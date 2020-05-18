2017 — Laurel Highlands’ Casey Phelan won the gold medal in the Class AAA pole vault with a meet record vault of 12-9½, Connellsville’s Madison Wiltrout won her fourth gold medal in a row in the Class AAA javelin, and Bentworth’s Brenna Cavanaugh jingled all the way home with gold medals in 100 high hurdles and long jump, silver in the 100, and fifth-place in the triple jump at the WPIAL Individual Track & Field Championships.
2017 — California senior Ashley McIntosh won three medals at the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Frazier freshmen Skye Eicher, Belle Vernon’s Hannah Seitzinger and Sydney Baciak, and Brownsville’s Gionna Quarzo were new to the WPIAL finals, but that didn’t matter because the quartet won eight medals and qualified for the state meet in seven events. Also medaling and qualifying for the PIAA Championships were California’s Marissa Bitonti (bronze, javelin), Elizabeth Forward’s Brianna Spirnak (javelin), Beth-Center’s Lexie Marchando (400), and Southmoreland’s Kaylee Farino (3,200) and Kaitlyn Walch (long jump). Quarzo won a seventh-place medal in the 3,200 relay, then finished fifth in the Class AA 1,600 and second in the 3,200. Frazier senior Annya Kossol finished sixth in the Class AA triple jump, but her jump of 33-3¾ was 1¼ inches shy of Bentworth’s Brenna Cavanaugh in fifth place for the last automatic berth.
2017 — The Frazier softball team advanced to the WPIAL Class AA semifinals with a 7-6 win over Laurel.
2017 — The Albert Gallatin softball team rallied for a 9-5 victory over second-seeded Penn-Trafford to advance into the WPIAL Class AAAA semifinals for the first time in program history. Maddie Flowers hit a solo home run. Madison Hershberger’s two-run home run gave the Lady Colonials the lead in the fifth inning.
2017 — Waynesburg Central senior Ben Bumgarner finished second in both the Class AA 3,200 and 1,600 at the WPIAL Class AAA/AA Individual Track & Field Championships. The Raiders’ Daniel Layton won silver in the Class AA 110 high hurdles and Will Behm took bronze in the Class AA pole vault. Uniontown’s John Guseman won bronze in the Class AAA javelin.
2017 — The Carmichaels softball team cruised to a 12-0 win in five innings over St. Joseph’s in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Kylie Sinn scattered three hits in the win.
2017 — The Monessen softball team returned to the WPIAL Class A semifinals with a 19-3 win over third-seeded Sewickley Academy. The Lady Greyhounds’ Kelsey Bachinski drove in a career-high seven runs. Winning pitcher Dana Vatakis drove in four runs.
2017 — The West Greene softball team routed Bishop Canevin, 17-0, in three innings in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals. Kaitlyn Rizor hit a two-run home run and drove in four runs for the Lady Pioneers. Winning pitcher Jade Renner scattered five hits and struck out four.
2016 — The Carmichaels softball team put forth a valiant effort, but lost to second-seeded Deer Lakes, 6-0, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
2016 — Elizabeth Forward edged South Fayette, 5-4, in the first round of the WPIAL Class AAA softball playoffs. Emily Jacko made the defensive play of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning when the left fielder snared a line drive down the line and turned the catch into a key double play. Taylor Ludwick had a double and solo home run for the Lady Warriors.
2016 — Mount Pleasant sophomore Chloe Poulich hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning to lift Mount Pleasant to a 3-2 victory over Indiana in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs. Winning pitcher Meadow Uncapher struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter.
2015 — The Jefferson-Morgan softball team advanced to the WPIAL Class A semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Sewickley Academy. The game was emotional for the Lady Rockets with the passing of assistant coach Chris Dugan to cancer only four days before the quarterfinal game. Winning pitcher Madison Ludrosky scattered four hits, struck out 11 and didn’t walk a batter. She also had an RBI single.
2015 — Uniontown opened the Fayette American Baseball League season with a 4-1 win over visiting Belle Vernon called in the bottom of the sixth inning because of rain. Dom Peroni drove in the two runs with a double and scored on Zach Uhazie’s single.
2014 — Robert Rohanna played his way into his third top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica by shooting a 4-under 68 in the final round of the Dominican Republic Open for a four-day total of 7-under 281. Rohanna finished in a four-way tie for eighth place, earning $4,200. He moved into ninth place on the Order of Merit with $22,117.
2014 — Rachel Rohanna had a consistent, steady 18 holes of golf in the final round of the Friends of Mission Charity Classic at Asheville Country Club, finishing with a 1-over 73 for a three-day total of 5-over 221. Rohanna finished in a logjam in 42th place after starting the day tied for 44th.
2014 — Micah High and Nick Groover smacked three hits apiece to help Smithfield-Fairchance defeat visiting Farmington, 12-3, in a six-inning American Legion baseball game in the league opener for both teams. Winning pitcher Nate Torbich allowed four hits and struck out six. Farmington’s Garrett Fox belted a three-run home run.
2013 — The Waynesburg University baseball team made program history against McDaniel College when the Yellow Jackets defeated the Green Terror, 5-2, in the championship game of the ECAC South Tournament, for what was believed to be its first ECAC South baseball championship. California graduate Clay Roman was named the Most Outstanding Player.
2009 — Uniontown defeated Charleroi, 6-4, in Fayette American Legion Baseball League action. Winning pitcher Ethan Mildren allowed four hits and struck out 11.
2009 — California downed Waynesburg, 15-8, in a Fayette American Legion Baseball League game. Clay Roman led California with four hits, including a pair of doubles and a triple.
2008 — The Pittsburgh Penguins advanced to the Stanley Cup finals with a 6-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Ryan Malone scored two goals and assisted on another for the Penguins.
2007 — Carmichaels defeated Rochester, 4-1, in the first round of the WPIAL Class A baseball playoffs. The Mikes only had two hits, but benefited from 10 walks in the win. Joby Lapkowicz held the Rams, who had three ejections, to just four hits, while striking out nine, walking two and hitting one batter.
2006 — The West Greene softball team secured its first playoff victory in the program’s history with a 4-2 win over Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in the first round of the WPIAL Class A playoffs. Rebecca Burns was 3-for-4 at the plate, including a two-RBI single. Buns also was the winning pitcher with seven strikeouts to run her season total to 101.
2006 — Laurel Highlands senior Jared Jodon won the gold medal in the pole vault at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Connellsville’s Rodney Richter was sixth in the discus and Belle Vernon’s Mike Pohlot was seventh in the 1,600.
2006 — Laurel Highlands’ Breehana Jacobs won two gold medals and a silver at the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Track & Field Championships. Jacobs won the 200 in a record-breaking time and 100, and placed second with the Fillies’ 400 relay. Teammate Jessica Zavatchen, a freshman, placed fourth in the high jump. Uniontown senior Courtney Sanner won bronze in the javelin.
2005 — The newest class of the College Football Hall of Fame was announced and included Pittsburgh offensive lineman Mark May, Penn State offensive tackle Keith Dorney and Don Nehlen, the winningest coach in West Virginia history.
2004 — Southmoreland’s Tim Fratto and Jon Sebek and Jefferson-Morgan’s Hans Lubich all won silver medals at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships on a rainy day at South Side Area High School. Fratto finished second in the triple jump after winning gold medals the previous two years. Sebek won silver in the 400. Lubich cleared 6-4 for the silver medal in the high jump.
2004 — West Greene’s Emily Mathason cleared 5-5 to win the gold medal in the high jump despite rainy conditions at the WPIAL Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships. Beth-Center’s Samantha Slagle won the silver medal in the javelin. Randi Patton finished second in the pole vault to keep Waynesburg Central’s streak alive with at least one medal in each of the six years the event was offered to girls.
