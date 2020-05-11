2019 — Rachel Rohanna was unable to duplicate her stellar second round, closing the IOA Invitational with a 3-over 75. The Waynesburg Central graduate finished in 30th place at 3-over 216 after opening the third round in ninth place.
2018 — Laurel Highlands (Class AAAAA), Ringgold (AAAA), Brownsville (AAA), and Carmichaels (AA) were all seeded fourth with the release of the WPIAL baseball playoff brackets. West Greene (A), Belle Vernon (AAAA), Waynesburg Central (AAA), Mount Pleasant (AAA), Charleroi (AAA), California (AA), and Monessen (A) also were in the district playoffs.
2017 — West Greene was rewarded with the No. 1 seed in Class A with the release of the WPIAL softball playoff brackets. Carmichaels received the No. 2 seed in Class A. Yough and Belle Vernon were the top two seeds in Class AAAA. Frazier was seeded second in Class AA, defending Class AAA champion Mount Pleasant was third, and Connellsville was the fourth seed in Class AAAAA. Albert Gallatin (AAAAA), California (A), Bentworth (AA), Ringgold (AAAAA), Monessen (A), Southmoreland (AAA), and Waynesburg Central (AA) also earned berths into the district softball tournament.
2016 — Madison Renner’s home run to open the bottom of the ninth inning lifted West Greene to a 5-4 non-section win in nine innings against Bentworth in a game played at California University of Pa. West Greene improved to 19-1 to set a single-season wins total. Madison Lampe’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning tied the game. She also hit a two-run home run. Bailey Bennington (7-0) came on in relief to earn the win, striking out six without a walk.
2016 — Uniontown scored two runs in the top of the 11th inning, but Laurel Highlands was up to the task in the bottom of the inning to rally for a 7-6 Section 4-AAA home victory. With the international tie-breaker in place, Hailee Rusko was placed at second base to start the bottom of the 11th inning. She advanced to third on an infield ground out and scored on a throwing error to make it 6-5. Jenna Bliss then walked and was safe a second on Danielle Jones’ fielder’s choice. After a strikeout for the second out, the two runners executed a double steal. The play at third was close, but Bliss’ slide knocked the ball free. With the outfield pulled in, Mercedes Sickles lifted a two-strike pitch into left field for the game-winning double. Milissa Lucas had a two-run double in the top of the 11th for Uniontown. Bailey Hoover smacked a solo home run for Uniontown. Mackenzie LaClair went the distance for the win, striking out 11, walking five and hitting one batter. The Lady Raiders’ Leighlyn Guthrie also went the distance with 12 strikeouts and two walks.
2016 — The Mount Pleasant softball team needed to win to get into the playoffs, and behind Meadow Uncapher’s one-hitter, the Lady Vikings did just that with a 4-0 Section 4-AAA victory at Greensburg Salem. Chloe Poulich smacked a two-run home for the Lady Vikings.
2016 — The Laurel Highlands baseball team edged rival Uniontown for a 1-0 Section 4-AAA victory. The Mustangs improved to 18-1 overall. Luke Paull and Austin Dorogi combined for a four-hitter in the win. Losing pitcher Alan Van Sickle also allowed four hits. Dom Peroni drove in Troy Kifer with the only run of the game.
2015 — Mount Pleasant rallied with five runs in the top of the third inning as the Lady Vikings advanced into the main draw of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs with a 12-3 win over Highlands at California High School. Mount Pleasant (8-10) advanced to play Belle Vernon (16-2) in the first round playoffs. Nikki Klejka, Ava Gnibus and Chloe Poulich all had three hits for Mount Pleasant. Meadow Uncapher allowed six hits and struck out seven in the win.
2013 — The California (Pa.) softball team lost its first game of the day, 4-3 to West Chester, but staved off elimination in the NCAA regional tournament with a 9-1 victory over Lock Haven.
2012 — The WPIAL baseball playoff brackets were released and undefeated California was rewarded with a No. 2 seed in the Class A bracket. Carmichaels (A), Beth-Center (AA), Belle Vernon (AAA), Brownsville (AA), and Waynesburg Central (AA) also will play in the district tournament.
2011 — The Frazier baseball team secured a WPIAL playoff berth with a 15-0 victory over visiting Southmoreland in Section 2-AA action.
2011 — The Carmichaels baseball team defeated visiting Jefferson-Morgan, 4-0, for its eighth consecutive win and the final playoff berth in Section 1-A. Winning pitcher Jon Krall went the distance with 16 strikeouts and no walks.
2009 — Carmichaels rallied for a 4-2 victory over North Catholic in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Lynne Christopher drove in two runs and Shayleigh Busti went 3-for-3 for the Lady Mikes. Winning pitcher Kasey Osborne allowed four hits and struck out five.
2007 — Matt Stotka hit a two-run home run and drove in five runs in Beth-Center’s season-ending 12-5 non-section win over Mapletown. The Bulldogs won four of the six games played in the week and six of their last nine.
2007 — California received the No. 1 seed in Class A with the release of the WPIAL baseball playoff brackets. Laurel Highlands, who won its first outright section title since 1992, was seeded third in Class AAA. Brownsville (AA), Waynesburg Central (AA), and Carmichaels (A) also earned berths into the district playoffs.
2005 — Connellsville’s Kenny King and Albert Gallatin’s Patrick Reagan battled throughout the 1,600 at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Central Qualifier at Norwin with King edging his Fayette County rival by a couple of seconds. King (800) and Reagan (3,200) also had a second first-place finish.
2005 — Laurel Highlands’ Breehana Jacobs won the 100, 200 and long jump at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Southern Qualifier held at West Mifflin. Jacobs, Emily Bota, Tanisha Parker and Molly Macioce won the 400 relay in a school-record time of 49 seconds. The Mustangs’ Len Marovich qualified in the shot put after finishing second with a school-record throw of 51-11¾.
2005 — Brownsville’s America Cardine qualified in four events (100 high hurdles, long jump, 200 and 300 intermediate hurdles) at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Southern Qualifier at South Side Area.
2005 — The Geibel Catholic baseball team secured a Section 1-A playoff berth with a 9-0 victory at Frazier and Mapletown’s 5-2 loss to Carmichaels. The Gators’ A.J. Ardabell drove in five runs and Jeff Baluch went the distance. The game was the last for the Commodores’ Ray Smitley, who stepped down after 16 years as coach.
2005 — Connellsville’s Amanda Sines qualified for the WPIAL Championships in the shot put and discus at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Central Qualifier at Norwin High School.
2004 — The Brownsville boys tennis team’s season came to an end with a 4-1 loss at Mount Pleasant in the WPIAL Class AA playoffs. Josh Seelye posted the lone win for the Falcons with his straight-sets victory at No. 1 singles. Brian Hoser and Eric Snyder won their singles matches for the Vikings, and Andy Cenkner and Mike Whipkey and Dan Vikartosky and Andy Mullan won their doubles matches in straight sets.
2004 — The Turkeyfoot Valley softball team improved to 16-0 with a 12-1 win over Conemaugh Valley. Karina Graziani (6-0) scattered five hits with five strikeouts and five walks.
2004 — The Waynesburg Central softball team clinched at least a share of the section title with a 1-0 win over Brownsville. Amber Conklin drove in the game’s only run. Autumn Minor allowed three hits, struck out eight and didn’t walk a batter in the win.
2004 — Kenny Riddell knocked in three runs and Greg Palladino and Nick Midlik combined on a three-hitter as host Laurel Highlands knocked off City League power Taylor Allderdice, 5-4, in non-section clash.
2003 — Lyle Overbay drove in both runs, including the tie-breaking home run, in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2-1 victory in Pittsburgh. The Pirates’ lost for the eighth time in nine games and slip to 5-13 at home, the worst in the National League.
2002 — Josh Fogg improved to 5-1, the best start by a Pirates rookie in 10 years, after pitching a four-hitter in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-2 victory over the visiting Houston Astros.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
