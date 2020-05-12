2018 — Albert Gallatin’s Gary Serock was named Coach of the Year with the release of the Section 2-AAAAAA all-section teams. The Lady Colonials’ Annalia Paoli (Soph., IF), Maddie Flowers (Jr., OF), and Madison Hershberger (Soph., P) earned first-team honors, and senior infielder Ally Bezjak was named to the second team. Connellsville had two first-team selections in Mia Burd (Jr., P) and Brooke Miller (Sr., IF), with Josey Moorhead (Sr., OF) chosen for the second team. Laurel Highlands’ Hailie Rusko (Sr., OF) earned first-team honors and Allison Lowery (Soph., IF) and Kaia Zungri (Soph., DH) were on the second team.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna had a bogey-free second round in the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic and her 5-under 67 shot her up the leaderboard into a tie for third place. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a two-round score of 6-under 138.
2017 — California received a No. 2 seed in Class AA, while Brownsville and Jefferson-Morgan were seeded fourth in Class A with the release of the WPIAL baseball playoff pairings. Connellsville (AAAAAA), Carmichaels (AA), Bentworth (AA), Belle Vernon (AAAA), Ringgold (AAAA), Mount Pleasant (AAA), Brownsville (AAA), Waynesburg Central (AAA), Charleroi (AAA), and Monessen (A) also earned berths into the WPIAL playoffs.
2016 — Nate Torbich pitched a complete game four-hitter for his third win of the season as Albert Gallatin defeated Waynesburg Central, 6-2, in a non-section baseball game at Waynesburg University. Torbich walked four and struck out four in the win. Adam Simon drove in four runs for the Colonials.
2016 — California prepped for the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs with a 10-1 non-section win over Class AA playoff-bound Charleroi. Casey Zajicek led the Trojans with two doubles, a single and two RBI.
2016 — West Greene was selected as the top seed in Class A with the release of the WPIAL softball pairings. Yough was tabbed as the No. 2 seed and Southmoreland was No. 4 in Class AAA. Monessen (A), Jefferson-Morgan (A), Frazier (A), Carmichaels (AA), Waynesburg Central (AA), Bentworth (AA), and Mount Pleasant (AAA) also earned berths into the district tournament.
2015 — Jefferson-Morgan opened the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs with a 10-0 win over Western Beaver in six innings. The win was the eighth in a row for the third-seeded Lady Rockets.
2015 — Jacob Kinsell went the distance in Carmichaels’ 6-1 win over Sewickley Academy in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Michael Blasinsky and Jacob Wamsley both had two RBI in the victory.
2015 — Local teams had a rough day in the WPIAL playoffs with Waynesburg Central and West Greene falling in the softball, and Brownsville, Belle Vernon and Laurel Highlands losing in the baseball tournament.
2014 — The Carmichaels baseball team made the most of five Springdale errors for a 10-2 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. The Mikes’ Ty Cole went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI. Joel Spishock was 2-for-3 with two RBI. Brandon Lawless drove in two runs.
2013 — Shelby Heyd’s three-run homer in the fourth inning gave California (Pa.) an early lead, but West Chester rallied for a 6-3 victory over the Vulcans in the NCAA Division II softball tournament at California. Belle Vernon graduate Haley Bashada (7-3) suffered the loss. California finished its season at 38-6.
2012 — California received the No. 2 seed in Class A with the announcement of the WPIAL baseball playoff brackets. Carmichaels (A), Beth-Center (A), Belle Vernon (AAA), Brownsville (AA), and Waynesburg Central (AA) also received their playoff assignments.
2011 — Felicia Burns struck out 16 batters and walked only one as Mapletown downed Monessen, 7-2, in non-section play to wrap up the Lady Maples’ season. Burns scattered five hits in the win.
2011 — Frazier had a seven-run outburst in the third inning in the Commodores’ 10-0 Section 2-AA victory over Charleroi in five innings. Casey Henry hit a two-run home run and Jamie Fell added a solo shot in the victory. Zach Smalich allowed six hits with two strikeouts and one walk in the win.
2009 — Laurel Highlands opened the WPIAL Class AAA baseball playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Hampton in eight innings at Hempfield High School. Ethan Mildren went the distance for the win with 10 strikeouts in the 129-pitch performance. Designated hitter John Boskovich drove in Joe Eperjesi and Carmen Congelio with the decisive runs in the top of the eighth inning.
2009 — Carmichaels opened the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs with a 9-0 victory over Vincentian Academy at Mount Pleasant.
2009 — The WPIAL softball playoffs for West Greene and Deer Lakes, and the WPIAL baseball playoffs for California, Geibel Catholic, Beth-Center and Brownsville all came to an end with first-round losses.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Pirates won their sixth game in a row with a 5-0 win over visiting Atlanta, but saw their streak come to an end with an 8-1 loss in the nightcap. The Pirates’ winning streak was their longest since they won 10 straight from June 25-July 5, 2004.
2007 — Chuck Davis held the slumping Pittsburgh Pirates hitless through six innings in the Atlanta Braves’ 9-2 road victory that extended their win streak to five games.
2006 — California (Pa.) needed a victory to stave off elimination from the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Softball Championship Tournament, and Debbie Tedesco came through with a pair of two-run home runs to lead the Vulcans to a 9-0 win over North Carolina Central. Becky Mezyk did her part as the senior pitcher hurled a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 of a possible 15 outs with nine straight at one time. She allowed only two runners, a hit-batsman and an error in the first inning.
2006 — A pair of Waynesburg Central graduates made their mark in the Big Ten conference championship. Purdue senior Jocelyn Lindsay finished tied for 11th in the conference championship with a vault of 11-5¾ (3.50 meters). Former Waynesburg standout Helen Higgins, a junior at Penn State, finished eighth in the hammer throw with a best effort of 164-1 (50.02m).
2005 — The Connellsville softball team needed two days and nine innings in the Lady Falcons’ 4-3 win over Albert Gallatin to remain atop Section 1-AAAA along with Hempfield for a share of the regular season title. The game was called in the fifth inning on May 11 with the game tied, 3-3. Lindsey O’Donnell drove in the winning run. Winning pitcher Ashley Whipkey struck out 12 and walked only one.
2005 — Laurel Highlands clinched second place in the Section 2-AAA softball standings with a 12-0 win over Yough. The Fillies’ Jen Barry was a double shy of hitting for the cycle and drove in four runs. She also held the Lady Cougars to just two hits in the five-inning victory, striking out seven and walking two.
2005 — The Mapletown baseball team secured a Section 1-A playoff berth with an 8-1 victory over visiting Jefferson-Morgan. Jesse Boord went the distance for the win with four strikeouts.
2005 — Albert Gallatin’s Lydia Davis and Patrick Reagan, Brownsville’s Julia Martini and Ron White, Connellsville’s Ashley Benzio and Andrew LoNigro, Frazier’s Erica Sendek and Anthony Ross, Geibel Catholic’s Caitlin Conko and Stephen Hohol, Laurel Highlands’ Kathryn Semans and Nicholas Midlik, and Uniontown’s Susan Lengvarsky and Zachary Sawka were honored at the Fayette County Student/Athlete Scholarship Awards Banquet held at Uniontown Country Club.
2004 — The Uniontown baseball team completed its sweep of rival Laurel Highlands with an 11-5 win in Section 2-AAA action at Hutchinson Field. Greg Billy hit a three-run home run and Ryan Guthrie blasted a two-run shot for the Red Raiders.
2004 — The Brownsville baseball team secured a Section 1-AA playoff berth with an 11-6 win over visiting Waynesburg Central. Winning pitcher Dom DeCarlo went the distance for the win and led the offense with three hits and two RBI. Ron White added a two-run home run for the Falcons.
2002 — Shane Reynolds shrugged off an 86-minute rain delay to limit Pittsburgh to two hits over six innings, and the Houston Astros avoided a winless road trip with a 5-1 victory over the Pirates. Jeff Bagwell hit his fifth homer in nine games for the Astros.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
