2019 — Rachel Rohanna tied for 15th place in the Symetra Classic with a three-day total of 216. The Waynesburg Central graduate shot 3-under 69 in the final round.
2018 — Waynesburg Central’s Will Behm and Daniel Layton finished 1-2 in the pole vault at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Nick Seto won bronze in the Class AA triple jump, as did Connellsville’s Aden Bruich in the Class AAA shot put, Beth-Center’s Jordan Blackburn in the Class AA discus and Michael Berdar in the Class AA high jump, Elizabeth Forward’s Daniel Jacobs in the Class AAA javelin and Southmoreland’s Chase Calhoun in the Class AA shot put. Uniontown’s Jayden Thomas placed fourth in the Class AAA high jump.
2018 — Bentworth’s Brenna Cavanaugh (100 high hurdles, long jump), Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo (3,200), and Elizabeth Forward’s Brianna Spirnak (javelin) all won gold medals at the WPIAL Individual Track & Field Championships. Waynesburg Central freshman Taylor Shriver took silver in the Class AA pole vault. Cavanaugh also won silver in the Class AA triple jump. The Brownsville girls took third in the Class AA 3,200 relay. Frazier’s Skye Eicher finished third in the Class AA 200. Waynesburg Central’s Madison Brooks was third in the Class AA shot put, as was Marissa Bitonti in the Class AA javelin. Belle Vernon’s Hannah Seitzinger won Class AAA bronze in the 400.
2017 — Southmoreland rallied from an early deficit to defeat South Allegheny, 8-3, in a WPIAL Class AAA first-round softball playoff game. Winning pitcher Katie Troisi-Clark allowed six hits with five strikeouts and eight walks.
2017 — Kierra Waywood was strong on the mound to lead Yough, the defending state champion, to an 11-1 victory over Indiana in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAAA softball playoffs. Waywood allowed two hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out 10.
2017 — Mount Pleasant, the defending Class AAA softball champions, defeated Elizabeth Forward, 3-1, in the WPIAL Class AAA quarterfinals.
2017 — Mattie Telegraphis hit a grand slam in the first inning to carry Monessen to an 11-0 victory over Riverview in the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs.
2017 — The Brownsville baseball team shut out Valley, 8-0, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs. Dylan Brosky went the distance for the win.
2017 — Bailey Parshall struck out 13 and scattered three hits in Belle Vernon’s 4-0 victory over Central Valley in the WPIAL Class AAAA softball quarterfinals.
2014 — Maris Seto needed a second trip to Baldwin High School to finish up the WPIAL Individual Track & Field Championships, but the Brownsville sophomore made the most of the added day to take the bronze medal in the Class AA long jump to go with the two golds she won two days earlier before the meet was cancelled because of dousing rain showers. Uniontown senior Julie Gerber made a big push in the final lap to move into fourth place in the Class AAA 3,200. Waynesburg Central junior Sean Hilverding also qualified for the state meet in the 3,200, finishing fourth in Class AA.
2012 — Waynesburg Central’s Marissa Kalsey broke the record set by former Lady Raider great Jocelyn Lindsay to win the gold medal in the pole vault. Fellow senior Peyton Hampson won gold in the 800 in the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. West Greene’s Mikayla Sonneborn won silver in the 1,600 and teammate Rebecca Phillips was fourth.
2012 — Laurel Highlands’ Jake Hensh finished second to teammate Jesse Laverdiere in the pole vault at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Albert Gallatin’s D’iarer McKoy placed third the long jump.
2012 — Laurel Highlands freshman Shelby Burns finished third in the high jump in the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Teammate Maria Pierce won bronze in the javelin. Uniontown’s Julie Friend placed fourth in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600.
2011 — Rain showers postponed all WPIAL baseball and softball playoffs. The games were rescheduled for May 18.
2009 — Noah Pust hit a home run as Watson and Sons defeated Bud Murphy’s, 3-1, in Fayette County Baseball League play. Jim Warrick and Andrew Spargur hit home runs to lead Mill Run to a 4-2 victory over Mario’s. Clint Weibl struck out five in the win.
2008 — Laurel Highlands won its first WPIAL baseball playoff game in six years with a 9-1 victory over Steel Valley in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs. Winning pitcher Ethan Mildren struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter. He also hit a two-run home run. Nick Erminio went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored. John Boskovich had two RBI and Kevin Gmiter hit a two-run double.
2008 — The Geibel Catholic baseball team, behind Nolan Zavora’s complete game, defeated Cornell, 5-3, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. The Gators had nine stolen bases. Brendan Costantino, Mick Betler and Anthony Speeney all had RBI singles in the win.
2008 — Big Brown won the Preakness to move one win away from taking the Triple Crown.
2007 — Laurel Highlands senior Breehana Jacobs capped her remarkable WPIAL career with gold medals in the 100, 200 and 400 at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Jacobs won her fourth district gold medal in the 100, second in the 200 and first in the 400, breaking the record time in the sprint.
2007 — Laurel Highlands’ Zane Breakiron (javelin) and Belle Vernon’s Shane Curran (400) both won silver medals at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Connellsville’s Scott Jones finished third in the 110 high hurdles. Teammate Rodney Richter finished fifth in both the shot put and discus.
2007 — Laurel Highlands’ Aleesha Washington took silver in the 100, Casey Conn won the bronze medal in the pole vault and Demi Phillipy was fourth in the javelin at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships.
2006 — Second-seeded Beth-Center scored an unearned run in the 10th inning for a 1-0 victory over Jefferson-Morgan in the first round of the WPIAL Class A softball playoffs. The Lady Bulldogs’ Geri Whitman and the Lady Rockets’ Emily Cottle both allowed only two hits.
2006 — Ashley Merella scattered seven hits and struck out nine in Belle Vernon’s 6-0 victory over Yough in a WPIAL Class AAA first-round softball game.
2005 — Bob Fulton blasted a grand slam to lift Connellsville to a 6-2 victory over Franklin Regional in the first round of the WPIAL baseball playoffs. Winning pitcher Chris Pepe went the distance, allowing two runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
2005 — Jefferson-Morgan’s Hans Lubich (high jump) and Mount Pleasant’s Jake Keeler (pole vault) won silver medals at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Waynesburg Central’s Jake Raddish (high jump) and Jereme Yoders (discus), along with Southmoreland’s Nathan Ozoroski (110 high hurdles), also qualified for the state meet.
2005 — Brownsville sophomore America Cardine won silver medals in the long jump and 200, and West Greene senior Emily Mathason finished second in the high jump at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Cardine also finished fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles and eighth in the 100 high hurdles. Mathason’s performance was on the heels of recovering from Hodgkin’s lymphoma after being diagnosed in June 2004. She also graduated as West Greene’s salutatorian.
2005 — The Mapletown baseball team fell to Rochester, 5-0, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Ashley Menear’s one-out single in the second inning was Mapletown’s only hit.
2005 — Vincentian Academy defeated Geibel Catholic, 5-4, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Dean Lewandowski drove in two runs for the Gators.
2005 — Dave Novotney allowed one run on five hits, but the run was enough in Deer Lakes’ 1-0 victory over Brownsville in a WPIAL Class AA first-round baseball playoff game.
2005 — Zach Jeney struck out 12 and took a no-hitter into the fourth inning as California opened the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs with an 8-0 win over Fort Cherry. Jeney allowed four hits and didn’t walk a batter. Andy Galis belted a two-run home run for the Trojans.
2004 — California defeated Serra Catholic, 7-3, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. Freshman Zach Jeney pitched 5.2 innings in the win, allowing three earned runs on five hits with nine strikeouts and four walks. Bryan Dunn drove in three runs.
2004 — Sto-Rox downed Beth-Center, 9-0, in a WPIAL Class A first-round baseball playoff game. The Vikings’ Adam DiMichele allowed only one hit with no walks, 12 strikeouts and hit two batters.
2004 — Brownsville fell to Mohawk, 7-0, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA baseball playoffs.
2004 — Second-seeded North Allegheny made the most of seven Albert Gallatin errors for a 16-0 victory in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA baseball playoffs.
2003 — Paul Spadafora and Leonard Dorin fought to a draw in a lightweight title unification fight. Both fighters hoped the bout would be a springboard to a bout with WBC champion Floyd Mayweather that would unite all three titles, but the draw only further muddled the division.
2002 — The Uniontown baseball team fell to Baldwin, 10-1, in the preliminary round of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
(Compiled by Jim Downey)
