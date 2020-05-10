2019 — Rachel Rohanna moved from 105th place into a tie for ninth place at the IOA Invitational after posting a 7-under 65 in the second round. The 65 was the lowest round total in the tournament after 36 holes.
2019 — California was rewarded with the top seed in Class A with the announcement of the WPIAL baseball playoff brackets. Yough received the No. 2 seed in Class AAAA. Carmichaels (AA), Laurel Highlands (AAAAA), Connellsville (AAAAAA), Brownsville (AA), Ringgold (AAAA), Mount Pleasant (AAAA), Elizabeth Forward (AAAA), Belle Vernon (AAAA), West Greene (A), Monessen (A), Waynesburg Central (AAAA), Beth-Center (AA), and Jefferson-Morgan (A) also earned berths into the district baseball tournament.
2018 — Kara Mastowski and Emi Curcio combined for a no-hitter in Frazier softball team’s 11-0 non-section win at California to close out the regular season. Kara Mastowski started and pitched the first three innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Curcio pitched the final two innings with two strikeouts and no walks. The Lady Commodores’ Kayla Matway just missed hitting for the cycle with a single, double and home run. Kathryn Barch had a double and home run, and Lauren Mastowski also belted a home run.
2018 — Kaia Zungri hit two home runs and Allison Lowery had a two-run blast in Laurel Highlands’ 12-3 non-section victory over visiting Uniontown. Zungri had a solo shot and a three-run homer. The Fillies’ Lauren Sperry went the distance, allowing six hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
2018 — Mount Pleasant (Class AAAA), Frazier (Class AA), and West Greene (Class A) received No. 1 seeds with the release of the WPIAL softball playoff brackets. Albert Gallatin (AAAAA), Yough (AAAA), and Monessen (A) received No. 2 seeds. Southmoreland (AAA), Belle Vernon (AAAA), Carmichaels (A), Connellsville (AAAAA), Elizabeth Forward (AAAA), Uniontown (AAAA), Waynesburg (AAA), Bentworth (AA), Beth-Center (AA), and Mapletown (A) also earned berths into the district softball tournament.
2017 — The Uniontown baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to snap a six-game losing streak to Laurel Highlands with a 4-3 victory. Nate Andrews walked with the bases loaded to tie the game and the winning run when Silvio Urani was hit by a pitch with the bases still loaded.
2017 — The Jefferson-Morgan baseball team returned home from Greensburg Central Catholic with a 10-8 victory to capture the Section 2-A title outright. The win was the fourth in three days for the Rockets and came on the heels of the news that the district’s superintendent, Donna Furnier, the evening before the game. “The toughest thing was the superintendent passed away last night,” said Jefferson-Morgan coach Curtis. “She was an athletic fan. She loved sports. She came to all the games. We had a meeting before the game and said to win it for her. There was no motivation needed. That was awesome.” Isaac Dean hit a three-run home run in the win, finishing with two hits and four RBI.
2016 — The Geibel Catholic baseball team held off host Frazier, 6-5, for a non-section victory. Nick Speeney doubled, singled and had three RBI for the Gators. Winning pitcher Jesse Yourish allowed nine hits, struck out two and walked one.
2016 — Briana Bunner’s ground out brought Olivia Porter home with the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Southmoreland to a 1-0 win over visiting Yough. Adeline Nicholson was the winning pitcher in her first start of the season, allowing eight hits and one walk. Yough’s Macy Mularski allowed only two hits and struck out 12.
2015 — The California (Pa.) softball team needed to win twice to earn a berth into the NCAA Division II Super Regionals, and that’s just what the Vulcans did with a doubleheader sweep of Charleston (W.Va.), 1-0 and 3-2. California improves to 39-11. The only run of the first game was Emily Price’s solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Alex Sagl tossed a one-hitter with four walks and nine strikeouts in the first game, and improved to 25-4 by allowing five hits with 10 strikeouts and three walks in the nightcap.
2014 — Laurel Highlands graduate Kaleb Ramsey was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.
2013 — California (Pa.) opened the NCAA Division II softball tournament in style with a convincing 13-0 victory over Chowan (N.C.). Natalya Smarra belted a pair of home runs, a two-run shot in the second inning and a solo blast in the fifth. She also added a double to finish with four RBI. Shelby Heyd belted a three-run homer in the second inning, and went 2-for-3 with four RBI and two runs scored. Alex Sagl and Belle Vernon graduate Haley Bashada combined for a 3-hit shutout. Bashada allowed two hits in the only inning she worked.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna sliced four strokes and 39 places after shooting a 2-under 70 in the second round of the Symetra Classic. The Waynesburg Central and Ohio State University graduate advanced to the final round of a Symetra Tour event for the second time in her young career, sitting in a tie for 23rd place at even-par 144 after two rounds.
2012 — Belle Vernon, in Class AAA, and Carmichaels, in Class A, were both awarded No. 3 seeds with the release of the WPIAL softball playoff brackets. Southmoreland (AAA), California (A), Jefferson-Morgan (A), West Greene (A), and Frazier (A) also advanced to the district softball tournament.
2012 — Mike Noonan scattered three hits and struck out 13 in Geibel Catholic’s 6-2 Section 1-A win at West Greene.
2012 — Winning pitcher Tyler Sabatula had an RBI triple and run-scoring double in Beth-Center’s 8-3 non-section win over visiting Albert Gallatin.
2012 — Paige Moninger scattered four hits and struck out nine in West Greene’s 15-5 non-section softball win over Geibel Catholic. The Lady Pioneers’ Megan Reeves drove in five runs with two doubles and a single. Lauren Weaver and Madison Raber both drove in three runs.
2011 — The Ringgold baseball team rallied for a 2-1 non-section win over Albert Gallatin. The Rams’ Justin Rich went the distance for the win, scattering seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Pirates won their fifth game in a row with a 5-2 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves. Jason Bay hit a two-run home run and Tom Gorzelanny was the winning pitcher.
2007 — The Southmoreland boys finished fourth in WPIAL Class AA Team Track & Field Championships at Mars High School. The host team won the district title with wins over the Scotties, Riverside and New Brighton. Kevin Hagerman was first overall in the javelin. The Scotties sported a patch with the initials “CK” and T-shirts with a quote in honor of former teammate Chris Kiefer, who who died in an automobile accident in November 2006.
2007 — Nate White’s walk-off home run lifted the Beth-Center baseball team to a 10-7 non-section victory over Chartiers Houston.
2007 — Mike Newhouse scattered five hits and struck out eight in Laurel Highlands’ 5-1 non-section win over Albert Gallatin.
2007 — Laurel Highlands (Class AAA), West Greene (A), Jefferson-Morgan (A), Carmichaels (A), Beth-Center (AA), Waynesburg Central (AAA), Connellsville (AAAA), and Belle Vernon (AAA) discovered their respective opening round games when the WPIAL softball playoff brackets were announced.
2006 — Joby Lapkowicz tossed a one-hitter and had a pair of doubles in Carmichaels’ 11-0 victory at Mapletown that secured a Section 1-A playoff berth. He also struck out eight Maples. The Mikes’ Chuck Gasti had a pair of singles, three RBI and scored two runs.
2006 — Mitch Monas belted a grand slam in Waynesburg Central’s 11-8 win over Brownsville in Section 2-AA baseball action. The Raiders’ J.D. Higgins drove in two runs.
2006 — The Connellsville baseball team avenged an earlier loss to Hempfield with a 12-6 win over the Spartans that clinched a playoff berth. Rob Egan was the winning pitcher. Andy Spargar went 4-of-5, and Tyler Onusko and Josh Coffman both had three hits.
2006 — The Laurel Highlands softball team defeated rival Uniontown, 9-3, in a non-section game.
2006 — The Geibel Catholic baseball team clinched a share of the Section 1-A title with an 11-4 win over visiting Frazier. The win was the Gators 11th in a row. Dean Lewandowski had a home run, double two RBI and scored three times in the win.
2006 — Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus announced Dana Zajicek was hired to coach the men’s basketball team. Zajicek replaces Shea Fleenor, who resigned after one season as coach of the Roaring Lions.
2006 — Westminster College announced Justin Zackal was hired to be the school’s sports information director. Zackal replaced Joe Onderko, who resigned after 11 years in the position to become executive director of the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC). Zackal previously worked as a graduate assistant in the WVU sports communications office for two years and his 2005 WVU gymnastics guide was voted ‘Best in the Nation,’ while two feature stories earned ‘Best in the District’ laurels from the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA). Zackal also spent two years as the first-ever full-time sports information director at his alma mater, Waynesburg College (2002-04).
2005 — Jeana Rouse allowed just one hit in the opener and three in the second game as the Brownsville swept Charleroi, 10-0 and 13-1, in Section 2-A softball action. Rouse struck out nine and walked three in the first game, and had three strikeouts and three walks in the nightcap.
2004 — Parker Bongiorno hit his ninth career home run, a team record, in California’s 15-0 victory over visiting Geibel Catholic in Section 7-AA baseball action. Bongiorno broke the home run record in “grand” style with a grand slam, his sixth home run of the season, and finished with five RBI. Freshman Zach Jeney held the Gators to two hits. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.
2004 — The Brownsville baseball team kept its Section 1-AA playoff hopes alive with a 14-7 win at McGuffey. Mike Klamerus’ two-run single in the top of the seventh brought home the winning run. Klamerus drove in three runs, while Josh Brown had four RBI.
2004 — Albert Gallatin defeated visiting Laurel Highlands, 11-1, in Section 2-AAA baseball play. The Colonials’ Craig Hriblan (5-1) allowed five hits in the win and had two sacrifice flies.
2003 — The California (Pa.) softball team advanced to the NCAA Division II Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament final round with wins over Kutztown, 3-0, and Bloomsburg, 1-0. Amber Riegel won both games, allowing two hits with four strikeouts in the first game and three hits in the second game. Riegel also drove in two runs in the opener and the lone run in the nightcap.
