bounced back with a vengeance after falling into an early hole to defeat visiting New Salem Art, 13-5, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Matt Rechichar’s two-run double highlighted a three-run first for New Salem, but the Copperheads quickly responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning. Charlie Humes blasted a two-run triple near the 425-foot sign in left-center field to ignite the outburst. Winning pitcher Brian Hilbert allowed five runs on eight hits with three walks and six strikeouts in five innings.
2004 — Jim Warrick homered and Dave Landman drove in three runs as Mill Run defeated host Mario’s, 8-2, in a FCBL game. Steve O’Donnell struck out four, walked two and allowed seven hits in the complete-game victory.
2004 — Bud Murphy’s snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over visiting Rostraver in FCBL play. Brent Wilson went the distance for Bud’s, allowing four singles, walking just one, striking out four and not allowing a runner past second.
2003 — Bill Rouse belted a game-winning grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning as Mario’s defeated Connellsville, 7-5, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Teammate Scott VanSickle and Connellsville’s Anthony Griffin hit solo home runs. Winning pitcher Brent Baker went the distance with three strikeouts and three walks.
2003 — Dennis Show hit a three-run home run in the third inning and drove in five runs as Perryopolis downed Locker Room, 16-2, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Chris McManus went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double, Dustin Schwab went 2-for-3 with a double, Craig Kordich added three singles and Jeff Jellick drove in three runs in the win.
2003 — Bob Sadler struck out nine and scattered five hits as Bud Murphy’s defeated Carmichaels, 5-1, in FCBL play. Joe Bonadio finished with two singles and an RBI for Bud Murphy’s.
2003 — Shayne Busti and Jeff Lapkowicz combined for nine runs batted in as Carmichaels blanked Waynesburg, 15-0, in Fayette American Legion play.
2003 — Andy Beucher and Brandon Bryner hit home runs for Connellsville in a 12-2 win over California. Winning pitcher Phillip Gratchic struck out six, walked two and allowed eight hits.
2002 — Connellsville rolled to a 10-7 victory over visiting Brownsville in Fayette County Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Kevin McIntosh allowed seven hits. Dane Durinzi hit a two-run home run for Brownsville.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
