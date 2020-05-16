2019 -- Waynesburg Central's Taylor Shriver, Brownsville's Gionna Quarzo and Elizabeth Forward's Bri Spirnak all had dominating performances in their gold medal-winning efforts at the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Track & Field Championships at Slippery Rock University. Shriver won her gold medal in record-breaking style, breaking Waynesburg's Marissa Kalsey's mark of 12-6 set in 2012. Quarzo cruised to the district title in a record-breaking time of 10:34.35. The junior broke the mark of 10:45.54 set by Vincentian Academy's Marianne Abdalah in 2014. Spirnak won her second Class AAA javelin gold medal in as many years on her final attempt, 141-3. Belle Vernon's Hannah Seitzinger won silver in the Class AAA 400, as did Brownsville's Aniya Tarpley in the Class AA triple jump and Frazier's Skye Eicher in the Class AA 100. Mount Pleasant's Mya Klejka won the Class AA javelin bronze medal. California's Makayla Boda finished fourth in the Class AA 300 intermediate hurdles with a PR of 46.98 seconds, the first time she broke the 47-second barrier.
2019 -- Connellsville scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back in a 15-1 victory over Mars on in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAAA softball playoffs. Mia Burd allowed two hits, struck out five and walked one in the win. Connellsville’s Abby King was a home run shy of the circle and had three RBI. Teammate Kylee Yothers had two singles and two RBI. The Lady Falcons’ Kaybree Benton had a double, single and three RBI. Madison Kinneer had two singles and four RBI.
2019 -- Waynesburg Central senior Daniel Layton overcame a well-publicized battle of appeals to WPIAL and the PIAA to defend his Class AA gold medal in the 110 high hurdles and then battled through a shoulder injury to win gold in the pole vault. Other area athletes who took home were gold medals were Monessen's Darnell Howell in the high jump (6-3), California's Jelani Stafford in the shot put (51-5¼), and Waynesburg's Scott Benco in the javelin (173-7). Hunter Martin became the first Belle Vernon athlete to place in four events with medales in the 110 high hurdles, 300 intermediate hurdles, triple jump and long jump. Frazier's Julian Muccioli was third in the Class AA long jump and fifth in the triple jump (43-4¼). Uniontown's Isaiah Melvin won Class AAA silver in the 300 intermediate hurdles and bronze in the high jump. Teammate Jayden Thomas won silver in the high jump.
2019 -- Laurel Highlands' Andino Vecchiolla pitched the Mustangs to a 3-1 victory over Kiski Area in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAAA baseball playoffs. Vecchiolla scattered five hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
2018 -- Connellsville only had five hits, but two accounted for five runs as the Lady Falcons rallied for a 7-4 victory over Hampton in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAAA softball playoffs. Kylee Yothers blasted a three-run home run and Abby King belted a two-run homer for Connellsville. Winning pitcher Mia Burd struck out three and walked one.
2017 -- Albert Gallatin defeated Chartiers Valley, 5-3, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAAA softball playoffs. Maddy Hershberger had a no-hitter through four innings, but was replaced by Maddie Flowers closed out the game.
2017 -- California rallied from 11-0 deficit in the third inning for a 19-15 victory in 11 innings over Union in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs.
2017 -- The Frazier softball team made quick work of Greensburg Central Catholic for a 15-0 victory in four innings in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs. Frazier freshman Logan Hartman struck out nine in the win. Every batter in the Frazier lineup had at least one hit or one RBI.
2017 -- Ryan Varley led Ringgold with his arm and bat in the Rams' 7-0 victory over Freeport in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAAA baseball playoffs. Varley scattered three hits, hit one batter, struck out six and walked three in 6.1 innings of work. He also had three singles and three RBI.
2016 -- Dana Vatakis struck out 13 and held defending champion Jefferson-Morgan hitless through five innings as Monessen advanced to the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals with a 1-0 victory. Vatakas allowed three hits and walked only one. Losing pitcher Camryn Dugan allowed four hits with two strikeouts and three walks. Tori Simpson scored the game's only run on a throwing error.
2016 -- Top-seeded West Greene breezed to a 15-0 victory in four innings over Greensburg Central Catholic in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Madison Renner allowed just two hits and struck out five as the Lady Pioneers won their 17th game in a row. She also had two home runs and drove in five runs. Bailey Bennington went 4-for-4 with three doubles in the win.
2016 -- Laurel Highlands advanced to the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals with a 4-0 win over Ambridge. Luke Paull allowed two hits in the complete-game victory. Troy Kifer had a pair of doubles and Dan Zuchelkowski was 3-for-3.
2016 -- Robert Rohanna, Ryan Bashour and Rachel Rohanna all came up short in U.S. Open qualifiers. Rachel Rohanna finished third to be the first alternate.
2016 -- Nate Torbich went the distance as Albert Gallatin closed the season with a 4-2 victory against visiting Uniontown in non-section action. Torbich struck out eight and walked just one for his third-straight complete game.
2015 -- California (Pa.) qualified for the NCAA Division II Softball World Series after defeating West Virginia Wesleyan, 6-2, in eight innings. The Vulcans scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning for the win. Jacquelyn Fowler and Megan Jahoda both had two RBI for California.
2015 -- Tommy Karpency won the rubber match against the man who handed him his first pro defeat with a unanimous decision over Rayco Saunders at Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington.
2014 -- The Brownsville baseball team rallied from 4-1 and 5-4 deficits, but Seton-La Salle overwhelmed the Falcons for a 14-5 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs.
2014 -- Robert Rohanna had another steady round, shooting a 4-under 68 for a 6-way tie for fifth place to make the cut in the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s Dominican Republic Open at Teeth of the Dog at the Casa de Campo Resort in La Romana, Dominican Republic.
2013 -- Belle Vernon's Jessica Slagus won the Class AAA silver medal in the javelin and Waynesburg Central's Richelle Tharp finished third in the Class AA javelin at the WPIAL Individual Track & Field Championships. Uniontown's Julie Friend qualified for the Class AAA state meet in the 1,600 and 3,200. The Lady Raiders' Nicole Bell shared the bronze medal in the Class AAA high jump. Southmoreland's Emily Lessman (high jump) and the Lady Scots' 3,200 relay both won silver medals.
2013 -- Jefferson-Morgan's Nic Santoya (Class AA javelin) and Connellsville's Jacob Nichelson (Class AAA discus) both had fourth-place finishes at the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Mount Pleasant's Tyler Kollar won the silver medal in the Class AA pole vault.
2013 -- California junior Kailyn Clancy won gold medals in the shot put and discus, and Brownsville freshman Maris Seto qualified for the state meet in three events at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Seto was third in the long jup, fourth in the triple jump and fifth in the high jump.
2013 -- The Ambridge softball team overpowered Laurel Highlands, 10-0, in the opening roun of the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs. Kristina Hudock had a double for the Fillies' lone hit.
2013 -- The Frazier softball team, seeded fourth, fended off Vincentian Academy for a 3-2 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs. Winning pitcher Andrea Lash struck out five to run her season total to 106. Lash also had the game-winning hit with her double bringing home Alexus Eicher.
2013 -- Defending champion Carmichaels opened the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs with a 10-0 victory over Riverview.
2012 -- Laurel Highlands' late rally fell a run short in an 8-7 loss to Uniontown on non-section baseball action.
2012 -- Waynesburg Central rallied from a 5-0 deficit for the lead in the top of the seventh inning, but Mount Pleasant responded with two runs in its last at-bat for a 7-6 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA softball playoffs. Shayla Landman's single tied the game and Jocelyn Gula then drove in the winning run with another single.
2011 -- Mason Fordyce was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI to lead Uniontown to a 10-5 win over Laurel Highlands in non-section play. The game was called after six innings due to darkness.
2011 -- Carmichaels edged Vincentian Academy, 7-6, in the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Vincentian Academy scored three runs and had the tying run on base in the seventh inning. Cameron Grimes struck out eight and walked three in the win, and also hit a two-run home run.
2011 -- The West Greene softball team rallied for a 6-4 victory over Riverview in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Winning pitcher Paige Moninger allowed six hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
2011 -- Frazier upset Leechburg in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs, 2-0. Kelsey Dillon accounted for the Lady Commodores' runs with a first-inning home run. Winning pitcher Andrea Lash scattered three hits and had five strikeouts.
2008 -- JC Figueiredo allowed just one hit in six innings in Rochester's 6-0 victory over Jefferson-Morgan a WPIAL Class A first-round baseball playoff game that was delayed by nearly 45 minutes. Figueiredo struck out 15.
2007 -- Melissa Rankin and Laurel Marshalek combined for eight RBI in Bentworth's 9-1 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. Winning pitcher Alyssa Zrimsek scattered two hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. The Lady Rockets' Emily Cottle struck out eight and walked one in the loss.
2007 -- The Elizabeth Forward softball team defeated Laurel Highlands, 7-2, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
2006 -- The Southmoreland's Kevin Snyder and Waynesburg Central's Keith Higginbotham, Jake Raddish, and Jereme Yoders all secured top finishes at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships at South Side Area. Raddish won silver in the high jump. Yoders won a bronze medal in the shot put and placed fourth in the discus. Higgginbotham was fourth in the 100. Snyder finished fourth in the 110 high hurdles. Mount Pleasant's Ian Wirth was the gold medalist in the pole vault and Derek Auen won silver in the javelin.
2006 -- Brownsville's America Cardine won four medals and secured three state meet berths in the rain at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Cardine was fourth in the 200 and 300 intermediate hurdles, fifth in the long jump and eighth in the 100 intermediate hurdles. Waynesburg Central's Morgan Bland tied for fifth in the pole vault to run the program's medal streak in the event to eight straight years and Southmoreland's 1,600 relay was fifth to earn berths into the state meet. Mount Pleasant's Taylor Funk was fourth in the 100 high hurdles and seventh in the 300 intermediate hurdles.
2005 -- The WPIAL softball playoff brackets were revealed with Beth-Center the highest seeded team at No. 4 in Class A. Connellsville (AAAA), Carmichaels (AA), Laurel Highlands (AAA), Geibel Catholic (A), Waynesburg Central (AA), and Belle Vernon (AAA) also found out their playoff pairings.
2004 -- Rob Mackowiak homered twice and drove in four runs to help the Pittsburgh Pirates complete a rare three-game sweep in San Francisco with an 8-1 victory over the Giants.
2003 -- Jeff Long took over as the athletic director at the University of Pittsburgh.
