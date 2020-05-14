2019 — Caitlin Dugan tossed a two-hitter and went 3-for-3 with two RBI to lead Jefferson-Morgan to a 15-1 victory over Rochester in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs.
2019 — The Mapletown softball team fell to Jeannette, 7-3, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
2019 — Sewickley Academy rallied for a 5-4 victory over Monessen in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs.
2019 — The Albert Gallatin softball team advanced to the WPIAL Class AAAAA quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over South Fayette. Maddy Hershberger tossed a four-hitter and struck out eight in the win. Maddie Flowers drove in the Lady Colonials’ first run and Rylea Hlatky scored on an error.
2019 — Josh Bell hit two home runs and Joe Musgrove allowed only one hit through seven innings in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 6-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Phoenix native Cole Tucker hit a two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning to cap off the victory.
2018 — Bentworth lost to Laurel, 8-1, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs.
2018 — Mapletown’s upset bid fell just short with the Lady Maples losing to Sewickley Academy, 13-12, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. Kaylee Patterson’s two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh brought Kamryn Lightcap home with the winning run.
2018 — Carmichaels’ rally fell short in a 7-6 loss to Bishop Canevin in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs.
2017 — Rachel Rohanna finished fourth in the Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Classic with an 8-under 280.
2016 — Burnell Harris, of Uniontown, scored a hole-in-one at Springdale Golf Club. Harris aced No. 3, a 185-yard par-3. Carl Ainsley, Kevin Furin and Tom Battaglia witnessed the shot.
2015 — Connellsville sophomore Madison Wiltrout successfully defended her Class AAA title in the javelin with a meet-record throw of 181 feet at the WPIAL Individual Track & Field Championships. All of Wiltrout’s six throws were long enough to win the gold medal. Belle Vernon senior Gianna Gaul won gold in the discus and Uniontown freshman Dellecia Francis captured gold in the long jump. Laurel Highlands’ Shelby Burns won silver in the high jump.
2015 — Laurel Highlands’ Dontay Jacobs won gold in the 400 at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Teammate Chad Livingston won silver in the high jump, as did Belle Vernon’s Luke Durigon, Jake Powell, Cameron Quinto and Marcel McCaskill in the 400 relay in a school-record time.
2014 — California defeated North Catholic, 2-0, in the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals. The Trojans improved to 18-0 and remained the only undefeated team in the WPIAL baseball playoffs. Aaron Previsky scored the first run on an error and winning pitcher Josh Luko’s sacrifice fly accounted for the second run. Luko struck out 18 and didn’t walk a batter.
2009 — Connellsville’s Rodney Richter won gold in the discus and shot put to lead a host of local athletes to the medal stand at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Richter’s winning throw of 63-2 in the shot put was over three feet further than the next best throw and his heave of 176-3 in the discus outdistanced second place by nearly 19 feet. Albert Gallatin’s Anthony Stevenson (high jump), Laurel Highlands’ Jacob Hensh (pole vault), and Belle Vernon’s Matt Green (long jump) won one gold each.
2009 — Maressa Guyn won the shot put for her first district gold medal at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships at Baldwin High School. Teammate Demi Phillipy won silver in the javelin. Shaina Vasquez became the first Belle Vernon girl to qualify for the state meet after she won bronze in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
2009 — Moon pounded out 15 hits in the Tigers’ 17-7 victory over Laurel Highlands in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA baseball playoffs.
2009 — The Carmichaels baseball team remained alive in defense of its WPIAL Class A championship with a 4-0 victory over Monaca. Joby Lapkowicz scattered two hits, struck out 12 and walked only one in the win.
2008 — Brynne Bashioum tossed a four-hitter and struck out 14 in Bentworth’s 4-1 victory over Carmichaels in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs.
2008 — Mapletown and West Greene lost in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs.
2008 — Justine Henin announced her retirement from tennis. The 25-year-old Belgian won seven Grand Slam singles titles and spent more than 100 weeks ranked No. 1.
2007 — Connellsville upset Kiski Area, 3-1, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA softball playoffs. Winning pitcher Erica Bartholow allowed five hits, struck out nine and walked only one. Liz Bell, Megan Parsons and Cassie Show drove in runs for the Lady Falcons.
2007 — Ashley Nichols tossed a two-hitter in Belle Vernon’s 2-0 win over West Allegheny in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs. Nichols struck out three.
2007 — West Greene (A) Beth-Center (AA), and Waynesburg Central (AAA) all fell in the first round of the WPIAL softball playoffs.
2006 — The Pittsburgh Pirates optioned Chris Duffy, the starting center fielder from the start of the season, to Indianapolis following an 8-2 loss to the visiting Florida Panthers. The Pirates’ 11-27 record is their worst after 38 games in 54 years.
2005 — Mark Redman pitched his first career shutout and Jose Castillo had a two-double in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2-0 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers. The Pirates won for the eighth time in 11 games.
2005 — Danica Patrick and the rest of the field had to wait a day with the first of four scheduled days of time trials for the Indianapolis 500 cancelled because of rain.
2004 — Beth-Center received a No. 2 seed in Class A with the release of the WPIAL softball pairings brackets. Connellsville (AAA), Belle Vernon (AA), Waynesburg Central (AA), and Carmichaels (A) also advanced to the district softball playoffs.
2004 — Daryle Ward tied the game with a two-run home run and then drove in the go-ahead with with a single in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 4-2 win in San Francisco.
2003 — Laurel Highlands drew top-seeded Shaler in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA baseball playoffs. Carmichaels was seeded second in Class A. Connellsville (AAA), Brownsville (AA), Geibel Catholic (A), and California (A) also advanced to the district baseball tournament.
2003 — The Connellsville softball team did not draw a top-four seed in Class AAA despite posting a 15-1 regular season record with the release of the WPIAL softball playoff pairings, though Beth-Center (14-6) was seeded second and Carmichaels (15-1) fourth in Class A. Belle Vernon also found out its pairing in Class AA.
2003 — Kenny Lofton hit a two-run home run and Jeff D’Amico pitched seven shutout innings in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 3-2 victory over the visiting Houston Astros.
2002 — Waynesburg Central’s Derek Mears won a pair of gold medals in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships on an overcast, rainy, windy day at South Side Area High School. Mears finished first in the discus and shot put. Teammate Nathan Freedman won gold in the pole vault to qualify for the PIAA meet for the fourth time. Southmoreland’s Tim Fratto dominated the triple jump with all six of his attempts long enough to win the gold medal. The Scotties’ Tommy Brittain won gold in the 1,600 and silver in the 800. Brownsville’s Doug Patterson took bronze in the long jump.
2002 — Waynesburg Central’s Jocelyn Lindsay set a standard that could never be broken when she won her fourth gold medal in the pole vault in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Lindsay’s only vault of the day because of the horrible weather conditions cleared 10-3. Jefferson-Morgan’s Shanna Yourchik won silver in the high jump. Waynesburg’s Helen Higgins won gold in the shot put and silver in the discus.
2002 — Chad Hermansen’s two-run homer backed Kip Wells’ effective pitching over 6.1 innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates rebounded from their most lopsided shutout loss in nearly seven years to beat Arizona, 2-1.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
