2019 — Sophie Godzak hurled a perfect game as Belle Vernon downed Carrick, 15-0, in four innings for a Section 2-AAAA home victory. Godzak struck out nine, and also had a double and RBI.
2019 — Kailey Larcinese allowed just one hit as visiting Elizabeth Forward cruised to a 13-0 six-inning victory at McKeesport in Section 2-AAAA action. Larcinese struck out 15. Grace Smith belted a home run and drove in four runs for the Lady Warriors.
2019 — Connellsville scored the eventual winning run in the bottom of the fourth inning for an important 8-7 Section 2-AAAAAA victory over visiting Latrobe. Cameron Dodd was the winning pitcher with Gage Gillott picking up the save. Austin Petraglia was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for the Falcons. Kade Musgrove had a double, drove in two runs and scored a run.
2018 — The Albert Gallatin softball team needed eight innings, but the extra work was worth the effort for a hard-fought 3-1 victory at Thomas Jefferson in Section 2-AAAAA action. Hannah Turtzer’s two-out single brought home the winning runs. The Lady Colonials and clinched a playoff berth with the win. Maddy Hershberger allowed only two hits and struck out 10 for the win. She also had a double and single.
2018 — Bailey Parshall struck out 16 as Belle Vernon cruised to an 8-0 Section 2-AAAA win over visiting South Fayette. Sophie Godzak drilled a two-run home run and had an RBI single.
2018 — Kierra Waywood scattered three hits and went 2-for-3 with three RBI to lead Yough to a 10-0 Section 2-AAAA victory over visiting Elizabeth Forward.
2017 — California’s John Monroe was the top-seeded player in the Section 1-AA singles tournament, and the seed held out as the senior advanced into the championship. Monroe received a bye in the first round, and then didn’t drop a game to Mount Pleasant’s Ben Bailey and Thomas Jefferson’s Ryan O’Leary in the next two rounds. Teammate Josh Wohar lost in the semifinals to Thomas Jefferson’s Yash Maheshwari, 6-4, 6-3.
2015 — Erica Burns struck out seven as Carmichaels defeated McGuffey, 5-2, to clinch a share of the Section 2-AA crown, the Lady Mikes’ ninth in a row.
2015 — The Connellsville baseball team cruised to a 10-1 Section 2-AAAA road win at Albert Gallatin. Dakota McWilliams struck out two and walked one for the win, and also belted a two-run home run. Austin Puskar had quite a game for the Falcons with a two-run homer in the first inning, a run-scoring single and double, and a single for a four-hit game. Derek Orndorff finished with a double and single.
2014 — West Greene’s Bailey Bennington fired a two-hitter in the Lady Pioneers’ 15-1 Section 2-A victory over visiting Mapletown. Bennington struck out 11 and walked none, and went 3-for-4 with two RBI.
2013 — The Southmoreland girls emerged from the WPIAL Class AA team track & field semifinal held at Waynesburg Central as the lone undefeated team to earn a berth into the WPIAL Team Track & Field Championships. The Lady Scots defeated the host Lady Raiders, 93-57, Keystone Oaks, 107-43, and OLSH, 110-39.
2013 — Bailey Bennington struck out 15 Avella batters to become West Greene’s all-time strikeout leader in the Lady Pioneers’ 5-1 non-section win over Avella. Bennington just missed throwing a perfect game, allowing just one single.
2013 — The Southmoreland boys tennis team capped a perfect season with a 4-1 Section 1-AA victory over Brownsville. The Scotties finished with a 12-0 record. Southmoreland’s Tyler Fox defeated Ryan Hartz and Luke Zeleznik dropped Nic Calvaresi in straight sets. Brownsville’s Jake Koltiska picked up the Falcons’ only victory with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Issac Porch. The Scotties’ Adam Sernley and Adam Snyder and Davis Simon and Henry Riley didn’t drop a set for the sweep of the doubles matches.
2012 — Carmichaels’ Cameron Grimes scattered five hits and got six of her nine strikeouts with runners in scoring position to lead the Lady Mikes to a 3-0 win over Jefferson-Morgan that clinched a program-record sixth-straight Section 2-A championship.
2009 — Connellsville’s Rodney Richter was the Field MVP at the Baldwin Invitational. He set the meet record with his winning throw of 187-8 in the discus and added a second gold medal in the shot put. Belle Vernon’s Matt Green won the long jump with a top effort of 23-1.
2008 — Zach Durbin smacked a grand slam and drove in five runs, and Carmichaels held on for a 9-8 win over California in Section 1-A baseball action. The Mikes’ Ethan Virgili legged out an inside-the-park home run. California’s Travis VanOlst also belted a grand slam. Chuck Gasti went five innings for the win, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and three walks.
2008 — P.J. Lanzi hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs and Jeremy Kopacko also hit a home run in Brownsville’s 15-1 Section 2-AA win over Fort Cherry.
2008 — Drew Markovich went 3-for-4 with a home run, two singles and three RBI, as Beth-Center rolled past host Waynesburg Central, 10-2, in Section 2-AA action. Teammate Jeff Tarley went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI.
2008 — The Albert Gallatin softball team keeps its Section 1-AAAA playoff hopes alive with a huge 1-0 win in eight innings at Latrobe in Section 1-AAAA. The Lady Colonials’ Deanna King led off the top of the eighth with a double and Gabby Ross singled her in with no outs for the game-winning run. Winning pitcher Jen Lewellen went all eight innings with 11 strikeouts and two hits.
2008 — Alyson Johnson belted a grand slam and Breanna Morris added a solo shot, as the Waynesburg Central softball team clinched the Section 4-AAA title with a victory over West Mifflin. Lauren Minor allowed six hits and struck out nine over seven innings.
2008 — Stacey Knox tossed a one-hitter, and helped her own cause with three hits, as the Brownsville softball team shut out Charleroi, 8-0, in Section 2-AA action. Knox struck out seven and walked two.
2008 — Geri Whitman fanned 20 batters, as Beth-Center outlasted visiting South Fayette in nine innings, 1-0, in a Section 2-AA contest. Tonya Carroll had an RBI single for the game’s lone run.
2008 — The Laurel Highlands baseball team won its 10th-game in a row with a 12-0 victory over visiting Mount Pleasant in Section 2-AA play. The Mustangs’ Ethan Mildren belted two home runs in one inning, a solo shot and three-run blast.
2007 — Frazier breezed to an 18-1 victory over visiting West Greene in a Section 1-A baseball game. Joe Kulikoski had the big hit with a walk-off grand slam.
2007 — Beth-Center’s Geri Whitman hurled her second one-hitter in as many days, this time handcuffing host Burgettstown, 5-1, in a Section 2-AA softball contest.
2007 — Rachel Burns allowed just four hits, and Sarah Burns went 4-for-4 with five RBI as the West Greene softball team remained in the hunt for the Section 2-A title with a dominating 12-2 win over Mapletown. Rachel Burns struck out two and walked four in the win. The Lady Pioneers’ Katie Horr drove in three runs.
2006 — The Beth-Center baseball team won a key Section 2-AA game with a 7-1 victory over visiting Brownsville. Joe Tarley allowed two hits, struck out five and didn’t walk a batter for the win. Matt Stay retired all nine Falcons he faced for the save.
2006 — The Geibel Catholic baseball team held off visiting Mapletown, 5-3, in a Section 1-A game for its seventh win in a row. Winning pitcher Jeff Baluch and Ryan Craft belted home runs, Sam Manna had an RBI double and Brendan Costantino drove in the Gators’ other run.
2006 — Zach Jeney’s single in the bottom of the eighth inning brought home the winning run in California’s 1-0 victory over visiting Carmichaels in Section 1-A baseball action. Jeney was the winning pitcher, throwing all eight innings with 15 strikeouts and three walks.
2006 — Rich Kolesar, the current Laurel Highlands football coach, doubled, singled, scored three runs and drove in two as Laurel Highlands outlasted host Greensburg Salem, 12-8, in eight innings in Section 2-AAA baseball action. The Mustangs’ Zack Dascenzo doubled, singled and drove in three runs.
2006 — Geri Whitman recorded her fifth no-hitter of the season, highlighted with 17 strikeouts, as Beth-Center blanked California, 4-0, in Section 1-A softball action. Teammate Amanda Higinbotham went 4-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.
2006 — Chelsey Jones and Kayla Hildreth drilled home runs for West Greene en route to a 10-3 Section 2-A victory over Avella. Jones went 2-for-4, including the solo home run, with two RBI and Hildreth blasted a three-run home run. Rebecca Burns allowed only two hits with 12 strikeouts and a walk.
2005 — Moises Alou and Lance Niekro both hit a home run and drove in three runs and Brad Hennessey pitched seven solid innings as the San Francisco Giants swept past the Pittsburgh Pirates with an 8-3 victory.
2005 — Jeff Gordon fought off challenger after challenger to win the Aaron’s 499 at Talladega Superspeedway.
2004 — Jim Burns, of Uniontown, and Tim Tracy, of Smithfield, were among the newest 11 members inducted into the California University of Pa. Athletic Hall of Fame.
2004 — Smarty Jones splashed his way past Lion Heart down the stretch to win the Kentucky Derby.
2003 — Jared Lapkowicz drove in five runs with four hits, including a game-breaking grand slam, and tossed a complete game as Carmichaels defeated host Mapletown, 12-3, in the Section 1-A finale. The Mikes won the section title outright with the win. Lapkowicz allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out nine. Losing pitcher Drew Denham had three hits.
2003 — Ashley Tressler went 3-for-4 with three RBI and Brittany Barefoot pitched a two-hitter as Turkeyfoot Valley trounced Salisbury, 12-1, in a six-inning West-Pac game. Barefoot struck out eight and walked seven.
2003 — Dom DeCarlo tossed a two-hitter in Brownsville’s 8-0 victory at Waynesburg Central in Section 1-AA baseball action. The Falcons clinched a share of the section title with the win. Chad Rice went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, while Corey Watkins and Mike Klamerus both finished with three hits.
2002 — The host Southmoreland boys returned to the WPIAL Class AA Team Track & Field Championships after the Scotties’ Jeff Leonard won the shot put, Steve Weimer had the best throw in the javelin, and Tim Fratto finished first in the 100, long jump and triple jump. Southmoreland finished second to Freedom in 2001.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
