2017 — The Uniontown Legion baseball team took a break from league play and made the trip worth the effort for a doubleheader sweep in the WAJR Wood Bat Classic in Monongalia Ball Park. Uniontown defeated Morgantown Post No. 2 in the first game, 5-2, and Steubenville (Ohio) Post No. 33, 15-3, in five innings. Luke Paull went the distance for the win in the opening game, allowing one earned run on five hits with six strikeouts and no walks. Zach Uhazie went 3-for-4 with a run and RBI. Uniontown sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning against Steubenville to score nine runs. Travis Sankovich had a triple and single in the inning, and Uhazie had a double and single. Uhazie pitched the first four innings for the win, allowing no runs on one hit with five strikeouts and two walks. Uhazie had a double, single, drove in four runs and scored one.
2017 — Gage Clark pitched eight strong innings for Jeff-Morgan, but Belle Vernon scored six in the top of the ninth inning for a 7-0 victory in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action.
2017 — Connellsville scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning after giving up the lead twice for an 11-8 victory over Smithfield-Fairchance in Fayette American Legion Baseball League play. Elijah Small pitched four innings to pick up the win with three strikeouts and no walks. Smithfield-Fairchance’s Adam Simon had three hits, including a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
2016 — The West Greene softball team advanced to the PIAA Class A semifinals for the first time in program history with a 4-1 victory over Saegertown at Slippery Rock University. The win was the Lady Pioneers’ 22nd in a row to improve to 25-1 overall. West Greene advanced to play DuBois Central Catholic. Madison Renner (18-1) allowed one unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk. McKenna Lampe finished with three hits.
2016 — Champion’s Andrew Cramer was the fastest runner in the 30th and final Highlands Hospital Bud Murphy 5K Race/Walk for Autism with a winning time of 18:02. Heather Parks of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., was the first female runner in 20:16. The duo of Carl Kondarch and Sarah Donley, from Barnesville, Ohio, were the top male/female finishers in the 5K walk, finishing in 29:18 and 35:26, respectively.
2016 — Mill Run scored eight runs in the first three innings for a 10-5 victory over Economy Electric in Fayette County Baseball League play. Seth Bruner earned the win, allowing three earned runs on eight hits in five innings with one strikeout and two walks. Corey Fogle was 2-for-4 with two singles and two RBI for Mill Run, and teammate Grant Witt was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
2015 — Brian Sankovich drove in three runs to help lift New York Pizza over visiting Dunbar, 5-3, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Zack Bowman pitched a three-hitter with one walk and five strikeouts in the win.
2015 — Jeremy Molinaro pitched a four-hitter and started a key rally as Economy Electric defeated host Mitch’s Bail Bonds, 3-1, in FCBL play.
2015 — Youngstown State’s Emily Rohanna, a Waynesburg Central graduate, finished fifth with a two-round total of 16-over 160 in a college tournament played at the Island Hills Golf Club in Centreville, Mich.
2014 — Connellsville rode the 19-strikeout pitching of Ty Henry to an 8-1 win over Carmichaels in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Henry was dominant on the mound, allowing only five hits and two walks in a complete-game win. Mike Parlak paced the 12-hit Connellsville attack with three singles, while Garrett Brooks doubled and tripled. Corey Fogle and Dakota McWilliams also tripled and Brock Bonedio doubled.
2014 — Nate Torbich gave up only three hits to lead Smithfield-Fairchance to a 7-2 win over Waynesburg in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game called after seven innings due to darkness.
2014 — Carmichaels remained undefeated with a 9-0 win at Mill Run in a Fayette County Baseball League game. The Copperheads improved to 3-0 and haven’t lost since the 2012 season. Winning pitcher Justin Schrader struck out six with no walks in five innings.
2013 — Three Carmichaels pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout to defeat Belmont Inn, 5-0, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Justin Schrader (1-0) tossed five scoreless innings, with the one hit being an infield single in the fourth. He had seven strikeouts and no walks. Teammate Tyler Delval pitched one inning and struck out two without allowing a walk. Joby Lapkowicz struck out the side for a perfect seventh.
2013 — Simeon Bell’s two-run triple in the fifth inning opened up the scoring as Mitch’s Bail Bonds topped Company G, 8-1, in FCBL action. Andy Schliehauf added a two-run homer in the win. Isaiah Belle went the distance in the win, striking out nine and walking two.
2009 — Rick Smykla’s run-scoring double and J.W. Kayla’s RBI single capped a three-run fifth inning, giving Blue Mountain’s Kevin Holdsworth all the offense he need for a 6-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory against visiting Bud Murphy’s. Holdsworth went the distance, striking out six and walking one. Dan Novak belted a solo home run in the second, and nearly hit for the cycle with a double and single. Kayla and Chris Buncic both added two singles to the Blue Mountain attack.
2009 — Ryan Encapera had a bases-loaded single and Ryan Kabana added a sacrifice fly in the Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ four-run third inning and Matt Dishong scattered four hits for a 9-0 Fayette County Baseball League victory over Watson & Sons. Dishong went the distance with seven strikeouts and three walks. MBB’s Troy Speicher had a double, single and three RBI. Brian Harewicz added a double.
2008 — Defending state champion Susquehannock edged Belle Vernon, 2-0, in the PIAA Class AAA softball semifinals.
2008 — Cody Ward went 4-for-4, including a double, four runs scored and two RBI, as Connellsville cruised to a 10-4 Fayette American Legion win over Uniontown. Teammate Colton Wilhelm doubled and drove in four runs, while Ryan Craft went 3-for-5. Jeremy Molinaro struck out six and walked two in the complete-game victory. Uniontown’s Evan Arison finished with a solo home run, triple and double.
2008 — Mitch Monas belted a home run in the bottom of the fifth inning in Blue Mountain’s 3-0 win over Mill Run in Fayette County Baseball League play. Winning pitcher Zach Jeney (3-0) scattered two hits and struck out nine.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks and Randy Johnson, 5-3, at PNC Park.
2008 — Michael Strahan informed New York Giants co-owner John Mara he was retiring.
2008 — Dominik Hasek, the goaltender known as the Dominator, retired because he said he lacked the motivation for a 17th season.
2007 — Rags to Riches outdueled Curlin in a breathtaking stretch run and won the Belmont Stakes, becoming the first filly in more than a century to take the final leg of the Triple Crown.
2006 — Connellsville defeated Point Marion, 11-1, over Point Marion in seven innings in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Josh Coffman and Tyler Onusko both had two-run singles. Bobby Fulton went the distance for Connellsville, striking out three and walking two for his first win of the season. Coffman went 3-for-4, including two doubles, and drove in three runs. Onusko was 3-for-3 with three RBI.
2006 — Run-scoring singles with two outs by Joe Leonard, Zach Solly and Ron Nopwasky in the bottom of the fifth inning rallied the Copperheads from a 2-1 deficit to a 4-2 Fayette County Baseball League over visiting Mill Run.
2006 — Sean Casey had four hits for the second straight game, Victor Santos allowed four hits over seven innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates ended a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.
2005 — The Beth-Center softball team rallied from a 1-0 deficit with four runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 4-1 win over Leechburg in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals. A bases-loaded walk to winning pitcher Chelsea Stotka tied the game. Lauren Kuntz’s single gave Beth-Center a 2-1 lead and the final two runs scored on an infield error. Stotka allowed five hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Beth-Center advanced to play Chartiers-Houston in the PIAA semifinals.
2005 — South Park made the most of two Waynesburg Central errors for a 3-0 victory in the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals. The Lady Raider offense left 10 runners on base. Losing pitcher Autumn Minor allowed just three runners in the first seven innings.
2005 — Waynesburg scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning and held off Wana B Heroes for a 7-5 win in Fayette County Baseball League action. Brian Johnson was the winning pitcher after giving up one hit and no runs, with a strikeout and no walks, in the last three innings.
2005 — Charlie Humes hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning, and Ron Nopwasky and Brent Baker each doubled twice as Carmichaels stayed perfect in Fayette County Baseball League action with a 16-2 win over Brownsville. Baker finished with four hits and Nopwasky had three. Justin Schrader struck out eight and gave up only one run on one hit in five innings for the win, while Ryan Encapera suffered the loss for Brownsville.
2005 — Five players had at least two hits each for Bud Murphy’s for a 12-1 FCBL win over Mill Run. Brian Sankovich had a three-run homer in the second inning for Bud Murphy’s. Ray Orndorff had two of Mill Run’s five hits, including a solo homer in the fourth inning. Dale Eutsey struck out 10 and walked only two in six innings for the win.
2005 — Bob Keslar drove in all three runs with a bases-loaded double in the bottom of the fifth inning to lift Hopwood to a 3-1 FCBL win over Redd Dawgs in a game that ended on a 5-2-4-2 triple play.
2005 — Wes Hughes was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and two runs batted in, as Connellsville beat Colonial 3, 6-1, in Fayette County American Legion baseball action. Casey Shultz gave up only three hits in five innings to get the win for Connellsville (7-0).
2005 — The Carmichaels baseball team was unable to overcome eight errors in an 8-4 loss in 10 innings to Homer Center in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals. Homer Center scored four runs on five hits in the top of the 10th inning. Jared Lapkowicz led Carmichaels with four hits.
2004 — Starting pitcher Josh Null struck out 11 in eight-plus innings to help Point Marion defeat Uniontown, 8-5. The loss was Uniontown’s first in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Null allowed seven hits, four of which came in the first two innings, leading to an early two-run deficit. Craig Hriblan struck out the side in the ninth inning for the save.
2004 — Rostraver scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning for the difference in a 6-2 win at Carmichaels in Fayette County Baseball League action. Pat Palkovic led Rostraver with three RBI. Greg Visnic scored four runs. Ryan Russell struck out one and walked three in the complete-game victory.
2004 — Bryan Dunn finished with two hits and four RBI, including a three-run home run in the top of the third inning, to help California to a 13-6 Fayette American Legion Baseball League victory at Charleroi. Charleroi’s Chris Chacko hit a two-run home run and teammate Dan Thomas hit a solo shot. Shayne Tonkavitch pitched the final five innings to earn the win, striking out four and walking none.
2003 — Masontown-Point Marion exploded for six runs in the fourth inning and went on to defeat visiting Uniontown, 9-2, in Fayette American Legion baseball action. Chris Buncic went 3-for-4 with three RBI and Craig Hriblan drove in two runs. Josh Null tossed a complete game, allowing 10 hits with four walks, one hit-batsman and eight strikeouts.
2003 — Rostraver defeated Perryopolis, 5-1, in Fayette County Baseball League action. Bob Bowser led the way with a double and two singles, Mike Welc doubled, singled and scored two runs and Pat Palkovic had two singles. Winning pitcher Bill Calpagni (2-0) went the distance, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts.
2003 — Connellsville remained undefeated in Fayette American Legion baseball play by beating Farmington, 16-1, in five innings. Connellsville (7-0) pounded out 16 hits with third baseman Brandon Bryner pacing the offense with two triples, a double and four RBI. Winning pitcher Tom Cesario struck out nine while and allowed only two hits.
2002 — Pokey Reese hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the eighth inning to give the Pittsburgh Pirates a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates swept the three-game series and are 6-0 against the Brewers in 2002. They are 12-1 in two seasons at PNC Park against Milwaukee and have beaten the Brewers in nine consecutive games overall.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.