2019 — Waynesburg Central’s appeal to overturn an entry error and reinstate senior Daniel Layton into the 110 high hurdles for the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships was denied by a 12-3 vote by the WPIAL Board of Control. Layton, the defending district champion in the race, was mistakenly entered in the 300 intermediate hurdles instead of the 110 high hurdles by Raiders coach, and Layton’s father, Rick Layton.
2018 — Gorkys Hernandez homered off Ivan Nova to spark a five-run sixth inning, Nick Hundley added a three-run drive and the San Francisco Giants beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-0, to stop a season-high six game-losing streak.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna hoped the momentum from the second round would carry into the third round and it did because the Waynesburg Central graduate shot 4-under 68 to move into a tie for second place at 10-under 206 in the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic.
2016 — Uniontown grad Julie Friend and California (Pa.) teammate Alex Zanella won individual titles on the second day of the PSAC Track & Field Championships held at Mansfield University. Friend, a junior, won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 10:44.55, 14.5 seconds faster than the rest of the field. The steeplechase crown was Friend’s third conference title. Zanella won the 800 meters in 2:14.03 for her 10th league title.
2016 — Laurel Highlands was given the top seed in Class AAA with the release of the WPIAL baseball playoff brackets. California was the third seed in Class A. Belle Vernon (AAA), Mount Pleasant (AAA), Yough (AAA), Brownsville (AA), Charleroi (AA), Bentworth (A), and Carmichaels (A) also learned of their playoff games.
2016 — Robert Rohanna moved up the Casa de Campo Dominican Republic Open leaderboard in the third round, finishing with a 1-under 71 to move into a tie for sixth place. The Waynesburg Central graduate had a three-round score of 5-under 211.
2015 — Kenny Ryan pitched a complete game as Brownsville beat Ford City, 8-3, in a first-round WPIAL Class AA baseball game at Gateway High School.
2015 — Belle Vernon breezed to an 11-1 victory over Mount Pleasant in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs. The Lady Leopards put the game away with eight runs in the fifth inning. Winning pitcher Bailey Parshall allowed only three hits. Nicole Ashcroft drove in three runs, two scoring on a double. Losing pitcher Meadow Uncapher belted a solo home run.
2015 — Erica Burns scattered four hits and broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run home run to lead Carmichaels to a 9-2 victory over Freeport in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Burns struck out seven and walked one. The Lady Mikes’ Caroline Cree added a two-run double.
2015 — Briana Bunner’s home run sparked the Southmoreland offense in the Lady Scotties’ 6-2 victory over Beaver in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs. Winning pitcher Kristen Suhan struck out three and walked three.
2015 — The Waynesburg Central baseball team kept the game close through five innings, but third-seeded Neshannock came away with a 7-0 victory in the in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
2014 — Waynesburg Central broke open a close game by scoring seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings, then held on for an 11-6 win over Freeport in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs at Hempfield Area High School.
2014 — West Allegheny held off Laurel Highlands for a 5-3 win in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AAA baseball playoffs at W&J’s Ross Memorial Park.
2014 — Blackhawk cruised past Uniontown, 17-1 in the WPIAL Class AAA first-round baseball playoff game played at Fox Chapel. The game was the Red Raiders’ first appearance in the WPIAL playoffs since 2002.
2013 — California rallied past Sewickley Academy, 7-4, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs at Burgettstown High School. Louden Conte pitched a perfect seventh inning to earn the win in relief of Josh Luko.
2013 — Rachel Rohanna finished second in the qualifier at Butler Country Club with a 36-hole total of 11-over 153 to earn a berth into the U.S. Women’s Open to be held at Sebonack Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y., on June 24-30.
2013 — The Jefferson-Morgan, Brownsville and Belle Vernon baseball teams all lost in the opening round of the WPIAL playoffs. Western Beaver edged the Rockets in Class A, 6-5, Freeport downed the Falcons, 9-4, in Class AA, and Chartiers Valley scored the winning run on a bases-loaded walk for a 2-1 win over Belle Vernon in Class AAA.
2009 — Erica Bartholow had another strong performance to pitch Connellsville to a 6-2 victory over Bethel Park in the WPIAL Class AAAA softball quarterfinals. Bartholow struck out two, walked one and recorded 12 outs in ground balls.
2009 — Carmichaels built an early lead, lost the lead and then rallied for a 9-3 victory over Mt. Alvernia in the WPIAL Class A softball quarterfinals.
2009 — Ashley Nichols scattered two hits and struck out nine in Belle Vernon’s 2-1 win over Hampton in the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals.
2009 — Point Marion rallied for four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to open the Fayette American Baseball League season with an 8-7 victory over visiting Belle Vernon. Belle Vernon scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning, but Derek DeLorenzo took advantage of a Belle Vernon gaffe by tagging out two runners standing on third base for a game-ending double play.
2008 — Connellsville’s Erica Bartholow allowed only two hits, but the Lady Falcons came up short in a 2-0 loss to North Allegheny in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA softball playoffs.
2008 — Waynesburg Central’s Nick Patton won gold in pole vault and javelin, and Jefferson-Morgan’s Hans Lubich (high jump) and Frazier’s Derek Miller (javelin) both won silver medals in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships at South Side Area High School.
2008 — Morgan Bland kept Waynesburg Central’s medal-winning run in the girls pole vault alive with her fourth-place finish at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Mount Pleasant’s Abbey Way successfully defended her title in the pole vault, and finished seventh in the long jump. The Lady Vikings’ Taylor Funk won silver in the 100 high hurdles and gold in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
2008 — Ryan Whitney and Marian Hossa scored less than three minutes apart as the Pittsburgh Penguins moved one game away from clinching the Eastern Conference final with a 4-1 win at Philadelphia.
2008 — The Frank Mazeppa era of Beth-Center softball ended with the Lady Bulldogs’ 2-0 to Greensburg Central Catholic in the WPIAL Class AA playoffs with the 23-year veteran announcing his retirement after the game.
2007 — Ian Snell took advantage of the unaccustomed support to limit Atlanta to two runs over seven innings, and Freddy Sanchez drove in three runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 13-2 victory that stopped the Atlanta Braves’ five-game winning streak.
2006 — Miguel Cabrera doubled twice and Scott Olsen bounced back from his worst start of the season to strike out nine over six innings, leading the Florida Marlins past the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3, in a match-up of the NL’s two worst teams.
2006 — The California (Pa.) softball season came to an end with a 1-0 loss in extra inning to Lock Haven in the NCAA Division II Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament at Shippensburg University.
2005 — Carmichaels was seeded second in Class A with the release of the WPIAL baseball playoff brackets. California was seeded fourth in Class A. Connellsville (AAAA), Geibel Catholic (A), Mapletown (A), Brownsville (AA), and Charleroi (AA) were also set to begin play in the district tournament.
2005 — Brownsville tuned up for the upcoming WPIAL baseball playoffs with a 6-4 victory over visiting Burgettstown in a non-section game. Scott Fraley went 3-for-4 with a double and Kevin Garbutt drove in four runs with a three-run homer and a single for the Falcons.
2004 — Carmichaels found out it would open defense of its Class A title against Geibel Catholic as the No. 2 seed with the release of the WPIAL baseball playoff brackets. California was seeded fourth in the Class A bracket. Beth-Center (A), Albert Gallatin (AAA), Ringgold (AAA), and Brownsville (AA) also entered the district baseball tournament.
2003 — Jefferson-Morgan’s Shanna Yourchik finished tied for second in the high jump, seventh in the 100 high hurdles, and eighth in the long jump and in the triple jump at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships at South Side Area High School. West Greene’s Emily Mathason tied Yourchik in the high jump, but was awarded the silver medal on fewer misses to become the school’s first athlete to qualify for the state meet. The Lady Raiders’ Helen Higgins won silver in the shot put.
2003 — Southmoreland’s Tim Fratto successfully defended his triple jump gold medal, Brownsville’s Doug Patterson won the long jump, and Waynesburg Central’s Travis Conklin took top honors in the pole vault at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. The Raiders’ Frank Bryan took gold in the 800. Southmoreland’s Jon Sebek lost the jump-off for the gold medal in the high jump.
2002 — Curt Schilling pitched seven shutout innings to become the majors’ first eight-game winner, and Luis Gonzalez drove in four runs as Arizona ruined Kris Benson’s return to Pittsburgh’s rotation in an 11-0 rout.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
