2019 — Waynesburg Central’s appeal to the PIAA for the reinstatement of senior Daniel Layton was heard and approved for entry into the WPIAL Class AA Championships in the 110 high hurdles.
2019 — Nya Adams blasted a pair of triples and had three RBI as Ringgold rallied from an early 3-0 deficit for a 9-3 win over New Castle in a WPIAL Class AAA first-round softball playoff game.
2019 — Mount Pleasant pounded out 11 hits as the Vikings ousted defending state champion Ringgold, 8-0, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA baseball playoffs.
2019 — Emi Curcio drove in four runs and Logan Hartman threw a four-hitter as Frazier rolled over Apollo-Ridge, 8-2, in a WPIAL Class AA first-round softball game. Hartman struck out 14 with two walks.
2018 — Carlynton pulled away in the middle innings for a 14-8 victory over California in the first round of the WPIAL baseball playoffs. Richie Stimmell led the Trojans with a two-run triple and run-scoring double.
2018 — Laurel Highlands rallied for a 6-5 victory against Fox Chapel in the first round of WPIAL Class AAAAA baseball playoffs. Tanny Erminio walked to force in Alec McLay with the winning run.
2018 — Bailey Parshall struck out 15 and allowed just one hit, a single by Lyndsi Urani, to lead the Belle Vernon softball team to a 12-0 win in five innings over Uniontown in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs. Kourtney Gavatorta drove in three runs for the Lady Leopards.
2018 — The Elizabeth Forward softball team bounced New Castle from the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs by a 15-0 score. Kailey Larcinese tossed a no-hitter and Kaitlin Fournier was 3-for-3 with three RBI.
2018 — Waynesburg Central defeated Freedom, 7-3, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs. Winning pitcher Jordan Sibert drove in three runs to lead the Lady Raiders.
2018 — Tyler Swann’s two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning was all Cory Fleming and the Monessen baseball team needed for a 2-0 victory over Western Beaver in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Fleming scattered three hits, struck out 13 and didn’t walk a batter in the complete-game victory.
2018 — Belle Vernon graduate Aaron Krepps was been promoted to head football coach at Bluffton University (Ohio).
2017 — Phil Kessel’s goal at 13:05 of the third period lifted the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 1-0 victory over the visiting Ottawa Senators to even the Eastern Conference finals at 1-1.
2017 — Avonworth hit three home runs in the first inning and the Lady Antelopes cruised to an 11-1 victory in five innings in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs.
2017 — The Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus was eliminated in its first trip to the USCAA Softball Championships with losses to Judson (Ala.), 1-0 in eight innings, and SUNY-Canton, 8-0.
2017 — The Southmoreland softball team cruised to a 16-0 victory over Riverside in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs. Katie Troisi-Clark tossed a three-inning no-hitter with five strikeouts and was a walk to first batter Marissa Gazda away from a perfect game. She also had a two-run single.
2017 — Elizabeth Forward pounded out 18 hits and breezed to a 14-1 victory over Beaver in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA softball playoffs. Winning pitcher Lauren Mathews smacked a three-run home run and finished with four RBI. Teammate Jessica Cartia was a triple away from hitting for the cycle, finishing with three RBI. Taylor Ludwick blasted a grand slam, and added a double and single.
2015 — The California (Pa.) softball team won the opening game of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Super Regional, defeating West Virgina Wesleyan, 3-2, at the Vulcans’ Lilley Field. Alex Sagl went the distance, allowing five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
2015 — Dr. Charles Patrick, chancellor and chief academic officer of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, announced the appointment of Louis “Lou” Zadecky as director of athletics.
2014 — Connellsville freshman Madison Wiltrout won the first of her four gold medals in the javelin at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships on a rain-soaked afterrnoon. Laurel Highlands’ Dontay Jacobs (400) and Shelby Burns (high jump) advanced to the state meet. Mount Pleasant’s Kadey Donitzen won the silver medal in the high jump. The meet was eventually postponed and resumed two days later.
2014 — California senior Kailyn Clancy and Brownsville sophomore Maris Seto both won a pair of gold medals despite an all-day rain at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships held at Baldwin High School. Clancy finished first in the shot put and discus, while Seto found the top spot on the podium in the high jump and triple jump. The Falcons’ Nick Despot qualified for the state meet after winning silver in the javelin and finishing fourth in the high jump. Frazier’s Matt Brown and California’s Gavin Anderson also advanced to the PIAA Championships.
2013 — The California baseball team advanced to the WPIAL Class A semifinals with a 6-4 victory over Riverview. The victory was the Trojans 10th in a row. Winning pitcher Brian Fisher and Ronnie Baron both had RBI doubles. The Trojans’ Josh Luko had a pair of doubles.
2013 — Western Beaver defeated Carmichaels, 6-1, in the WPIAL Class A baseball quarterfinals.
2013 — Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
2012 — Frazier made the most of three Leechburg errors for three unearned runs in the Lady Commodores’ 3-0 victory in the first round of the WPIAL softball playoffs.
2012 — Kaitlyn Coles struck out nine in Jefferson-Morgan’s 1-0 victory over Elderton in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Kirsten Stoneking had two of the Lady Rockets’ three hits and had a key sacrifice bunt that advanced Reagan Rush into scoring position. Rush eventually scored the lone run of the game on a passed ball.
2012 — South Side Area defeated West Greene, 5-1, in a WPIAL Class A first-round playoff game. The Lady Pioneers’ Paige Moninger recorded the 400th strikeout of her career. Lauren Weaver drove in West Greene’s lone run.
2012 — Haley Bashada struck out six in Belle Vernon’s 5-4 victory over Valley in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs.
2012 — Tyler Sphon had five strikeouts in Brownville’s 5-3 win against Burrell in a WPIAL Class AA first-round baseball playoff game. The Falcons’ Fred Heiser went 3-for-4, including a double, and drove in a run.
2012 — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart held off Beth-Center for a 1-0 win in a WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs.
2009 — Squads were announced for the sixth annual WPIAL Baseball Coaches Association all-star games and included several local players. Local players include Seth Campbell from Connellsville in Class AAAA, Gio Schiano and Mason Tupta from Laurel Highlands in Class AAA and P.J Lanzi along with coach Skooter Roebuck from Brownsville in Class AA. Selections from Class A include Ben Carson, California, Brendan Costantino, Geibel Catholic, Chuck Gasti and Joby Lapkowicz, Carmichaels and E.J. McCarty, Beth-Center.
2008 — Connellsville junior Rodney Richter won a gold medal in the shot put and silver in the discus at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Laurel Highlands’ Nathaniel Hensh (pole vault) and Albert Gallatin’s Anthony Stevenson (high jump) won silver medals. The Mustangs’ Zane Breakiron finished third in the javelin, as did Connellsville’s 400 relay team.
2008 — Laurel Highlands’ Aleesha Washington won silver and bronze medals at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Uniontown’s Mallory Sanner won silver in the javelin, with the Fillies’ Demi Phillipy finishing third in the javelin.
2008 — Waynesburg Central needed nine innings to secure a 2-1 victory over Kittanning in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs. Breanna Morris singled home Rachel Rohanna with the game-winning run. Winning pitcher Lauren Minor struck out 11 and walked one.
2008 — Belle Vernon opened the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs with a 3-1 victory over Yough. Winning pitcher Ashley Nichols scattered six hits and struck out eight.
2007 — Waynesburg Central’s Keith Higginbotham (100) and Nick Patton (pole vault) and Southmoreland’s Ben Poorbaugh (discus) earned berths into the state meet after placing at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2007 — Mount Pleasant’s Abbey Way successfully defended her gold medal in the pole vault and captured a second district title in the high jump at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Brownsville’s America Cardine had an eventful meet with a silver medal in the long jump, bronze in the 100 high hurdles and fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles. Mount Pleasant’s Taylor Funk won silver in the 100 high hurdles and bronze in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
2007 — Dale Earnhardt Jr. was docked 100 points and his crew chief was fined $100,000 and suspended for six races for an illegal part (illegal modifications) used at Darlington Raceway.
2007 — Waynesburg Central brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh inning, but Ford City held on for a 4-1 victory in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class AA baseball playoffs.
2006 — California received the No. 3 seed in Class A with the release of the WPIAL baseball playoff brackets. Geibel Catholic (A), Carmichaels (A), Southmoreland (AA), and Connellsville also qualified for the district baseball tournament.
2006 — Michelle Wie shot an even-par 72 to win a local U.S. Open qualifier in Hawaii. Wie announced she would play in the sectional at Canoe Brook, N.J.
2005 — Daryle Ward hit a home run and Dave Williams pitched out of trouble as the Pittsburgh Pirates won for the ninth time in 12 games with a 4-2 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.
2005 — Ian Snell threw a no-hitter for the Indianapolis Indians, of the International League, in a 4-0 victory over the Norfolk Tides. The Pittsburgh Pirates’ farmhand struck out nine and walked on in the first Indianapolis pitcher to throw a nine-inning no-hitter in 31 years.
2005 — Saint Francis (Pa.) thrower and Laurel Highlands graduate Diane Gmiter was named All-Northeast Conference first-team in the shot put after her conference title in the event. Robert Morris thrower and Connellsville grad Christina Roadman, the conference champion, was a first-team selection in the discus. Teammate and Laurel Highlands graduate Danielle LaPresta earned second-team honors on the Colonials’ 3,200 relay team.
2004 — Albert Gallatin pounded out 16 hits for a 15-6 victory over Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL Class AAA baseball playoffs. Craig Hriblan was the winning pitcher and Gene Franks, a freshman, hit a two-run home run, his school-record eighth of the season, and drove in four runs.
2004 — Josh Fogg won his first game of the season and Craig Wilson hit a home run in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 6-4 win in San Francisco.
2004 — Smarty Jones won the Preakness Stakes by a record 11½ lengths to set up a run for the Triple Crown at Belmont.
2003 — Albert Gallatin’s Vaughn Jones, Connellsville’s Kenny King and Laurel Highlands’ Matt Humbert all secured a special niche in their school’s track and field history with their performances in the WPIAL Class AAA Boys Individual Track & Field Championships. Jones won the gold medal in the long jump to earn the first berth into the state meet in program history. King became the first Connellsville distance runner to go to the state meet after he finished fifth the 1,600 with a school-record time of 4:24.22. Laurel Highlands’ Brandon Mahoney repeated as the silver medalist in the pole vault. Humbert, the athletic director and football coach at Belle Vernon, continued his claim as the Mustangs’ best hurdler ever after qualifying for the PIAA Championships in the 110 high hurdles.
2003 — Connellsville’s Christina Roadman won gold in the discus at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships, and also qualified in the javelin. Laurel Highlands’ Mikie Monaghan qualified in the 3,200, though the teammate Diane Gmiter’s meet came to an unfortunate end with a knee injury suffered in the javelin. Mount Pleasant’s Lindsey Biller qualified for the state meet after finishing third in the triple jump.
2002 — Connellsville was seeded fourth in Class AAA and Carmichaels received the No. 4 seed in Class A with the release of the WPIAL baseball playoff brackets. Laurel Highlands (AAA), Uniontown (AAA), Belle Vernon (AA), and Geibel Catholic (A) also learned of their playoff games.
2002 — Connellsville (AAA), Waynesburg Central (AA), Beth-Center (A), Carmichaels (A), California (A), and Geibel Catholic (A) received notification of the WPIAL softball playoffs with the release of the brackets.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
